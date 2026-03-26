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As kids, our parents are our heroes, and we think that they can do no wrong. Alas, they are humans too, and they’re bound to mess up sometimes. Despite that, it can be a big blow to the heart to find out the atrocities they’ve committed.

This woman didn’t like spending time with her miserable mom and resented her behavior. However, four days before her wedding, she realized that it was all because of her cheater dad, who lied about how he met her stepmom. Scroll down to find out the drastic steps she took after that!

More info: Reddit

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Finding out about something evil that our parents did can be a really painful blow to the heart

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had always been close with her dad and stepmom, and resented her mom for becoming totally miserable after her divorce

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Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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However, a few days before her wedding, the poster overheard her dad and stepmom’s conversation about how they had actually met

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They had been cheating on the poster’s pregnant mom, so the devastated poster returned her dad’s money for the wedding and disinvited him

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Image credits: Time_Kitchen

Her mom walked her down the aisle, and the poster didn’t feel any remorse that her dad was depressed, while her grandma blamed her

In today’s heartbreaking story, the original poster (OP) recounts the drama that unfolded just four days before her wedding. However, she first gives us a little background about how her mom turned into a miserable person after her parents’ divorce. OP couldn’t understand why, but she resented her mother for it and preferred to stay with her dad and stepmom.

Fast forward to 4 days before her wedding, while she was living with her father, she overheard a conversation between him and her stepmom that utterly mortified her. Apparently, they had lied about how they met, and her dad had started cheating on her mom when she was pregnant with OP. What broke her heart was that her mom knew about the affair all along but never told her.

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The poor bride ended up crying all night, but she made a firm decision. She returned all the money that her father had paid for the wedding and told him that she had heard the whole truth. Moreover, she also disinvited him and his entire family from the big event. After that, she rushed to her mom’s house, gave her a tight hug, and they both broke down.

However, the best part was that her mom walked her down the aisle during the wedding. OP also made sure that no one from her dad’s side of the family showed up. In fact, she was sure that she didn’t want to stay in contact with any of them. Someone told her that her dad was on antidepressants, and her grandma blamed her for it, but our lady was just done with him.

Image credits: vasilij33 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Netizens were aghast at how the father had ruined the mother’s mental well-being and then lied to OP about his affair. Research warns that a partner’s cheating can cause post-infidelity stress disorder for a spouse. They can also experience extreme symptoms like anxiety and depression, and it was obvious in the mother’s case, as OP reported how she grew “miserable.”

People also expressed their sympathies to the poster about finding out the truth before her wedding. As experts emphasize, “When adult children learn of a parent’s infidelity, it can trigger anger, betrayal, and a shattered sense of family, similar to the impact of divorce. This discovery can destabilize their own relationship trust, and rebuilding it takes significant time.”

After causing so much damage to OP’s mom, netizens were aghast that the dad and stepmom still felt no remorse about their actions. After all, they were sitting and mocking her mother’s weight when they were drunk. I can’t even imagine how heartbroken the poster must have felt after hearing the shocking secret. That was probably the last thing she needed to hear before the big day.

Studies reveal that pre-wedding stress is very real, and it can induce extreme anxiety if it’s not addressed. Well, I hope that the bride felt some comfort after meeting her mom. A few netizens said that while they understood why she cut off her dad, they questioned her about his family. However, OP replied that she didn’t want to even face that side of the family.

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Would you do the same in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens instantly sided with the poster, and many said that the cheating father was facing the consequences of his actions

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