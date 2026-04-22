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No matter how loving a stepparent is, it’s difficult for kids to adjust to blended families. Moreover, if they get stuck with an awful stepdad or stepmom, things can get traumatizing real quick. However, they shouldn’t be forced to accept this new person and forget their real parent.

Just look at this teen who was sick of his dad’s wife as the couple kept inserting her family into his life. The sad part was that they also alienated him from his late mom’s family. That’s why he finally exposed them in family therapy! Here’s how they reacted…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

No kid should be forced to bond with a stepparent and not allowed to mourn the loss of their parent

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teen poster lost his mom as a kid, and his dad remarried when he was 8, but the new wife kept inserting her family into his life

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple refused to let him visit his late mom’s grave, and even started alienating the teen from her family and his dad’s relatives

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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He never accepted the woman as his mom, but every act of his rebellion was punished by the couple, until he was utterly sick of them

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Image credits: Signal-Amount-5940

When they forced him to go to family counseling, he blurted out how toxic they were, but they were furious that he was “misusing” therapy

Today, we dive into the life of a 17-year-old guy who was sick of his stepmom and her family. Well, the original poster (OP) lost his mom when he was a kid, and his dad married Annie when he was 8. His whole life shifted as the couple began imposing ridiculous rules on him. They also alienated him from his mom and dad’s relatives, while Annie’s family took center stage.

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The worst part was that they even forbade him from visiting his mother’s grave. Meanwhile, they forced him to go to his stepmom’s family graves, and our fellow totally resented it. Whenever he tried to push back against their “rules,” OP was punished, but that didn’t stop him. He refused to call her “mom” or share his personal life with them, which got him into a lot of trouble.

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The main issue arose when they suddenly decided to go to family therapy as things were “not right.” The poster was silent for the first 8 months, but then he finally blurted out everything he had been repressing. From calling out all their toxic behavior for the past 9 years, to never accepting them as his real family, the traumatized teen didn’t hold anything back.

Little did he know that it would spark more drama for him. The couple simply lost it. Moreover, they also got furious when he refused to work on any of the things the therapist asked him to. Well, they started accusing him of “misusing therapy” and also “mistreating them.” Probably feeling overwhelmed, our guy vented online and wondered if he was the jerk here.

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Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Netizens instantly assured him that he was completely innocent, and the toxic couple was to blame for everything. Stats show that 17% of U.S. children under 18 live in a blended family. However, experts emphasize that stepparents should never try to take the other parent’s place, punish stepkids, or assume a position of authority. Annie did all of those things, didn’t she?

No wonder the poster resented her. Moreover, the couple didn’t even let him mourn the loss of his mom. Research stresses that when children are not allowed to grieve for their late parents, they may experience long-term emotional, psychological, and behavioral issues. Also, suppressing grief can lead to intense anger, regression, anxiety about safety, or fear of abandonment.

Another thing that netizens pointed out was the irony of the situation. The couple took him to therapy, but got angry that he expressed himself. After all, studies highlight that the whole purpose of therapy is “to inspire change and improve the quality of life through self-awareness and self-exploration.” However, the couple was not even allowing him to do that.

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Then what’s the point of going for family counseling, right? People online felt that it was just another way for the couple to control the teen. Well, I hope he can ditch the whole toxic lot as soon as he becomes an adult, just like netizens advised. What are your thoughts about the story? We would love to hear from you, so feel free to type away in the comments below!

Netizens insisted that the couple had really traumatized the teen and that they couldn’t handle the truth when he finally blurted it out

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