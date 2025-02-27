To show you how much these things can broaden our understanding of the world, we at Bored Panda collected a bunch of unforgettable moments tourists shared online from their international journeys. From innovative uses of communal spaces to unorthodox transportation solutions, sometimes you don't even know what's possible until you see it.

Traveling isn't just about taking a break from work and spending your money on comfortable accommodations; although nice and often necessary for our burnt-out bodies and minds, these luxuries are only part of the essence, which lies in exploring new places, meeting interesting people, and opening up to unfamiliar experiences.

#1 Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

#2 These Beautiful Movie Tickets In South Korea

#3 Splurged On A Hotel In Patagonia

#4 This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens

#5 I Rode On A Boat, On A Lake, In A Cave

#6 My Hotel Room Is Under Water

#7 The Trevi Fountain In Rome Has Been Emptied And A Little Pool Was Put In Front Of It So Tourists Could Throw A Coin

#8 The Hotel I Stayed At Last Weekend Has A "Shower Beer" Fridge By The Shower

#9 Mario Kart Tour That I Encountered At The Famous Shibuya Crossing

#10 This Toilet At A Dutch Supermarket Lets You Test The Brands Of Toilet Paper They Sell

#11 A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

#12 My City Has Lines That You Can Follow That Direct You To Certain Places For Tourists

#13 A Bathroom, 275 Feet Below The Ground. Mammoth Cave National Park, USA

#14 At This Gas Station In Switzerland You Can Select The Music Type You Want To Hear While Tanking Up

#15 There's A Desserts-Only Mini Mcdonalds Outside My Hotel

#16 My Bubble Hotel Room In Petra, Jordan. At Night, You Could See All The Stars In The Sky

#17 Visited The Private Rooftop Gardens At 30 Rock

#18 Snack Serving Robot In China Upset With Me Because I Didn't Take Any Snacks

#19 Building In Tokyo

#20 A Floating Soccer Field In Singapore

#21 Singapore Airport Allows The Passenger To Slide Down To The Terminal Gate

#22 This Starbucks Has A Giant Shark Tank

#23 London Bar Served My Girlfriend's Cocktail In A Levitating Glass

#24 Icelandic Park Benches With Footrests

#25 This Bicycle Shop In Copenhagen Will Rent You A Bike Without A Rental Company Logo, So That You Look Like A Local And Not A Tourist

#26 City Of Szczecin In Poland Offers Tourist Map With Dotted Line Marking The Attractions. The Same Dotted Line Is Also Painted On The Streets

#27 This Supermarket In An Old Theatre In Venice, Italy

#28 The Way This Window Turned To Look Like A Painting. Florence, Italy

#29 This Restaurant In Italy Have A Salami Hose

#30 A Restaurant In Spain Has Teddy Bears Sitting Down In Every Table To Make You Company

#31 Stumbled Across This Cemetery In Kyoto During A Festival Tonight. All The Lanterns Were Candle Lit And It Was Stunning Without wandering, without a plan and getting lost you miss out on opportunities like this.



#32 My Trip To The Ice Hotel

#33 This 3D Panel On The Facade Of A Mall In Chengdu, China

#34 This Capsule Machine Mall In Kyoto, Japan

#35 The Guinness Factory! Went To Dublin, Woke Up With A Hangover And A Clover Tattoo On My Shoulder. Awesome Time There

#36 Airless Tires On Rentable Bikes In Singapore

#37 Pretty Cool

#38 Solar Power On Buses In Hong Kong

#39 Today I Discovered That, In France, McDonald's Serves Mcbaguettes

#40 There Are Wine Vending Machines In Austria

#41 These Roadside Trees In Taiwan Have Qr Codes. Scanning One Takes You To A Webpage With More Information About The Tree

#42 A Sardine Shop Designed To Look Like A Candy Store (Porto, Portugal)

#43 My Hotel Room Had A Map On The Wall Of The City I Was Visiting

#44 We Visited The Largest Bench In Germany

#45 These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information

#46 Supermarket Avocado Ripeness Detector

#47 Napping Pods Found In Zhengzhou Airport, China

#48 China Using Holographic Elevator Buttons To Counter Virus Spreading

#49 There Are Open-Air Escalators Super High Up In Tokyo, Where You Can Get This Kind Of View

#50 This McDonald's Has A Smaller Counter Upstairs And They Use A Conveyer Belt To Ship Food

#51 Japanese Beer Cans Have 'This Is Alcohol' Written On The Top In Japanese And In Braille

#52 These Phone Chargers In The Singapore Airport Require You To Pedal. [oc]

#53 This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism

#54 A New Type Of Pedestrian Crossing Light Indicators Found In Hong Kong

#55 Starbucks In Japan Offers Reusable Cups For In-Store Use

#56 Sanitation Station With UV Light, (For Passengers Belongings') At Schiphol Airport

#57 This Slide At The Berlin Mall

#58 Barrier-Free Access To The Sea For Wheelchair Users In Zadar, Croatia

#59 At This Public Library (In Odense, Denmark) You Can Also Borrow Framed Art

#60 This Vending Machine Sells Whole Crates Of Beer

#61 Robot Tourist Information In Tokyo

#62 A Pineapple Fountain In Charleston, South Carolina

#63 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

#64 A Sausage Vending Machine In Germany

#65 This Bathroom 75 Stories Underground At Carlsbad Caverns National Park

#66 Just Found A Town Named Vulcan On My Road Trip That Has A Ship Statue

#67 Got Lucky To Experience The Infinity Mirrored Room At The Broad

#68 There Is Such A Thing As A Free Wine Fountain. I Repeat: Free Wine Fountain. This Is On The Camino De Santiago On The Way To Los Arcos

#69 Giftshop And Food Court 750 Feet Underground At Carlsbad Caverns

#70 Taken During My Trip To Bangkok, Thailand. 3 Headed Elephant Statue. No Picture Can Show You How Enormous This Thing Is

#71 A 3D Park In China

#72 Amazing Astronaut Illusion In Suzhou Center Mall In China

#73 The German Circus Uses Huge 3D Holograms Instead Of Live Animals

#74 Starbucks In Singapore Has Roaming Robots Where Customers Can Return Their Used Mugs

#75 I Saw A Scottish Mobile Cinema Today. People Go In The Front And The Screen Is At The Back

#76 There Is A Mini Rijksmuseum In The Amsterdam Airport To View Paintings While You Wait For Your Flight

#77 Delhi Metro In India, Started Showing Coach Occupancy Percentage For Upcoming Train

#78 These In-Ground Trampolines At A Berlin Park

#79 Korea Air Has Stickers To Signal The Cabin Crew What To Do When You're Sleeping In Flight

#80 This Grocery Store In Rural Norway Is Both Self-Service And Always Open

#81 This Burger King In Vienna Serves Vegan Food Only

#82 This Fake Lidl Supermarket In A Popular British Tourist Destination In Türkiye

#83 These Tilted Houses I Found When I Was Touring A While Ago

#84 Ngorongoro Crater (Tanzania) Zebra. Was So Cool To See So Many Here On My Trip In June (This Place Is The Garden Of Eden)

#85 Cave Kayaking In Crystal Clear Glass-Bottom Kayaks With Glow Lights, So You Can See Trout Swimming Below, Is Way Cool This amazing experience is just a couple of hours south of Cincinnati at Red River Gorge, Kentucky. Navigate the many tunnels of an old flooded mine.



#86 In Spain There's A Winery That Has A Fountain With Free Wine

#87 The Airport In Seoul Has A Robot Which Will Carry Your Luggage To Your Gate For You

#88 Singapore's Airport Terminal Looks Out Of This World

#89 Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro

#90 A Fully Robotic Bar In Italy

#91 This Solid Tablet Napkin I Received In Singapore

#92 A Lot Of Mcdonald's In My Country Only Sell Ice Cream

#93 My Hotel In Edinburgh Has A System That Keeps A Portion Of The Mirror From Steaming Up When You Shower

#94 Busses In Germany Show A Coffee When The Driver Is Taking A Small Break

#95 These Car-Themed Sinks In Portugal

#96 This Hotel In China Has Room Service Delivered By A Robot

#97 Robot Made Omlette & Sunnyside Up Breakfast At M Social Singapore Hotel

#98 These Transparent Pockets To Watch Movies On Your Phone In Seoul Bus

#99 At Kuala Lumpur international airport Malaysia, we have a machine which you can locate where you park your car precisely by entering your car plate number if you ever forget it after coming back from a holiday



#100 Tray Return Robots In Singapore That Patrol Around The Food Court

#101 We Have A Mcwalk In Germany!

#102 This Mcdonalds Has A "Fry Fountain"