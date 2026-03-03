ADVERTISEMENT

Discovering a parent’s betrayal, such as an affair, can shatter not only trust but also the sense of stability we rely on in our closest relationships. For adult children, the fallout doesn’t always end when the parent moves on, it can ripple through years of emotional life, affecting boundaries, connections, and mental health.

This is exactly what today’s Original Poster (OP) experienced after learning that his father had a child from an affair. After this changed the whole trajectory of their seemingly “perfect” family, the OP kept his distance from his father until one day when he was approached with an unreasonable request.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s a strange and uncomfortable truth that sometimes the people who hurt us most are also the ones who try to control how we respond to that pain

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author grew up believing his parents were a perfect couple until discovering that their father had an affair in 2006, resulting in a child

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stockexpert / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother’s mental health deteriorated after learning about the affair, leading to divorce and her moving across the country, leaving him emotionally affected

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lgolubovystock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The father became involved in the life of his child from the affair and began pressuring him to form a relationship with his half-sibling

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tunamacmcheese

However, he consistently set boundaries, choosing to distance themselves from his father’s new family and holiday gatherings to protect his mental health

For 26 years, the OP believed his parents were a dream couple. They had been married for over thirty years decades, but that illusion cracked five years ago when he discovered his father had fathered a child during an affair back in 2006. The revelation didn’t just end their marriage, rather the OP had to watch his mother’s mental health deteriorate, making her someone he barely recognizes today.

While the affair had been hidden for years, the child wasn’t exactly a mystery to his father. He had remained present in her life, but once the divorce happened, there was no longer any need for secrecy. Since the divorce, the OP intentionally kept his distance from his father, and focused on building his own life quietly and avoiding further drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also clear that he didn’t want a relationship with his half-sister, and he didn’t want to integrate into his father’s new family. His father, however, started pushing hard for a sibling bond. He began talking about meeting at Christmas meetups and claimed that his daughter wanted to meet him as a holiday gift.

However, the OP said no, even opting out of celebrating Christmas with them to avoid being cornered into a surprise introduction. In fact, he noted that staying away would do a better a job at protecting his mental health. Still, other family members pressured him to agreeing to meet with his half-sister which left him wondering if he was wrong for not wanting to meet her.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The emotional fallout from family betrayals is long-lasting. According to therapist Jodie James, discovering a partner’s affair often triggers intense feelings of shock, grief, shame, and anger. If these emotions go unaddressed, they can develop into chronic anxiety or long-term depression, with some individuals even experiencing trauma-like symptoms such as intrusive thoughts, hypervigilance, and emotional numbness.

ADVERTISEMENT

These challenges are compounded when parents form new families. Optimum Joy notes that adult children of such blended families often struggle with resentment and boundary-setting, especially if prior hurts, like infidelity, divorce, or emotional neglect, remain unresolved. Stepfamily formation can leave adult children feeling replaced or concerned that their parent’s loyalty will shift to new spouses or siblings.

In situations like these, prioritizing mental well-being may require setting firm boundaries, even if it means saying no to family expectations. Wellnite emphasizes that attending emotionally draining or triggering events can fuel stress, resentment, and burnout. Choosing to step back from forced interactions, including holiday gatherings or meet-and-greets with new family members, is a valid form of self-care.

Netizens supported the OP’s decision to prioritize his mental health over family pressure. They also highlighted that while the half-sister may be innocent in this situation, the emotional weight came from the father’s past actions. What do you think? Do you think it’s possible to forgive a parent for past betrayals, or is keeping distance sometimes the healthier choice? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens suggested that the author was not at fault for avoiding contact, and encouraged self-care and protecting his emotional well-being

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT