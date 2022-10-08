Thanks to this awesome Reddit community , we have a lot of great examples to entertain our inner neat freaks! Scroll down below and upvote your favorite ones as you go!

So in order to give us a little inspirational boost, we are taking a look at people’s organizing skills that would make Marie Kondo proud. From closet makeovers to DIY racks, to neat work stations and mall stands that shine bright in their perfect orderliness.

With autumn blues kicking in and days getting shorter every week, most of us are spending more time wrapped in a blanket sipping on a hot chocolate. We also have more time on our hands to sort things out at home, from cupboards to bathroom drawers.

#1 Produce Stand

#2 So Proud Of My Spice Drawer

#3 My Art Stuff

The worldwide pandemic has not just put a pause on our lives, it made us reevaluate our values and what we want from life as a whole. By spending more time in the comfort of our homes, we had a chance to sit back and reflect on the environment that we spend so much time in. Many of us started wondering if we are truly happy with the way our home looks and whether we are satisfied with the way it makes us feel. The boom of renovations, remodeling, home DIY projects, and redesigns followed as we rolled up our sleeves and worked on the home projects we never thought we wanted or needed before.

#4 So My Joy!

#5 I Designed This Spice Rack Using Old Botanical Books And A 3D Printer!

#6 A Riot Of Colors In My Store

Now that the pandemic is over, the tendency to better take care of ourselves and our homes is not going anywhere. Partly because, for many workers, their homes have also turned into their permanent offices. And partly because, after trying out working around the home, people realized how much fun it is. Redditor Hansottowirtz is one of the people who eagerly took up a DIY project to organize his home. “I like cooking, 3D printing and foreign cuisines and tastes, so this seemed like a good opportunity to learn about all of those at once,” he told Bored Panda. The result was this spice rack he designed using old botanical books and a 3D printer as shared on this Reddit community. Hansottowirtz said that the idea came after he felt that most spice racks he found online weren't special enough.

#7 Thank You For Inspiring Me To Get My Pantry Together

#8 $100 In Cardboard Squares And 6+ Hours Of Folding And Destashing, I Have Finally Conquered My Fabric Mess

#9 A Fellow Redditor Told Me To Share This Here

The first step of the process for Hansottowirtz was taking a very good look at the images. “I started with the botanical drawings from Wikipedia but quickly found out that there are many hard-to-find old botanical books with beautiful drawings. All the sources are listed on Github.” Most of the hours were spent on searching the right plants in those books, then cutting them out using Photoshop and lastly, creating a label for them, the Redditor told us. “Next to that, I designed the rack in Fusion 360 and did many test prints before arriving at the current design.”

#10 The Aftermath Of The Yarn Sorting Session - These Little Fellas Are The Ones That I’ve Decided To Keep And This Time I Won’t Stuff Them In Plastic Bags And Cardboard Boxes!

#11 Finally Organised My Stationery

#12 Finally Organized My Work Bench

Although Hansottowirtz is very happy with the result he came up with, he agrees that there are multiple things that can be improved. “The fit of the jars on the rack is not very stable and the Ikea jars let UV light through, which degrades the spices faster,” he noted and added that the same jars “don't have a perfect seal.” Moreover, “the printing quality of the labels isn't good enough as I printed them on the office printer. I'm looking into professional printing now and might start selling them on Etsy soon,” Hansottowirtz added. Before Hansottowirtz designed this rack, he said that he didn't know a lot about spices. “I've learned so much while doing the research. If you don't know everything beforehand, try to learn things along the way, and you'll always enjoy the process better.”

#13 I Decided To Spend All Day Cleaning Out Our Multi Use Closet. There Are Accomplishment Vapors Rising Off My Skin Rn Tbh Nbd Yes I'm Old

#14 No More Clang, Clang, Clang With My Pots And Pans!

#15 A Little Tool Organizing

#16 Neat And Organized

#17 I Helped My Sister Organize Her Closet!

#18 I, Too, Find That Color Sorting My Books Sparks The Most Joy. These Shelves Used To Be Filled With Knickknacks And Papers

#19 Organized All Of Our Electronics And Cables

#20 Who Knew That Unemployment Could Be So Productive?

#21 I Was Told This Should Be Posted Here. Behold The Puzzle Closet

#22 I'm Not Sure If It Fits The Standard Here, Because You Guys All Have Amazing Organizational Skills! But I Finally Organized My Sheet Music Library And It Feels So Good!

#23 Nothing's Ever Perfect, But I'm Pretty Happy With How The Pantry Is Organized

#24 This Drawer Is Giving Me Life

#25 I’m Working On Organizing Our Garage And I Got These Christmas Lights Organizers. So Satisfying!

#26 Not Sure If This Counts, But It Makes My Organization Loving Brain Happy

#27 I Am Finally Able To Pick Out Earrings By Just Taking One Look! Each Pair Has Their Own Little Home

#28 I Like Tools And I Like Them Organized

#29 Family Gloves, I Was Tired Of Digging In Bins!

#30 Guest Bathroom Vanity

#31 Finally Got A Bookcase/Make Shift Panty For My Small Kitchen!

#32 I Work In A Supermarket/Pharmacy, It Took Me A Long Time And Hard Work To Finish Making This Wall! Hopefully You Can Appreciate And Enjoy

#33 Pegboard Organisers For My Art Corner

#34 Instead Of Buying Barstools, I Made Use Of The Area Under The “Eat-In Counter”

#35 Ziplock Bag Organizer!

#36 These Eggs My GF Organized

#37 It Was Really Tough To Do This During Summertime Without Ac, But Our Refrigerator Is Finally Organized Again!

#38 I Thrifted A Cabinet And Turned It Into An Organized Bar

#39 Rant: Color Organization, While It May Look Organized I Can Tell You That It Is Much Easier To Find A Red LEGO 3x2 In A Box Of 3x2s Than A Red 3x2 In A Box Of Red Bricks. Our Eyes And Brains Are Actually Insane In Their Capability To Differentiate Color, Shapes Not So Much. Its Basically Camouflage

#40 I Organised My Work Stationery Cupboard. I Wish I'd Taken A Before Picture. It Was 2 Years' Worth Of People Just Throwing Stuff In!

#41 Kids Activity Closet Finally Under Control

#42 Homemade Jewlery Organizer Gives Me All The Sparks Of Joy!

#43 I Built A Shelf For My Scrap Wood Out Of Scrap Wood

#44 Reorganized Under My Kitchen Sink Today. Yes I Added A Faux Plant For A Little Excitement

#45 My Organized Pantry

#46 Pantry Before And After

#47 Gadgets Organization

#48 Finally Did It!!! Took Care Of This Area That May Have Been This Way Since We Moved In 3 Years Ago

#49 My Perfectionist Dad's Garage

#50 My Place Has A Very Small Kitchen, So I Had To Get Creative With Storage. I Couldn’t Be Happier With How This Turned Out!!

#51 I Love Organizing The Snacks At Work! The Fridge Is The Only Place That Gets A Little Messy With Lunches But Other Than That I Think It Looks Pretty Good

#52 What I Did Instead Of Sleeping Last Night

#53 My Client Has Had No Help To Get Her Home Clutter Free. Here's Our Progress After 4 Hours. She Has A Floor

#54 Some Realistic Organizational Goals For You All!

#55 Swapped The Old Manila Folders For Colorful Hanging Folders

#56 After 1.5 Years Of Living In Tiny Apartment Kitchen With Little Cabinet Space Hell, My Pantry Is Finally Starting To Look Organized

#57 Snack Cabinet Before And After

#58 I Just Wanted Someone To Show My Pretty Histology Notes To

#59 Garages Needs Organization Too, Behold My New Year’s Resolution

#60 After Craft Room Photo