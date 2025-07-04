92 Cursed Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeeuw!” (New Pics)
Food should look edible. At the very least. We’re not saying your dinner needs to make its way to the table looking like it was dressed for the Met by a Michelin chef, but surely nobody (we would like to think) willingly wants to devour something that looks like “What in the moldy, furry mass of wriggling worms is that?”
It is said that we eat with our eyes first, and what we see in front of us gives us a big hint of how well it might, or might not, go down. If you’ve ever been served food that was “loss of appetite at first sight,” you’ll understand what we’re talking about.
There’s a Facebook group that shares, or should we say shames Unusual Foods. The more than 250,000 members share cursed dishes that could have come from the depths of hell. Some are funny, others are foul. Many might have you considering a water diet, as well as wondering whether you'll ever muster up the courage to eat another solid meal again. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most unholy pics from the page. Be warned, sensitive stomachs might find the following visuals disturbing.
My Doctor said I have to eat more fish...
There are hashtags dedicated to pretty food. And often, you'll see people whip out their phone cameras at a restaurant before they pick up a fork. There's something beautiful about a well-presented dish: like an artistic masterpiece that you feel too bad to destroy.
Good chefs don't make food look fancy because they're bored in the kitchen. A wise Roman man once said that “We eat first with our eyes,” and I, for one, would tend to agree.
According to the Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, there are a number of reasons why presentation is important when it comes to food...
The foodie experts say presentation of food is a critical aspect of the customer's dining experience. And here's why... "Correct presentation techniques allow the food to be displayed to its best potential. [It] adds color & texture to the dish," notes the Institute's site.
Garnishes & accompaniments also enhance the nutritious value of the food, adds the school's Rohan Joglekar. "Food presentation is the art of modifying, processing, arranging or decorating the food to enhance its aesthetic appeal," he writes. "Creating a theatre effect through various presentation techniques impacts the customers psychologically."
Many people love their food to be arranged & served correctly. And of course, "People judge the hygiene standards, taste & quality of the restaurant or a place by looking at the way the food is presented before even tasting the food," says Joglekar.
The expert has some tips to follow when it comes to presenting your next plated dinner. Firstly, always be attentive. Use clean, unchipped crockery and cutlery. Wipe away any drips or mess.
"It is the connection between the mind and the mouth that dictates your health and your weight. Your senses, sight-smell-taste-hearing-touch, will dictate how much you eat, and to a great extent, your choices and enjoyment of your food," he says.
Joglekar adds that you should always choose ingredients and techniques to suit the desired effect you're aiming for. "Vision is crucial in identifying ingredients, their quality, and the techniques used, and even has a bearing on the perception of flavour," he explains.
A dish not displayed traditionally may "not taste the same," he warns, adding that an unfamiliar color, such as blue, may be off-putting to some diners. And the experts over at food and recipe site CookWell agree.
"Our visual experience of a dish creates anticipation, disappointment, confusion, curiosity, or awe," they say. "We expect foods to look a certain way."
As a basic example, CookWell warns that a mac & cheese should appear "melty and steaming hot, not clumpy, dry, and cold." A steak, they say, should be deeply browned on the crust, not grey.
And for the love of all things delicious, "expensive cocktails, wine, or beer should come served in elegant glassware, while cheap drinks can be sipped from a can or plastic cup," reads the site.
lol who else eat their pb&j sandwiches raw
I mean, American white bread is so plain and full of sugar I'm sure this doesn't make much of a difference from classic ice cream sandwich material
Tomato stuffed cookies
:( oh no, looks good, maybe a filling can be prepared and spread on a half, and hopefully the other half can be saved, and put together like a filled cake..??
I'm actually not too offended by this one but I ate a LOT of bologna and Kraft mac n cheese growing up in abject poverty. After a few shots of whiskey now I'd probably give this a try once...