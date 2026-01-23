63 Satisfying Pics Of Neatly Organized Things To Bring Some Order Into Your Life (New Pics)
The joy of tidying up should never be underestimated. Not just because it's in the title of Marie Kondo's book, but because it genuinely brings people happiness. For example, as a 2018 Ipsos survey shows, 84% of people feel very satisfied after they turn a messy kitchen into a clean, tidy kitchen.
We here at Bored Panda love satisfying pics, so, naturally, we're huge fans of the dedicated subreddit that celebrates organized spaces. This is our third edition of content from this online group, because there will always be socks that need to be folded and spice racks to be organized. So, celebrate order and the magic of tidying up together with us as you scroll through these magnificent organized spaces!
My Top Drawer 👨🔧
Made My Wife A Storage Shelf For Her Three Hobbies
Crafting. Organizing. Buying Crafting Materials.
My Wife’s Set Up When Building IKEA Furniture
kelowana:
As a Swede, I’m impressed. I just skip the bowls and sort them on the floor. She has a nice routine worked out!
My Pantry Was Pure Chaos. Now I Can Actually Find Things Instead Of Rebuying Paprika For The 5th Time
We cook a lot of different cuisines, so over the years I’ve collected tons of different spices, flours, and random ingredients. It got super unwieldy and I’d rebuy spices and sauces I already had (I had like 4 bottles of hoisin). Honestly, just looking at the pantry stressed me out so I finally bit the bullet and set up a system. Now I can see everything at a glance. It honestly makes me so much more excited to cook!
I had no one else to nerd out about this with, so here’s my little pantry glow-up 🙃
My Dogs' Clothes Closet
Before you think I'm being extra, I have two hairless dogs and live in a cold climate! This is our guest room closet. It was overrun with random linens, in addition to the canine wardrobe. I cleared everything out, decluttered, bought some new baskets and organized. They have a section for holiday garb, costumes and dress up, jammies, spring and summer looks, outerwear, hats and accessories.
Independent_Baker712:
I have so many questions.
One Of My Bathroom Drawers
The little magnetic tabs on top have all the information. I got them from Amazon and Target!
I Was Told That My Work Van Might Be Appreciated Here
This is a look inside my E-Transit that I use for my handyman job.
I Lost A Job Candidate Yesterday Because Of My Desk Drawer
Last week I interviewed someone for a part-time assistant role.
Nice, smart, normal, looking for a part time job now that her kids are both in preschool. We chatted for a bit, then I opened my desk drawer to grab a parking pass for her. She stopped mid-sentence and just… stared.
It was a weird moment.
I will admit, it's tidy, which is how I like my life to be. I don't have enough time left on earth to deal with junk drawer energy 12 inches from my face.
She didn’t say anything about it. We finished the interview. I sent her an email later that day, letting her know how much I enjoyed meeting her, asking if she had any questions, and letting her know that I thought she would be a great fit and basically offering her the job.
She never responded. In my brain, I thought 'Oh, if you are not on top of it enough to respond to me thats a pretty obvious tell that I misjudged', all the while being a little annoyed.
Yesterday I got an email saying she had “quickly realized she was in over her head” and that seeing my desk drawer made her understand that I am “both too detail-oriented and too old-fashioned” for her to ever work for comfortably.
Now I know to keep the drawer closed.
Organized Office Supplies At Work
Linen Closet/Medicine Cabinet
Don’t have a ton of storage here so I tried maximizing it…
I Wanted To Share My Tissue Paper Drawer
The Basement Has Been Upgraded!
About a year ago I posted a picture of my basement organization. At the time there were fewer shelves and different colored totes etc. So I upgraded to all clear totes and better color coordination!
I Wish I Could Share More Than 1 Pic Of My Parents Pantry (There Are Multiple Layers) But This Sub Won't Allow More Than One At A Time!
And I originally wanted to share my first post from fridge detectives, but it looks like this sub doesn't allow cross posting either! Why 😔
Satisfying T-Shirt Drawer
Well I will say that this kind of organization isn’t for everyone. If you go through 10+ shirts before doing laundry then this might not be a great method, because yes, when big gaps are created it’s harder to maintain it. I personally like the clothes that I wear most often to be hung because of this issue. I’ll probably go through 6 or 7 at most before doing laundry so it’s not too much of a chore to maintain.
Organized My Tea Shelf In The Pantry, Finally!
Amazon! It's called a Tiopghad tea organizer.
Employees Going Above And Beyond For These Soda Cases
My Art Stuff
I Work In A Supermarket/Pharmacy, It Took Me A Long Time And Hard Work To Finish Making This Wall! Hopefully You Can Appreciate And Enjoy:)
I’m just a teenager so it’s a summer job, I can do pretty much whatever I want and no one gets mad at me (not like I mess up that often) My boss loves me- she said and I quote: “wow, beautiful”
I Did It. I Finally Did It. I Organized The Bin Of Cables That Every Female Over 30 Years Old Has
My Grocery List Is Organized According To The Store Layout
I have been using this method for ~12 years now, adjusting it to new store layouts when we’ve moved over the years. I get a smile or two every time I go out shopping and folks see it in my cart.
What My Kids Call The Vending Machine
Thought This Sub Might Appreciate My Storage Solution
This Gives Me So Much Joy
Got everything from Home Depot and Amazon.
I Organized A Section Of My Closet Today
Was bored. This will probably last a few weeks.
I Finally Conquered The Bathroom Closet Of Doom
My Sock Drawer
Husband’s Ties
This is how my mama would do my dad’s ties & she said she learned it from Parks. Parks’s father owned a haberdashery in Fort Worth Texas where the guys that hit oil would drop a few on new duds.
So the tie is folded gently & the gimp seam binding is loosely tied; this is also for off season rarely worn ties. The active ties are over brass pegs screwed into the molding next to a three way mirror. The index cards also help reduce creasing then my mother would write sweet things about the occasions that my father would wear the tie. My personal favorite was a pale pink & pale blue tie with white & yellow storks woven in to announce they were expecting my brother to my mother’s parents in 1952 and what my grandmother had served at dinner. My granny had deduced my mother was pregnant & dessert was pickles & ice cream.
Our Battery Drawer
Amazon Pullouts To Neaten Up My Scents
My Mcguyver Kit / Everyday Essentials Pouch
Small But Satisfying For Me
Cord Organization
Cord organization based on type/function as well as length. Guide with pictures on door mostly for kids.
I'm a House Manager/Family Assistant so I get to these types of things for my job! Highly recommend this line of work for all who love organizing! 😄
Finally Got A Tackle Box For My Sauce Bags
I hope to get ranch in there some day.
Organization Tip: 16 Acrylic Paints Fit Perfectly In Ferrero Rocher Containers
Freezer Heaven
All bins are from Target. I just got a Dymo label maker with clear labels. We buy our meat in bulk so this makes it easier to see our inventory.
My New Storage Room😍
My Closet Room
Left to right Long sleeves T shirts Crewnecks/hoodies/jackets Cut off shirts
All Movie and band shirts.
Mixed Bag Of Towels Organized!
5 kids and 2 dogs it’s too many towels but they all make the way through the cycle.
I Love Pegboard Everywhere. This Is My Nightstand
In Desperate Need Of Spring And Boot Weather
Let me know if you want.
Old Box New Purpose
I am happy that my baking products perfectly fit in one of the old boxes I am never capable to throw away. Separation of each category with rubber bands that also help the box stay in place when opening the drawer. Background mess because drawer cleaning and new arranging in progress.
Finally Organised My Stationery
Life Is Better When Garage Is Clean
I Organized 10 Boxes Of Bandaids So I Can Actually Find The One I Want
Finally Got A Bookcase/Make Shift Panty For My Small Kitchen!
Makeup Organizing
Subscribing to Birchbox and Ipsy got me all these tiny tubes. The wood pieces are jewelry hangers with hooks, like cup hooks. I got tiny rose gold binder clips to hang the tubes.
I Give You... My Need For Cognitive Closure
Years ago a therapist told me that my unease around disorganized things was not OCD (I truly feared I was on the edge of real thing that I needed therapy for) but was that I was 'satisfied with cognitive closure' and that there was nothing wrong with liking things tidy, as long as I did not sit thinking about it when I was not physically present.
Phew. And, yes, she nailed it. So I give you my organized basement supply room. I swear to god, my brain just lets out a soft sigh when I walk in.
I initially had all clear plastic tubs, but the fact that I could see everything, all at once, when many of the items are used only occasionally bugged me. I bought all of these black tubs on Facebook marketplace for a buck each and each one has a number sticker, so I can reference a list and quickly know that where it is; ie, my pressure washer lives inside of bin 21 along with the extra garden hose, cleaner, and nylon scrub brush....I grab the entire thing when it is time to go outside and scrub the green summer ick of of the awning.
Trying My Best 🙂
I ordered it from a local online shopping app in my country, but I think it may also be available in Amazon. 😊
3D Printed Organizers For My Kitchen Drawers
1 Year Later: Drawer Is Still Organized
Regrettably, I didn't take a 'before' photo (think the typical jam-packed messy drawer). But I was able to get rid of a lot of duplicate, unused and straight up why-did-we-keep-these items.
I used layered polyethylene foam, brands are known as Kaizen Foam (North America) or Shadow Foam (UK), where you can trace and cut out custom shapes to your preferred depth. They're not cheap but the results sure can be satisfying!
The Binders I Ordered For Organization Fit Perfectly In Their Shipping Box
Walk In Closet I Built
Custom closet I built for perfect organization