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It’s honestly sickening to think about how some grown men prey on barely legal girls and condition them into “falling in love” with them. Makes you wonder whether such people even have an ounce of humanity within them, doesn’t it? To be frank, I don’t think so.

Even this guy started dating his wife when she was 18, but after a few years, he cheated on her with her 19-year-old sister. She dumped him and her toxic family to start a new life, but after 6 years, he reached out, claiming he “wanted her back!” Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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It’s strange, but people always value what they had only after they lose it and can’t get it back

Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster met her husband when she was 18, but a few years after they dated and married, she discovered that he had been cheating on her with her 19-year-old sister

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She was pregnant and lost the baby because of the stress, so she ditched her cruel ex and toxic family, and moved to a different state, where she met her current husband

Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, 6 years after she had left her old life behind, her ex emailed her that he was unhappy with her cheating sister and wanted her back again

Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She replied that she was much better off without him, but he said he would still wait for her, and she also received emails from her mom and sister

Image credits: expensive_concept152

Although she blocked all of them, the poster was devastated to realize how sneakily her ex had “conditioned” and exploited her and her sister when they were young

In today’s tale, the original poster (OP) tells us how she met her ex-husband (Dan) when she turned 18, and he was 7 years older than her. They started dating and got married after a few years, but much to her horror, she discovered his infidelity. The worst part was that he was cheating on her with her pampered younger sister (Abby), who had just turned 19.

Dan claimed that OP didn’t give him enough attention, so he cheated. Also, the poor poster was pregnant when she discovered their affair. Sadly, she lost her baby because of all the stress, and he was with Abby when it happened. Even her mom took Abby’s side, so OP decided to leave them all behind and move to a completely different state with her friend.

Slowly, she got over the whole toxic situation, healed, and also found someone new. She was happily married and pregnant when, 6 years later, she suddenly received an email from Dan. Apparently, he had started resenting cheater Abby because she didn’t give him as much love as OP used to. Also, he had the nerve to say that he wanted her back. The shocked poster told him that it would never happen.

He disgustingly replied that he would always wait for his “baby doll.” OP also received emails from her mom and sister, congratulating her on her pregnancy. Although she blocked all of them, the poster had a meltdown when she realized that Dan had groomed her and her sister and exploited them. However, she had an awesome husband who had her back this time.

Image credits: user15285612 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Experts highlight that grooming is a form of emotional cruelty that involves manipulating someone until they are dependent and more vulnerable to exploitation. Moreover, studies indicate that the damage from grooming is often long-lasting and results from long-term manipulation. Dan not only harmed OP, but even Abby might be affected by it all.

However, the poster got the short end of the stick. It’s truly disheartening to think what she must have gone through. Researchers claim that a person may struggle with Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder. This can leave them emotionally wrecked, and it might even trigger anxiety, depression, and trust issues. No wonder she lost her baby after she discovered their affair.

Research emphasizes that pregnancy loss is associated with increased levels of distress, anxiety, and depression. Moreover, a study has revealed that this depression and anxiety can continue for years, even after the birth of a healthy child. All this just makes me glad that Dan got exactly what he deserved when Abby cheated on him multiple times.

After all, experts warn that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past. That’s exactly what Dan had in mind when he reached out to the poster. I think her disgust for him is totally understandable, don’t you think? What are your thoughts about the story? We would love to hear them, so drop them in the comments below!

Netizens didn’t waste any time in calling out her sleezy ex-husband, and many warned her to get legal help if he contacted her again