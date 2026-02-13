“He Would Call CPS”: In-Laws Threaten CPS After Declaring New Parents’ Home Unacceptable

ADVERTISEMENT

We often think that the biggest thing parents stress about is childcare. However, an untidy home can cause just as big a headache as deciding which parenting strategy is best. Surprisingly, 60% of parents say that the cleanliness of their home is a major stressor in their lives.

Sometimes, their fears of guests seeing it are founded. This couple, for example, faced threats of CPS from the grandparents because their home looked too messy for the in-laws’ standards. According to them, it was hazardous to the new baby. But when the couple shared their story online, people deduced that the in-laws had grossly overstepped boundaries.

In-laws threatened a couple with calling CPS if they didn’t get their messy house under control

The couple wondered whether the in-laws were right or straight-up manipulative

New parents face in-laws threatening CPS after declaring their home unacceptable due to clutter and organization issues.

Middle-aged woman with shocked expression, holding face, illustrating in-laws threatening CPS over new parents' home.

Excerpt describing new parents facing medical challenges and in-laws threatening CPS over home conditions.

Text excerpt describing new parents dealing with in-laws threatening CPS over home standards and parenting choices.

Parents often don’t find enough time for cleaning and organizing

Keeping a clean house as a parent is not easy. Even people without children admit that cleanliness is one of the hardest things they have to do as adults. In fact, one survey shows that 24% of Americans think keeping a tidy house is harder than their regular 9-to-5 job.

When kids come into the picture, it can become even more difficult to find time for tidying up. Some parents can’t even find 10 minutes to take a shower, let alone do laundry, wash the dishes, and sweep the floors. As kids grow up, they make even more messes, so it’s only downhill from there.

Parents do stress about untidy homes, but experts say that mothers are particularly affected. “Even in homes where the labor is divided pretty equally between partners, there’s often one person who takes more of the stress over appearance,” says Bonnie Scott, a licensed psychotherapist in Texas and the host of the Work and Wellness podcast.

According to a 2024 study, moms take on an average of seven to 10 household tasks. Fathers, in turn, manage around 45% of those tasks. Mothers take on more daily jobs like childcare and cleaning, while dads do “episodic” tasks like keeping the finances in order and home repairs.

A disastrously untidy home isn’t just an eyesore; it’s also a source of stress for those who live there. Relationships with family members might even deteriorate because of a messy home. As a 2023 survey shows, 46% of Americans say that messiness causes tension between them and family members. 35% of the respondents admit to arguing about cleanliness and tidying up, and for 33%, it’s a “source of stress on a daily basis.”

A normal family house will always have signs of wear and habitation

Cozy new parents’ home with seating, plants, and clothing racks, reflecting concerns raised by in-laws about living conditions.

But what is a messy house? Clearly, as evident from this story, what’s a mess to one person might seem like a normal, uncluttered house to another. Family members often disagree about what “clean and organized” means, and that’s why arguments and resentments arise.

Some would argue that a messy house is a house that’s lived in. Bonnie Scott says that the pressure to always have a perfect, tidy house comes from comparing ourselves to people we see in the media we consume. “Comparing your space to others is in no way helpful, because you don’t live in those spaces,” she explains. “We can treat those magazine shots, HGTV reveals and social media posts as what they really are: art-directed spaces presented as perfection.”

It’s important to remember that we seldom see other people’s spaces the way we see our own. Before we come to visit, most people have scrubbed and neatly organized for a few hours beforehand.

KC Davis, a therapist and author of How to Keep House While Drowning, told Vox that a clean house doesn’t have to be sterile with no hair out of place. “As long as things are sanitary, people aren’t going to remember what it looks like. They’re going to remember the way that they felt and the time that they had while they were there.”

The in-laws had a pattern of overstepping boundaries: “What they do isn’t okay”

Reddit comments discussing in-laws threatening to call CPS over new parents’ home and emotional impact of such threats.

Reddit discussion about in-laws threatening CPS and parental alienation issues after deeming new parents’ home unacceptable.

Screenshot of an online discussion where users advise new parents to move due to in-laws threatening CPS over home concerns.

Alt text: Angry in-laws threaten CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable in online discussion thread.

Reddit comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after deeming new parents’ home unacceptable, causing family conflict.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing in-laws threatening CPS after labeling new parents’ home unacceptable.

Reddit discussion about in-laws threatening CPS after deeming new parents’ home unacceptable over living standards concerns.

Commenters urged the couple to enforce strict boundaries and go no-contact if necessary

Commenter strongly reacts to in-laws threatening CPS, calling it manipulation and urging legal action to protect new parents.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing threats to call CPS and harm to children in a parental home conflict.

Comment warning about risks of CPS involvement from in-laws declaring new parents’ home unacceptable in custody disputes.

Reddit comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS over new parents’ home being declared unacceptable and toxic family dynamics.

Comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable and advice to cut contact.

Comment about in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable, warning about visitation and contact restrictions.

Reddit comment warning about threats to call CPS after in-laws declare new parents’ home unacceptable and toxic behavior.

Text post on a grey background discussing CPS threats and legal contact after in-laws declare new parents’ home unacceptable.

Screenshot of a comment expressing refusal to allow in-laws back after threats to call CPS over home conditions.

Comment discussing protecting a baby from in-laws threatening CPS after declaring parents’ home unacceptable.

Comment advising new parents to prepare for CPS visits and handle in-laws threatening CPS involvement.

Screenshot of a comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable.

Comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS and advice on court battles and protecting new parents from family conflict.

Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting to prevent in-laws from visiting, addressing concerns about new parents’ home.

Comment discussing concerns about new parents' home conditions and potential CPS involvement after in-laws' threats.

Comment expressing sympathy and warning about in-laws threatening CPS over new parents’ home conditions.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing threats to call CPS and grandparents' rights in disputes over children.

In-laws threaten to call CPS after declaring new parents’ home unsafe, causing family conflict and child custody fears.

Comment advising to treat in-laws as untrustworthy after threatening to call CPS, emphasizing protecting new parents' home.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing in-laws who threaten CPS after deeming new parents’ home unacceptable.

Screenshot of a comment warning that threats to call CPS will affect custody arrangements with new parents.

Comment about in-laws threatening to call CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable, emphasizing boundary enforcement.

Comment about in-laws threatening CPS after deeming new parents' home unacceptable, emphasizing impact on child custody concerns.

User comment advising to refuse visits, document harassment, and consider restraining orders amid CPS threats from in-laws.

Screenshot of an online post where new parents respond to in-laws threatening to call CPS over their home conditions.

Couple consulting a professional about in-laws threatening CPS after declaring their new home unacceptable.

The author came back with a surprising update: “Under no circumstances is she to go to them”

Update on new parents facing in-laws threatening CPS, planning legal action and record-keeping for protection.

Text excerpt discussing documenting interactions and legal plans amid concerns about in-laws threatening CPS after judging parents’ home.

In-laws threaten CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable, causing family conflict and limited contact with grandchild.

Text showing a conversation about in-laws threatening CPS and declaring new parents’ home unacceptable as a scare tactic.

Text message about informing parents regarding CPS threats from in-laws over new parents’ home conditions.

Text excerpt about husband missing chores due to illness with main SEO keywords CPS and new parents.

Thank you message expressing gratitude and determination to protect their baby amid CPS threats from in-laws.

People congratulated the author for standing their ground and urged them not to give in to the in-laws’ further manipulations

Online discussion where in-laws threaten CPS after calling new parents’ home unsafe in a family dispute thread.

Reddit comments discussing rare COVID-19 side effects and a user’s experience with conjunctivitis and ER exposure.

Alt text: In-laws threaten CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable, causing family conflict and fear of losing access to children.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after deeming new parents’ home unacceptable.

Comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after judging new parents’ home and dealing with baby’s medical issues and control issues.

Comment warning about in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable and advising legal precautions.

Comment explaining the serious impact of in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable.

Comment about in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable in an online discussion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS over new parents’ home being declared unacceptable.

In-laws threaten CPS after declaring new parents’ home unsafe, causing family conflict over living conditions.

Reddit comment discussing new parents facing threats from in-laws to call CPS over their home being deemed unacceptable.

Comment discussing in-laws threatening to call CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable in a family dispute.

Comment warning new parents about in-laws threatening CPS after declaring the new parents’ home unacceptable.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable.

Text post discussing legal advice on wills and custody wishes, with in-laws threatening CPS over new parents’ home conditions.

Commenter discussing in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable and advice for family support.

Comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable and safety precautions for the child.

Comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after judging new parents' home unsafe, warning about emotional harm and safety concerns.

Comment suggesting installing cameras in the home to gather evidence if in-laws threaten CPS after declaring the home unacceptable.

Comment discussing in-laws threatening CPS after declaring new parents’ home unacceptable, sharing advice to protect oneself.