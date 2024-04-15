Someone asked “What’s the cutest thing your SO does that the world should know about?” and people online shared some of the most adorable examples. So get comfortable, perhaps cuddle up and scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and if you have any examples of your own, feel free to share them in the comments section below.

Every person has their own little idiosyncrasies and a wonderful part of being in a relationship is learning more about one’s partner. Sometimes it’s cute, sometimes it’s adorable and sometimes it’s so damn funny that you can’t help but love it.

#1 My husband is a big hairy manly man, but he’s also the sweetest, cutest, cuddliest guy I know. He says cute little random things all the time that just make me melt. I made cookies the other night, as he was eating one out of nowhere he just says “I seriously get to live with someone who can just make these. Like I married someone who can just go into the kitchen and make something this good. That’s so cool.”.

#2 Back when we first got together I didn't have many friends or family so on my birthday she went out, bought a cupcake and candle and sang happy birthday to me. Now ten years later we have amazing groups of friends and family, but at midnight she always has a cupcake and candle just for me and her.

#3 We don't just have a secret handshake. We do a crane like courtship by bobbing our body up and down like some sort of crazy dancing bear. Whenever I do it, he will copy. I love that madman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship is different, but one thing psychologists suggest as effective is maintaining a high degree of trust in a real relationship. While it might not look like much, your level of trust with a partner is like a filter that you see the entire relationship through. If you don’t trust them, every action will end up colored by suspicion and resentment. This is why being open and vulnerable is so important, it’s not just a measure of “cuteness,” but a show of commitment to your partner. After all, the “face” we show the public might be somewhat different from who we are inside.

#4 He'll do this thing where He'll make me a cappucino but really nicely with syrup and frothed milk and stuff, then before he brings it up He'll connect to the TV and play this coffee shop ambience video like this one https://youtube.com/shorts/mSPF3xvplP0?si=iDmts_UZxTqoQYYy



So I always know I'm getting a lil treat when it suddenly comes on.



This is after 16 years and 3 kids. He's just the best.

#5 He's a big, hairy, masculine man. He can fix anything, build anything, he competed for Worlds Strongest Man, super manly all around. But he absolutely melts if I rub his head. He'll fall asleep in like 5 minutes. It's so funny to me to that this big muscular dude falls asleep in my lap like an infant lmao.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 He built me a wraparound porch and put a bathtub in it, so he starts a campfire outside and starts a tub for me when I get in from dealing with the farm animals :).

#7 She always has a smile on her face. She purposefully smiles at me when I’m around. Married 28 years.

#8 She turns everything into a crafts project. Nothing is safe.



Once she came home with a garbage bag full of random bones she found in the woods. Made wall hanging planters out of deer mandibles that she glammed up with stick on jewels. Or grabs random furniture from the trash and refurbishes them, like some stools she turned into looking like red spotted mushrooms covered in fake moss.



She's so creative and finds the beauty in everything and anything. I love her so much for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 He won me over on our first date. He booked a private dance lesson. He is in IT so no rhythm but knew I liked to dance so he went out of his comfort zone for me and he continues to go above and beyond for me. He sold his truck and bought me a new vehicle and went over a year without a vehicle. We sold his house and bought a new because his wasn’t ideal with my medical condition. He just amazes me everyday. <3.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Whenever he's walking by me sat on the sofa, he always comes over and gives me some attention. Whether that be petting me or kisses or whatever, he never just walks past.

#11 If I get comfy and lay down for whatever reason, he’ll do an “awake check” every so often by blowing a kiss at me. Obviously I’ll blow one back if I’m awake.



At first I never thought anything of it, didn’t put it together. Thought it was sweet. But then one time I had responded to it and he went: “oh, I really thought you passed out there.”



I looked at him all confused, and that’s when he explained it. Ended it with: “yeah, you get a lot more kisses blown at you than you think.”



Makes me smile:).

#12 I’m trying to get back in shape after a serious injury, my wife told me I’m doing great and that I’m stronger than I think. Makes the treadmill bearable.

#13 Hahaha my fiance makes up songs too except its about our dog LOL I think it's super cute just how much he loves our dog and animals in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Sometimes when he gets in his silly, zoomies mood, he talks exactly like a 1920s radio announcer and it’s one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen.

#15 When we wake up in the morning , he says he missed me. .

#16 My husband will chat anyone and everyone up. Bartenders, cashiers, flight attendants, strangers he sees on the street. Anyone who looks semi interested he’ll chat up.

#17 He says “hmm” a lot and it can mean different things in different contexts. As we got serious and I stayed the night more often we got in to the habit of me returning his little sleepy “hmm” noises. Now we both do it and return the hmms back and forth as we trail off to each other.

#18 He meows back at our cat, I find it so funny and cute at the same time 🥹.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 She gets me these really large baskets of candy for every major holiday.

#20 If he goes to bed before me, I'll snuggle up to him in the middle of the night and he always turns to me, smiles his biggest smile, kisses me, and then rolls back over and immediately starts snoring again. And he never remembers the next day! I'm the random singer and always sing to the dog about how cute she is 😅.

#21 Less than a week after my SO and I met -- so still in the very early, getting-to-know-you stage, I don't think we'd even had a real date yet -- a silly 2nd-grade student of mine made a couple of funny quips in a row, and the second was directed right at me because of the royal blue down jacket I was wearing: "You look like a blueberry!"



Laughing, I texted the quips to this nice guy I was getting to know, and he totally seized on it. "My pretty little blueberry. I like it."



He has used the blueberry emoji in text messages as an endearment ever since. He even cut out a piece of a blueberry box at work once, with the image on the cardboard, and turned it into an impromptu 'I love you' card. I wasn't sure about the use of it at first -- thought it was silly, not to mention too soon -- but it's really grown on me. I'm even planning to incorporate blueberries into our upcoming wedding cake in some way. :).

#22 My wife calls me “bee” as a nickname cause she’s my honey.

#23 My SO is food obsessed, like he just really enjoys a good meal. I knew he loved me when his ongoing thing was to offer me the best bite of his food. He genuinely gets offended when I don’t accept. It’s just… selfless and adorable. I do act full sometimes because I know he really wants it.

#24 We'll be watching something, even completely unromantic like the simpsons. And he looks back at me (i sit on the bed, hes in his chair, for posture problems) out of nowhere and stares, then says "youre bewteeful. I love you". It just brings a smile to my face even after 5 years.

#25 When we’re brushing our teeth with electric toothbrushes, we make faces at each other until we laugh causing toothpaste to go all over the mirror.

#26 Not my SO, but my ex. She used to constantly anthropomorphize everything around her. Apologized to the last bit of the banana when she threw it away,, made sure to use all her mugs an equal amount so they don't feel unloved. She would make up stories about random animals she encountered like "hes on his way to work".



It was very adorable.

#27 My husband randomly bursts into a silly little dance just shakin his booty and it's the most adorable thing i've ever seen.

#28 He leaves little post-it notes saying variations of "Just a reminder I love you" in whatever current book (or books) I'm reading. So I randomly find them as I'm reading. Also, in my tablet, under my keyboard, in my lunch, on my coffee cup. *melt*.

#29 Sometimes in his sleep my boyfriend will roll over and put an arm around me and pull me closer. At first I thought he was awake but I started to notice he mumbles in his sleep and will mumble into my back sometimes. We’re slightly long distance and he’ll call me every night, even just for five minutes, to tuck me into bed. I get cozied up, and only then does he say good night. I love him for it.

My favorite thing he does is when he calls me “mea columba.” He’s the most perfect human in my eyes and I’m doing my best to show him that.