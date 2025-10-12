Parents Take Guilt-Tripping To Another Level After Daughter-In-Law Refuses To Be Their Cheap Babysitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler years are no walk in the park for parents: few can do it themselves without any help from friends, grandparents, babysitters, nannies, or other members of “the village.” Dealing with a 2-year-old is hard as it is, but when you have to simultaneously babysit a 3-year-old for your in-laws, you might just break.

This mom decided it was enough and confronted her in-laws, saying she could no longer do it. But instead of support and understanding, she was met with guilt-tripping and shaming. So, after the interaction, the young mom started wondering whether she was the one who was acting unreasonable and decided to check in with the Internet.

A woman told her in-laws she was quitting babysitting for them as it was messing with her mental health

Young woman holding a baby in living room showing parents taking guilt-tripping to another level over babysitting refusal.

But instead of supporting her, they tried to guilt her into not quitting

Text post discussing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law for refusing to be their cheap babysitter.

Text excerpt explaining a daughter-in-law managing childcare while parents-in-law pressure her to be a cheap babysitter.

Text discussing babysitting schedule and parents taking guilt-tripping over daughter-in-law refusing cheap babysitting.

Stressed woman with closed eyes holding head, representing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over babysitting.

Text excerpt discussing struggles of managing family schedules and stress related to refusal to be a cheap babysitter.

Parents take guilt-tripping to another level after daughter-in-law refuses to be cheap babysitter in family conflicts.

Text about a husband working as an EMT with challenging schedule affecting family time, linked to babysitter guilt-tripping.

Parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law after she refuses to be cheap babysitter for their grandchildren.

Woman expressing guilt while holding another woman's hand, depicting parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over babysitting refusal.

Text showing a conversation about quitting affecting mental health, marriage, and family, highlighting parents’ guilt-tripping behavior.

Text discussing concerns about financial help, mental health, and marriage stress from husband's overtime work.

Text showing a conversation about parents taking guilt-tripping to another level after daughter-in-law refuses babysitting.

Text message about parents-in-law guilt-tripping daughter-in-law regarding babysitting arrangements and scheduling conflicts.

Text excerpt discussing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over babysitting, highlighting family conflict and boundaries.

Older man guilt-tripping daughter-in-law in a heated discussion about babysitting and family expectations.

Text excerpt discussing parents using guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter.

Text excerpt discussing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law who refuses to be their cheap babysitter.

Text excerpt describing a daughter-in-law feeling overwhelmed after parents’ guilt-tripping over babysitting refusal.

Text expressing feelings of guilt and defeat after refusing to be a cheap babysitter for parents who guilt-trip.

Stressed mother working on laptop with child on lap, reflecting challenges of parents guilt-tripping and cheap babysitting refusal.

Many mothers feel overwhelmed when they have to juggle childcare and work

In our society, children are often the priority. We worry about their safety and emotional well-being over that of their parents. Yet, the mental health of mothers usually gets overlooked. The World Health Organization reports that around 20% of mothers experience postpartum depression.

Being a new mom can be especially daunting. According to a 2018 Irish survey, 73% of new moms feel overwhelmed, 62% say they are lonely, and 60% feel anxious. That’s why it’s a bit surprising that the mother in this story is the one providing childcare and not receiving help herself – more than 20% of mothers spend more than four hours a day with their children.

Most mothers receive help from their partners (90%), parents (71%), and siblings (48%). But working as a babysitter for someone else while taking care of your own son who is just under two years old sounds exhausting.

Of course, there are lots of young mothers who work. In the U.S., about 63% of women who have children under the age of six were in the labor force in 2024. But that doesn’t mean they are all right. According to a 2014 Care survey, one in four working moms admitted to crying at least once a week.

The survey also showed that moms spend an average of 80 hours a week on chores, childcare, and housework, while 35% also said they feel like they’re always falling behind. When stress becomes chronic like this, mothers are at risk of burnout.

Dallas-based licensed psychologist Katie Sardone, Ph.D., likens a mother’s energy reservoir to a bank account. “You hit your limit and you keep going, and once you overdraft, there are fees and fines, and you’re going into debt. It takes so long for people to see that they are in the red.”

Woman stressed and overwhelmed, holding her head, illustrating parents guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting.

Saying ‘no’ can be a form of self-care, especially for burned out mothers

Parental burnout for mothers is often called Depleted Mother Syndrome. It’s not just feelings of overwhelm, exhaustion, and tiredness, but is also accompanied by feelings of worry and guilt. It might be just what the mother in this story is experiencing.

“Mom guilt” is a very real thing. As functional medicine specialist Melissa Young, MD, explains to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s what moms feel when they don’t live up to people’s expectations of what it means to be a parent.

“There are so many subtle — and not-so-subtle — triggers in our society that pressure us into thinking we should be able to ‘do it all,'” Young says. “But there aren’t enough hours in the day to do everything you think you should be doing. The math doesn’t compute.”

So, how can moms take better care of themselves without being cast out as selfish, branded as bad mothers, or jeopardizing family relationships? Learning to say “no” is a big part of protecting your mental health as a mother and even the well-being of your kids.

Mental health experts note that saying ‘No’ is actually an exercise in self-care. “Boundaries tell others how far they can go, which protects us,” clinical psychologist Aura De Los Santos told Parents. “When we say ‘no,’ it helps us avoid situations in which we may later feel uncomfortable or have a bad attitude. It does not make us look bad to others.”

In the long run, it also sets a good example for children. Seeing how their parents can firmly say “no” reinforces the notion that setting boundaries is okay at any age.

Her husband was present during the confrontation, but let his wife do all the talking

Alt text: Text discussing a daughter-in-law handling parents’ guilt-tripping after refusal to be cheap babysitter.

Text message expressing gratitude for support after a lengthy talk about refusing cheap babysitting by parents.

Reddit conversation showing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law who refuses to be cheap babysitter for their daughter.

Reddit comments discussing parents’ guilt-tripping and daughter-in-law refusing to be a cheap babysitter in family conflict.

Comments discussing parental guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be cheap babysitter.

Online discussion about parents’ guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter.

Screenshot of an online discussion about parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over cheap babysitting and financial concerns.

Comment discussing parents taking guilt-tripping to another level after daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting.

Text message discussing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over unpaid babysitting and financial strain on the family.

Comment on parenting guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be cheap babysitter, discussing family support and anxiety pressures.

Text discussing financial challenges of private school tuition and judgments tied to parents taking guilt-tripping after babysitting refusal.

Commenter discussing setting boundaries with guilt-tripping parents after daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting requests.

Commenters sided with the mom and urged her to prioritize her own family instead of the in-laws

Text post advising setting boundaries with in-laws who guilt-trip daughter-in-law over babysitting, focusing on parents’ guilt-tripping.

Comment about parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law for refusing cheap babysitting in online discussion.

Text message about parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law who refuses to be their cheap babysitter and setting boundaries.

Reddit comment explaining how parents use guilt-tripping and manipulation after daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter.

Text discussing parents using guilt-tripping and manipulation after daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter.

Comment about parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law who refuses to be a cheap babysitter, highlighting family and mental health.

Text comment about parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law who refuses to be a cheap babysitter for their child.

Comment text on a forum about parents guilt-tripping their daughter-in-law who refuses to babysit for free.

Comment on parenting guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be cheap babysitter, emphasizing boundaries and self-care.

Reddit comment about parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over babysitting and disrespecting husband’s work schedule.

Screenshot of a forum post sharing a script for refusing to be a cheap babysitter and addressing parental guilt-tripping.

Comment discussing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over babysitting refusal and advising firm boundaries against bullying.

Reddit comment discussing parents taking guilt-tripping to another level after daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting.

Comment advising to resist guilt-tripping from parents when daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter.

Comment discussing standing firm against parents' guilt-tripping when daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting requests.

Comment expressing support for daughter-in-law standing up to parents using guilt-tripping over babysitting duties.

Comment discussing how parents exploit their daughter-in-law by guilt-tripping her about babysitting and setting boundaries.

Comment discussing parents' guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter, urging setting boundaries.

Comment discussing parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law over refusing to be their cheap babysitter.

Text advice on handling parents guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter.

Parents guilt-tripping daughter-in-law for refusing to be a cheap babysitter, using emotional blackmail tactics.

Comment criticizing parents for guilt-tripping daughter-in-law who refuses to be a cheap babysitter.

Comment about in-laws guilt-tripping daughter-in-law demanding cheap babysitting and disregarding her mental health.

Comment explaining parents’ guilt-tripping tactics after daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting request in a family conflict.

Comment emphasizing parents' guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting, highlighting family priorities.

Screenshot of online comment discussing parents guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses cheap babysitting.

Comment highlighting family guilt-tripping after daughter-in-law refuses to be a cheap babysitter, emphasizing mental health boundaries.

Comment advising daughter-in-law to firmly refuse being cheap babysitter for in-laws and prioritize her own family’s needs.

“That’s it, I’m done babysitting,” the mom wrote in an update

Woman relaxing on a couch, stretching her arms, symbolizing daughter-in-law refusing to be cheap babysitter and parental guilt-tripping.

Text update about in-laws finding a babysitter, highlighting parents taking guilt-tripping to another level.

Text about family relationship struggles after daughter-in-law refuses to be cheap babysitter, showing guilt-tripping effects.

Text excerpt showing a daughter-in-law stating she is done babysitting despite family pressure, highlighting guilt-tripping.

Image credits: sttickk