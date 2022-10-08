61 People Who Took Their Organizational Skills To The Next Level And Came Up With Impressive Results (New Pics)
With autumn blues kicking in and days getting shorter every week, most of us are spending more time wrapped in a blanket sipping on a hot chocolate. We also have more time on our hands to sort things out at home, from cupboards to bathroom drawers.
So in order to give us a little inspirational boost, we are taking a look at people’s organizing skills that would make Marie Kondo proud. From closet makeovers to DIY racks, to neat work stations and mall stands that shine bright in their perfect orderliness.
Thanks to this awesome Reddit community, we have a lot of great examples to entertain our inner neat freaks! Scroll down below and upvote your favorite ones as you go!
Produce Stand
So Proud Of My Spice Drawer
My Art Stuff
The worldwide pandemic has not just put a pause on our lives, it made us reevaluate our values and what we want from life as a whole. By spending more time in the comfort of our homes, we had a chance to sit back and reflect on the environment that we spend so much time in.
Many of us started wondering if we are truly happy with the way our home looks and whether we are satisfied with the way it makes us feel. The boom of renovations, remodeling, home DIY projects, and redesigns followed as we rolled up our sleeves and worked on the home projects we never thought we wanted or needed before.
So My Joy!
I Designed This Spice Rack Using Old Botanical Books And A 3D Printer!
A Riot Of Colors In My Store
Now that the pandemic is over, the tendency to better take care of ourselves and our homes is not going anywhere. Partly because, for many workers, their homes have also turned into their permanent offices. And partly because, after trying out working around the home, people realized how much fun it is.
Redditor Hansottowirtz is one of the people who eagerly took up a DIY project to organize his home. “I like cooking, 3D printing and foreign cuisines and tastes, so this seemed like a good opportunity to learn about all of those at once,” he told Bored Panda.
The result was this spice rack he designed using old botanical books and a 3D printer as shared on this Reddit community. Hansottowirtz said that the idea came after he felt that most spice racks he found online weren't special enough.
Thank You For Inspiring Me To Get My Pantry Together
$100 In Cardboard Squares And 6+ Hours Of Folding And Destashing, I Have Finally Conquered My Fabric Mess
A Fellow Redditor Told Me To Share This Here
The first step of the process for Hansottowirtz was taking a very good look at the images. “I started with the botanical drawings from Wikipedia but quickly found out that there are many hard-to-find old botanical books with beautiful drawings. All the sources are listed on Github.”
Most of the hours were spent on searching the right plants in those books, then cutting them out using Photoshop and lastly, creating a label for them, the Redditor told us. “Next to that, I designed the rack in Fusion 360 and did many test prints before arriving at the current design.”
The Aftermath Of The Yarn Sorting Session - These Little Fellas Are The Ones That I’ve Decided To Keep And This Time I Won’t Stuff Them In Plastic Bags And Cardboard Boxes!
Finally Organised My Stationery
Finally Organized My Work Bench
Although Hansottowirtz is very happy with the result he came up with, he agrees that there are multiple things that can be improved. “The fit of the jars on the rack is not very stable and the Ikea jars let UV light through, which degrades the spices faster,” he noted and added that the same jars “don't have a perfect seal.”
Moreover, “the printing quality of the labels isn't good enough as I printed them on the office printer. I'm looking into professional printing now and might start selling them on Etsy soon,” Hansottowirtz added.
Before Hansottowirtz designed this rack, he said that he didn't know a lot about spices. “I've learned so much while doing the research. If you don't know everything beforehand, try to learn things along the way, and you'll always enjoy the process better.”