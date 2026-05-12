Jealous Guy Shoves Wife For Dancing With Gay Friend, She's Shocked As He Ditches Her And Goes Home

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One of my friends had a toxic attachment to her aggressive boyfriend, and everyone wondered why she was with him in the first place. If you see, there are many people out there who stay in such relationships, and we can’t even imagine the trauma they go through.

Even this woman had a cruel husband who got jealous when she danced with a gay friend and shoved her to the floor. Moreover, he abandoned her over there and lied to her family. Scroll down to find out what he said that made her dad absolutely furious!

More info: Reddit

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It’s heartbreaking how people get caught up with violent partners and just can’t end things

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster had gone to a party where a gay friend came to dance with her, but this triggered her husband so much that he shoved them both to the floor

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He even abandoned her there and lied to her dad that her friend threatened him with a weapon, so her dad lashed out at her for getting drunk

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Image credits: Current_Peak1932

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She was sick of his emotional cruelty, and he refused to apologize for his behavior, but netizens pointed out that it was a toxic pattern of his

Image credits: kuprevich / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She was strongly suspicious that her husband was also consuming illegal substances, as he had started to get extremely violent every time he drank

Image credits: Current_Peak1932

Not only was the guy traumatizing her, but he also acted aggressively in front of their toddler, yet the poster wanted to “save their marriage”

Today’s traumatic story started when the original poster (OP) left her kid with her family and went to a party with her spouse. She was dancing when her friend’s gay cousin came up behind her, and her jealous husband blew up. He shoved her, along with the guy, on the floor and literally walked off. When she texted him, he had already left the party, while she had scraped her knees.

Much to her horror, he also called up her dad and lied to him that one of her friends had threatened him with a weapon. OP was absolutely hurt when her father lashed out at her and even berated her for getting drunk. Apparently, their culture looks down on women or mothers drinking alcohol. Her family came to pick up OP from the party, but the drama didn’t end there.

She didn’t go to her mother-in-law’s birthday because her husband was “not ready to be around her.” The guy felt no remorse for what he had done and didn’t even apologize to her. She felt deeply disturbed by the whole situation. While this was the first time that he had acted violently, there had been instances of emotional cruelty before, and OP felt utterly lost.

Moreover, just a few months before, she had posted that her husband was acting extremely weird. She suspected that he was using illegal substances, which made him erratic and a violent drunk. Also, he had verbally lashed out at her while driving, right in the presence of their 3-year-old. Shocked netizens warned OP that things could quickly go south if she stayed with him longer.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

It’s heartbreaking to think that OP wanted to “save the marriage” despite the guy’s physical and emotional cruelty towards her. Stats show that nearly 3 in 10 women (29%) in the US have experienced physical violence by a partner and reported it having a related impact on their functioning. Also, 48.4% of women have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner.

Research highlights that the effects of emotional cruelty are just as detrimental as the effects of physical violence. Experts emphasize that it robs a person of their emotional security, which breeds anxiety, depression, and fear. Moreover, a person who faces it for a long period can feel deep guilt, shame, and anger. The poor poster must be really struggling because of her husband.

Netizens were also extremely concerned about the couple’s toddler. The guy had acted violently and also used threatening language with his wife in front of the kid. Studies stress that children who witness domestic violence are at serious risk for long-term physical and mental health problems. They may also be at greater risk of being violent in their future relationships.

People suggested that the poster should at least consider the kid and leave the guy. After all, if having such a toxic father can damage the child, isn’t it better not to have one at all? Do you think the poster should leave him, just like netizens suggested? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

Netizens warned her that the guy could flip any minute, and if not for herself, she should ditch him at least for their kid’s sake