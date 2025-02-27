ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling isn't just about taking a break from work and spending your money on comfortable accommodations; although nice and often necessary for our burnt-out bodies and minds, these luxuries are only part of the essence, which lies in exploring new places, meeting interesting people, and opening up to unfamiliar experiences.

To show you how much these things can broaden our understanding of the world, we at Bored Panda collected a bunch of unforgettable moments tourists shared online from their international journeys. From innovative uses of communal spaces to unorthodox transportation solutions, sometimes you don't even know what's possible until you see it.

#1

Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

Tourists enjoy an interesting experience walking and using an outdoor escalator on a quaint urban street.

rebordacao Report

    #2

    These Beautiful Movie Tickets In South Korea

    Unique tickets for movies "Frozen 2" and "Birds of Prey" providing interesting tourist experiences.

    SuperDeann Report

    #3

    Splurged On A Hotel In Patagonia

    Stunning view of snow-capped mountains and turquoise lake through a window, offering tourist interesting experiences.

    harharharley Report

    #4

    This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens

    DIY pen station with colorful components for a creative Tourist-Interesting-Experiences.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    I Rode On A Boat, On A Lake, In A Cave

    Underground cave lake with clear blue water and fish, offering tourist interesting experiences.

    im-buster Report

    #6

    My Hotel Room Is Under Water

    View from a room with a large aquarium window, showcasing a unique tourist experience with marine life.

    whoope3 Report

    #7

    The Trevi Fountain In Rome Has Been Emptied And A Little Pool Was Put In Front Of It So Tourists Could Throw A Coin

    Trevi Fountain undergoing maintenance, a unique tourist interesting experience for visitors in Rome.

    m4ugs Report

    #8

    The Hotel I Stayed At Last Weekend Has A "Shower Beer" Fridge By The Shower

    Shower beer fridge in a modern bathroom, offering a unique tourist experience.

    CerebralSlurry Report

    #9

    Mario Kart Tour That I Encountered At The Famous Shibuya Crossing

    People dressed in costumes driving go-karts on a city street, showcasing tourist-interesting experiences.

    tvz32 Report

    #10

    This Toilet At A Dutch Supermarket Lets You Test The Brands Of Toilet Paper They Sell

    Testing different toilet papers on display for tourist-interesting-experiences in a restroom setting.

    shishdem Report

    #11

    A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

    Vending machine offering cheese and milk, showcasing tourist-interesting experiences in local flavors.

    SuspiciousLizardo Report

    #12

    My City Has Lines That You Can Follow That Direct You To Certain Places For Tourists

    Sidewalk with red line indicating a "10 min walk to downtown," highlighting tourist interesting experiences.

    jimmyburb Report

    #13

    A Bathroom, 275 Feet Below The Ground. Mammoth Cave National Park, USA

    A restroom with rock ceiling offers tourist interesting experiences, blending natural elements with modern facilities.

    pleurotoid Report

    #14

    At This Gas Station In Switzerland You Can Select The Music Type You Want To Hear While Tanking Up

    Gas station playing music for a unique tourist experience with rock, classic, schlager, and ländler options.

    DunkinKong Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    In the US, you are forced to listen to ads. But now I have an electric car, so I don't have to put up with it anymore -at least until Trump makes them illegal.

    #15

    There's A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel

    Small dessert stand in a charming alley, offering tourist-interesting experiences with sweet treats.

    umichscoots Report

    #16

    My Bubble Hotel Room In Petra, Jordan. At Night, You Could See All The Stars In The Sky

    Transparent dome room with red sofa overlooking desert mountains, offering unique tourist experiences.

    Gicu_Limbricu Report

    #17

    Visited The Private Rooftop Gardens At 30 Rock

    Gothic cathedral amid NYC skyscrapers, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences in architecture and urban landscape.

    DesertVol Report

    #18

    Snack Serving Robot In China Upset With Me Because I Didn't Take Any Snacks

    Robot serving snacks in a hotel lobby, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences with automated service.

    sealion7 Report

    #19

    Building In Tokyo

    Louis Vuitton store with reflective facade, a tourist-interesting experience in urban architecture.

    9999monkeys Report

    #20

    A Floating Soccer Field In Singapore

    Aerial view of a waterfront cityscape, showcasing tourist-interesting experiences with iconic architecture and skyline.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Singapore Airport Allows The Passenger To Slide Down To The Terminal Gate

    Slide entrance and view from the descent, offering tourist interesting experiences inside a building.

    CORROSIVEMANGONOX Report

    #22

    This Starbucks Has A Giant Shark Tank

    Cafe staff preparing drinks under an aquarium with sharks, offering tourist interesting experiences.

    Gaijinloco Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Terrifying. I mean it even looks like it's angled over the room. Hope that glass never cracks.

    #23

    London Bar Served My Girlfriend’s Cocktail In A Levitating Glass

    Unique cocktail presentation on a table, providing a tourist with interesting experiences in a chic bar setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    Icelandic Park Benches With Footrests

    Snowy street with unique bench lamps, offering Tourist-Interesting-Experiences in a cozy urban setting.

    rAlfredJones Report

    #25

    This Bicycle Shop In Copenhagen Will Rent You A Bike Without A Rental Company Logo, So That You Look Like A Local And Not A Tourist

    Bicycle rental shop in an urban area, attracting tourists with interesting experiences.

    thecw Report

    #26

    City Of Szczecin In Poland Offers Tourist Map With Dotted Line Marking The Attractions. The Same Dotted Line Is Also Painted On The Streets

    A map held by a tourist, highlighting interesting experiences in the city.

    vino8855 Report

    #27

    This Supermarket In An Old Theatre In Venice, Italy

    A decorated supermarket ceiling provides a unique tourist experience with ornate artwork amidst grocery aisles.

    mattiacasar8 Report

    #28

    The Way This Window Turned To Look Like A Painting. Florence, Italy

    Open window view of a scenic countryside landscape, showcasing a path amidst green fields, perfect for tourist-interesting-experiences.

    pandathug Report

    #29

    This Restaurant In Italy Have A Salami Hose

    Man slicing a long salami from a large spool at a market, showcasing a tourist-interesting experience.

    DopeAir Report

    #30

    A Restaurant In Spain Has Teddy Bears Sitting Down In Every Table To Make You Company

    Teddy bears seated at outdoor cafe tables under purple umbrellas, creating a tourist-interesting experience.

    voltaicudo Report

    #31

    Stumbled Across This Cemetery In Kyoto During A Festival Tonight. All The Lanterns Were Candle Lit And It Was Stunning

    Lanterns lighting up a cemetery at sunset, offering a serene Tourist-Interesting-Experiences view of the cityscape beyond.

    Without wandering, without a plan and getting lost you miss out on opportunities like this.

    Fox17 Report

    #32

    My Trip To The Ice Hotel

    Ice hotel entrance and bar showcasing unique tourist experiences.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    This 3D Panel On The Facade Of A Mall In Chengdu, China

    3D spaceship on large screen captivates tourists in bustling city, showcasing an interesting experience at a tech intersection.

    DrCalFun Report

    #34

    This Capsule Machine Mall In Kyoto, Japan

    Person exploring rows of vending machines, showcasing tourist interesting experiences in a unique setting.

    TankGrlX Report

    #35

    The Guinness Factory! Went To Dublin, Woke Up With A Hangover And A Clover Tattoo On My Shoulder. Awesome Time There

    Guinness foam with a photo, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences at the Storehouse.

    Cliiifford Report

    #36

    Airless Tires On Rentable Bikes In Singapore

    Bicycle with an airless tire parked on a path, offering a unique tourist-interesting experience.

    scaryterry99 Report

    #37

    Pretty Cool

    Hotel delivery robot in Singapore with open lid revealing bottled water, showcasing tourist-interesting experiences.

    codinghorror Report

    #38

    Solar Power On Buses In Hong Kong

    Several colorful double-decker buses parked in a lot, representing a tourist-interesting-experience in public transport.

    Obvious_wombat Report

    #39

    Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald's Serves Mcbaguettes

    Unusual fast food sandwich experience with unique packaging for tourists.

    _ImpersonalJesus_ Report

    #40

    There Are Wine Vending Machines In Austria

    Vending machine filled with wine bottles, a unique tourist experience.

    the_singingguy Report

    #41

    These Roadside Trees In Taiwan Have Qr Codes. Scanning One Takes You To A Webpage With More Information About The Tree

    Tree with a metal tag and QR code, showcasing unique tourist experiences in urban exploration.

    camo1982 Report

    #42

    A Sardine Shop Designed To Look Like A Candy Store (Porto, Portugal)

    Colorful market stall with canned goods, under a decorative ceiling, offering interesting tourist experiences.

    1coon Report

    #43

    My Hotel Room Had A Map On The Wall Of The City I Was Visiting

    Hotel room with a map decor on the wall behind two beds, offering unique tourist-interesting experiences.

    PiggyPepper Report

    #44

    We Visited The Largest Bench In Germany

    Giant bench in a field with people interacting, offering unique tourist experiences under a clear blue sky.

    hobbyhoarder Report

    #45

    These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information

    Robot guide at airport baggage claim area, showcasing tourist interesting experiences with technology.

    stirredturd Report

    #46

    Supermarket Avocado Ripeness Detector

    Person using an avocado ripeness checker at a supermarket, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences.

    unhappylittletrees1 Report

    #47

    Napping Pods Found In Zhengzhou Airport, China

    Airport nap pods interior and exterior, showcasing a unique and interesting tourist experience.

    Sumtinkwrung Report

    #48

    China Using Holographic Elevator Buttons To Counter Virus Spreading

    Touchless elevator panel displaying buttons, a tourist-interesting-experience with a user’s finger selecting a floor.

    Green_VGC Report

    #49

    There Are Open-Air Escalators Super High Up In Tokyo, Where You Can Get This Kind Of View

    Escalator overlooking city skyline at sunset, showcasing tourist-interesting experiences.

    mtlgrems Report

    #50

    This McDonald's Has A Smaller Counter Upstairs And They Use A Conveyer Belt To Ship Food

    McDonald's bag on a conveyor, tourist-interesting experiences, with a screen showing promotional items in a restaurant.

    jacob3ch Report

    #51

    Japanese Beer Cans Have 'This Is Alcohol' Written On The Top In Japanese And In Braille

    A blue beverage can with foreign text offers tourist interesting experiences.

    Thos_Hobbes Report

    #52

    These Phone Chargers In The Singapore Airport Require You To Pedal. [oc]

    Unique airport seating with foot pedals, offering travelers an interesting experience amidst lush plants.

    larebareblog Report

    #53

    This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism

    Quiet Rooms sign for people with autism, offering a tourist-interesting experience in calming environments.

    PurpleWallaby999 Report

    #54

    A New Type Of Pedestrian Crossing Light Indicators Found In Hong Kong

    City street at night with empty crosswalk, showcasing tourist-interesting experiences in urban exploration.

    thousander2021 Report

    #55

    Starbucks In Japan Offers Reusable Cups For In-Store Use

    Starbucks glass and plastic cup guide, offering a tourist-interesting experience in sustainable choices.

    iTwango Report

    #56

    Sanitation Station With UV Light, (For Passengers Belongings') At Schiphol Airport

    UV sanitizing station at Schiphol Airport offering Tourist-Interesting-Experiences.

    FortyishYearOld Report

    #57

    This Slide At The Berlin Mall

    Shopping mall with a large spiral slide and carousel horses offers tourist interesting experiences.

    mikenice1 Report

    #58

    Barrier-Free Access To The Sea For Wheelchair Users In Zadar, Croatia

    Tourist enjoying interesting experiences by the waterside at sunset with people gathered around a railing walkway.

    pelle41 Report

    #59

    At This Public Library (In Odense, Denmark) You Can Also Borrow Framed Art

    Gallery interior featuring framed art displays by a window, an interesting tourist experience.

    doktornik Report

    #60

    This Vending Machine Sells Whole Crates Of Beer

    Beer vending machine by a roadside, offering an interesting tourist experience.

    ZombieFleshEater Report

    #61

    Robot Tourist Information In Tokyo

    Robot assisting a visitor at a tourist information center, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences.

    Tristanlp Report

    #62

    A Pineapple Fountain In Charleston, South Carolina

    Pineapple fountain with cascading water under a cloudy sky, a unique tourist-interesting experience.

    Aamirkm Report

    #63

    My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

    Hotel phone panel featuring buttons for reception, room service, and Northern Lights wake-up, offering tourist-interesting experiences.

    KristjanHrannar Report

    #64

    A Sausage Vending Machine In Germany

    Vending machine with various food items, a unique tourist experience.

    Easy_Contribution250 Report

    #65

    This Bathroom 75 Stories Underground At Carlsbad Caverns National Park

    A rocky tunnel leading to a modern interior, offering unique tourist experiences.

    VolatileDawn Report

    #66

    Just Found A Town Named Vulcan On My Road Trip That Has A Ship Statue

    Starship monument on a pedestal in a green park offers Tourist-Interesting-Experiences under a clear blue sky.

    dwarrior Report

    #67

    Got Lucky To Experience The Infinity Mirrored Room At The Broad

    Person exploring a mirrored room with countless lights, creating a unique tourist-interesting experience.

    Vishal3598 Report

    #68

    There Is Such A Thing As A Free Wine Fountain. I Repeat: Free Wine Fountain. This Is On The Camino De Santiago On The Way To Los Arcos

    Smiling tourist at Irache wine fountain, experiencing unique tourist-interesting-experiences with a thumbs-up.

    buggemonster Report

    #69

    Giftshop And Food Court 750 Feet Underground At Carlsbad Caverns

    Cave dining area with tourists exploring interesting experiences underground.

    El_Fleegre Report

    #70

    Taken During My Trip To Bangkok, Thailand. 3 Headed Elephant Statue. No Picture Can Show You How Enormous This Thing Is

    Three-headed elephant statue surrounded by lush greenery, offering a tourist interesting experience.

    juggling-monkey Report

    #71

    A 3D Park In China

    Tourists immersed in a digital dinosaur experience, showcasing interesting tourist attractions.

    DocsHoax Report

    #72

    Amazing Astronaut Illusion In Suzhou Center Mall In China

    Astronaut 3D display in a shopping mall offering tourist interesting experiences with interactive visuals.

    TerrySharpHY Report

    #73

    The German Circus Uses Huge 3D Holograms Instead Of Live Animals

    Holographic show featuring elephants and horses, offering a tourist-interesting-experience in a dimly lit venue.

    Bruno Karett Report

    #74

    Starbucks In Singapore Has Roaming Robots Where Customers Can Return Their Used Mugs

    Robot collecting dishes in a cafe, offering tourist interesting experiences.

    the_wellspring Report

    #75

    I Saw A Scottish Mobile Cinema Today. People Go In The Front And The Screen Is At The Back

    Blue mobile cinema truck parked in daylight, offering unique tourist experiences.

    madding247 Report

    #76

    There Is A Mini Rijksmuseum In The Amsterdam Airport To View Paintings While You Wait For Your Flight

    Visitor enjoying art in a dimly lit gallery, creating a serene moment of Tourist-Interesting-Experiences.

    floatingm Report

    #77

    Delhi Metro In India, Started Showing Coach Occupancy Percentage For Upcoming Train

    Train station platform with LED display and masked travelers, offering tourist interesting experiences.

    yesmanwow Report

    #78

    These In-Ground Trampolines At A Berlin Park

    Children playing on grates in a lively park setting, capturing unique tourist experiences.

    EricM1124 Report

    #79

    Korea Air Has Stickers To Signal The Cabin Crew What To Do When You're Sleeping In Flight

    Airplane sign for Tourist-Interesting-Experiences with options: Do Not Disturb, Duty-Free, Meal Service, in multiple languages.

    RepostStat Report

    #80

    This Grocery Store In Rural Norway Is Both Self-Service And Always Open

    Rural self-service shop exterior and interior for Tourist-Interesting-Experiences with groceries and checkout area.

    bluppface Report

    #81

    This Burger King In Vienna Serves Vegan Food Only

    Burger King offers vegan products in a subway station, showcasing unique tourist-interesting experiences.

    canyoutriforce Report

    #82

    This Fake Lidl Supermarket In A Popular British Tourist Destination In Türkiye

    Street view with shops and bars, highlighting tourist interesting experiences.

    SinancoTheBest Report

    #83

    These Tilted Houses I Found When I Was Touring A While Ago

    Colorful upside-down house in a lush garden, showcasing a unique tourist experience.

    thatpug Report

    #84

    Ngorongoro Crater (Tanzania) Zebra. Was So Cool To See So Many Here On My Trip In June (This Place Is The Garden Of Eden)

    Zebras in a grassy savanna with mountains in the background, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences in nature.

    tanzania-odyssey Report

    #85

    Cave Kayaking In Crystal Clear Glass-Bottom Kayaks With Glow Lights, So You Can See Trout Swimming Below, Is Way Cool

    Kayakers exploring illuminated underground caves, showcasing unique tourist experiences.

    This amazing experience is just a couple of hours south of Cincinnati at Red River Gorge, Kentucky. Navigate the many tunnels of an old flooded mine.

    YourTourGuideToFun Report

    #86

    In Spain There's A Winery That Has A Fountain With Free Wine

    Tourists at Bodegas Irache wine fountain, demonstrating interesting experiences on a scenic stone backdrop.

    cuttoothsb Report

    #87

    The Airport In Seoul Has A Robot Which Will Carry Your Luggage To Your Gate For You

    Robot assistant for luggage transport, offering tourist interesting experiences at the airport.

    FatherOfTheSevenSeas Report

    #88

    Singapore's Airport Terminal Looks Out Of This World

    Indoor waterfall with lush greenery and people nearby, showcasing Tourist-Interesting-Experiences at a modern architectural marvel.

    NewCarthagea Report

    #89

    Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro

    CocoDesk kiosk in a public space offering tourist-interesting experiences with convenience and connectivity features.

    excelar412 Report

    #90

    A Fully Robotic Bar In Italy

    Robotic arms in a futuristic bar, creating unique drinks for a tourist experience with hanging bottles overhead.

    reddit.com Report

    #91

    This Solid Tablet Napkin I Received In Singapore

    Compressed napkin expanding in water, showcasing a tourist-interesting experience at a restaurant table.

    Bronto710 Report

    #92

    A Lot Of Mcdonald’s In My Country Only Sell Ice Cream

    McDonald's ice cream counter in a shopping mall, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences with vibrant menu displays.

    fauxuniverse Report

    #93

    My Hotel In Edinburgh Has A System That Keeps A Portion Of The Mirror From Steaming Up When You Shower

    Fogged bathroom mirror in a hotel, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences with unique amenities.

    -iknowright- Report

    #94

    Busses In Germany Show A Coffee When The Driver Is Taking A Small Break

    Bus with unique wrap design by roadside under blue sky, showcasing an interesting tourist experience.

    Dragonkiller1998 Report

    #95

    These Car-Themed Sinks In Portugal

    Sinks made from tires with taps, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences in a creative restroom design.

    reddit.com Report

    #96

    This Hotel In China Has Room Service Delivered By A Robot

    Interactive hotel robot with a smiling face, offering tourists interesting experiences in hospitality services.

    photoguy8008 Report

    #97

    Robot Made Omlette & Sunnyside Up Breakfast At M Social Singapore Hotel

    A robotic arm cooking omelette, showcasing tourist-interesting experiences with automated cooking technology.

    Dja3ba Report

    #98

    These Transparent Pockets To Watch Movies On Your Phone In Seoul Bus

    Hands resting with a smartphone showing a baseball game in a car seat pocket, creating a tourist-interesting-experiences moment.

    Luoman Report

    #99

    Person using a kiosk for finding a parked car, illustrating tourist interesting experiences with technology.

    At Kuala Lumpur international airport Malaysia, we have a machine which you can locate where you park your car precisely by entering your car plate number if you ever forget it after coming back from a holiday

    itsmeaidil Report

    #100

    Tray Return Robots In Singapore That Patrol Around The Food Court

    Smart tray return system in a busy restaurant, offering tourists interesting experiences with automated service.

    PanzerSoul Report

    #101

    We Have A Mcwalk In Germany!

    "McWalk sign inside a McDonald's, showcasing tourist interesting experiences with unique fast-food service."

    FliwaToast Report

    #102

    This Mcdonalds Has A “Fry Fountain”

    Rock sculpture resembling fries with a McDonald's logo, showcasing tourist-interesting-experiences.

    maimebeebo Report

