Mom Bans Her Own Kids From Vacation, Loses Her Mind After Family Refuses To Pay For Her Trip

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Jennifer Lopez isn’t necessarily the person you’d look for when it comes to valuable life lessons, but she once said there was “no pain of failure like going through a divorce,” and well, she has been through it enough times for us to believe she might know a thing or two about the hardships of a relationship.

Most people have gone through the same as Jenny from the block and very likely agree with her words — especially today’s narrator. The story that we bring you today is quite infuriating, and it involves a dad healing from a traumatic divorce, some nephews who lose their chance at a Disney family holiday, and an entitled and dramatic mother. So, buckle up, and keep on reading.

Read more: Reddit

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A divorce is already hard enough to handle without the added pressure of dealing with the kids’ custody

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Initially, though, the dad wanted to take the kids for a Disney holiday alongside his new girlfriend, his sister, and his brother-in-law

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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At first, there was no apparent problem, but when the dad had a work emergency, the other 3 people still wanted to take the kids

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Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

And that’s when all hell broke loose, because suddenly, the mother was no longer okay with the children going

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Despite accepting her decision and cancelling the kids’ tickets, the mom still had a problem, but now, it was with them not going

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Turns out, not only did she want the kids to have a fully paid holiday, but she expected them to accommodate her as well

It’s not easy to navigate life when everything suddenly turns upside down, but even when things seem to be going well, life can take a sharp turn out of nowhere, and that’s exactly what happened to our original poster (OP). In what she described as a moment that went “sideways,” the OP is an aunt who has been helping and supporting her divorced brother, who had only recently started dating again.

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The OP had actually spoken highly of his new girlfriend, praising how responsible she was. And since everyone seemed comfortable with one another, they decided to plan a family trip to Disney. The children’s mother, who wasn’t invited, initially appeared to be fine with it, even knowing that the brother was bringing his new girlfriend along.

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However, due to a work emergency, the father was forced to cancel his travel plans. The rest of the group still wanted to go, so the trip remained on track. But when the mother found out that he was no longer going, all hell broke loose. She went as far as threatening the three adults with legal action if they took the kids on vacation.

Naturally, to avoid any legal trouble, the OP chose to cancel her nephews’ trip. But as it turns out, the mother then became upset that the tickets had been canceled and insisted she should have been invited instead to watch the children. In the end, it became clear that all she really wanted was for the OP and her husband to pay for her tickets, and it had nothing to do with the kids.

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Considering that lawyers often claim that, in most custody agreements, both parents must consent to out-of-state or international travel, we can give the mom some grace when it comes to her concerns. The custody aspect had already been addressed, and she was clearly okay with the trip as long as the dad was going. However, when he had to cancel, her opinion quickly changed.

While we don’t fully know her reasoning, conflicts in co-parenting after divorce are very common. Experts believe these problems may arise from communication issues and even different parenting styles. In this case, however, neither of those seem to be the main issue. Instead, it appears to come down to the fact that neither of the children’s biological parents would be present on the trip.

That said, even though the OP isn’t divorced herself, her line of thinking was actually aligned with experts’ opinions. Psychologists suggest handling conflicts almost like business transactions, and focusing on the children. Here, the aunt respected the mom’s concerns and canceled the kids’ trip accordingly, though she couldn’t help but wonder whether she had done something wrong after being criticized.

While the mom’s approach wasn’t ideal, it’s fairly clear that she wanted one of the children’s parents to be present, which is fair. However, expecting someone else to cover her travel expenses, and then getting upset when the trip was canceled, crosses a line. Unsurprisingly, most of the commenters sided with the aunt, agreeing that she wasn’t in the wrong.

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The choice was obvious, and netizens were firm on who was wrong in this situation

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