Food should look edible. At the very least. We’re not saying your dinner needs to make its way to the table looking like it was dressed for the Met by a Michelin chef, but surely nobody (we would like to think) willingly wants to devour something that looks like “What in the moldy, furry mass of wriggling worms is that?”

It is said that we eat with our eyes first, and what we see in front of us gives us a big hint of how well it might, or might not, go down. If you’ve ever been served food that was “loss of appetite at first sight,” you’ll understand what we’re talking about.

There’s a Facebook group that shares, or should we say shames Unusual Foods. The more than 250,000 members share cursed dishes that could have come from the depths of hell. Some are funny, others are foul. Many might have you considering a water diet, as well as wondering whether you'll ever muster up the courage to eat another solid meal again. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most unholy pics from the page. Be warned, sensitive stomachs might find the following visuals disturbing.