102 Interesting Experiences Tourists Had While Visiting Other Countries (New Pics)
Traveling isn't just about taking a break from work and spending your money on comfortable accommodations; although nice and often necessary for our burnt-out bodies and minds, these luxuries are only part of the essence, which lies in exploring new places, meeting interesting people, and opening up to unfamiliar experiences.
To show you how much these things can broaden our understanding of the world, we at Bored Panda collected a bunch of unforgettable moments tourists shared online from their international journeys. From innovative uses of communal spaces to unorthodox transportation solutions, sometimes you don't even know what's possible until you see it.
Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed
These Beautiful Movie Tickets In South Korea
Splurged On A Hotel In Patagonia
This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens
I Rode On A Boat, On A Lake, In A Cave
My Hotel Room Is Under Water
The Trevi Fountain In Rome Has Been Emptied And A Little Pool Was Put In Front Of It So Tourists Could Throw A Coin
The Hotel I Stayed At Last Weekend Has A "Shower Beer" Fridge By The Shower
Mario Kart Tour That I Encountered At The Famous Shibuya Crossing
This Toilet At A Dutch Supermarket Lets You Test The Brands Of Toilet Paper They Sell
A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland
My City Has Lines That You Can Follow That Direct You To Certain Places For Tourists
A Bathroom, 275 Feet Below The Ground. Mammoth Cave National Park, USA
At This Gas Station In Switzerland You Can Select The Music Type You Want To Hear While Tanking Up
There's A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel
My Bubble Hotel Room In Petra, Jordan. At Night, You Could See All The Stars In The Sky
Visited The Private Rooftop Gardens At 30 Rock
Snack Serving Robot In China Upset With Me Because I Didn't Take Any Snacks
Building In Tokyo
A Floating Soccer Field In Singapore
Singapore Airport Allows The Passenger To Slide Down To The Terminal Gate
This Starbucks Has A Giant Shark Tank
London Bar Served My Girlfriend’s Cocktail In A Levitating Glass
Icelandic Park Benches With Footrests
This Bicycle Shop In Copenhagen Will Rent You A Bike Without A Rental Company Logo, So That You Look Like A Local And Not A Tourist
City Of Szczecin In Poland Offers Tourist Map With Dotted Line Marking The Attractions. The Same Dotted Line Is Also Painted On The Streets
This Supermarket In An Old Theatre In Venice, Italy
The Way This Window Turned To Look Like A Painting. Florence, Italy
This Restaurant In Italy Have A Salami Hose
A Restaurant In Spain Has Teddy Bears Sitting Down In Every Table To Make You Company
Stumbled Across This Cemetery In Kyoto During A Festival Tonight. All The Lanterns Were Candle Lit And It Was Stunning
Without wandering, without a plan and getting lost you miss out on opportunities like this.
My Trip To The Ice Hotel
This 3D Panel On The Facade Of A Mall In Chengdu, China
This Capsule Machine Mall In Kyoto, Japan
The Guinness Factory! Went To Dublin, Woke Up With A Hangover And A Clover Tattoo On My Shoulder. Awesome Time There
Airless Tires On Rentable Bikes In Singapore
Pretty Cool
Solar Power On Buses In Hong Kong
Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald's Serves Mcbaguettes
There Are Wine Vending Machines In Austria
These Roadside Trees In Taiwan Have Qr Codes. Scanning One Takes You To A Webpage With More Information About The Tree
A Sardine Shop Designed To Look Like A Candy Store (Porto, Portugal)
My Hotel Room Had A Map On The Wall Of The City I Was Visiting
We Visited The Largest Bench In Germany
These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information
Supermarket Avocado Ripeness Detector
Napping Pods Found In Zhengzhou Airport, China
China Using Holographic Elevator Buttons To Counter Virus Spreading
There Are Open-Air Escalators Super High Up In Tokyo, Where You Can Get This Kind Of View
This McDonald's Has A Smaller Counter Upstairs And They Use A Conveyer Belt To Ship Food
Japanese Beer Cans Have 'This Is Alcohol' Written On The Top In Japanese And In Braille
These Phone Chargers In The Singapore Airport Require You To Pedal. [oc]
This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism
A New Type Of Pedestrian Crossing Light Indicators Found In Hong Kong
Starbucks In Japan Offers Reusable Cups For In-Store Use
Sanitation Station With UV Light, (For Passengers Belongings') At Schiphol Airport
This Slide At The Berlin Mall
Barrier-Free Access To The Sea For Wheelchair Users In Zadar, Croatia
At This Public Library (In Odense, Denmark) You Can Also Borrow Framed Art
This Vending Machine Sells Whole Crates Of Beer
Robot Tourist Information In Tokyo
A Pineapple Fountain In Charleston, South Carolina
My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky
A Sausage Vending Machine In Germany
This Bathroom 75 Stories Underground At Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Just Found A Town Named Vulcan On My Road Trip That Has A Ship Statue
Got Lucky To Experience The Infinity Mirrored Room At The Broad
There Is Such A Thing As A Free Wine Fountain. I Repeat: Free Wine Fountain. This Is On The Camino De Santiago On The Way To Los Arcos
Giftshop And Food Court 750 Feet Underground At Carlsbad Caverns
Taken During My Trip To Bangkok, Thailand. 3 Headed Elephant Statue. No Picture Can Show You How Enormous This Thing Is
A 3D Park In China
Amazing Astronaut Illusion In Suzhou Center Mall In China
The German Circus Uses Huge 3D Holograms Instead Of Live Animals
Starbucks In Singapore Has Roaming Robots Where Customers Can Return Their Used Mugs
I Saw A Scottish Mobile Cinema Today. People Go In The Front And The Screen Is At The Back
There Is A Mini Rijksmuseum In The Amsterdam Airport To View Paintings While You Wait For Your Flight
Delhi Metro In India, Started Showing Coach Occupancy Percentage For Upcoming Train
These In-Ground Trampolines At A Berlin Park
Korea Air Has Stickers To Signal The Cabin Crew What To Do When You're Sleeping In Flight
This Grocery Store In Rural Norway Is Both Self-Service And Always Open
This Burger King In Vienna Serves Vegan Food Only
This Fake Lidl Supermarket In A Popular British Tourist Destination In Türkiye
These Tilted Houses I Found When I Was Touring A While Ago
Ngorongoro Crater (Tanzania) Zebra. Was So Cool To See So Many Here On My Trip In June (This Place Is The Garden Of Eden)
Cave Kayaking In Crystal Clear Glass-Bottom Kayaks With Glow Lights, So You Can See Trout Swimming Below, Is Way Cool
This amazing experience is just a couple of hours south of Cincinnati at Red River Gorge, Kentucky. Navigate the many tunnels of an old flooded mine.
In Spain There's A Winery That Has A Fountain With Free Wine
The Airport In Seoul Has A Robot Which Will Carry Your Luggage To Your Gate For You
Singapore's Airport Terminal Looks Out Of This World
Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro
A Fully Robotic Bar In Italy
This Solid Tablet Napkin I Received In Singapore
A Lot Of Mcdonald’s In My Country Only Sell Ice Cream
My Hotel In Edinburgh Has A System That Keeps A Portion Of The Mirror From Steaming Up When You Shower
Busses In Germany Show A Coffee When The Driver Is Taking A Small Break
These Car-Themed Sinks In Portugal
This Hotel In China Has Room Service Delivered By A Robot
Robot Made Omlette & Sunnyside Up Breakfast At M Social Singapore Hotel
These Transparent Pockets To Watch Movies On Your Phone In Seoul Bus
At Kuala Lumpur international airport Malaysia, we have a machine which you can locate where you park your car precisely by entering your car plate number if you ever forget it after coming back from a holiday