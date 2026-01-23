ADVERTISEMENT

The joy of tidying up should never be underestimated. Not just because it's in the title of Marie Kondo's book, but because it genuinely brings people happiness. For example, as a 2018 Ipsos survey shows, 84% of people feel very satisfied after they turn a messy kitchen into a clean, tidy kitchen.

We here at Bored Panda love satisfying pics, so, naturally, we're huge fans of the dedicated subreddit that celebrates organized spaces. This is our third edition of content from this online group, because there will always be socks that need to be folded and spice racks to be organized. So, celebrate order and the magic of tidying up together with us as you scroll through these magnificent organized spaces!

#1

My Top Drawer 👨‍🔧

My Top Drawer 👨‍🔧

Cec1122 Report

    #2

    Made My Wife A Storage Shelf For Her Three Hobbies

    Made My Wife A Storage Shelf For Her Three Hobbies

    Crafting. Organizing. Buying Crafting Materials.

    Competitive-Bid-2710 Report

    #3

    My Wife’s Set Up When Building IKEA Furniture

    My Wife's Set Up When Building IKEA Furniture

    kelowana:

    As a Swede, I’m impressed. I just skip the bowls and sort them on the floor. She has a nice routine worked out!

    roadtrip-ne Report

    #4

    My Pantry Was Pure Chaos. Now I Can Actually Find Things Instead Of Rebuying Paprika For The 5th Time

    My Pantry Was Pure Chaos. Now I Can Actually Find Things Instead Of Rebuying Paprika For The 5th Time

    We cook a lot of different cuisines, so over the years I’ve collected tons of different spices, flours, and random ingredients. It got super unwieldy and I’d rebuy spices and sauces I already had (I had like 4 bottles of hoisin). Honestly, just looking at the pantry stressed me out so I finally bit the bullet and set up a system. Now I can see everything at a glance. It honestly makes me so much more excited to cook!
    I had no one else to nerd out about this with, so here’s my little pantry glow-up 🙃

    maianhn Report

    #5

    My Dogs' Clothes Closet

    My Dogs' Clothes Closet

    Before you think I'm being extra, I have two hairless dogs and live in a cold climate! This is our guest room closet. It was overrun with random linens, in addition to the canine wardrobe. I cleared everything out, decluttered, bought some new baskets and organized. They have a section for holiday garb, costumes and dress up, jammies, spring and summer looks, outerwear, hats and accessories.

    Independent_Baker712:

    I have so many questions.

    toxicshock999 Report

    #6

    One Of My Bathroom Drawers

    One Of My Bathroom Drawers

    The little magnetic tabs on top have all the information. I got them from Amazon and Target!

    jumpseatgypsy Report

    #7

    I Was Told That My Work Van Might Be Appreciated Here

    I Was Told That My Work Van Might Be Appreciated Here

    This is a look inside my E-Transit that I use for my handyman job.

    Traditional-Gap4864 Report

    #8

    I Lost A Job Candidate Yesterday Because Of My Desk Drawer

    I Lost A Job Candidate Yesterday Because Of My Desk Drawer

    Last week I interviewed someone for a part-time assistant role.

    Nice, smart, normal, looking for a part time job now that her kids are both in preschool. We chatted for a bit, then I opened my desk drawer to grab a parking pass for her. She stopped mid-sentence and just… stared.

    It was a weird moment.

    I will admit, it's tidy, which is how I like my life to be. I don't have enough time left on earth to deal with junk drawer energy 12 inches from my face.

    She didn’t say anything about it. We finished the interview. I sent her an email later that day, letting her know how much I enjoyed meeting her, asking if she had any questions, and letting her know that I thought she would be a great fit and basically offering her the job.

    She never responded. In my brain, I thought 'Oh, if you are not on top of it enough to respond to me thats a pretty obvious tell that I misjudged', all the while being a little annoyed.

    Yesterday I got an email saying she had “quickly realized she was in over her head” and that seeing my desk drawer made her understand that I am “both too detail-oriented and too old-fashioned” for her to ever work for comfortably.

    Now I know to keep the drawer closed.

    Competitive_Oil5227 Report

    #9

    Organized Office Supplies At Work

    Organized Office Supplies At Work

    mrnalgitas Report

    #10

    Linen Closet/Medicine Cabinet

    Linen Closet/Medicine Cabinet

    Don’t have a ton of storage here so I tried maximizing it…

    quietlibrarienne Report

    #11

    I Wanted To Share My Tissue Paper Drawer

    I Wanted To Share My Tissue Paper Drawer

    sisterjaz Report

    #12

    The Basement Has Been Upgraded!

    The Basement Has Been Upgraded!

    About a year ago I posted a picture of my basement organization. At the time there were fewer shelves and different colored totes etc. So I upgraded to all clear totes and better color coordination!

    pythonidae_love Report

    #13

    I Wish I Could Share More Than 1 Pic Of My Parents Pantry (There Are Multiple Layers) But This Sub Won't Allow More Than One At A Time!

    I Wish I Could Share More Than 1 Pic Of My Parents Pantry (There Are Multiple Layers) But This Sub Won't Allow More Than One At A Time!

    And I originally wanted to share my first post from fridge detectives, but it looks like this sub doesn't allow cross posting either! Why 😔

    h0ldplay Report

    #14

    Satisfying T-Shirt Drawer

    Satisfying T-Shirt Drawer

    Well I will say that this kind of organization isn’t for everyone. If you go through 10+ shirts before doing laundry then this might not be a great method, because yes, when big gaps are created it’s harder to maintain it. I personally like the clothes that I wear most often to be hung because of this issue. I’ll probably go through 6 or 7 at most before doing laundry so it’s not too much of a chore to maintain.

    sumlutz Report

    #15

    Organized My Tea Shelf In The Pantry, Finally!

    Organized My Tea Shelf In The Pantry, Finally!

    Amazon! It's called a Tiopghad tea organizer.

    RainElectric Report

    #16

    Employees Going Above And Beyond For These Soda Cases

    Employees Going Above And Beyond For These Soda Cases

    Aware_Nature_2138 Report

    #17

    My Art Stuff

    My Art Stuff

    Roncruzart Report

    #18

    I Work In A Supermarket/Pharmacy, It Took Me A Long Time And Hard Work To Finish Making This Wall! Hopefully You Can Appreciate And Enjoy:)

    I Work In A Supermarket/Pharmacy, It Took Me A Long Time And Hard Work To Finish Making This Wall! Hopefully You Can Appreciate And Enjoy:)

    I’m just a teenager so it’s a summer job, I can do pretty much whatever I want and no one gets mad at me (not like I mess up that often) My boss loves me- she said and I quote: “wow, beautiful”

    SeaGullop717 Report

    #19

    I Did It. I Finally Did It. I Organized The Bin Of Cables That Every Female Over 30 Years Old Has

    I Did It. I Finally Did It. I Organized The Bin Of Cables That Every Female Over 30 Years Old Has

    hugsfordummies Report

    #20

    My Grocery List Is Organized According To The Store Layout

    My Grocery List Is Organized According To The Store Layout

    I have been using this method for ~12 years now, adjusting it to new store layouts when we’ve moved over the years. I get a smile or two every time I go out shopping and folks see it in my cart.

    ilst78 Report

    #21

    What My Kids Call The Vending Machine

    What My Kids Call The Vending Machine

    Msbroberts Report

    #22

    Thought This Sub Might Appreciate My Storage Solution

    Thought This Sub Might Appreciate My Storage Solution

    MustardTourist Report

    #23

    This Gives Me So Much Joy

    This Gives Me So Much Joy

    Got everything from Home Depot and Amazon.

    fishdoestheart Report

    #24

    I Organized A Section Of My Closet Today

    I Organized A Section Of My Closet Today

    Was bored. This will probably last a few weeks.

    bw2082 Report

    #25

    I Finally Conquered The Bathroom Closet Of Doom

    I Finally Conquered The Bathroom Closet Of Doom

    Luna_Baggins Report

    #26

    My Sock Drawer

    My Sock Drawer

    imsquishywaffles Report

    #27

    Husband’s Ties

    Husband's Ties

    This is how my mama would do my dad’s ties & she said she learned it from Parks. Parks’s father owned a haberdashery in Fort Worth Texas where the guys that hit oil would drop a few on new duds.

    So the tie is folded gently & the gimp seam binding is loosely tied; this is also for off season rarely worn ties. The active ties are over brass pegs screwed into the molding next to a three way mirror. The index cards also help reduce creasing then my mother would write sweet things about the occasions that my father would wear the tie. My personal favorite was a pale pink & pale blue tie with white & yellow storks woven in to announce they were expecting my brother to my mother’s parents in 1952 and what my grandmother had served at dinner. My granny had deduced my mother was pregnant & dessert was pickles & ice cream.

    katekohli Report

    #28

    Our Battery Drawer

    Our Battery Drawer

    jennifer_m13 Report

    #29

    Amazon Pullouts To Neaten Up My Scents

    Amazon Pullouts To Neaten Up My Scents

    docnsx01 Report

    #30

    My Mcguyver Kit / Everyday Essentials Pouch

    My Mcguyver Kit / Everyday Essentials Pouch

    orion455440 Report

    #31

    Small But Satisfying For Me

    Small But Satisfying For Me

    dalekthis Report

    #32

    Cord Organization

    Cord Organization

    Cord organization based on type/function as well as length. Guide with pictures on door mostly for kids.
    I'm a House Manager/Family Assistant so I get to these types of things for my job! Highly recommend this line of work for all who love organizing! 😄

    meg7794 Report

    #33

    Finally Got A Tackle Box For My Sauce Bags

    Finally Got A Tackle Box For My Sauce Bags

    I hope to get ranch in there some day.

    DrVincenzooomg Report

    #34

    Organization Tip: 16 Acrylic Paints Fit Perfectly In Ferrero Rocher Containers

    Organization Tip: 16 Acrylic Paints Fit Perfectly In Ferrero Rocher Containers

    Theory_Inside Report

    #35

    Freezer Heaven

    Freezer Heaven

    All bins are from Target. I just got a Dymo label maker with clear labels. We buy our meat in bulk so this makes it easier to see our inventory.

    pilotjenni Report

    #36

    My New Storage Room😍

    My New Storage Room😍

    Fun_Detective_3531 Report

    #37

    My Closet Room

    My Closet Room

    Left to right Long sleeves T shirts Crewnecks/hoodies/jackets Cut off shirts
    All Movie and band shirts.

    StandardTomorrow9861 Report

    #38

    Mixed Bag Of Towels Organized!

    Mixed Bag Of Towels Organized!

    5 kids and 2 dogs it’s too many towels but they all make the way through the cycle.

    Friendly_Eye696 Report

    #39

    I Love Pegboard Everywhere. This Is My Nightstand

    I Love Pegboard Everywhere. This Is My Nightstand

    AnikaSmithArts Report

    #40

    In Desperate Need Of Spring And Boot Weather

    In Desperate Need Of Spring And Boot Weather

    Let me know if you want.

    Secret-Working-6655 Report

    #41

    Old Box New Purpose

    Old Box New Purpose

    I am happy that my baking products perfectly fit in one of the old boxes I am never capable to throw away. Separation of each category with rubber bands that also help the box stay in place when opening the drawer. Background mess because drawer cleaning and new arranging in progress.

    Liszardd Report

    #42

    Finally Organised My Stationery

    Finally Organised My Stationery

    Lady_Absinthea Report

    #43

    Life Is Better When Garage Is Clean

    Life Is Better When Garage Is Clean

    sabertoothbeaver1 Report

    #44

    I Organized 10 Boxes Of Bandaids So I Can Actually Find The One I Want

    I Organized 10 Boxes Of Bandaids So I Can Actually Find The One I Want

    iocariel Report

    #45

    Finally Got A Bookcase/Make Shift Panty For My Small Kitchen!

    Finally Got A Bookcase/Make Shift Panty For My Small Kitchen!

    charjcook Report

    #46

    Makeup Organizing

    Makeup Organizing

    Subscribing to Birchbox and Ipsy got me all these tiny tubes. The wood pieces are jewelry hangers with hooks, like cup hooks. I got tiny rose gold binder clips to hang the tubes.

    Curmuffin Report

    #47

    I Give You... My Need For Cognitive Closure

    I Give You... My Need For Cognitive Closure

    Years ago a therapist told me that my unease around disorganized things was not OCD (I truly feared I was on the edge of real thing that I needed therapy for) but was that I was 'satisfied with cognitive closure' and that there was nothing wrong with liking things tidy, as long as I did not sit thinking about it when I was not physically present.
    Phew. And, yes, she nailed it. So I give you my organized basement supply room. I swear to god, my brain just lets out a soft sigh when I walk in.
    I initially had all clear plastic tubs, but the fact that I could see everything, all at once, when many of the items are used only occasionally bugged me. I bought all of these black tubs on Facebook marketplace for a buck each and each one has a number sticker, so I can reference a list and quickly know that where it is; ie, my pressure washer lives inside of bin 21 along with the extra garden hose, cleaner, and nylon scrub brush....I grab the entire thing when it is time to go outside and scrub the green summer ick of of the awning.

    Competitive_Oil5227 Report

    #48

    Trying My Best 🙂

    Trying My Best 🙂

    I ordered it from a local online shopping app in my country, but I think it may also be available in Amazon. 😊

    No_Snow_1224 Report

    #49

    3D Printed Organizers For My Kitchen Drawers

    3D Printed Organizers For My Kitchen Drawers

    MrMojoFomo Report

    #50

    1 Year Later: Drawer Is Still Organized

    1 Year Later: Drawer Is Still Organized

    Regrettably, I didn't take a 'before' photo (think the typical jam-packed messy drawer). But I was able to get rid of a lot of duplicate, unused and straight up why-did-we-keep-these items.
    I used layered polyethylene foam, brands are known as Kaizen Foam (North America) or Shadow Foam (UK), where you can trace and cut out custom shapes to your preferred depth. They're not cheap but the results sure can be satisfying!

    lan_chop Report

    #51

    The Binders I Ordered For Organization Fit Perfectly In Their Shipping Box

    The Binders I Ordered For Organization Fit Perfectly In Their Shipping Box

    box_fullof_boxes Report

    #52

    Walk In Closet I Built

    Walk In Closet I Built

    Custom closet I built for perfect organization

    customwoodworkscw Report

    #53

    3D Printed Organizers For My Kitchen Drawers

    3D Printed Organizers For My Kitchen Drawers

    MrMojoFomo Report

    #54

    Started Off With Wanting A Few 3D Printed Modules For Holding SD Cards And Other Things Then... Things Got Carried Away

    Started Off With Wanting A Few 3D Printed Modules For Holding SD Cards And Other Things Then... Things Got Carried Away

    scottyujan Report

    #55

    It’s Not Much But I Kinda Love It

    It's Not Much But I Kinda Love It

    ikbenlauren Report

    #56

    My Husband Sells Stuff Online So I Turned Our Junk Closet Into His Shipping Station. Surprising Him With This When He Comes Home😊

    My Husband Sells Stuff Online So I Turned Our Junk Closet Into His Shipping Station. Surprising Him With This When He Comes Home😊

    anotherone_9414 Report

    #57

    A Big Organized Pantry

    A Big Organized Pantry

    SaltyBabe Report

    #58

    Since Random Late Night Organization Seems To Be A Thing This Week.. Thought I’d Show How I Repurposed A Wire Rack For Lid Storage. This Cabinet Was Otherwise Deep, And Mostly Useless Given Its Location, So This Is Fantastic

    Since Random Late Night Organization Seems To Be A Thing This Week.. Thought I'd Show How I Repurposed A Wire Rack For Lid Storage. This Cabinet Was Otherwise Deep, And Mostly Useless Given Its Location, So This Is Fantastic

    steeeeezy__ Report

    #59

    I Made A USB Charging Station. Space For Cords And Attachments. Seven Port Hub Installed. I Built It To Fit The Bookshelf Perfectly

    I Made A USB Charging Station. Space For Cords And Attachments. Seven Port Hub Installed. I Built It To Fit The Bookshelf Perfectly

    JimmyLongnWider Report

    #60

    Took The Leap With My Spices And I’ve Never Felt Better. They Have Also Since Been Alphabetized!

    Took The Leap With My Spices And I've Never Felt Better. They Have Also Since Been Alphabetized!

    ThickFilAye Report

    #61

    I Made A Kakusta-Inspired Leather Case For My Pens

    I Made A Kakusta-Inspired Leather Case For My Pens

    SnooCheesecakes3985 Report

    #62

    In Sight, In Mind

    In Sight, In Mind

    mirrorology Report

    #63

    I Designed This Spice Rack Using Old Botanical Books And A 3D Printer!

    I Designed This Spice Rack Using Old Botanical Books And A 3D Printer!

    hansottowirtz Report

