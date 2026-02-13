Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Refuses To Let Niece Into His Home After Her Mom Asks Her To Spy On Everyone
Teen girl sitting on a couch looking at her phone, reflecting emotions related to refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter situation.
Family, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Let Niece Into His Home After Her Mom Asks Her To Spy On Everyone

Kornelija Viečaitė
2

32

2

Children living with stepparents have become quite common in America. Research shows that around 30% of kids will live with a stepparent until they reach adulthood. Some find it easy, others may have a harder time, but one thing is for sure: the biological parent turning the child against the step family is never good.

When this mother turned her daughter into a spy, a step-uncle decided he didn’t want to babysit her anymore. While his brother-in-law argued that cutting her off like this didn’t solve the problem, the uncle saw more risks than positives. Still, he asked for advice about what to do online.

    An 11-year-old became her mother’s spy in her father and stepmother’s house

    Teen girl sitting on couch looking at phone, expressing reluctance about refusing babysit sister's stepdaughter.

    Image credits: Pocstock / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The uncle was caught in between the drama, but decided he didn’t want to babysit his sister’s kids anymore

    Text excerpt discussing refusing babysit sister’s stepdaughter due to concerns about having her in the house or alone.

    Text describing family tension over custody, with a focus on refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter.

    Text describing family conflict and refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter after second marriage ended.

    Text explaining a family conflict involving refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter due to privacy concerns and locking bedroom doors.

    A young couple sitting on a couch looking frustrated and upset while refusing to babysit sister's stepdaughter.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text about refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter, mentioning locking up medications and family snooping concerns.

    Text discussing changes in Abbie's personality and her rudeness around Nick’s family refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter context.

    Text discussing a family conflict involving refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter and changing family relationship claims.

    Young man in his 20s feeling distant, reflecting on refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter and lost family bond.

    Young man sitting indoors looking stressed and frustrated while refusing babysit sister's stepdaughter at home

    Image credits: timeimage / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text expressing refusal to babysit sister’s stepdaughter due to trust and safety concerns in a family setting.

    Text excerpt discussing therapy and consequences related to refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter and family conflicts.

    Refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter, person declines weekend babysitting request despite no prior plans.

    Text excerpt about refusing babysit sister’s stepdaughter, discussing attitude and behavior challenges.

    Text excerpt about refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter with a discussion on consequences and relationship tensions.

    Image credits: Round-Werewolf3743

    Apparently, the kid was being rewarded for snooping: “A Switch 2 for some of the photos she sent her mom”

    Online forum discussion about refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter due to potential risks and family concerns.

    Reddit user discussing concerns about court actions and alienation in a refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter custody dispute.

    Screenshot of a discussion about refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter and legal actions being taken in a comment thread.

    Reddit discussion about refusing to babysit sister's stepdaughter and concerns over child's behavior and consequences.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing manipulation and custody issues related to refusing babysit sister’s stepdaughter.

    Online discussion about refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter amid custody and family conflict issues.

    Commenters sided with the uncle, urging him not to spend time alone with her until this all blows over

    Comment explaining why refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter is justified due to potential risks and false claims.

    Comment warning about refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter, advising caution and recording interactions if alone with her.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter in a family dispute thread.

    Reddit comment discussing refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter amid concerns of manipulation and family conflict risks.

    User comment warning about refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter to avoid false allegations and protect oneself.

    Comment discussing refusing to babysit sister's stepdaughter due to concerns about safety and family conflicts.

    Comment saying no to babysitting, advising to stay away and avoid unsupervised time, related to refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter.

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising that refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter is optional and to be kind when explaining.

    Online forum comment explaining why refusing babysit sister’s stepdaughter is justified due to problematic child behavior and personal boundaries.

    Comment advising against risking life by refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter due to false accusations risk.

    Comment discussing responsibility and boundaries in refusing to babysit sister's stepdaughter amid family issues.

    Comment warning about refusing babysit sisters stepdaughter due to concerns of inappropriate claims and safety risks.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter in a heated conversation.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing refusing to babysit sister’s stepdaughter due to protecting oneself from harmful behavior.

    Children
    family

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That mother is vile ! and she’s setting Abbie up for a lifetime of victim hood! making false reports left right n center , cos she thinks it’s right to do so as mum told her ! nick needs to file for sole custody stat , citing mum is unfit to parent his child, citing all that ops said ,so nick can get Abbie the help she desperately needs before it escalates to a false accusation, of someone even nick himself in fact, she’s like one comment away from this ,the mother is certifiably insane ! Cruel unfit to parent ,100% ,op NTA but nick needs to wake the fk up fast n get this situation under control to save his child !

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see CPS and possibly Juvie in the future...

    0
    0points
    reply
