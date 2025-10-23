ADVERTISEMENT

Food is an extremely important part of our lives. Not only is it necessary to our survival, but it can also be a source of great joy. There’s nothing like the warm and fuzzy feeling you get from sharing a delicious meal with loved ones. And there are few ways to better understand a culture than to embrace their culinary traditions and devour their cuisine.

But there are two sides to every coin. And while food can bring us plenty of happiness, it can also greatly disturb us. That’s where cursed food comes in. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled photos of some of the most unsettling culinary disasters below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you probably don’t want to look at this list while eating lunch. But if you're confident that you have a strong stomach, go right ahead. And bon appétit!

#1

A Friend Took This Picture Of Their Coworker's Breakfast

Bowl of sliced bananas and hard-boiled eggs, a cursed and disgusting food combination on a wooden table.

JefferyRussell Report

    #2

    This Is My Mom’s Overnight Egg Sugar Water Soup In A Frying Pan

    Pan with cloudy, unappetizing starchy water and broken eggs cooking on a stove seen in cursed and disgusting food pictures.

    In the night, she “poached” the egg in a frying pan; the eggs stay in the water, she adds sugar (sugar, less sugar, sweet white powder for diabetes) in the water. After we got out of bed, she fed those to my stepdad.

    Stellaeono Report

    #3

    Friend Sent A Photo Of His Meal, What Is That?

    Plate with toasted bread, sliced deli meat, two carrots, and packaged mini cookies showing cursed and disgusting food.

    That dude eats the most horrifying-looking food in history.

    chocoEzekiel Report

    There are plenty of ways that food can be blessed. If you’re visiting your parents and they make some delicious mac and cheese that tastes like childhood with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies for dessert, that’s a blessed meal. 

    If you share a comforting bowl of ramen with your best friend while catching up on each other’s lives, that food is definitely blessed. And, of course, if you take communion at church, that bread is considered to be blessed as well. But when it comes to cursed food on the internet, there are various definitions that fit the bill too. 
    #4

    The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times

    Burnt and greasy food frying in a pan with raw patties on a plate, showing cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    Y’all wanna come over for dinner?

    khalizard Report

    #5

    Caprese Salad I Purchased From A Pizza Place. I Should Have Checked The Review First

    Poorly arranged cursed food with sliced tomatoes, basil leaves, and mozzarella cheese in a white takeout container.

    Umman_manda6632 Report

    #6

    Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy

    Burnt, blackened slices of bread with charred toppings on a stained plate, showing cursed and disgusting food appearance.

    nick122221 Report

    Online, cursed food might include a toilet full of baked beans, an ice cream sundae with hot dogs instead of bananas, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on slices of lunch meat instead of bread or a pizza that’s been baking in the oven for about 9 hours longer than it should have been. Cursed food is bizarre, confusing, entertaining and stomach-churning. And we can’t seem to get enough of it!

    One era of food that is considered to be particularly cursed is 1970s cuisine. Somehow, everything was ending up in gelatin, regardless of whether the dish was sweet or savory, and magazines popularized the most unsettling recipes. And according to Junkee, part of the reason for this is because people wanted their meals to look like centerpieces or pieces of artwork, rather than simply the ingredients that they were.
    #7

    The Food I Was Served At The Emergency Metabolic Unit For Being Severely Malnourished

    Plate of soggy rotini pasta in watery sauce with an unappetizing, partially eaten biscuit on top, cursed food image.

    That block is tofu :(((...I'm not even vegan, I'm just lactose intolerant. I like tofu, but when it's prepared, not just...raw.

    thatgirlisback Report

    #8

    My Jalapeño Poppers Look Disgusting

    Baked stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon on a baking tray, an example of cursed and disgusting food.

    Didn't taste that good either.

    Popular_Studio_8122 Report

    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you mess up jalapeños, cheese, and bacon? Those ingredients are incorruptible!

    #9

    My Fiancées Idea Of A Tasty Lunch. Chicken Nuggets, Gravy, And Ketchup In A Giant Yorkshire Pudding

    Close-up of a cursed and disgusting food dish with chicken nuggets in a soggy bread bowl topped with red sauce.

    o0oSAMoOo Report

    Although the trends have changed, we still love viewing beautifully plated or mouthwateringly delicious looking photos of food. I mean, why else would so many people post photos of their meals on their Instagram stories for friends to marvel at? After all, the phone eats first. But after gorgeous photos of food became incredibly popular, the pendulum started to swing in the other direction. And now, cursed food has taken over almost just as much space on the internet as gorgeous photos of pasta and fluffy pastries. 
    #10

    Peanut Butter And Onion Sandwich I Had For Breakfast

    Slices of bread with peanut butter and raw chopped onions, a cursed and disgusting food combination.

    I've been calling it my Spongebob sandwich.

    rscarson Report

    #11

    Accidentally Made Alien Food

    Cursed and disgusting food with slimy noodles, vegetables, and shrimp in a white bowl on a granite countertop.

    Rice noodle stir fry with shrimp and red cabbage. Couldn’t look at it, but everybody had seconds.

    ArminTanzerian Report

    #12

    Stargazy Pie

    Baked pie with four fish heads emerging from the crust, an example of cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    Anestpa Report

    When we talk about cursed food, though, we often forget that what we eat actually does have the power to make us extremely ill. Nobody wants to think about the risk of food poisoning when chowing down on a steak that costs $30 or while diving into a creamy bowl of hummus. But the reality is that each year, there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness reported in the United States. And about 128,000 people end up in the hospital due to a meal that betrayed them.

    #13

    Cucumber Kimchi Hotdog, Anyone?

    Cucumber sliced in half serving as a bun for a sausage topped with spicy cubed food in a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    jessicaperidot Report

    #14

    My Dad Literally Eats This Every Morning

    Open sandwich with banana slices and raw onion rings on a plain bun, an example of cursed and disgusting food.

    awkardlion Report

    #15

    Hospital Food Never Fails

    Piece of layered gelatin with vegetables and slices of bread with butter on a white plate, cursed and disgusting food image.

    wendewende Report

    When it comes to what turns regular food into a cursed dish that could send someone to the emergency room, FoodSafety.org notes that bacteria and viruses, parasites, molds, toxins, contaminants and allergens are the biggest dangers we have to worry about. There are also certain people who are particularly at risk, such as pregnant women, children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65 and people with compromised immune systems. So if you or a loved one falls into one of those groups, you better make sure to be careful when feeding them!  

    #16

    My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perceftly Cooked

    Undercooked seasoned chicken pieces in a bowl, a cursed and disgusting picture of food that might make you eeeeew

    matthproject Report

    #17

    Pizza I Received Last Night

    Burnt and moldy pizza with melted cheese in a cardboard box, representing cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    It’s supposed to be truffle cream with mushrooms and straciatella. Almost puked when I received it, but it was delicious.

    zZStarfireZz Report

    #18

    Food Fail

    Close-up of hand holding a paper cup with a translucent, unappetizing, and gooey food substance on a baking tray.

    My attempt at a vegan cheesecake. Followed recipe… what clear gelatinous monster is this?

    la_lalola Report

    While we can all end up with an upset tummy from time to time due to pouring a little too much hot sauce on our tacos or eating leftovers that probably should have been thrown away the day before, it’s important to be aware of the symptoms of food poisoning. If you’re experiencing an upset stomach, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever or dehydration, it might be time to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, severe food poisoning can sometimes even cause long-term health issues, so it’s better to be safe than sorry if you’re unsure about going to the hospital.  
    #19

    Came Home To A Very Smoky House. Knocked On My Brother's Door Asking If He Was Cooking Something, And I Heard Him Pause For A Second Before Saying, "Oh F**k"

    Burnt and cursed food pieces on a heavily stained baking tray, showcasing disgusting food that might make you go eeeeew.

    NumberOneSeinfeldFan Report

    #20

    My Husband Cooked A Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti

    Close-up of a cursed and disgusting food picture showing a meatloaf stuffed with cooked noodles and topped with sauce.

    StrawberryShartCake_ Report

    #21

    Tacos In A Waffle Cone. My Husband Is Very Proud Of His Invention. His Taste Buds Are Wrong

    Two waffle cones filled with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream on a blue plate, showing cursed and disgusting food combination.

    reddit.com Report

    People often say that baking is a science, but cooking is an art. So you shouldn’t be afraid of experimenting with new culinary combinations or creative flavors. However, if you share your concoctions online, you have to be prepared for ridicule! Your meals may end up on a list of cursed foods just like this. But as long as you enjoy the taste, who cares what anyone else thinks? 
    #22

    Tried Creating A New Pasta Shape And Ended Pasta Suitable For A Halloween Party

    Plate of pasta with chunky sauce that looks unusual and unappetizing, fitting cursed and disgusting pictures of food theme

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    My Boyfriend Requested A Cursed Hedgehog Cake For His 30th Birthday

    Cake with chocolate sticks and red candy decorations creating a cursed and disgusting food appearance on a stove.

    little_wing__ Report

    #24

    Mom Made Breakfast

    Plate with dark green cursed food resembling pickles, steamed buns, and a halved boiled egg, showcasing disgusting pictures of food.

    Apparently made with leaves/veggies outside that are good for you. She doesn’t get why I found it odd.

    wasabibbq Report

    We hope you’re enjoying this list of shockingly bizarre and disturbing foods, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that confuse you, and let us know in the comments below what the most unsettling food combination you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos of cursed foods that might completely ruin your appetite, be sure to check out this Bored Panda list next!
    #25

    Wife’s Lunch: Plain Unseasoned Fried Oysters With Buckwheat

    Plate of cooked buckwheat and slimy oysters on a blue dish, showing a cursed and disgusting food combination.

    airwarr Report

    #26

    The Quotes Around "Corn Dog" Are Doing A Lot Of Heavy Lifting. Candy Corn Melted Around A Chicken Dog (Since I Don't Eat Pork)

    Unappetizing hot dog cooking on melted candy corn in a pan, a cursed and disgusting picture of food.

    I know this isn't a new idea but I had to do my own independent research. Conclusion? Weird and too crunchy.

    vericolour Report

    Hotel In Türkiye, A Cursed Lamb

    Roasted lamb with a head decorated in herbs and lettuce, an example of cursed and disgusting food presentation.

    katiebean781 Report

    Chocodilla Kit Kat. Taco Bell, Lisbon, Portugal

    Taco shell filled with melted chocolate pieces on a paper wrapper, an unusual and cursed food combination.

    luvyoulongtimelurker Report

    #29

    Ran Out Of Shot Glasses For My Jello Shots

    Six white and green gelatin molds on a black plate, a cursed and disgusting picture of food that might disgust viewers.

    It was really bland, a bit of lime and vodka flavour from the jello, but that's it.

    ValentineAlkaev Report

    #30

    My Dinner From Whole Foods

    Partially cooked fried chicken with raw pink meat exposed, served with roasted potatoes and green beans on a plate.

    I was very excited to have dinner; I didn’t need to make myself tonight. Took a bite and thought it was oddly cold. Cut that open, and it was RAW. Hope I don’t get food po***ning.
    I’m calling tomorrow and raising hell.

    Jolly_Category1402 Report

    #31

    A Handful Of Jam Served On A Plate At An Upscale Restaurant

    Plate with a dessert and a handprint made from a sauce, illustrating cursed and disgusting pictures of food that might make you eeeeew

    I mean, I’m pretty sure they were using a glove to do that, but when it arrived, it looked so... unappealing.

    pabloiswatchingyou Report

    My Husband's Wrap - Peanut Butter, Applesauce Fruit Cup And Jujubes

    Peanut butter spread on a tortilla topped with raw ground meat and colorful gummy candies in a bizarre food combination.

    Jujubes on tortilla? Believe it or not, jail.

    Pareeeee Report

    #33

    What The Hell Is This?

    Close-up of a sandwich with layers of meat and cheese inside a pickle, one of the cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    Antique_Big8316 Report

    #34

    This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad

    Plate of macaroni and cheese covered in excessive white sauce and topped with croutons, a cursed and disgusting food image.

    Mmm ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch. “You have to let me mix it up first!”

    Great-Forever-6702 Report

    #35

    Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served

    Raw chicken breasts on a baking tray, displaying a cursed and disgusting food picture that might make you go eeeeew.

    reddit.com Report

    Ladies And Gentlemen I Present To You: Full English Breakfast, In A Loaf

    Hand lifting top slice of bread from a cheesy, fried egg and sausage breakfast sandwich on a white plate.

    duk-phat Report

    #37

    This May Be The Worst Looking Dish I've Ever Made. Tastes Amazing

    Moldy and spoiled food in a plastic container with discolored textures and a decorative metal spoon on top.

    I tried to make soup but the seaweed completely fell apart and turned into this algae like sediment that turns green when stirred and looks inedible when settled. Salmon chunks. Genuinely it tastes good but i really am in awe of how bad it looks. This is a new low even for me.

    Educational_Deal6105 Report

    #38

    That's Why You Never Order Pizza With Avocado

    Pizza slice with melted cheese and dark, unappetizing toppings in a box, showing cursed and disgusting food appearance.

    Chukmanchusco Report

    #39

    My Parents Want To Cut Down On Carbs So My Mum Made A Sponge Cake Using Spinach Instead Of Flour. My Dad Decided To Decorate It With Low Fat Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup And Salsa Golf

    Layered savory dish with odd sauces and olives on lettuce, one of the cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    egbur Report

    #40

    Breakfast Burrito But I Didn’t Have Bacon So I Used Pork Ramen

    Hand holding a tortilla wrap filled with cooked ramen noodles and scrambled eggs, a cursed and disgusting food combination.

    yik_yaking Report

    #41

    Weird And Horrifying Kind Of Food, But I Guess It's The Restaurant's Best Seller

    Centipede-like crustacean food served on a white plate with a side of creamy salad, showcasing cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    SnowIcy5255 Report

    #42

    My Partner Sent Me This Photo Of Their Dinner. Is This A Red Flag? Yes, That’s Caramel Corn

    Plate of fried chicken, macaroni, popcorn, and ketchup combined in a cursed and disgusting food picture that might make you go eeeeew

    Moodysquirrel Report

    #43

    Oh, Are We Doing Cursed Birthday Cakes?

    Melting birthday cake with colorful candles and a messy, unappetizing appearance in a kitchen setting.

    TheFriendliestSloot Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Yum

    Glass baking dish filled with meatballs and peach slices in red sauce, a cursed and disgusting picture of food.

    woburnite Report

    #45

    My Wife Asked For Bacon, What Is This?

    Close-up of a sandwich with sliced meat and cheese showing cursed and disgusting pictures of food with an unappetizing appearance.

    From Dunkin' Donuts.

    Complete_Ad_7534 Report

    I Fail At Spelling Missouri, But They Fail At Mexican Food. Las Cazuelas, MO

    Burrito covered in melted cheese and topped with grilled pineapple slices on a green plate, a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    ReggieMX Report

    #47

    Dairy Queen Poutine

    Hand holding a round serving of fries covered in melted cheese and brown gravy, a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    Yeah, I knew what I was getting myself into, but by god they topped themselves with this one. It’s all congealed together yet it’s still hot.

    Joezze Report

    Father Made What He Called “Onion Soup”

    Disgusting food dish with pale slimy noodles and translucent, gelatinous chunks in murky liquid, evoking a cursed food image.

    He put cinnamon in stew once.

    Repulsive-Tiger-9795 Report

    #49

    Bruschetta In Bed From My Boyfriend

    Slice of melted cheese and meat on a cracker, an example of cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    Chunks of turkey meat in cream with yellow tomatoes and celery. This was a dish with rice yesterday, but the rice ran out. So today this is... This.

    archon-of-laziness Report

    #50

    Old Guy I Worked With Mixes Peanuts With His Coca-Cola Apparently This Is An Old Country Thing

    Bottle filled with peanuts soaking inside soda, next to an opened salted Planters peanuts bag in a car cup holder.

    MikeBinfinity Report

    #51

    My Friend’s 25 Dollar Gluten Free Vegan Pizza

    Partially assembled sandwich with slices of cheese and ketchup spread, a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    This was the pizza my friend got yesterday at the booth next to tacotarian. She said the sauce was literally just ketchup.

    kirbygirl1721 Report

    #52

    First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called "Food And Love", Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is What They Delivered

    Moldy and spoiled cheese pizza with visible blue and white mold patches, an example of cursed and disgusting food.

    marrana_brainz Report

    #53

    Girlfriend Is Sick, So I Made "Peter Pan Food"

    Two bowls of blue mashed potatoes topped with cooked greens on a kitchen counter, a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    Mashed potatoes with blue food colouring added in, with some cooked spinach on top (to make it more cursed). Surprisingly? Delicious.

    JoeKerr4281 Report

    #54

    Made German Chocolate Cake From Scratch. Tastes Better Than It Looks

    A homemade cake covered in a thick, lumpy, beige frosting with visible nuts on a paper plate.

    It is delicious! And yes, looks like horse vomit.

    VineHammer Report

    #55

    My Boyfriend Was So Disgusted By This That He Refused To Kiss Me After I Ate It

    Hand holding a hot dog bun with a sausage filled with whole pickles, a cursed and disgusting food combination.

    100% not pregnant, just hungry for pickles.

    lilfennec Report

    My Kids Wanted To Do A “Chopped” Challenge For Dinner Last Night. Never Again

    Close-up of cursed and disgusting food featuring soggy toast topped with chips, nuts, and an unappetizing sauce on a beige plate.

    Normal sliced wheat bread made into French toast with extra cinnamon and vanilla. Fruity pebbles, Bananas that have been sliced and microwaved first with maple syrup, Crushed potato chips drizzled with strawberry jam.

    Not_that_kind_of_DR Report

    #57

    Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife's Dinner

    Close-up of a bowl containing grayish, slimy noodles with murky liquid, showcasing cursed and disgusting food.

    It is made with the leftover water after boiling some dark purple potatoes. There is also "textured vegetable protein" which is some vegan soy stuff.

    Roscoe_P_Trolltrain Report

    #58

    My Wife Made Chicken Pesto Genovese Tonight For Dinner

    Spoiled and moldy food pieces in an aluminum tray showing a cursed and disgusting example of unappetizing food.

    Tasted great! Looked better once it was completely cooked... the pesto and chicken juices definitely gave it a smokers lung vibe.

    richmondcomics Report

    #59

    My Friend Ordered The Black Garlic “Detox” Ramen. She Received A Bowl Of Activated Charcoal Broth That Dyed All The Pork Gray After A Few Minutes

    Black, murky soup with radish slices, sesame seeds, and garnishes in a bowl, a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    Grabbed lunch with my friend at a random ramen place. She ordered the black garlic “detox” ramen thinking the word “detox” referred to garlic’s health benefits. They brought out a bowl of activated charcoal broth; the menu didn’t even mention charcoal as an ingredient. She ended up getting an upset stomach a few hours later.

    CalMaple Report

    #60

    Apparently My Lunch Is Gross

    Bowl of unusual combination of blackberries, beans, and slimy food pieces in a close-up cursed and disgusting food picture.

    Tinned mussels, blackberries and red kidney beans.

    Upset_Upstairs6166 Report

    #61

    My Grandpa Doesn’t Like To Waste Any Food, Even If It’s My 10-Year-Old Brother's Cereal

    Plate of rice with cereal and sauce, depicting a cursed and disgusting food combination likely to provoke an eeeeew reaction

    He combines whatever leftovers are in the fridge with rice and eats it.

    racoonies Report

    #62

    This Was An $18 Caesar Salad

    Grilled lettuce with uneven dressing and cheese on a white plate, a cursed and disgusting food presentation.

    The lettuce was literally grilled! They used crushed graham crackers instead of croutons and pretty much poured the dressing on a pile of baby lettuce, some of which was brown. Imagine? It was $18!

    SupaDupaDupaDupa Report

    #63

    A Cake Baked Inside Of A Pumpkin

    Rotten pumpkin filled with spoiled cake and frosting on a plate, showing cursed and disgusting food decay.

    It was draining onto the dessert table… I’m sorry in advance for your nightmares.

    My wife’s granny took a giant scoop of it and threw it away to make sure the person who brought it wasn’t discouraged.

    bonwaller Report

    #64

    2 Michelin Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram

    Plate with a wrinkled brown item and a seasoned block of food showcasing cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    Lottman420 Report

    #65

    My Husband Made Me Eat Squidward For Breakfast

    Plates with pancakes and syrup, grilled meat arranged to resemble a face in cursed and disgusting food pictures.

    samoekatia Report

    #66

    Girl Dinner. 10:30 At Night

    Boiled eggs with oily fish in a bowl, covered in a reddish-brown sauce, showing cursed and disgusting food presentation.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Instant Ramen With Garlic, Chili Oil, Black Olives, And Vienna Sausages, Fresh From The Can

    Bowl of instant noodles topped with black olives and sliced hot dog pieces, an example of cursed and disgusting food combinations.

    For-Rock-And-Stone Report

    My Friend Made A Walter The Dog Cake. It Disturbs Me Greatly

    Cursed and disgusting food picture of a poorly frosted cake with odd chocolate and pink icing face design.

    OtterB0T_1009 Report

    #69

    The Orange Juice Moistened Donut Is Really Good, Actually

    Two images showing a banana next to a plate with disgusting food and unappetizing liquid, cursed food picture.

    visitorjanedoe Report

    #70

    I Can Assure You That My Boyfriend And I Are Relatively Great Cooks, But For Some Reason We Keep Failing Miserably At Homemade Pizza

    Pie topped with dried olives, charred sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes on a thick crust, a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    She’s topped with pesto, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes! This photo was taken midway through, also adding some feta.

    tothemoon412 Report

    #71

    Cooking Burgers Failed

    Four overcooked and greasy burger patties sizzling in a white pan filled with oil on a stove.

    It's inedible, 100% not happening.

    sejiy Report

    My Husband Eats This Every Once In A While, I Think It Looks Like It Belongs Here But What Is Your Opinion?

    Open sandwich with canned tuna, chopped onions, and mayonnaise on white bread, showing a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    He had "no time" to mix it because he was hungry.

    Johannajohanna_ Report

    #73

    I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken, Then I Turned Around For A Minute, And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19

    Blue scrambled eggs with onions in a frying pan, showing a cursed and disgusting food appearance.

    liamoco123 Report

    #74

    Americans, Are You Okay?

    DiGiorno pizza with baked chocolate chip cookies on top, a cursed and disgusting picture of food on a stove.

    SimpleButFun Report

    #75

    A Local Restaurant Is Selling These Empanadas

    Baked food with crab claws sticking out, an unusual and cursed food presentation that might make you feel disgusted.

    i_am_a_shoe Report

    #76

    My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food

    Open-faced sandwiches with tomato, red onion slices, and anchovies on white bread, a cursed and disgusting food picture.

    Just a Canadian with some twisted taste tastebuds.

    jarawd Report

    #77

    My Coworker Made Sour Cream And Onion Pringles Cake. Oh God Why

    Half-eaten cake with green sauce and potato chips on top, displayed on a wooden cake stand, a cursed food picture.

    Definitely an A for effort! Minus several million for good taste.

    auruleful Report

    #78

    Baked Beans In Rice Paper

    Four portions of canned beans in plastic wrap on a white plate, representing cursed and disgusting pictures of food.

    Bite sized packets of baked beans. Didn’t taste bad at all, but it was… a little weird.

    Puzzleheaded_Gas_416 Report

    #79

    Made The Pasta From Elf A Year Ago. It Was Absolutely Disgusting

    Plate of spaghetti mixed with marshmallows, candy pieces, and chocolate chunks, a cursed and disgusting food combination.

    TheMaybeMan_ Report

    Sushi German Style - My Own Creation For You To Roast

    Unappetizing sushi preparation with unevenly spread rice and raw red onion slices on seaweed mat.

    Sushi German Style is a Sushi Roll filled with "Mett" and freshly cut onions (white or red doesn't matter), topped off with freshly ground black pepper. "Mett" is a traditional German food item. Basically, it's ground pork and it's usually eaten on a white breadroll with onions, salt, and pepper. And yes, we even eat that for breakfast.

    WirrkopfP Report

    #81

    Hotel Offered Us Takeaway Breakfast Of Pastries And Coffees For Very Early Checkout. Opened Bag To Find This Sandwich

    Close-up of a sandwich with unusual, yellowish-green spoiled vegetables, showcasing cursed and disgusting food imagery.

    I’m assuming the behaviour of my kids led to this. We did also get an egg mayo sandwich, a pomegranate, a passion fruit and about twelve apples, so?

    ardbeg Report

    #82

    Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be

    Slice of pizza with blue mold growing on half of the cheese, showing a cursed and disgusting food example on a white plate.

    Imatworkgoaway Report

    #83

    Friend Made A Vegan Cake For Vegan Friend’s Birthday. Both The Hot Dogs And Jelly Are Fully Plant Based Substitutes

    Ring of gelatin with cubed hot dogs inside on a plate, a cursed and disgusting food combination on a kitchen counter.

    MiraclezMatter Report

    Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentine's Day

    Sliced boiled eggs topped with peanut butter and jelly on a paper plate, a cursed and disgusting food combination.

    BodaciousDani Report

    #85

    My Boyfriend's High Concoction, Peanut Butter On A Burger

    Open-faced sandwich with ground beef, bacon, and peanut butter on whole grain bread, a cursed and disgusting food combo.

    Big-Ebb-5014 Report

    #86

    Aldi Sardines, Tom Yum Ramen And A Hot Dog Bun. It Was Surprisingly Delicious. I Left All The Bones In For Calcium And Crunch

    Bowl of instant noodles topped with sardines and a sausage, an unusual and cursed food combination.

    reddit.com Report

    Aluminium Foil Melted Into My Dinner. I Was Reheating My Stuffed Cabbage Leftovers And Somehow The Foil Melted Into My Food

    Close-up of cursed and disgusting food showing maggots and mold growth on decaying leftovers.

    Main_Ad_5147 Report

    Steamed Turkey Patty (Never Again)

    Disgusting food picture showing unappetizing meat with sauce and Brussels sprouts on a pale plate.

    freedomlian Report

    #89

    Pre-Cooked A Meal For Three Nights, Let It Cool, And Then Found These Eggs Before Storing It

    Close-up of cursed and disgusting food showing a cooked dish with unappetizing white larvae or maggots on meat.

    Drew_Noel Report

    #90

    Abomination Of A Neapolitan Pizza

    Unappetizing homemade pizza with unevenly melted cheese and green olives, showcasing cursed and disgusting food appearance.

    StreetSurfer247 Report

    One Of My Failed Attempts At Indian Food. Aloo Gobi With Rice

    Plate of rice topped with a yellowish, mushy food mixture, appearing unappetizing and fitting cursed and disgusting food pictures.

    I just cant get the taste right. And the youtube video said to add the cauliflower 10min after the potato but I got frozen cauliflower so I put it in together and the cauliflower disintegrated.

    JollyGeologist3957 Report

    I Can Cook, I Can Bake… But When Pastry Work Is Concerned… I Always Fail

    Baked pastries with uneven shapes and burnt spots, appearing unappetizing and visually disturbing food in a kitchen setting

    Like my title said… I can bake cakes, cookies, bread, and so on, but when it comes to pastry work, such as folding and working with dough, I fail miserably. Taste is delicious, but the looks is super ugly!! By the way, it’s chicken potato curry puffs. The last image is the fillings. Not my 1st attempt! Many times already!

    LeoChimaera Report

    #93

    Asked My Boyfriend To Bake The Croissants For Our Dinner

    Baked triangular food pieces on a tray, appearing unusual and unappetizing in cursed and disgusting food pictures.

    These are american canned crescent rolls for all you europeans out there.

    BrittBroChil Report

    My Wife's Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That's What They're Treating Them To

    Cursed and disgusting food picture showing unappetizing pale sausage and overcooked pasta in a foil container with plastic fork.

    The airline has also provided lodgings - a hotel that ran out of blankets.

    Apprehensive_Ask3910 Report

    #95

    My Friends Think That My Meal Of Cold Pasta, Mayo And Raisins Is Absolutely Disgusting. Its My Favourite Meal

    Bowl of creamy spaghetti with raisins, an unusual and cursed food combination that looks unappetizing and disgusting.

    The best part about this is that my dad is a semi-retired (award-winning) chef who cooks for me pretty much every night. His disappointment in me is immeasurable.

    Hot-Foot Report

