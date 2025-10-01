New Mom Confronts MIL Over Her Unhinged Behavior: “It Went Worse Than I Imagined”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some in-law relationships start off great, only to unravel the moment someone enters a challenging period in their life. Suddenly, boundaries that seemed natural are tested, and even small disagreements can turn into full-blown confrontations.

Reddit user DearPomegranate1200 shared on r/JUSTNOMIL, a community for venting about your mother-in-law, how her husband’s mom changed after the birth of their child.

She described repeated arguments and the emotional toll of dealing with a relative who refuses to respect her role as a parent—all building up to a dramatic standoff over the phone.

It takes a village to raise a child, and ideally, you’d want your in-laws to be a part of it

Pregnant new mom touching her belly, symbolizing the challenges of confronting MIL's unhinged behavior.

Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But some of them can turn into enemies rather than allies

New mom confronts MIL setting boundaries amid unhinged behavior, baby rabies, and manipulation, situation worsening over time.

Text excerpt detailing a new mom confronting MIL about boundary stomping and unhinged behavior causing family tension.

Angry older woman covering ears and yelling on couch, illustrating unhinged behavior during new mom confrontation with MIL.

Image credits: SkelDry / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about new mom setting boundaries with MIL, describing limited contact and respectful family relationships.

Text excerpt discussing a new mom setting firm boundaries with her MIL due to unhinged behavior affecting family dynamics.

Text excerpt from a new mom confronting her MIL about her unhinged behavior, seeking support from her therapist and husband.

Text excerpt describing a new mom confronting her MIL, setting boundaries before conflict escalates unexpectedly.

New mom on phone looking concerned and frustrated while confronting MIL over unhinged behavior at home.

Image credits: SkelDry / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a new mom describing her confrontation with her MIL’s unhinged behavior and emotional outburst.

New mom confronts MIL over unhinged behavior and disrespect in a tense family conflict discussion.

Text excerpt highlighting a new mom confronting her MIL over control and space with her child during a tense phone call.

Text excerpt showing a new mom confronting MIL about unhinged behavior causing emotional distress.

Screenshot of a new mom describing confrontation with her MIL over unhinged behavior at a family event.

Text excerpt showing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law over her unhinged behavior and manipulative apology.

Text excerpt describing a tense phone confrontation highlighting unhinged behavior between a new mom and her mother-in-law.

Text excerpt about new mom confronting MIL, describing unhinged behavior and lack of support from husband afterward.

Text excerpt showing a new mom confronting her MIL about uncomfortable family boundaries and unhinged behavior.

New mom sitting stressed and upset, dealing with difficult MIL behavior and family confrontation at home.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a new mom confronting MIL, describing strained family dynamics and challenges with respect and accountability.

Text excerpt discussing a new mom confronting her MIL about unhinged behavior causing ongoing emotional distress.

Text from a forum post expressing gratitude for support from a community during a difficult confrontation with MIL unhinged behavior.

Image credits: DearPomegranate1200

People who read the woman’s story were horrified by her mother-in-law’s behavior

Comment discussing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law’s unhinged behavior and family sacrificial dynamics.

Text discussing new mom confronting MIL’s unhinged behavior and challenges with couples counseling and parenting issues.

Text conversation discussing a new mom confronting difficult behavior from her mother-in-law and marital support issues.

Alt text: Online discussion about a new mom confronting her MIL’s unhinged behavior and managing family conflicts.

Comment advising new mom on setting boundaries with MIL to handle her unhinged behavior and involving husband in enforcement.

New mom sets firm boundary with MIL over disrespectful behavior to protect her relationship and family harmony.

Text excerpt about new mom confronting MIL with unhinged behavior, explaining boundary enforcement using fence and gate analogy.

Text conversation about setting boundaries and dealing with unhinged mother-in-law behavior in new mom's confrontation.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion where a new mom confronts her mother-in-law over unhinged behavior.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law’s unhinged behavior in a family conflict.

Alt text: Text message about new mom confronting MIL over emotional and unhinged behavior affecting child safety

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user suggests asking MIL about a phone call after new mom confronts MIL’s unhinged behavior.

Text excerpt from online forum post discussing a new mom confronting her MIL over unhinged behavior.

Text excerpt showing a new mom describing an intense phone confrontation with her mother-in-law’s unhinged behavior.

Screenshot of a new mom expressing frustration confronting her MIL's unhinged behavior and strained family dynamics.

Text excerpt discussing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law's unhinged behavior and its impact on the child.

Text post about a new mom confronting her mother-in-law over unhinged behavior and struggles with boundaries.

Text excerpt from a new mom confronting her MIL about unhinged behavior and setting boundaries in a tense family discussion.

Comment about new mom confronting MIL, highlighting unhinged behavior and family conflict involving husband’s lack of support.

Comment discussing new mom confronting MIL over unhinged behavior and the need for proper consequences in family dynamics.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing new mom confronting MIL's unhinged behavior and issues with boundaries and control.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a new mom confronting her MIL over unhinged behavior with sympathy expressed.

Comment discussing new mom confronting MIL over unhinged behavior and the challenges of trust and forgiveness in family conflicts.

Text discussing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law's unhinged behavior and managing family boundaries.

Alt text: New mom confronting her mother-in-law over unhinged behavior causing family tension and conflict online discussion.

Comment discussing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law over unhinged behavior and the husband’s role in access decisions.

Text advice on confronting MIL's unhinged behavior, highlighting new mom's struggle and need for couples therapy accountability.

Comment text on a white background discussing emotional stability concerns related to a family conflict involving a new mom and her MIL.

Comment discussing a new mom setting boundaries with her MIL exhibiting unhinged behavior and family conflict advice.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a new mom confronting her MIL over unhinged behavior online.

Text post offering advice to new mom about setting boundaries with difficult MIL exhibiting unhinged behavior.

Screenshot of online advice discussing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law’s unhinged behavior and mistreatment.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a new mom confronting her MIL about unhinged behavior and setting firm boundaries.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a new mom confronting MIL over unhinged behavior and strained family dynamics.

Reddit comment discussing new mom confronting MIL’s unhinged behavior and the challenges in their strained relationship.

Later, the woman released an update on her situation, and she was happy that her husband had fully committed to playing his part

Text update about new mom confronting MIL to set boundaries that led to worse outcomes than imagined in a family situation.

New mom confronting MIL about unhinged behavior, seeking peace while dealing with family tension and lack of support.

Text excerpt showing a new mom describing confrontation with MIL over her unhinged behavior and reaching an agreement.

Text post about a new mom confronting MIL and setting boundaries amid ongoing family hospital issues.

Text excerpt from a new mom confronting her mother-in-law about unhinged behavior and family conflict.

Screenshot of a heartfelt message thanking readers for sharing experiences and advice about new mom confronting MIL behavior.

Image credits: DearPomegranate1200

People were optimistic, but advised her to remain cautious

Screenshot of an online comment discussing new mom confronting MIL’s unhinged behavior and setting firm boundaries.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a new mom confronting her MIL over unhinged behavior with tense family dynamics.

Text comment discussing a new mom confronting her mother-in-law over disrespect and unhinged behavior regarding child access.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user discusses confronting MIL and the challenges faced by a new mom.