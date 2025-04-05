In this post, we’ve rounded up real stories people have shared about the most surprising and eye-opening cultural differences they’ve encountered abroad. Keep reading to find out which of these shocks might catch you off guard, too!

Whether it’s realizing tipping just isn’t a thing, being handed dinner at 5 PM sharp, or that awkward moment you learn the toilet paper goes in the bin, not the bowl— culture shock has a hilarious (and humbling) way of shaking up everything you thought was “normal.”

Traveling to a new country isn’t just about sightseeing and trying new foods, it also means stepping into a whole new way of life. And sometimes, that step comes with a twist you never saw coming.

#1 I was 19 and dumb. Finding a cockroach in my 5 star hotel in India. Freaking out and reporting it to the front desk and they're like "so what?"



Then having my roommates from Florida tell me cockroaches are common even in expensive establishments in Florida. I'm from the north and buildings here are condemned for having cockroaches.

#2 Being stopped and photographed in China.



I'm a 6 ft white guy lol.

#3 That it is acceptable it is for people in Thailand (and other surrounding countries) to blatantly tell you you’re fat lol. It’s not taboo there to point out the obvious, so the first time it happened to me, I was shocked and embarrassed. But after living there for almost a year, I realized it’s perfectly acceptable in their culture to say things like this!

Let’s face it: most of us have, at some point, daydreamed about hopping on a flight and jetting off somewhere far, far away. Whether it's to eat pasta in Italy, hike in the Alps, or just escape work emails, the travel itch is real. And clearly, we’re not alone. In 2024, a whopping 1.4 billion people became international tourists. That’s nearly 64% of the planet packing bags and chasing adventures.

#4 I rented a room in Rekyjavik, Iceland and it was quite inexpensive. Later on, I figured that out it's cheap because it doesn't have shower.



I ended up taking showers in a public swimming pool naked with 10 more people where you can completely see everyone since there were no walls between the showers. It was mixed-gender also.

#5 S******g in the street. Tamil Nadu, India. Next to a massive sign that said DO NOT S**T IN THE STREET.

#6 There is an incredibly straight road across Santa Cruz, Galapagos, and every driver on the road wants to be first in line. It's a constant dance of passing and being passed at high speed, and then everyone arrives at the same time.

Travel goals vary from person to person; some want to chase sunsets, and others are all about street food. But before booking those tickets, we all fall into the same research rabbit hole. You know, checking if there’s Wi-Fi, whether you’ll need vaccines, and if your bank account can survive the flight prices. We make checklists, watch a few too many YouTube videos, and compare a dozen hotel rooms. Because hey, if you’re going abroad, you want to make sure you’re not stuck sleeping in a tent next to goats (unless that’s your thing).

#7 In Italy you cannot get a tram or bus ticket in the tram or bus. You instead have to buy it from a tabachi shop. OMG half of our time was spent in only looking for tabachi shops. And no bus driver would ever even look at us if we enquired about anything and would not answer at all. First we thought its racist rowards us as Indians and then realized they do this to all the tourists including white people.

#8 This one was when I was a kid in Europe for the first time with my family. What shocked me was that restaurants in Italy can do a service charge per person. Being from Canada, I had never heard of this before.



It was only around €2 per person, but this was on top of our meal and tip. I even heard through another family member that when they had gone to Italy to another restaurant, they had the service charge, but extra, depending on where you sat (the closer to the water, the more it costs).

#9 American currently in Tokyo (17th country travele) and it’s the most insanely efficient, logical, and beautifully chaotic city I’ve ever been to. Things just make sense. Stickers on chip and bread packages to reseal them if you don’t finish them, no one locks their bikes in the neighborhoods, no trashcans around on sidewalks because you just take your trash with you, toilet tank has a sink so you can wash hands while it fills toilet and flushes, and amazing public transportation. Just a couple of examples of an extremely organized society.

But here’s the thing. No matter how much research you do or how many TikToks you scroll through, culture shock is very real. You might expect croissants in France or sushi in Japan, but are you ready for no toilet paper in the bowl? Exactly. Experiencing a new culture hits different when you’re living it, not just reading about it. The sounds, smells, signs, and even how people cross the street can surprise you. And honestly, that’s what makes travel so fun.

#10 Honestly my favorite is the use of kitchen scissors in Korea. Kitchen scissors are on the table with nearly every meal. When I taught there I’d ask students to list kitchen items as a warm up sometimes and scissors was always the first one mentioned. A lot of Korean food is shared and cooked at the table. So they’ll always put kitchen scissors and tongs on the table and someone at the table will volunteer to cut the food up.

#11 In Britain, buying a bottled beer and just walking down the street with it.



I couldn't shake the feeling that I was going to get in trouble for it :)

#12 Swede in Czech Republic, Prague. Toilet in one room and shower/sink etc in another room across the apartment. Bizzare as a swede

To dive into this further, we chatted with Shikhar Jha, a travel agent with over 30 years of experience. He started at a time when travel planning didn’t involve likes or hashtags, just dusty brochures and landline calls. Back then, people didn’t Google their way through vacations. They trusted their local agent to tell them what not to eat and which cable car wouldn’t get stuck. And Shikhar’s been there through it all. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Going to the gym in Austria and it's all open showers, even in gyms built very recently.

#14 Canadian here: that Kiwis dont always wear shoes when out and about. Nearly died the first time I saw people barefoot in the grocery store, the bank, or walking along Ponsonby in Auckland. The movie theatre even had signs saying shoes were required 😂.

#15 Coming back to the US was hard for me. I lived on a tiny island for almost 5 years, where everyone was nice and friendly. Everything was slow and laid back. Moving back to California was hard! It’s so loud, so many people yelling and driving! The stores are so large and bright and loud! And ALL THE PEOPLE! It was overwhelming! Took a while before I felt comfortable again. Still miss the quiet and the kindness. I also miss the FRESH FRUIT AND FOOD!! 🤣.

“Most of our early customers were Indian families traveling abroad for the first time,” he recalls. “They wanted full packages with food, guides, and even emergency shopping time included.” Shikhar laughs as he remembers the excitement on their faces when they first stepped into a foreign supermarket. “They were amazed by everything, bigger milk cartons, fancy escalators, even the vending machines!” It's all fun until someone accidentally buys sparkling water, thinking it’s regular. “Taking 30 people to a new country? It's like being a teacher on a very jetlagged field trip,” Shikhar jokes. “Everyone’s curious, wide-eyed, and slightly overwhelmed. Tourist attractions are exciting, sure, but it’s the unexpected things that catch them off guard. Like automatic toilets or dogs wearing coats. People come back talking more about those little surprises than the monuments.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 That smiling at strangers is very American haha. I have an epic RBF so when I make eye contact with strangers I smile. Apparently this is very American, as I’ve been told in multiple countries.

#17 I was once in a dark alleyway in Tokyo. It was my first time in Japan. Two older men with messy hair and leather jackets were being loud and carrying on. I was hanging around so I watched them for a while and before they parted ways, the men bowed deeply to each other. It was then I realized how important bowing was to the Japanese people.

#18 This one is minor but I went to the cinemas in Thailand a couple times and before the movie starts, they have a pledge-like ceremony for their King for which you’ve gotta stand for. Kind of like a national anthem in the cinemas.

“One thing that really throws people off is pedestrian crossings,” Shikhar shares. “In countries like Germany, cars stop when someone’s waiting to cross the road. Our travelers just stood there for a while thinking, is this a trap? Back in India, you'd be waiting till next week unless you wave your arms like a traffic conductor.” “France always makes a fashion statement, even when you’re just grocery shopping,” he says. “Our guests would walk into a store wearing comfy sneakers and jeans, and next to them is someone in heels and a designer coat just buying bananas. It’s wild.” He adds that this led to a mini shopping spree for some travelers who just had to upgrade their airport looks. The influence is real. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 In Egypt it was the lack of a queue. Instead of a tidy line to purchase tickets or anything, people just crowd up. They are not necessarily rude about it. It's just that until you figure out how to jump in , you'll never get a ticket.

#20 Kuala Lumpur. I thought London was multicultural but the huge amounts of cultures, racial and religious communities, and historical context behind those communities in KL were mind blowing. There's a mix of South Indian, Chinese, Middle Eastern, British and Portuguese influence there.

#21 In Hungary I got off the tram once along with a young girl I presume was around 11 or 12, (had a little cartoon themed backpack and everything.) As soon as we stepped off, she lit up a cigarette. I almost tripped over myself. It was not the last time I'd see a child smoking there.

“Now let’s talk about Germany,” he smiles. “People were shocked that everything runs on the dot. Trains leave exactly on time, even if you're waving and yelling from the platform. No one’s waiting. Also, don’t expect small talk with strangers. Germans are friendly but not chatty. It’s a different kind of warmth, efficient but polite.” A culture where being late is the real crime. ADVERTISEMENT “Korea was another favorite,” he recalls fondly. “The tech there is next level, self-cleaning toilets, robot servers, and vending machines for things you didn’t even know existed. And people are so respectful. Bowing is second nature, and our guests were surprised by how much emphasis is placed on hierarchy and manners. Plus, Korean skincare? That was a whole cultural shock of its own.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Im from Brazil and here our plumber systems are quite s****y (pun intended), so toilet paper must be discarded in the bin in order to avoid clogging, but in Scotland the signs were to discard the paper in the toilet, not the bin, that was so bonkers to me that I even took a photo of the sign to show my friends back home.

#23 Being asked if I want to add a tip when paying by card in Europe. I know they're hustling me because they think I'm American, but it's annoying after hearing Europeans always say how stupid tipping is.

#24 Italy-it seemed like every toilet has a different flushing mechanism.

“Japan? Oh, don’t even get me started,” he chuckles. “People were stunned by the silence on public transport. You could hear a pin drop on a train even if it’s packed. Also, the honesty! You leave your phone at a café, come back an hour later, and it’s still sitting there with a note on top. That kind of respect really stayed with our guests long after the trip ended.” “Of course, people today are way more aware before they travel,” Shikhar adds. “Thanks to reels, blogs, and memes, they know what to expect, or at least they think they do. But I always tell them: being there in person is a different experience. And the best part of any trip is when something surprises you in the best way possible. That’s when memories are made.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#25 No time to pack groceries in german supermarket also beer being cheaper than water.

#26 Maybe a bit of a unique answer here but Canada, oddly enough. I find the dating culture very different from the southern and southwestern USA. Just a lot more mind games, emotional manipulation, etc and it seems to be pretty normalized. I've had gals tell me I was coming on too strong after a date just for saying things to the effect of "I had fun with ya, let's do some more fun stuff together!" where something like that would be more likely to be responded to positively where I'm from. It just seems a lot "colder" up here in a lot of ways.



This might just be Ontario though, my experiences with the country are limited.

#27 I guess the first time I got to a bicycle-heavy city. Coming from a country that is very low on using a bicycle as a mode of transport, especially back then, I was shocked at how fast they were moving, how I had to get out of their way. Needless to say I got honked at a lot before I got my bearings.

#28 I think it's a toilet under shower head in Hong Kong small hotels or hostels. You have a big tiled room just for sitting on the low stool and washing yourself from a washbowl, and then there's a toilet-shower combo in the corner for rinsing. First time I wasn't ready for forever wet toilet seat.

So tell us, have you ever had a hilarious or jaw-dropping culture shock moment while traveling? Which of these experiences surprised you the most? And did any of them sound like something that would catch you off guard, too? Share your stories and laughs with someone who loves to travel just as much as you do. After all, culture shock might just be your favorite part of the trip. ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Going to the US for the first time as a kid. I went to get a soda in a random fast food restaurant. To my surprise the “small” soda that I ordered end up being a cardboard cup the size of my head, big enough to require both of my hands to carry it.

#30 How many people can fit inside of a van or microbus. I usually use the same public transport locals do and each time it takes a few moments to remember how cramped it can be. People sitting on top of you, hanging on to the sides, etc.

#31 Drive through banks in America.

#32 Vietnam and the organized chaos of crossing the road with hundreds of motorbikes whizzing by was wild to experience.



Japan and how clean everything is. The roads, streets, subways, public bathrooms, restaurants, etc were always so immaculate.

#33 Born and raised in Finland, interrailed around southern Europe for a month last summer.



How people approach eating in Italy was by far the biggest culture shock for me. Premade meals and sandwiches in supermarkets? Non-existent. Woke up late and want to have lunch at 15:00? Everything is closed until 19, sorry boo. EVEN IN ROME.

#34 One fun culture shock memory is the kissy faces you use in Myanmar to get someone’s attention. Everyone is sitting around blowing loud kisses at the waiters, haha.

#35 In Indonesia it was common to see a family of 4 with no helmets all riding on a single scooter.

#36 Eating seal.



Greenland.

#37 France: alcohol served during lunch at work, they took the half full bottles of wine back to their desk

#38 Went to the Philippines



Stray animals everywhere. They all looked like they were about to die. And people and general don't treat their dogs/cats well.



Driving is crazy. No souch thing as tailgating. Drive as close and fast as you possibly can is the way they do it.



They not only use bidets, but when it's not available they use a little bucket. And they don't just let the water do all the work. They get in there and wash off with soap and water using their hand.



Personal space. No personal space bubble. They wait in line and are essentially on top of each other breathing down the others neck.



Things are super super cheap compared to the US. I rented a scooter for 12 hours for like $8. They even delivered it.

#39

Crosswalk on what I assumed was a motorway in Belarus

#40 In Iceland they sit outside in freezing temperatures and eat ice cream

#41 Alcoholic beverages are sold in special state-owned stores in Scandinavia. In supermarkets you’ll find only weak versions of beer and wine. Also, in Norway, even those weak beverages are not sold after 8 o’clock weekdays and even earlier during weekends.

#42 In Switzerland cars stopped many meters before the pedestrian crossing when they saw me even if I wasn’t actively crossing the road yet. As an Italian I was SHOCKED lmao



Oh, and also: people greeting the bus driver when getting on and off in Scotland. In Italy we have signs that say “don’t speak to the driver” and they mostly ignore you so they wouldn’t even answer. Sometimes they pretend you don’t exist if someone dares to ask for directions (like: “excuse me does this bus go x and y” kind of questions)

#43 The upper floor apartment I stayed at in Copenhagen had no curtains, including the bedroom. Not sure how I was supposed to get changed, other than with the lights off. Other apartments can see in, but I think the etiquette is that no one looks?

#44 Italy - in Poland most of the shops are closing at like 6pm Im walking through Bari and some random shop that's selling idk paper pencils etc was opened till 9pm. Like why, who shop for stuff like that in nighttime

#45 Probably the homelessness in America.



I was not prepared for the sheer number of beggars and people camped on sidewalks and parks in a US state capital. It was dystopian.

#46 For me it was a reverse culture shock.

Getting off a bus in Istanbul after being in India for a while and having to remember that the cars were not expecting me to step off the pavement.

#47

It wasn't a shock, per se, but something I found annoying - when I was staying in France with relatives, the light switches in their apartment were much lower (at the level of my waist) than what I'm used to (at the level of my shoulders). Every time I entered a dark room, I spent a couple of seconds patting the wall looking for a switch, before I remembered that it was lower. And when I finally got used to it, I went back home and had the same problem but in reverse

#48

Being obligated to carry firearms in and around Longyearbyen, Svalbard (Norway).



And in hotels and bars in the area, there are signs telling you that "unfortunately" you can't bring your guns inside to places where they serve alcohol, and that you're reminded to leave your gun(s) in the designated locker by the entrance.

Nowhere else have I ever experienced it to be presumed that people in general could be carrying guns in the first place.



Definitely gave the whole town a certain "wild west" vibe.

#49 I love Spain. Love it! But the hours here are quite different than other countries: let’s talk meals: You wake up and have a little something. You go to work (say, 9:30?) and at 11:00-11:30 you have almuerzo - maybe a croissant and a caña (small beer). At 2:00pm (14:00) you go to Lunch. Now THIS is the big meal of the day - probably with friends, maybe with Mom - but it lasts until 4:00om/5:00pm (16:00-17:00). Back to work until, say, 8pm (20:00). You stop by a bar (tapas) or you go home. Either way, you’re not gonna eat dinner until 9:30-10:00 (21:30-22:00). Oh, and your children are on the same schedule. The restaurants don’t even open until 8:30 (20:30) at the earliest. Now, you gotta admit, that’s a different schedule. But not to Spaniards!

#50

I was 19 and on a short exchange in France. The mother asked if we wanted milk, in the morning. I expected a glass of cold milk, but got warm milk in a bowl. I was so confused.

#51 Istanbul is a true culture shock. It feels like being in Rome and Cairo at the same time. So many cultures come together here. Some districts are quite religious, with numerous Islamic symbols and prayer calls, while other districts are full of youth celebrating and having fun, just like anywhere else in an European major city. It's a city where it truly feels like you have arrived at the border of Europe.



Also how in Istanbul you will see photos of Atatürk everywhere.

#52 The awkward situations when I offer my hand to receive change but the cashier just ignores it and places the money on the counter. In Finland they give the money straight to your hand.



Also, I feel like customer service people in Eastern Europe are quite rude: not much smiling or amything. But I met some French guys today and they said some cashiers in Finland were rude too. So I guess everybody's just rude?

#53 Smoking. How much people smoke in more southern countries like Croatia, Italy and France. I'm Czech and here smoking is mostly frowned upon and completely prohibited in restaurants, on Bus stops etc. Sure this is more true for the city than the country, but still, it's the older generation that smoke and millenials and younger don't really enjoy it.

#54 Living in the US for now and from Brazil:



1) Safety. I don't have to worry about going out on the street at night, robbery (well, not worry too much), I can safely walk around with my phone in hand, not be paranoid about taking my computer on a coffee shop;



2) Dating scene. Americans are soo slow when compared to South Americans and I always get mixed feeling. Also it feels like I am being interviewed on the first date.



4) Rain drainage. Non existent in the US. A drizzle leaves the place in shambles - you got mudslides, river overflowing, highways closed. We also got that in Brazil, but it takes waaaaaay more rain.



5) Friendliness. I find Americans super cold compared to Brazilians, and they don't seem to be very interested in anybody's life beside a their own.



6) News. In Brazil our news cover the entire world (what is happening in Brazil, US, Europe, Middle East, Asia, Africa). In the US? The US - sometimes there's nothing to show so they put some rescue or something of the like.



With all that said: I feel much safer here than in Brazil, but it is certainly different.

#55 I am from the U.S. and my mother is from Gozo, Malta. When I was 7 we were abroad and my uncle invited me over for lunch. He started prepping vegetables and gave me a rabbit to pet while I waited. He then snapped it’s neck and hung it by its legs and started to prepare it in front of me.



My mother was very secretive about her meats… I was not ready.



Edit: I saw the question and immediately had to answer with this experience. I realize it is not proper context for traveling solo and must add that this happened in 1985ish and the Maltese have come a long way. I still mourn the rabbit though. He asked if I wanted the foot at one point.

#56 China and how dirty some people can be in public. Hopefully things have changed since 2013 but my first night in Guangzhou, I saw a grown woman walk up to a tree on the sidewalk, drop her pants and urinate on it right outside of the restaurant I was eating at.



Few days later, I'm on a 18 hour train ride to Guilin and a man in the corner of my train car spent most of the trip throwing his finished cigarettes/beers and spitting all over the floor. The grossest thing about this was that he didn't have a seat and would just put newspaper over his mess to sit down in that area.



Then at the Forbidden City, I saw a mother pull her sons pants down in the middle of the main courtyard and instructed him to go #2. When finished, they just left the mess.



These incidents and the seemingly constant littering/spitting from others out in public really turned me off to China. Sadly, I haven't and probably never will return there because of it.

#57 I remember being 18 in on the beach in Italy with some other American friends. We had been there several hours, and I noticed a girl who was topless. I actually had forgotten that European beaches were commonly topless so I asked one of the older people that was with us, and he told me to be quiet and walk down the beach with him.



What he was showing me was that when we weren’t talking people didn’t recognize us as Americans but as soon as we opened our mouth, many of the women around us started putting their tops back on.



Made me realize pretty quickly, how being an American was perceived by the Italians.

#58 Not a particular culture shock. But everything in Europe has such a tight and cramped feel to it. Narrow streets, narrow aisles at the grocer, smaller houses and apartments, narrower showers, smaller cars.



First thing I notice coming home is that it feels like I have space again.

#59 First time in Germany it was a shock to me that on Sunday everything is closed. We arrived early in the morning and had to wait until 9 am for the bakery to open. It was the only shop that was open on Sunday

#60 The difference in wealth, culture, etc... between the north and the south of Belgium + between 'East' Brussels and 'West' Brussels.

#61 Aggressive street sellers in Sicily (Italy). I thought we didn't have them in Europe.

#62 Not shocking, but annoying. Restaurants in Argentina don’t have western style levels of service. The higher end restaurants are much better at this the more local restaurants but I’ve had bad experiences on both ends.



As in they will not come to your table unless you specifically yell at them and call them over, don’t expect them to look in your direction either to see if you need anything. I have literally stood in the entranceway of restaurants for 10 minutes as waiters squeeze past me repeatedly without even making eye contact. One time stood in line with probably 5 other groups waiting to pay as the owner had a 10-15 minute conversation with a friend while ignoring everyone. Another time waited 15 minutes at the entrance for a table, when the owner/host finally finished chatting and drinking with friends, he sat me, then I waited 20 minutes with zero contact from anyone, not even getting a menu before leaving.



Locals don’t notice it and describe it as them not wanting to bother you, I get frustrated.

#63 Getting invited for pre-drinks at 19h in the UK. I haven't even had dinner yet 😭



But in all seriousness, I've never really experienced any truly big culture shock within Europe. I still feel we're very similar to each other. It's more the little things that makes us different, I feel.

#64 Ireland: no Christmas markets in Dublin despite it being super Catholic and I guess the only capital without major squares, Publix transport, slow life, farmers markets etc



Germany: nude saunas, paperwork, no Card payment in many places in Berlin

#65 Traveling with a male friend ( saw him as brother and wanted to make his last time on earth fun) while being engaged and my fiancé being home, both UK and NL had big problem with this.



The way people view disabled people, like as soon as you are wheelchair it also means you mentally retarded, even if just a broken spine, apparently we need legs to think and should be shown pity or Downs people are seen as children until they die, that as Swede is so weird to me.

#66 When a Swede disagrees with you, he won't tell it to your face but just ends up being super passive aggressive.



The fact that "Law of Jante" tells them to never stand out, but just ends up creating a society with no personality, ambition, desires nor dreams, due to the fear of standing out.



Also the generalised boredom of Nordic countries, nothing happens there... Just the home-work and work-home routine.



Having lunch at 11, dinner at 18 and at 21 everything is closed, except for the occasional pub that might close at 1am

#67 How calm and relaxing Helsinki was. People in Berlin are just plain rude and so loud! Although people in Italy and Spain are crazy loud for Germans!

#68 The biggest one was biting into something that I thought was a truffle but turned out to be a chocolate covered grape.



Backstory: I went to a Christmas market at Rammstein AB in Germany. I was there for a literal hour (layover en route from Baltimore to Kuwait) and I decided to buy a tasty treat.



I don’t speak a word of German, so I pointed to what looked like truffles on a stick. It was called “shokotrauben” or something, and to my American eyes it looked like chocolate covered in more chocolate. I bit into it and was like “What the hell? Is this a grape?!”



But it was good so I finished it.

