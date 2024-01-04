Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"She's A Spoiled Rotten Princess": Man Furious At Wife For Having To Give Up His Man Cave To FIL
Family, Relationships

“She’s A Spoiled Rotten Princess”: Man Furious At Wife For Having To Give Up His Man Cave To FIL

Every now and again, there’s a crazy story that unfolds online. This time, it’s a husband and wife of 10 years going back and forth on Reddit. The trigger for this family drama is the wife’s father who was financially struggling. The woman wanted to move him into the basement of the family home, but the husband refused, claiming the space was his.

The husband, before deactivating his account, recounted this story right before New Year’s Eve on the r/RelationshipAdvice subreddit. In a surprise twist of events, the wife came to the comments to give her two cents and revealed some not-so-nice things about the husband. This was a day after she made a separate post on the r/TrueOffMyChest community. The update included the aftermath of their argument and some more behind the scenes of their marriage.

Buckle up, pandas, for this is one wild family drama we’re about to embark on

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual image)

The story started with the husband asking for advice about his FIL moving in

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual image)

Image credits: [deleted]

Image credits: EkaterinaPereslavtseva (not the actual image)

The wife saw her husband’s post and decided to roast him in the comments

Image credits: Grand-Muffin409

Here are some reactions and advice from commenters

A day later, the wife posted an update on another subreddit and said the divorce is happening

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual image)

Image credits: Angra-Momyu

Commenters offered support and advice for the wife

