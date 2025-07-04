ADVERTISEMENT

Food should look edible. At the very least. We’re not saying your dinner needs to make its way to the table looking like it was dressed for the Met by a Michelin chef, but surely nobody (we would like to think) willingly wants to devour something that looks like “What in the moldy, furry mass of wriggling worms is that?”

It is said that we eat with our eyes first, and what we see in front of us gives us a big hint of how well it might, or might not, go down. If you’ve ever been served food that was “loss of appetite at first sight,” you’ll understand what we’re talking about.

There’s a Facebook group that shares, or should we say shames Unusual Foods. The more than 250,000 members share cursed dishes that could have come from the depths of hell. Some are funny, others are foul. Many might have you considering a water diet, as well as wondering whether you'll ever muster up the courage to eat another solid meal again. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most unholy pics from the page. Be warned, sensitive stomachs might find the following visuals disturbing.

#1

Slices of bacon shaped like fish with peppercorn eyes on a wooden cutting board in cursed pictures of food.

My Doctor said I have to eat more fish...

Unusual Foods Report

There are hashtags dedicated to pretty food. And often, you'll see people whip out their phone cameras at a restaurant before they pick up a fork. There's something beautiful about a well-presented dish: like an artistic masterpiece that you feel too bad to destroy.

Good chefs don't make food look fancy because they're bored in the kitchen. A wise Roman man once said that “We eat first with our eyes,” and I, for one, would tend to agree.

According to the Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, there are a number of reasons why presentation is important when it comes to food...
    #2

    Hand wearing glove holding a cursed picture of food with bread and cilantro in an unusual arrangement outdoors.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #3

    Melting blue and brown cake resembling a face next to a phone showing a clear portrait for comparison, cursed food image.

    Unusual Foods Report

    The foodie experts say presentation of food is a critical aspect of the customer's dining experience. And here's why... "Correct presentation techniques allow the food to be displayed to its best potential. [It] adds color & texture to the dish," notes the Institute's site.

    Garnishes & accompaniments also enhance the nutritious value of the food, adds the school's Rohan Joglekar. "Food presentation is the art of modifying, processing, arranging or decorating the food to enhance its aesthetic appeal," he writes. "Creating a theatre effect through various presentation techniques impacts the customers psychologically."

    Many people love their food to be arranged & served correctly. And of course, "People judge the hygiene standards, taste & quality of the restaurant or a place by looking at the way the food is presented before even tasting the food," says Joglekar.
    #4

    Muscular human-shaped bread with a drawn face on a wooden surface, a cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #5

    Cursed food cake with poorly made green ogre and yellow cartoon character decoration on pink frosting.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #6

    Bizarre cursed food picture showing a misshapen pizza crust with sparse toppings baking inside an oven rack.

    Unusual Foods Report

    The expert has some tips to follow when it comes to presenting your next plated dinner. Firstly, always be attentive. Use clean, unchipped crockery and cutlery. Wipe away any drips or mess.

    "It is the connection between the mind and the mouth that dictates your health and your weight. Your senses, sight-smell-taste-hearing-touch, will dictate how much you eat, and to a great extent, your choices and enjoyment of your food," he says.
    #7

    Slice of bread with red jelly and two dead cockroaches, illustrating cursed pictures of food that might cause disgust.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #8

    Two clear gelatin spheres with baby octopuses inside served on a white plate with sauces and seasoning, cursed food image.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #9

    Cursed picture of porridge spread unevenly on toast on a decorative plate, showcasing unsettling food combination.

    Unusual Foods Report

    Joglekar adds that you should always choose ingredients and techniques to suit the desired effect you're aiming for. "Vision is crucial in identifying ingredients, their quality, and the techniques used, and even has a bearing on the perception of flavour," he explains.

    A dish not displayed traditionally may "not taste the same," he warns, adding that an unfamiliar color, such as blue, may be off-putting to some diners. And the experts over at food and recipe site CookWell agree.

    "Our visual experience of a dish creates anticipation, disappointment, confusion, curiosity, or awe," they say. "We expect foods to look a certain way."

    #10

    Sliced loaf of bread with electronic components and wires attached, creating a bizarre cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #11

    Open-faced sandwiches with fish legs wearing colorful pepper and cheese skirts, a cursed food picture that might make you go eeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #12

    Oddly shaped strawberry resembling a thumbs-up, one of the cursed pictures of food that might make you go eeeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    As a basic example, CookWell warns that a mac & cheese should appear "melty and steaming hot, not clumpy, dry, and cold." A steak, they say, should be deeply browned on the crust, not grey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And for the love of all things delicious, "expensive cocktails, wine, or beer should come served in elegant glassware, while cheap drinks can be sipped from a can or plastic cup," reads the site.
    #13

    Slice of plain bread topped with grapes and peanuts, an unusual cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeuw

    lol who else eat their pb&j sandwiches raw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #14

    Red and black board with meatballs and spaghetti arranged like a chess game in cursed food pictures.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #15

    Cursed food image showing chicken drumsticks with barbecue sauce next to a foot in a casual indoor setting.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #16

    Melted Breyers chocolate ice cream spilled on car floor mat creating a messy and cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #17

    Dried small fish arranged on a plate with fish heads stuck into a white object, creating a strange cursed food display.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #18

    Unusually shaped twisted radish resembling a human figure on a checkered tablecloth with blue patterned bowls nearby, cursed food.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #19

    Lava lamp filled with baked beans, an unusual cursed food picture that might make you say eeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #20

    Miniature table and chairs made entirely from stacked sandwiches with toasted bread and deli fillings on a white tray.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #21

    Ice cream scooped into a bread roll on a plate next to a partially used ice cream container, a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #22

    Hand dipping a chip into a can of bright blue paint, a cursed picture of food that might make you say eeeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #23

    Fish topped with Nutella spread on a plate beside a slice of bread, an example of cursed food pictures.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #24

    Hot dog with a bone-in sausage placed in a bun inside a white takeout container, a cursed picture of food.

    Japanese "Hot dog with a bone"

    Unusual Foods Report

    #25

    Chocolate cake with unevenly placed frosting dollops on the box lid, a cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #26

    A cursed picture of food showing a pink popsicle with a small animal leg embedded inside.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #27

    Hand holding an ice cream sandwich made with bread instead of a typical cone, a cursed picture of food at a stadium.

    Unusual Foods Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, American white bread is so plain and full of sugar I'm sure this doesn't make much of a difference from classic ice cream sandwich material

    #28

    Bowl of Cheez-It crackers with milk, next to an open Cheez-It box, showcasing a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay that’s gross, but the extra toasty ones are great. I used to sift through boxes of cheez-its looking for the dark ones.

    #29

    Hand holding a hard-boiled egg smeared with Nutella chocolate spread, a unique and cursed picture of food.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #30

    Packaging of Caesar salad candy canes with a weird green appearance in cursed pictures of food.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #31

    Cursed food picture showing a wrinkled hot dog bun and sausage with an unappetizing appearance.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #32

    Pizza topped with unusual fruit combinations including pineapple, kiwi, banana, and strawberry on a wooden board showing cursed food.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #33

    Fish crafted into a cursed food ship with scales as sails on a red tray with ice, showing unusual food art presentation.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #34

    Chocolate cake shaped like a creepy creature with candy eyes and striped wafer sticks, a cursed picture of food photograph.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #35

    Cursed food image with ketchup on princess plate, cigarette, and burnt corn dog on dark countertop.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #36

    Tray of raw bratwurst sausages with gummy bears inserted, creating a cursed food image that might make you say eeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #37

    Hand holding a single Reese's Piece candy in a mostly empty small plastic bag in a store display, cursed food image.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #38

    Grasshopper trapped inside a jar of pickles, one of the cursed pictures of food that might make you go eeeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #39

    Takeout container with French fries covered in cigarette butts and ashes, a cursed food picture that might make you go eeeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #40

    Spaghetti O's frozen in an ice tray and served as ice cubes in a glass, a cursed food picture that might make you go eww

    Unusual Foods Report

    #41

    Close-up of a chocolate chip cookie with a slice of tomato inside, a cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeeuw

    Tomato stuffed cookies

    Unusual Foods Report

    #42

    Hand holding a cursed food item resembling a bagel with baked spaghetti noodles embedded, creating a strange food appearance

    Unusual Foods Report

    #43

    Hand holding an open wallet filled with cooked spaghetti noodles on a tiled floor, a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #44

    Cursed food picture of a misshapen pizza baking in an oven with toppings spilled on the oven floor.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #45

    Mushroom-stuffed plaice served on a white plate with tomato slices and garnished with herbs in a family meal setting.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #46

    Partially eaten pumpkin pie with a slice removed and the filling left stuck to the empty pie pan in cursed food pictures.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #47

    Ice cream cone with two scoops of raw ground meat, a cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeeuw outdoors.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #48

    Bowl of hot Cheetos with milk being eaten with a spoon, showing cursed pictures of food that might disgust viewers.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #49

    Shrimp partially covered in chocolate and drizzled with white sauce on a white plate, a cursed picture of food.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #50

    Cursed food shaped like a burnt hand with cheese details on a purple plate, showcasing bizarre and unsettling edible art.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #51

    Bathtub filled with murky water, floating cursed food including slices of bread and cheese creating a disturbing food scene.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #52

    Close-up of a cursed food burger topped with melted cheese, colorful marshmallows, and cereal pieces, creating an unusual mix.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #53

    Shrimp served on waffles with a messy brown sauce, an example of cursed food pictures that might make you go eeeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #54

    Octopus tentacle served in a sandwich bun with seasoning, a cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #55

    Slice of cursed food pizza topped with unappetizing dark sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds on a white paper plate

    Unusual Foods Report

    #56

    Plate of blue-colored spaghetti with fries and fried chicken, an unusual cursed food picture that might make you go eeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #57

    Slice of pie with mustard drizzled on top on a paper plate, next to a bottle of classic yellow mustard.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #58

    Sandwich with cheese slice and loose peas on white bread on a green plate, a cursed food picture example.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #59

    Pumpkin Delight cookie with a sad face instead of a happy jack-o’-lantern, a cursed picture of food that might disgust viewers.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #60

    Glass filled with soda, a slice of processed cheese on the rim, bottle of ketchup and Pepsi bottle in the background, cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #61

    Rotten chicken drumstick covered with white maggots on a white surface, a cursed picture of food that might disgust viewers.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #62

    Fried egg surrounded by strange moldy mushrooms in a blackened pan, a cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #63

    Roast turkey covered in colorful candy sprinkles on a kitchen tray as a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #64

    Bowl of soup with insects floating on top served with toasted bread on a dark plate in a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #65

    Partially baked or broken cake in a bundt pan and on a cooling rack showing a cursed food baking fail.

    Unusual Foods Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    :( oh no, looks good, maybe a filling can be prepared and spread on a half, and hopefully the other half can be saved, and put together like a filled cake..??

    #66

    Hot dog topped with colorful cereal flakes, an unusual cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #67

    Plate of spaghetti with red sauce being eaten using a black comb instead of a fork, a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #68

    Partially melted cheese dripping from chicken nuggets inside an oven, a cursed picture of food mishap.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #69

    Deep-fried Oreos coated in spicy red crumbs, stacked with candy bags blurred in the background, a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #70

    Loaf of dense bread filled with various seeds and nuts, featured among cursed pictures of food that might make you go eeeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

    #71

    Mini pizzas with moldy cheese and pepperoni on a white plate, showcasing cursed pictures of food with unappetizing appearance.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #72

    Cursed picture of food showing whole cooked fish with unpeeled potatoes on a plate with a plaid tablecloth background

    Unusual Foods Report

    #73

    Open-faced sandwich with cheddar cheese, red onion slices, and shredded meat on whole wheat bread on plate, cursed food picture

    Unusual Foods Report

    #74

    Two melted colorful plastic bowls with food stuck inside, dripping inside an oven, cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #75

    Three loaves of bread with multiple bananas inserted inside, creating a cursed food combination that looks strange and unappetizing.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #76

    Two improperly cut cakes with uneven slices on a table, illustrating cursed pictures of food that might make you eeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #77

    Close-up of oddly assembled food with hot dogs, shredded cheese, mustard, and ketchup on white bread, a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #78

    Two fried eggs hanging on a clothesline with wooden clothespins in a cursed food picture outdoors.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #79

    Hand holding a slice of bologna folded with mac and cheese topped with ketchup in a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm actually not too offended by this one but I ate a LOT of bologna and Kraft mac n cheese growing up in abject poverty. After a few shots of whiskey now I'd probably give this a try once...

    #80

    Close-up of cooked greens and rice with a snake tail mixed in, a cursed picture of food that might make you say eeeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #81

    Plate of pepperoni pizza slices topped with whole fish, served with a pickle and unusual hot dog arrangement, cursed food image.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #82

    Rotisserie oven labeled hot dogs cooking whole fish instead, a cursed food picture that might make you go eeeeeuw.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #83

    Two Slim Jim sticks on a slice of bread topped with mustard and ketchup, displayed on a paper plate.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #84

    Tomato stuffed with tuna and topped with melted cheese, displayed on a colorful plate, a cursed picture of food.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #85

    Two slices of toast topped with a grayish, unappetizing creamy sauce on a white plate in a kitchen setting.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #86

    Cursed picture of food showing noodles and cubed meat soaked in sauce with rice in a clear bowl.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #87

    Baking tray with grayish, unappetizing patties topped with melted orange crackers, a cursed food image that looks unappealing.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #88

    Slice of bread with jelly, shelled peanuts, and a dollop of butter next to a tub of olive spread, cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #89

    Cursed picture of a colorful, poorly baked rainbow cake with uneven layers and a shiny, sticky surface on a white plate.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #90

    Two baked pastry rolls covered in baked beans and sauce on a black plate, a cursed food picture that might make you say ewww.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #91

    Peanut butter, grape jelly, and ground thyme spread side-by-side on a slice of bread in a cursed food picture.

    Unusual Foods Report

    #92

    Chocolate chip cookie being dipped into a red sauce on a floral plate, a cursed picture of food that might make you go eeeeuw

    Unusual Foods Report

