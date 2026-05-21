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It’s really weird how the person who once loved us can end up hating us the most and making our lives miserable. Makes me think of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous words, “After a breakup, where does the love go?” Alas, I guess it’s all part of the human experience.

Speaking of love and hate, this woman loved and fought for her daughter for years, but her toxic ex always got in the way. He had made it his mission to make the kid hate her, and he succeeded! That’s why the exhausted mom decided to take this drastic step…

More info: Reddit

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It’s horrifying how some cruel people use their children just to make life miserable for their exes

Image credits: dimaberlin-1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s ex was an utter narcissist, who had been training their 14-year-old daughter to hate her, and he succeeded

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Because of him, the daughter had physically harmed the poster, told serious lies about her, and the guy had also harassed her by calling CPS

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Image credits: bearfotos / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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All thanks to her toxic ex, she had suffered a lot, but her husband and the other two kids also had to bear the brunt of the ex’s harassment

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Image credits: superh8evry1

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She was sick of fighting for her daughter as she feared she might end up in jail, so she decided to give up the teen’s custody, even though it broke her heart

In today’s tragic tale, the original poster (OP) laments how she finally gave up on her 14-year-old daughter. To start from the beginning, OP was just 15 when she had the kid with her 16-year-old ex. However, ever since the child was born, the narcissistic ex and his evil family did everything in their power to turn her against her mom. Much to the woman’s grief, they succeeded.

The guy had taught the teen not only to curse at her mom but also to hate her deeply and harm her physically. In fact, she had told such blatant lies about her mother that OP could have landed up in jail. For instance, the teen told her teacher that the poster had left her home alone while she went on vacation. Obviously, her lies were always proven to be fibs, but it still impacted OP.

However, the damage that her cruel ex had caused was far greater. Not only did he harass her, but he also went after her husband and two other kids. Moreover, he had called CPS on her every year since their daughter was born. The poor poster and her family had gone through countless investigations because of him, and she was sick of it.

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After years of wasting her emotional and physical energy, she couldn’t take it anymore. Besides, she had invested a lot of money in keeping up the fight in court, but everyone reaches a breaking point. After all, it was harming her family, and even her own daughter didn’t want to be with her. That’s why she made the decision to give up her custody, even though it devastated her.

Image credits: miksturaproduction / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Just hearing about the amount of pain that the ex has caused the poster is excruciating. Experts highlight that false CPS allegations can have profound and lasting effects on families. Being wrongly accused of neglect or harm not only causes emotional distress but can also lead to legal battles, strained family relationships, and potential damage to one’s reputation.

Imagine going through that every year! Moreover, the threats and trouble from him and his family never stopped. Research emphasizes that the impact of harassment varies from person to person and will be influenced by the duration and severity of the behavior. However, people generally react to it by exhibiting symptoms of increasing distress, which damages their mental health.

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No matter what the guy did, I think the deepest cut was how her daughter hated her. Studies stress that such anger and violent behavior of children is related to underlying narcissistic vulnerability. Also, the reason behind their aggressive behavior is parental alienation. That’s exactly what the horrible father was trying to do when he filled her with hatred for her mom.

It’s sad to think that he won in the end, but giving up custody seemed like the only option available to OP. Netizens assured her that her daughter might come back to her once she grows up and realizes that her dad is the villain. The poster commented that she would always take her back in a jiffy. Would you also do the same? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens assured the poster that she had done nothing wrong, as the narcissist dad deserved to know that he had raised a monster

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