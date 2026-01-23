Last week I interviewed someone for a part-time assistant role.



Nice, smart, normal, looking for a part time job now that her kids are both in preschool. We chatted for a bit, then I opened my desk drawer to grab a parking pass for her. She stopped mid-sentence and just… stared.



It was a weird moment.



I will admit, it's tidy, which is how I like my life to be. I don't have enough time left on earth to deal with junk drawer energy 12 inches from my face.



She didn’t say anything about it. We finished the interview. I sent her an email later that day, letting her know how much I enjoyed meeting her, asking if she had any questions, and letting her know that I thought she would be a great fit and basically offering her the job.



She never responded. In my brain, I thought 'Oh, if you are not on top of it enough to respond to me thats a pretty obvious tell that I misjudged', all the while being a little annoyed.



Yesterday I got an email saying she had “quickly realized she was in over her head” and that seeing my desk drawer made her understand that I am “both too detail-oriented and too old-fashioned” for her to ever work for comfortably.



Now I know to keep the drawer closed.

