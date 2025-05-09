However, some employees find the courage to stand up to those who misuse their power. Inspired by user u/JessyGlow’s story about how her colleague called out her enraged boss, the ‘Coworker Stories’ online community opened up about the times they or someone they knew stood up to their managers. You’ll find their full, awesome stories below.

Having a good—or even great—boss is honestly life-changing. When they support you, empathize with you, and genuinely care about your future at the company, coming to work feels purposeful. The sad reality is—unfortunately—that many managers simply should not be in positions of leadership.

#1 I had a boss once arguing with a new hire about a food safety issue, and the new hire was very very wrong, but kept arguing over and over. The boss ended the conversation by saying “if you wanna argue, you either need to be right, or be smart. And you’re not either.” This was like 4 years ago and I still think about it lmao

#2 This happened a few months ago but it lives rent free in my head. our boss (he's 6'4 and LOVES to remind people) was kinda grilling one of my coworkers during a team meeting for a mistake that wasn’t even really her fault.



he kept raising his voice and getting all aggressive and she just… looked at him, completely calm, and goes:



“you’re not intimidating, you’re just tall and loud.”



dead silence. then someone coughed. then the boss just muttered something and moved on. never brought it up again lol.



honestly legend behavior. she still works here. she drinks her tea like nothing happened. i aspire.

#3 Clients construction manager was literally screaming at me in the morning meeting, and he was this 5'0" d**khead who was quite literally the ugliest man I've seen in real life.



After he stopped for air, there was a few seconds of stunned silence and I just burst into awkward laughter. Nobody knew what to do including me. How do you respond to an ugly homunculus jumping up and down screaming?

According to the Harvard Business Review, toxic bosses can increase feelings of fear and anxiety at work. They also undermine trust, lower morale, increase employee turnover (bad for businesses everywhere), and increase their employees’ risk of burnout and serious illnesses. “Numerous studies have found a link between toxic bosses and serious health issues such as depression, high blood pressure, PTSD, anxiety, and even premature aging,” HBR states.

#4 One time the receptionist told the CEO he was the Michael Scott of managers with his corny jokes. He was dead because he thought he was this bad**s business man who everyone respected.

#5 I had a VP of a job i worked at where he revved out of our parking lot every day in a hot rod going 3x the local speed limit. Major narcissist who even told me Hitler was a great general.



He drove his car up when i was sitting outside on break smirking and acting all high and mighty.



I just looked him in the eye and said, "Nice car. Compensating for something?" He just drove off

#6 I told my supervisor once, “don’t try to lie to me, you’re not very good at it.” Never again did they say anything lmao

Some of the main signs of a toxic boss, according to HBR, include the facts that: They lack self-awareness; They lack empathy; They’re excessively motivated by self-interest; They demonstrate inconsistent behavior; They take advantage of power dynamics; They micromanage; They set unreasonable expectations; They belittle and demoralize; They seek to blame others; They’re overconfident about their knowledge.

#7 An old boss of mine was once yelling at my team for some dumb sh*t. I stopped him and said, calmly, "I sing in a hardcore punk band. If you want to yell, I can yell louder. Your choice."



He actually laughed and took it down five levels. He and I are friends to this day. We're all just people.

#8 My first job was nagging groceries in a smallish independent-owned grocery store. The owner was one of the worst people I have ever met and he was unnecessarily mean to all of his employees which were teens in school or adults who needed the job. He ran his butcher away and his reputation kept all of the other butchers away because they get paid more and get treated better almost anywhere else.



One of the managers hired his friend who had butchering experience and he happened to be the dad of one of my friends in school, which I thought was weird because he was in real estate. He was warned that the owner was an absolute jack off before he got the job. The first day at the job the owner had the morning meeting and was going off about the smallest things that didn't matter. The new butcher cuts off the owner mid-rant and says "You need to calm the f**k down and quit talking to people like this. You have short man syndrome and it's showing! I don't have time for this bullsh*t. Do you do this every morning? This is my last "meeting" and I'm going to cut some meat.". There was stunned silence in the room and everyone's jaw was on the floor including the owner. The butcher says "Haha, you people seem uncomfortable" and walks out of the door.



The owner was fuming and stormed out after him and all we hear is "you better shut the f**k up before I make you. You be black and blue and have no butcher and I'll go home and have a beer!". He didn't get fired or even reprimanded because the owner had to have a butcher or he would lose thousands of dollars per week. All of the employees loved that guy for the 3 months he worked there. He would always stand up for the employees and embarrass the owner when he got out of line. I told my friend how cool his dad was and he didn't believe me. He was about 20 people's idol for 3+ months. He also pulled pranks on customers a lot and was just a complete joy to work around.

#9 There's a manager where I work who always works himself up in a fit and starts yelling and complaining at everyone and everything. But his employees always tell him to stop in a very patronising way, like you would to a child or a little brother, and he doesn't stop but he goes to have his fit in his office. It's really fun to see

We’re all responsible for enforcing our personal boundaries, both in our personal lives and at work. It takes a lot of courage to stand up to someone in power. If your boss is aggressive, a bully, harasses others, or does something illegal, you have a variety of options on how to proceed. For smaller issues, you could talk to your manager directly about how their behavior affects you. Ideally, you want to be friendly but firm, explaining the issue and looking for compromises without being overly judgmental or giving in to their manipulations. If that doesn’t work, you can reach out to HR to mediate the issue or get in touch with your boss’s boss or someone else in management to figure things out. ADVERTISEMENT For larger, more sensitive problems with possible legal repercussions, you may want to reach out to your labor union or lawyer for advice on how to handle things. No matter the size of the issue, it’s vital that you have evidence to back up your claims, from work emails and messages to notes with specific times and dates of iffy behavior.

#10 Way, way back, I worked as a sandwich artisan as my very first job. I was in high school and very much so looked the part.



We got this one guy who came in ranting and raving, if I recall correctly, that the PRE-PACKAGED cheese was apparently smaller than he remembered and he was threatening to come over the counter about it if I didn't give him more for free.



I just calmly pointed to our shift manager, who was weighing meat portions within view and said, "That's my manager. He's a nationally ranked boxer. You can come over this counter if you want, but he's gonna make you regret it." Manager stared the guys down as he took off his gloves. The cheese was no longer that important.



The kicker was that if they guy had just asked nicely, I probably would have given it to him.

#11 A former co-worker of mine (who was in her 20s at the time) was known for schooling folks for raising their voices at her by saying simply, “you will not speak to me that way. Let me know when you’ve calmed down.” And then would gather her stuff and leave the room. She even did it to our CEO a couple of times. EPIC and mature and exactly what we all should (be able to) do.

#12 We had a plant worker that drove out of our parking lot like a bat out of hell onto a 5 lane highway every single day.As the EHS director at the time, I cautioned him several times about his driving. He laughed at me and said Sooo. I called the local PD and described his actions every day at 3:31 pm, and the make, model, and color of his car. They nailed him for reckless driving the next day, and the day after that, and the day after that. Those points added up pretty quick. Soon his gf was driving him to and from work…and we never saw his car again.

Have you ever had the displeasure of working under a toxic, rude, entitled, or downright awful boss, dear Pandas? How did their behavior impact your life and performance at work? Did you or anyone else at the company ever stand up to them? If you feel like you’d like to share your experiences or give people new to the job industry some advice, you can open up in the comments below.

#13 I got a job welding after I retired from the Army. It was about an hour drive to get there. I was hired when the platform manager was on vacation. First day he's back he walked into my welding booth "Can you explain to me why I should keep you here living an hour away when I have guys that live 5 minutes from here that can't show up on time?!?"



My response was, "Well, yer paying me in a week what the Army paid me in a month and so far I haven't had to k**l anyone."



I didn't see him again for like 2 months.

#14 Boss was pressuring me into a promotion I didn't want. He said I was consistently one of the best workers. I responded "Just because I hate my job it doesn't mean I have to suck at it". I relished the pregnant silence that followed. I'm a much better and happier support person to my supervisor, anyway.

#15 I remember one of those Johnny Knoxville films where he's dressed up as the old man and he's winding up a tough looking dude. The guy's getting riled up coz Knoxville's being a d**k (such was the gag). At one point Knoxville says something like, "You just don't have any leverage in this situation", coz obviously this tough dude isn't going to punch an old man. Most people are p****y cats, you just have to be prepared to call them out.

#16 I once said to a very arrogant and unpleasant head of our Infrastructure Dept who was boasting loudly about how if you had "Head" in your job title, you could get people to do anything. "Yeah, well, in your case, you've also got d**k in front of it". He was apoplectic but couldn't really say anything as I was in a different Dept, and my boss, who was senior to him, burst out laughing when she heard it.

#17 My tiny male boss asked me (female), at least 10” taller, former rugby player, if I was intimidated by him. Laughing in his control freak face at the question, saying no and walking away was a great feeling.

#18 Boss isn't supposed to be intimidating. Boss supposed to lead and manage their workers to work well together and feel they are valued so they want to do their best knowing they want to perform well because they respect the Boss because they're good to those who help them do a good job. Respect is a better motivation than quiet disdain

#19 I was at a large public event on the Mall at DC. I worked my way closer to the stage, and this large, 6'4-6" 50-something gentleman tried to shoo me back because they were keeping the space open for ingress/egress. I hadn't realized that, so I backed up to where other people were standing. He followed me and kept trying to get me to move farther by getting in my personal space and getting loud. I was perfectly fine where I was, other people were standing there and newcomers moved into the space I had just occupied without anything being said to them. I stared him in the eye as he literally loomed over me, then just ignored him. I was there to END this type of misogyny, not be victim to it. I don't know that an older, much shorter female had ever stood up to him before, but after several minutes of him continuing his intimidation while I peacefully ignored tf outta him, he finally grew embarrassed and left. I waited about 5 mins and left the area bc I couldn't see a damned thing anyway.

#20 Me, loudly across the bar to my ex boss' wife after seeing him standing over a 16yo waitress and making her cry:



" DOES THAT GET YOU OFF DEBORAH? WHEN HE MAKES YOUNG GIRLS LEARNING CRY, DOES THAT DO IT FOR YOU TOO? DO YOU USE THEIR TEARS AS LUBE??? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. I JUST WANNA KNOW WHAT YOU GET OUT OF IT ??"

#21 When I was a young man, I had bright red hair. VP of my department had his hair drawn back into a pony tail, but you could tell that he had a bald spot toward the back.



He announced loudly one day, "You have the ugliest hair I've ever seen." Without missing a beat, I replied, "At least I have hair, buddy." A number of people chuckled, including the VP, to his credit.

#22 I was delivering some vegetable oil to one of my companies' bottling plants in Quincy IL back in 2011. There was going to be a wait to unload, so I was invited into their break room. So I'm sitting there. The 2nd shift crew is on their lunch break. There was a group of ladies sitting together chatting. Their boss comes in and start ripping into one lady about something. She calmly says, " You better check yourself before you wreck yourself" to the boss. His face dropped, and he stormed out of the break room.



That lady is a legend in my mind.

#23 This is my ex-business partner.



He was 6' 3" probably 250. Not huge, but not small by any description. By no means would I call him "in shape". He was just large.



For some reason I forget, he started shaving his head, and it did make him look more intimidating.



His step-father was a Marine, so he had USMC stickers on the back window of his truck like that was his legacy too.



His primary "point of defense" was just to speak louder. If he didn't think he was being listened to, he would stand up and speak louder.



He was used to being the biggest person in the room and getting what he wanted just by leering at someone.



But if you just told him to shut the f**k up and sit down, that's exactly what he would do.

#24 I once had a boss tell me for the third time in a year that I was getting more put on my plate. So, for the 3rd time that year, I asked for a raise. I smiled as he yelled at me for asking for more money for the 3rd time. I waited for him to finish. “Forget the raise, I’m not leaving this spot until you apologize.” I’d let him yell and yell, waiting for him to stop. And each time he did, “still waiting on that apology.” He stormed out of the office. Not just the conference room we were in, but the whole office. Got in his little sports car and sped off. Called me an hour later to give me the raise and apologize.

#25 I said something similar to a coworker once, he kept SMOKING in my office (construction site). He was about 340 lbs and liked to yell at everyone. I went in the washroom to chill out after he needled me once again except I was PMSing and saw the red mist descend so without knowing what was happening I march out right up into his face and told him everyone else but be afraid of him but he doesn’t scare me and a few other things I don’t remember. Then I marched down to the superintendent’s office and reported him. He was fired (third warning about smoking inside) and his crew called me a “rat” and tried to make me quit for months after. Worth it? Ehhh..

#26 My District Manager called me up one day to chew me out over some piddly bullsh*t. He yelled for a minute… I hung up on him.



Yes, my palms were sweaty, my heart was racing and I was seriously considering if I was going to get fired. I was 28 yrs old.



He called back a few minutes later. I picked up and said in my most bland nonchalant tone “Are you done? And are you ready to speak like a reasonable adult now?” He took a deep breath and said “Yes. Can you correct this situation?” I said, “Sure thing.”



He never attempted to yell at me again and when I turned in my resignation a few years later, he begged me stay. Sometimes you have to lay a boundary. I have learned that as a small “cute” female it was important to not let things escalate. If you don’t stand up for yourself, people will do their worst and some people just can’t respect you if you let them get away with being a**holes. Interestingly, people have told me that I am intimidating.

#27 I worked with a guy in a kitchen who was 6’ 10” tall, he was literally the “Salad Guy” who would keep the Salad Bar full and clean, he actually had to duck when he walked thru certain doorways, or he’d hit the top of his head. He was also like 350lbs, not fat either, just a huge, muscular guy. He and one of the other Cooks got into an argument one day, and Derek, the big guy would always say things like “Watch out little man” and just subtle sh*t about being “small” all the time, well the Cook said something like “You think you’re big and tough, you’re really just a f***in 7 foot walking D***o” And same thing…..the whole kitchen was silent, just waiting to see what Derek was gonna do, and he just busted out laughing, and the whole kitchen lost it, and started laughing. That was like 30 years ago, and that sh*t STILL lives rent free in my head. It was a lot of fun working in Kitchens back then, kinda sucks now honestly.

#28 My old supervisor was 6’11 and loved to mess with people. Cocky mofo for sure. One time he told me to do something and the way that he said it seemed quite dismissive and lacking respect for me as a person, I instinctively pushed back and we had a brief argument and he eventually turned it down when I made a good point. His higher up happened to be on site at the time and saw it and told him I was right. That dude was passive aggressive from that point forward in all our interactions. Petty for sure. Some people can dish it out but can’t take it.

#29 i had a similar situation. the program director, who was this big guy, like football player build, in his 60s decides that one day he was going to raise his voice at me while i was sitting in the front office because he was commanding me to do something because he didn’t want to. (pretty common for him. he would also get pissed about situations that were nobody else’s issues but his and the incompetent assistant program director). anyways, as he continued to raise his voice at me, i snapped back “you’re not going to yell at me.” he then threw unlawful harassment in my face, telling me to go rat on him to the HR director and the president of the company as i was in an ongoing investigation after the program director and assistant program director were going against a medical note after i had a hysterectomy and returned to work. i quit the next day.

#30 I had a moment when one of my bosses wanted to play "mean girl" games with me (cutting my time to one day a week, always pulling me into the office over some "issues", spreading rumors, etc). So one day, she asked why don't I talk to her unless it's about work. I gave her a deadpan look and said, "I don't talk to you because you know everything, it's in one ear and out the other. Overall, I just find you really hard to talk to."



You could have heard a pin drop. And she didn't talk to me directly for two weeks, just had other coworkers give me my marching orders. 🤷🏾‍♀️



She never bothered me after that.

#31 Once in college I was hearing some guest speakers in a lecture hall, the kind where there's auditorium seating. One of the guest speakers was a man, mid-20s, well-dressed and confident. When he was giving his presentation he looked tall and striking! That was partially because of the angle the lecture hall was built at.. When we left the room, I passed by him on the way out and was shocked he was hardly taller than I was. On the way out I mentioned to him:



"You looked so much taller than you actually are!"



The life and smile drained from his face so quickly...

#32 I worked in a service desk role (internal support for a multi billion dollar company). The policy was that if somebody was asking for access to something, we needed their managers or 1-ups approval. I told the CEO of the company to bring the form home and get his wife to sign it. Got hauled into his office and told if I wasn’t as good as I was at my job, I would be gone. I just laughed at him and walked out.

#33 Some bosses don't know they are ... what they are.



And some do know it, and don't care.



There are more of the latter, presently, than the former, and I would strongly warn higher-ups who ignore complaints from front-line teams about the hardcore idiots to beware.



Stubborn idiocy is not a trait. In the world in which find ourselves, we must realize that it is not stubbornness. It is a commitment. And it is cancer.



Ex., I got called to an emergency meeting. I had plans to be elsewhere. Got to the meeting. There was a low turnout, which got the boss ranting almost the whole time about loss of team commitment, low morale, etc., which he kept talking about like morale was a mandatory uniform we'd chosen to leave at home, and he wanted those of us who showed up to explain ourselves.



I put up my hand, cuz I was dumb when I was younger ...



Boss pointed, said, "What?"



I said, "We're here."



He was dumbfounded.



I explained that he was fussing about the people who blew off his unannounced meeting (rather than just telling us what was so damn important and let us get this info, process, determine whatever course corrections were needed as a team, so we could go then live out the rest of our day) he was fussing about the slackers to us, the employees who responded to his urgent call to arms, so to speak.



I have noticed something, though. I have been in the workplace many years, and there is no need to throw out the number, lol. I'm getting sensitive about that number, that's how long.



The boss that did took a pause when I spoke up, like really took a pause, then toned it down for the remainder of what turned out to be a pretty decent meeting.



Over the years, good bosses, even good bosses with bad traits, have been replaced by people who care more about trends and factors over which front line teams, which are more and more removed from decision-making, have little control. Meetings have become more exclusive, more remoted. Devisions are announced via email or software purchased to dispense no-reply edicts in bulk.



But who is down-sized when those decisions go south? And who was on the floor when the business or company did that stupid pivot, saying, "That was dumb." We're faceless now.



All I'm saying is we used to be able to tell our bosses when they were stupid and loud, and many, though not all, listened. Maybe not right away, but they seemed to better understand the value that a cohesive, involved front-line team brought to the bottom line.



Something changed, and it is not working.

#34 When I was younger the sales people wanted me to meet with a difficult client. I was a designer that normally never met with clients. The client was known to get mad and curse. I had zero power at the time but I said in front of meeting full of people that if he curses at me I’m going ask who he’s talking to and that I didn’t tolerate people taking to me that way. Normally I was the quiet skater guy, but I came up in the streets and have a real problem being disrespected. They knew I was serious and I never met with the client or even got push back.

#35 I had a boss, nerdy lawyer about 5'7'', no MMA training (relevant because size doesnt matter in a fight), screaming at me how I was too afraid to get angry, aggressive, etc.



I just laughed and said if I wanted to get aggressive I'd break his ribs and neck with one hand. He got quiet and just walked out.

#36 That is pretty funny.



I had an inverse situation happen with me in the Army. I was in the medical field and the nurses are officers and the techs are enlisted. We listen to them. I worked nights for a bit and we had a youngish nurse, like 8 years older than us, who was smoking hot. I am a short dude, 5’4. We have a lot of downtime and spend it chit chatting. She told me that I was intimidating. I am a short, dark, and somewhat fit Mexican like 21 at the time. She was my size but closer to 30 white woman. I never knew how to take this.

#37 At my first job we had a similar shift manager. The first shift was run by a manager who was at the same height, but he weighed over four hundred pounds. He looked like a larger Sgt. Schultz from "Hogan's Heroes.". His screams sounded like the Oni from "Dead By Daylight."



Few people mouthed off to him due to his size and presence. He would often stay late to bully the second shift or even come in early to bully the night shift. He would get his commupenance whenever something would break at work causing many delays. The Facility Manager would come over to scream in his face for allegedly working like a rookie. The big man would yell back causing a scene and even more delays.



Years after leaving I returned to the company and noticed how quiet the factory was. Apparently the big man retired early due to liver problems. Most of the long-term employees were happy not having to deal with so much noise. The Facility Manager even cooled off not having to yell at his first shift manager for every mishap on his shift.

#38 The boss was shouting at a team member. I was in the meeting just because we had some tasks in common. I belonged to another team. When he finished shouting. I just said: as long as people think they can solve problems by shouting I will not waste my time attending this meeting and left. There was never a shouting in the meeting after. It’s important to speak up to aggressive behavior.

#39 Lol. I used to do this to my boss. He was always trying to intimidate people with his BMOC act, with a side show of trying to psyche people out. I remember one time, he wanted to talk to me in his office about something. He was busy and pretending to be very immersed in something on his computer, so I sat down on the couch in his office and enjoyed the view for about fifteen minutes, completely serene and in my own thoughts. He thought I would be intimidated and get nervous, and I could feel him getting annoyed that I wasn't getting nervous or worried. Annoyed the f**k out of him!



Practice that serene look for bosses who try those games. They hate it. But you aren't doing anything wrong, are you? Just waiting...

#40 Got called into a meeting with next two bosses up to discuss a negative pattern of events between myself and a coworker. There was an attempt to blame us. I pulled out my phone and asked AI during the meeting to tell me what happens when bosses fail to provide leadership. The actual cause of the negative pattern was laid bare for all to see.

#41 I once sat down in my bosses office with my 22 year old daughter sitting next to me as she worked in same company. Long story short my boss was new in her role and trying to go from a coworker to boss lady . I had had enough . Sat down in office one one ( daughter there as well ) and told the co/worker turned boss “ You are a cold hearted b***h “. I then walked out . My daughter definitely stunned but knew mom didn’t take sh*t from anyone . I kept the job , didn’t get written up , my boss never got in my face again , we communicated with each respectfully ( that was my big issue with her once she turned into tyrant boss ) . I did my job , respected her being my boss and we worked years together no issues .

#42 Years ago I was working at a very nice, old inn. New Years Day we were moving furniture back to its proper place in between serving brunch, so the furniture wasn't a priority. I am in the kitchen with with my bestie, (a server) and the busboy when the receptionist came in again about the chairs. "THERES TOO MANY CHAIRS IN THE SITTING ROOM!!' (Which has me crying already, because......) But then my girl screams at her, 'YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME!!' and walked out. By now I am laughing so hard I am crying. I thought the bus boy was gonna drop, his eyes were so big. But the receptionist just walked out and didn't bring it up again. She, technically, wasn't our boss.

#43 My boss would always say... "If you don't like it then leave and don't come back" to everyone. The first time he said it to me I said nothing. The next time he said it to me I said... "Listen if you say that again I'm literally going to leave and I'm not going to come back." The next day he was screaming at me bc I let the guys next door use our tape dispenser. I totally forgot to get it back so when I went in in the morning he started flipping out screaming at me, slamming his hand on the counter in front of customers, swearing at me saying... "How many f****** times do I have to tell you don't let anyone borrow a thing... not a f****** thing." I was so upset I almost had tears in my eyes just bc I was so embarrassed. I went outside and cooled off and came back in and said... "Can you please not do that in front of customers, if you have something to say to me can you talk to me in the back and say it in private?" His response was... "If you don't like it then leave and don't come back." I know he was not expecting me to grab my bag, walk out the door, get in my car and drive home. The minute I got home I got a text message from him... "If you do not come back in 15 minutes you don't have a job." I text him back... "You can't fire me 2 times in one day! That's like illegal." I ended up getting another job for about a year after that but when I went in to get my letter that I didn't work there anymore I could tell he did not want to hand it to me. He kinda pushed it toward me and pulled it back. I just grabbed it and walked out. I could tell he was regretting it. During covid I lost my job and ended up going back to that old job. He apologized for acting like that and has never said anything like that to me ever again or anyone else for that matter. He has never even raised his voice at me since then.

#44 I used to have a huge former military second tier guy with punisher gear that liled to tell people how intimidating he was. I would literally laugh in his face. I ended up being one of his favorite people. Gotta out crazy them.

#45 I worked at a big data company where my 6’ boss would put his thumbs in his belt and try to loom over people especially if they were sitting. It wasn’t intimidating much less awkward personal space invasion. He tried it on this guy nicknamed “tall Chris” who just stood up.



That boss was also condescending all the time. His greatn grandfather was world famous and had the same name and apparently his father was well known within our field (though I had never heard of him because it’s a wide field) and he was, in my opinion, incompetent. I didn’t know about his dad but once someone told me it all made sense that he was just having lots of weird insecurity issues.

#46 When I was a teen I worked at a small family owned restaurant and the owner was a real pain in the ass. Always starting sh*t, getting in the way of the employees trying to do their job. I think he was an alcoholic.



Anyway one day he pissed off my coworker a sassy, middle aged woman. She gave it right back and then he told her to kiss his a**. At that point out loud in front of customers and all of us she yelled back “well pull down your shorts then because I’m sick of sucking sh*t through a rag!”



My hero 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 my teenaged self was both shocked and impressed! I’ve never forgotten her.