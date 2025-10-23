But there are two sides to every coin. And while food can bring us plenty of happiness, it can also greatly disturb us. That’s where cursed food comes in. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled photos of some of the most unsettling culinary disasters below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you probably don’t want to look at this list while eating lunch. But if you're confident that you have a strong stomach, go right ahead. And bon appétit!

Food is an extremely important part of our lives. Not only is it necessary to our survival, but it can also be a source of great joy. There’s nothing like the warm and fuzzy feeling you get from sharing a delicious meal with loved ones. And there are few ways to better understand a culture than to embrace their culinary traditions and devour their cuisine.

#1 A Friend Took This Picture Of Their Coworker's Breakfast Share icon

#2 This Is My Mom’s Overnight Egg Sugar Water Soup In A Frying Pan Share icon In the night, she “poached” the egg in a frying pan; the eggs stay in the water, she adds sugar (sugar, less sugar, sweet white powder for diabetes) in the water. After we got out of bed, she fed those to my stepdad.



#3 Friend Sent A Photo Of His Meal, What Is That? Share icon That dude eats the most horrifying-looking food in history.



There are plenty of ways that food can be blessed. If you’re visiting your parents and they make some delicious mac and cheese that tastes like childhood with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies for dessert, that’s a blessed meal. If you share a comforting bowl of ramen with your best friend while catching up on each other’s lives, that food is definitely blessed. And, of course, if you take communion at church, that bread is considered to be blessed as well. But when it comes to cursed food on the internet, there are various definitions that fit the bill too.

#4 The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times Share icon Y’all wanna come over for dinner?

#5 Caprese Salad I Purchased From A Pizza Place. I Should Have Checked The Review First Share icon

#6 Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy Share icon

Online, cursed food might include a toilet full of baked beans, an ice cream sundae with hot dogs instead of bananas, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on slices of lunch meat instead of bread or a pizza that’s been baking in the oven for about 9 hours longer than it should have been. Cursed food is bizarre, confusing, entertaining and stomach-churning. And we can’t seem to get enough of it! One era of food that is considered to be particularly cursed is 1970s cuisine. Somehow, everything was ending up in gelatin, regardless of whether the dish was sweet or savory, and magazines popularized the most unsettling recipes. And according to Junkee, part of the reason for this is because people wanted their meals to look like centerpieces or pieces of artwork, rather than simply the ingredients that they were.

#7 The Food I Was Served At The Emergency Metabolic Unit For Being Severely Malnourished Share icon That block is tofu :(((...I'm not even vegan, I'm just lactose intolerant. I like tofu, but when it's prepared, not just...raw.



#8 My Jalapeño Poppers Look Disgusting Share icon Didn't taste that good either.

#9 My Fiancées Idea Of A Tasty Lunch. Chicken Nuggets, Gravy, And Ketchup In A Giant Yorkshire Pudding Share icon

Although the trends have changed, we still love viewing beautifully plated or mouthwateringly delicious looking photos of food. I mean, why else would so many people post photos of their meals on their Instagram stories for friends to marvel at? After all, the phone eats first. But after gorgeous photos of food became incredibly popular, the pendulum started to swing in the other direction. And now, cursed food has taken over almost just as much space on the internet as gorgeous photos of pasta and fluffy pastries.

#10 Peanut Butter And Onion Sandwich I Had For Breakfast Share icon I've been calling it my Spongebob sandwich.

#11 Accidentally Made Alien Food Share icon Rice noodle stir fry with shrimp and red cabbage. Couldn’t look at it, but everybody had seconds.

#12 Stargazy Pie Share icon

When we talk about cursed food, though, we often forget that what we eat actually does have the power to make us extremely ill. Nobody wants to think about the risk of food poisoning when chowing down on a steak that costs $30 or while diving into a creamy bowl of hummus. But the reality is that each year, there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness reported in the United States. And about 128,000 people end up in the hospital due to a meal that betrayed them. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Cucumber Kimchi Hotdog, Anyone? Share icon

#14 My Dad Literally Eats This Every Morning Share icon

#15 Hospital Food Never Fails Share icon

When it comes to what turns regular food into a cursed dish that could send someone to the emergency room, FoodSafety.org notes that bacteria and viruses, parasites, molds, toxins, contaminants and allergens are the biggest dangers we have to worry about. There are also certain people who are particularly at risk, such as pregnant women, children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65 and people with compromised immune systems. So if you or a loved one falls into one of those groups, you better make sure to be careful when feeding them! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perceftly Cooked Share icon

#17 Pizza I Received Last Night Share icon It’s supposed to be truffle cream with mushrooms and straciatella. Almost puked when I received it, but it was delicious.



#18 Food Fail Share icon My attempt at a vegan cheesecake. Followed recipe… what clear gelatinous monster is this?



While we can all end up with an upset tummy from time to time due to pouring a little too much hot sauce on our tacos or eating leftovers that probably should have been thrown away the day before, it’s important to be aware of the symptoms of food poisoning. If you’re experiencing an upset stomach, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever or dehydration, it might be time to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, severe food poisoning can sometimes even cause long-term health issues, so it’s better to be safe than sorry if you’re unsure about going to the hospital.

#19 Came Home To A Very Smoky House. Knocked On My Brother's Door Asking If He Was Cooking Something, And I Heard Him Pause For A Second Before Saying, "Oh F**k" Share icon

#20 My Husband Cooked A Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti Share icon

#21 Tacos In A Waffle Cone. My Husband Is Very Proud Of His Invention. His Taste Buds Are Wrong Share icon

People often say that baking is a science, but cooking is an art. So you shouldn’t be afraid of experimenting with new culinary combinations or creative flavors. However, if you share your concoctions online, you have to be prepared for ridicule! Your meals may end up on a list of cursed foods just like this. But as long as you enjoy the taste, who cares what anyone else thinks?

#22 Tried Creating A New Pasta Shape And Ended Pasta Suitable For A Halloween Party Share icon

#23 My Boyfriend Requested A Cursed Hedgehog Cake For His 30th Birthday Share icon

#24 Mom Made Breakfast Share icon Apparently made with leaves/veggies outside that are good for you. She doesn’t get why I found it odd.

We hope you’re enjoying this list of shockingly bizarre and disturbing foods, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that confuse you, and let us know in the comments below what the most unsettling food combination you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos of cursed foods that might completely ruin your appetite, be sure to check out this Bored Panda list next!

#25 Wife’s Lunch: Plain Unseasoned Fried Oysters With Buckwheat Share icon

#26 The Quotes Around "Corn Dog" Are Doing A Lot Of Heavy Lifting. Candy Corn Melted Around A Chicken Dog (Since I Don't Eat Pork) Share icon I know this isn't a new idea but I had to do my own independent research. Conclusion? Weird and too crunchy.

#27 Hotel In Türkiye, A Cursed Lamb Share icon

#28 Chocodilla Kit Kat. Taco Bell, Lisbon, Portugal Share icon

#29 Ran Out Of Shot Glasses For My Jello Shots Share icon It was really bland, a bit of lime and vodka flavour from the jello, but that's it.



#30 My Dinner From Whole Foods Share icon I was very excited to have dinner; I didn’t need to make myself tonight. Took a bite and thought it was oddly cold. Cut that open, and it was RAW. Hope I don’t get food po***ning.

I’m calling tomorrow and raising hell.



#31 A Handful Of Jam Served On A Plate At An Upscale Restaurant Share icon I mean, I’m pretty sure they were using a glove to do that, but when it arrived, it looked so... unappealing.



#32 My Husband's Wrap - Peanut Butter, Applesauce Fruit Cup And Jujubes Share icon Jujubes on tortilla? Believe it or not, jail.

#33 What The Hell Is This? Share icon

#34 This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad Share icon Mmm ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch. “You have to let me mix it up first!”



#35 Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served Share icon

#36 Ladies And Gentlemen I Present To You: Full English Breakfast, In A Loaf Share icon

#37 This May Be The Worst Looking Dish I've Ever Made. Tastes Amazing Share icon I tried to make soup but the seaweed completely fell apart and turned into this algae like sediment that turns green when stirred and looks inedible when settled. Salmon chunks. Genuinely it tastes good but i really am in awe of how bad it looks. This is a new low even for me.



#38 That's Why You Never Order Pizza With Avocado Share icon

#39 My Parents Want To Cut Down On Carbs So My Mum Made A Sponge Cake Using Spinach Instead Of Flour. My Dad Decided To Decorate It With Low Fat Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup And Salsa Golf Share icon

#40 Breakfast Burrito But I Didn’t Have Bacon So I Used Pork Ramen Share icon

#41 Weird And Horrifying Kind Of Food, But I Guess It's The Restaurant's Best Seller Share icon

#42 My Partner Sent Me This Photo Of Their Dinner. Is This A Red Flag? Yes, That’s Caramel Corn Share icon

#43 Oh, Are We Doing Cursed Birthday Cakes? Share icon

#44 Yum Share icon

#45 My Wife Asked For Bacon, What Is This? Share icon From Dunkin' Donuts.



#46 I Fail At Spelling Missouri, But They Fail At Mexican Food. Las Cazuelas, MO Share icon

#47 Dairy Queen Poutine Share icon Yeah, I knew what I was getting myself into, but by god they topped themselves with this one. It’s all congealed together yet it’s still hot.

#48 Father Made What He Called “Onion Soup” Share icon He put cinnamon in stew once.

#49 Bruschetta In Bed From My Boyfriend Share icon Chunks of turkey meat in cream with yellow tomatoes and celery. This was a dish with rice yesterday, but the rice ran out. So today this is... This.

#50 Old Guy I Worked With Mixes Peanuts With His Coca-Cola Apparently This Is An Old Country Thing Share icon

#51 My Friend’s 25 Dollar Gluten Free Vegan Pizza Share icon This was the pizza my friend got yesterday at the booth next to tacotarian. She said the sauce was literally just ketchup.

#52 First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called "Food And Love", Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is What They Delivered Share icon

#53 Girlfriend Is Sick, So I Made "Peter Pan Food" Share icon Mashed potatoes with blue food colouring added in, with some cooked spinach on top (to make it more cursed). Surprisingly? Delicious.



#54 Made German Chocolate Cake From Scratch. Tastes Better Than It Looks Share icon It is delicious! And yes, looks like horse vomit.

#55 My Boyfriend Was So Disgusted By This That He Refused To Kiss Me After I Ate It Share icon 100% not pregnant, just hungry for pickles.

#56 My Kids Wanted To Do A “Chopped” Challenge For Dinner Last Night. Never Again Share icon Normal sliced wheat bread made into French toast with extra cinnamon and vanilla. Fruity pebbles, Bananas that have been sliced and microwaved first with maple syrup, Crushed potato chips drizzled with strawberry jam.



#57 Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner Share icon It is made with the leftover water after boiling some dark purple potatoes. There is also "textured vegetable protein" which is some vegan soy stuff.

#58 My Wife Made Chicken Pesto Genovese Tonight For Dinner Share icon Tasted great! Looked better once it was completely cooked... the pesto and chicken juices definitely gave it a smokers lung vibe.



#59 My Friend Ordered The Black Garlic “Detox” Ramen. She Received A Bowl Of Activated Charcoal Broth That Dyed All The Pork Gray After A Few Minutes Share icon Grabbed lunch with my friend at a random ramen place. She ordered the black garlic “detox” ramen thinking the word “detox” referred to garlic’s health benefits. They brought out a bowl of activated charcoal broth; the menu didn’t even mention charcoal as an ingredient. She ended up getting an upset stomach a few hours later.

#60 Apparently My Lunch Is Gross Share icon Tinned mussels, blackberries and red kidney beans.

#61 My Grandpa Doesn’t Like To Waste Any Food, Even If It’s My 10-Year-Old Brother's Cereal Share icon He combines whatever leftovers are in the fridge with rice and eats it.

#62 This Was An $18 Caesar Salad Share icon The lettuce was literally grilled! They used crushed graham crackers instead of croutons and pretty much poured the dressing on a pile of baby lettuce, some of which was brown. Imagine? It was $18!

#63 A Cake Baked Inside Of A Pumpkin Share icon It was draining onto the dessert table… I’m sorry in advance for your nightmares.



My wife’s granny took a giant scoop of it and threw it away to make sure the person who brought it wasn’t discouraged.

#64 2 Michelin Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram Share icon

#65 My Husband Made Me Eat Squidward For Breakfast Share icon

#66 Girl Dinner. 10:30 At Night Share icon

#67 Instant Ramen With Garlic, Chili Oil, Black Olives, And Vienna Sausages, Fresh From The Can Share icon

#68 My Friend Made A Walter The Dog Cake. It Disturbs Me Greatly Share icon

#69 The Orange Juice Moistened Donut Is Really Good, Actually Share icon

#70 I Can Assure You That My Boyfriend And I Are Relatively Great Cooks, But For Some Reason We Keep Failing Miserably At Homemade Pizza Share icon She’s topped with pesto, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes! This photo was taken midway through, also adding some feta.



#71 Cooking Burgers Failed Share icon It's inedible, 100% not happening.



#72 My Husband Eats This Every Once In A While, I Think It Looks Like It Belongs Here But What Is Your Opinion? Share icon He had "no time" to mix it because he was hungry.



#73 I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken, Then I Turned Around For A Minute, And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19 Share icon

#74 Americans, Are You Okay? Share icon

#75 A Local Restaurant Is Selling These Empanadas Share icon

#76 My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food Share icon Just a Canadian with some twisted taste tastebuds.

#77 My Coworker Made Sour Cream And Onion Pringles Cake. Oh God Why Share icon Definitely an A for effort! Minus several million for good taste.

#78 Baked Beans In Rice Paper Share icon Bite sized packets of baked beans. Didn’t taste bad at all, but it was… a little weird.

#79 Made The Pasta From Elf A Year Ago. It Was Absolutely Disgusting Share icon

#80 Sushi German Style - My Own Creation For You To Roast Share icon Sushi German Style is a Sushi Roll filled with "Mett" and freshly cut onions (white or red doesn't matter), topped off with freshly ground black pepper. "Mett" is a traditional German food item. Basically, it's ground pork and it's usually eaten on a white breadroll with onions, salt, and pepper. And yes, we even eat that for breakfast.



#81 Hotel Offered Us Takeaway Breakfast Of Pastries And Coffees For Very Early Checkout. Opened Bag To Find This Sandwich Share icon I’m assuming the behaviour of my kids led to this. We did also get an egg mayo sandwich, a pomegranate, a passion fruit and about twelve apples, so?

#82 Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be Share icon

#83 Friend Made A Vegan Cake For Vegan Friend’s Birthday. Both The Hot Dogs And Jelly Are Fully Plant Based Substitutes Share icon

#84 Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentine's Day Share icon

#85 My Boyfriend's High Concoction, Peanut Butter On A Burger Share icon

#86 Aldi Sardines, Tom Yum Ramen And A Hot Dog Bun. It Was Surprisingly Delicious. I Left All The Bones In For Calcium And Crunch Share icon

#87 Aluminium Foil Melted Into My Dinner. I Was Reheating My Stuffed Cabbage Leftovers And Somehow The Foil Melted Into My Food Share icon

#88 Steamed Turkey Patty (Never Again) Share icon

#89 Pre-Cooked A Meal For Three Nights, Let It Cool, And Then Found These Eggs Before Storing It Share icon

#90 Abomination Of A Neapolitan Pizza Share icon

#91 One Of My Failed Attempts At Indian Food. Aloo Gobi With Rice Share icon I just cant get the taste right. And the youtube video said to add the cauliflower 10min after the potato but I got frozen cauliflower so I put it in together and the cauliflower disintegrated.

#92 I Can Cook, I Can Bake… But When Pastry Work Is Concerned… I Always Fail Share icon Like my title said… I can bake cakes, cookies, bread, and so on, but when it comes to pastry work, such as folding and working with dough, I fail miserably. Taste is delicious, but the looks is super ugly!! By the way, it’s chicken potato curry puffs. The last image is the fillings. Not my 1st attempt! Many times already!



#93 Asked My Boyfriend To Bake The Croissants For Our Dinner Share icon These are american canned crescent rolls for all you europeans out there.

#94 My Wife's Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That's What They're Treating Them To Share icon The airline has also provided lodgings - a hotel that ran out of blankets.



#95 My Friends Think That My Meal Of Cold Pasta, Mayo And Raisins Is Absolutely Disgusting. Its My Favourite Meal Share icon The best part about this is that my dad is a semi-retired (award-winning) chef who cooks for me pretty much every night. His disappointment in me is immeasurable.

