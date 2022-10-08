With autumn blues kicking in and days getting shorter every week, most of us are spending more time wrapped in a blanket sipping on a hot chocolate. We also have more time on our hands to sort things out at home, from cupboards to bathroom drawers.

So in order to give us a little inspirational boost, we are taking a look at people’s organizing skills that would make Marie Kondo proud. From closet makeovers to DIY racks, to neat work stations and mall stands that shine bright in their perfect orderliness.

Thanks to this awesome Reddit community, we have a lot of great examples to entertain our inner neat freaks! Scroll down below and upvote your favorite ones as you go!

#1

Produce Stand

Produce Stand

currentdream Report

#2

So Proud Of My Spice Drawer

So Proud Of My Spice Drawer

croquette_le_chat Report

#3

My Art Stuff

My Art Stuff

Roncruzart Report

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
4 minutes ago

SWOON!

The worldwide pandemic has not just put a pause on our lives, it made us reevaluate our values and what we want from life as a whole. By spending more time in the comfort of our homes, we had a chance to sit back and reflect on the environment that we spend so much time in.

Many of us started wondering if we are truly happy with the way our home looks and whether we are satisfied with the way it makes us feel. The boom of renovations, remodeling, home DIY projects, and redesigns followed as we rolled up our sleeves and worked on the home projects we never thought we wanted or needed before.
#4

So My Joy!

So My Joy!

emkay95 Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I like the bows!

#5

I Designed This Spice Rack Using Old Botanical Books And A 3D Printer!

I Designed This Spice Rack Using Old Botanical Books And A 3D Printer!

hansottowirtz Report

#6

A Riot Of Colors In My Store

A Riot Of Colors In My Store

PLLDN Report

Now that the pandemic is over, the tendency to better take care of ourselves and our homes is not going anywhere. Partly because, for many workers, their homes have also turned into their permanent offices. And partly because, after trying out working around the home, people realized how much fun it is.

Redditor Hansottowirtz is one of the people who eagerly took up a DIY project to organize his home. “I like cooking, 3D printing and foreign cuisines and tastes, so this seemed like a good opportunity to learn about all of those at once,” he told Bored Panda.

The result was this spice rack he designed using old botanical books and a 3D printer as shared on this Reddit community. Hansottowirtz said that the idea came after he felt that most spice racks he found online weren't special enough.
#7

Thank You For Inspiring Me To Get My Pantry Together

Thank You For Inspiring Me To Get My Pantry Together

tortelliniaglio Report

#8

$100 In Cardboard Squares And 6+ Hours Of Folding And Destashing, I Have Finally Conquered My Fabric Mess

$100 In Cardboard Squares And 6+ Hours Of Folding And Destashing, I Have Finally Conquered My Fabric Mess

lizard2014 Report

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
2 minutes ago

WOW!

#9

A Fellow Redditor Told Me To Share This Here

A Fellow Redditor Told Me To Share This Here

mcknnacnhm Report

The first step of the process for Hansottowirtz was taking a very good look at the images. “I started with the botanical drawings from Wikipedia but quickly found out that there are many hard-to-find old botanical books with beautiful drawings. All the sources are listed on Github.”

Most of the hours were spent on searching the right plants in those books, then cutting them out using Photoshop and lastly, creating a label for them, the Redditor told us. “Next to that, I designed the rack in Fusion 360 and did many test prints before arriving at the current design.”
#10

The Aftermath Of The Yarn Sorting Session - These Little Fellas Are The Ones That I’ve Decided To Keep And This Time I Won’t Stuff Them In Plastic Bags And Cardboard Boxes!

The Aftermath Of The Yarn Sorting Session - These Little Fellas Are The Ones That I've Decided To Keep And This Time I Won't Stuff Them In Plastic Bags And Cardboard Boxes!

RoosDePoes Report

#11

Finally Organised My Stationery

Finally Organised My Stationery

Lady_Absinthea Report

#12

Finally Organized My Work Bench

Finally Organized My Work Bench

Celt9782 Report

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
1 minute ago

Amazing! 💕

Although Hansottowirtz is very happy with the result he came up with, he agrees that there are multiple things that can be improved. “The fit of the jars on the rack is not very stable and the Ikea jars let UV light through, which degrades the spices faster,” he noted and added that the same jars “don't have a perfect seal.”

Moreover, “the printing quality of the labels isn't good enough as I printed them on the office printer. I'm looking into professional printing now and might start selling them on Etsy soon,” Hansottowirtz added.

Before Hansottowirtz designed this rack, he said that he didn't know a lot about spices. “I've learned so much while doing the research. If you don't know everything beforehand, try to learn things along the way, and you'll always enjoy the process better.”
#13

I Decided To Spend All Day Cleaning Out Our Multi Use Closet. There Are Accomplishment Vapors Rising Off My Skin Rn Tbh Nbd Yes I'm Old

I Decided To Spend All Day Cleaning Out Our Multi Use Closet. There Are Accomplishment Vapors Rising Off My Skin Rn Tbh Nbd Yes I'm Old

s2leafthief Report

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
1 minute ago

“Accomplishment Vapors” 💕

#14

No More Clang, Clang, Clang With My Pots And Pans!

No More Clang, Clang, Clang With My Pots And Pans!

writergeek Report

#15

A Little Tool Organizing

A Little Tool Organizing

backpackingzack Report

#16

Neat And Organized

Neat And Organized

varad3116 Report

#17

I Helped My Sister Organize Her Closet!

I Helped My Sister Organize Her Closet!

HANDFUL_OF_BOOB Report

#18

I, Too, Find That Color Sorting My Books Sparks The Most Joy. These Shelves Used To Be Filled With Knickknacks And Papers

I, Too, Find That Color Sorting My Books Sparks The Most Joy. These Shelves Used To Be Filled With Knickknacks And Papers

balletonfire Report

#19

Organized All Of Our Electronics And Cables

Organized All Of Our Electronics And Cables

plant-ling Report

#20

Who Knew That Unemployment Could Be So Productive?

Who Knew That Unemployment Could Be So Productive?

One-Abbreviations296 Report

#21

I Was Told This Should Be Posted Here. Behold The Puzzle Closet

I Was Told This Should Be Posted Here. Behold The Puzzle Closet

Clean_Mammoth_5646 Report

Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
5 minutes ago

*hides in the puzzle closet with a foldout table forever*

#22

I'm Not Sure If It Fits The Standard Here, Because You Guys All Have Amazing Organizational Skills! But I Finally Organized My Sheet Music Library And It Feels So Good!

I'm Not Sure If It Fits The Standard Here, Because You Guys All Have Amazing Organizational Skills! But I Finally Organized My Sheet Music Library And It Feels So Good!

carterviolin Report

#23

Nothing's Ever Perfect, But I'm Pretty Happy With How The Pantry Is Organized

Nothing's Ever Perfect, But I'm Pretty Happy With How The Pantry Is Organized

mikesauce Report

#24

This Drawer Is Giving Me Life

This Drawer Is Giving Me Life

ikbenlauren Report

#25

I’m Working On Organizing Our Garage And I Got These Christmas Lights Organizers. So Satisfying!

I'm Working On Organizing Our Garage And I Got These Christmas Lights Organizers. So Satisfying!

Catfishinthedark Report

#26

Not Sure If This Counts, But It Makes My Organization Loving Brain Happy

Not Sure If This Counts, But It Makes My Organization Loving Brain Happy

Cvirdy Report

#27

I Am Finally Able To Pick Out Earrings By Just Taking One Look! Each Pair Has Their Own Little Home

I Am Finally Able To Pick Out Earrings By Just Taking One Look! Each Pair Has Their Own Little Home

itsmenotyou11 Report

#28

I Like Tools And I Like Them Organized

I Like Tools And I Like Them Organized

SomeSkillStudio Report

#29

Family Gloves, I Was Tired Of Digging In Bins!

Family Gloves, I Was Tired Of Digging In Bins!

guineafowlgirls Report

#30

Guest Bathroom Vanity

Guest Bathroom Vanity

chron1cally_ch1ll Report

#31

Finally Got A Bookcase/Make Shift Panty For My Small Kitchen!

Finally Got A Bookcase/Make Shift Panty For My Small Kitchen!

charjcook Report

#32

I Work In A Supermarket/Pharmacy, It Took Me A Long Time And Hard Work To Finish Making This Wall! Hopefully You Can Appreciate And Enjoy

I Work In A Supermarket/Pharmacy, It Took Me A Long Time And Hard Work To Finish Making This Wall! Hopefully You Can Appreciate And Enjoy

SeaGullop717 Report

#33

Pegboard Organisers For My Art Corner

Pegboard Organisers For My Art Corner

blugost Report

#34

Instead Of Buying Barstools, I Made Use Of The Area Under The “Eat-In Counter”

Instead Of Buying Barstools, I Made Use Of The Area Under The "Eat-In Counter"

CrumpetsRCrunk Report

#35

Ziplock Bag Organizer!

Ziplock Bag Organizer!

Novel-Bowl-2871 Report

#36

These Eggs My GF Organized

These Eggs My GF Organized

AYoungBulI Report

#37

It Was Really Tough To Do This During Summertime Without Ac, But Our Refrigerator Is Finally Organized Again!

It Was Really Tough To Do This During Summertime Without Ac, But Our Refrigerator Is Finally Organized Again!

CeceMariVlogs Report

#38

I Thrifted A Cabinet And Turned It Into An Organized Bar

I Thrifted A Cabinet And Turned It Into An Organized Bar

toxicshock999 Report

#39

Rant: Color Organization, While It May Look Organized I Can Tell You That It Is Much Easier To Find A Red LEGO 3x2 In A Box Of 3x2s Than A Red 3x2 In A Box Of Red Bricks. Our Eyes And Brains Are Actually Insane In Their Capability To Differentiate Color, Shapes Not So Much. Its Basically Camouflage

Rant: Color Organization, While It May Look Organized I Can Tell You That It Is Much Easier To Find A Red LEGO 3x2 In A Box Of 3x2s Than A Red 3x2 In A Box Of Red Bricks. Our Eyes And Brains Are Actually Insane In Their Capability To Differentiate Color, Shapes Not So Much. Its Basically Camouflage

Erdenfeuer1 Report

#40

I Organised My Work Stationery Cupboard. I Wish I'd Taken A Before Picture. It Was 2 Years' Worth Of People Just Throwing Stuff In!

I Organised My Work Stationery Cupboard. I Wish I'd Taken A Before Picture. It Was 2 Years' Worth Of People Just Throwing Stuff In!

xbabyscratchx Report

#41

Kids Activity Closet Finally Under Control

Kids Activity Closet Finally Under Control

osuchicka913 Report

#42

Homemade Jewlery Organizer Gives Me All The Sparks Of Joy!

Homemade Jewlery Organizer Gives Me All The Sparks Of Joy!

emkay95 Report

#43

I Built A Shelf For My Scrap Wood Out Of Scrap Wood

I Built A Shelf For My Scrap Wood Out Of Scrap Wood

SomeSkillStudio Report

#44

Reorganized Under My Kitchen Sink Today. Yes I Added A Faux Plant For A Little Excitement

Reorganized Under My Kitchen Sink Today. Yes I Added A Faux Plant For A Little Excitement

eviesadoll Report

Vanessa
Vanessa
Community Member
10 minutes ago

What's up with the plant? 🙄

#45

My Organized Pantry

My Organized Pantry

reldee Report

#46

Pantry Before And After

Pantry Before And After

Vintagenena Report

#47

Gadgets Organization

Gadgets Organization

Zixyo Report

#48

Finally Did It!!! Took Care Of This Area That May Have Been This Way Since We Moved In 3 Years Ago

Finally Did It!!! Took Care Of This Area That May Have Been This Way Since We Moved In 3 Years Ago

projects4dais Report

#49

My Perfectionist Dad's Garage

My Perfectionist Dad's Garage

Exostin Report

#50

My Place Has A Very Small Kitchen, So I Had To Get Creative With Storage. I Couldn’t Be Happier With How This Turned Out!!

My Place Has A Very Small Kitchen, So I Had To Get Creative With Storage. I Couldn't Be Happier With How This Turned Out!!

imasassypanda Report

#51

I Love Organizing The Snacks At Work! The Fridge Is The Only Place That Gets A Little Messy With Lunches But Other Than That I Think It Looks Pretty Good

I Love Organizing The Snacks At Work! The Fridge Is The Only Place That Gets A Little Messy With Lunches But Other Than That I Think It Looks Pretty Good

natsplat1991 Report

#52

What I Did Instead Of Sleeping Last Night

What I Did Instead Of Sleeping Last Night

backfill-lights Report

#53

My Client Has Had No Help To Get Her Home Clutter Free. Here's Our Progress After 4 Hours. She Has A Floor

My Client Has Had No Help To Get Her Home Clutter Free. Here's Our Progress After 4 Hours. She Has A Floor

badasshomelife Report

#54

Some Realistic Organizational Goals For You All!

Some Realistic Organizational Goals For You All!

sweatychili Report

#55

Swapped The Old Manila Folders For Colorful Hanging Folders

Swapped The Old Manila Folders For Colorful Hanging Folders

seanbeaniebaby Report

#56

After 1.5 Years Of Living In Tiny Apartment Kitchen With Little Cabinet Space Hell, My Pantry Is Finally Starting To Look Organized

After 1.5 Years Of Living In Tiny Apartment Kitchen With Little Cabinet Space Hell, My Pantry Is Finally Starting To Look Organized

velvye Report

#57

Snack Cabinet Before And After

Snack Cabinet Before And After

OhGod0fHangovers Report

#58

I Just Wanted Someone To Show My Pretty Histology Notes To

I Just Wanted Someone To Show My Pretty Histology Notes To

beefybroth Report

#59

Garages Needs Organization Too, Behold My New Year’s Resolution

Garages Needs Organization Too, Behold My New Year's Resolution

57696c6c Report

#60

After Craft Room Photo

After Craft Room Photo

thewritestuffs Report

#61

My Craft Cabinet Is No Longer The Crap Cabinet

My Craft Cabinet Is No Longer The Crap Cabinet

2legit2quitnow Report

