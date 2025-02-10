Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Saves And Plans To Take Kids To Disneyland, But It Turns Into A Disaster Due To Kids’ Meltdown
Parenting

Couple Saves And Plans To Take Kids To Disneyland, But It Turns Into A Disaster Due To Kids’ Meltdown

When we are kids, our parents do so much for us and we don’t even realize it because they are quite good at hiding their pain from us. As we grow up, we realize the silent sacrifices they made for us, and sometimes it makes us wish we had treated them better.

In the end, we are kids and don’t know any better, just like the original poster’s (OP) kids who had a meltdown in Disneyland. Their mom is so heartbroken because the couple had planned hard for the trip even when money was tight and it turned out to be a disaster!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Sometimes, we don’t even realize what our parents do to ensure that we get the things that we want

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her husband are not too well-to-do financially, but they planned a trip to Disneyland Paris as both their kids love all things Disney

    Image credits: Cheepcheepcheep

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The night before, both their kids were up late due to excitement, but the next day they both had a screaming meltdown at Disneyland

    Image credits: Cheepcheepcheep

    Image credits: Bo shou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They tried to pacify their kids, but after 30 minutes, they gave up and went back to their Airbnb, and the poster was very disappointed

    Image credits: Cheepcheepcheep

    Image credits: alekskhelphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even though costs are very tight for the couple, they still spent money on the trip for the kids, and now they are also snappy at each other

    Image credits: Cheepcheepcheep 

    The poster vented about the whole scenario online and expressed how she is feeling disappointed about the trip and her kids

    Today’s story takes us to Disneyland Paris but it’s not the usual cheerful kind about the place, but rather the opposite. The poster and her husband have two kids who are 2 and 4 years old, respectively. Now, the couple is not really well off financially, but since their children love everything about Disney, they booked a trip to Disneyland.

    The kids were probably super excited about the trip as they kept talking about it all the time, but the trip didn’t go as the family had expected. They arrived by ferry, which the children really enjoyed, and when they got to their Airbnb, there were some logistical issues, so it took them some time to get in. 

    It was already late, but the kids didn’t go to sleep because they were so excited about everything. However, when they went there the next morning, the 2-year-old had a meltdown—which was usual, as per OP—and then even the 4-year-old had one—which was unusual. 

    The couple did their best to pacify the kids by leveraging everything at Disneyland, from the Castle to meeting Mickey and Minnie, but to no avail. After about 30 minutes of the screaming meltdowns, the parents gave up and headed back to their Airbnb. The poster is very disappointed about how the trip is going and she and her husband are also snappy at each other. 

    After all, they did spend on this even when money was tight, so tempers flying is only natural. She mentions that the 4-year-old was apologetic and the 2-year-old realized he needed to be kinder. Well, OP vented online about their trip and how upset she was by it all.

    Image credits: Travel with Lenses / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Many folks sympathized with the poster and said that they would be miserable too if they did so much for their kids and it didn’t work out well. Many also pointed out that she had high expectations when they were just little children.

    It has been observed that overexcitement occurs when a child has a good, even great, time but eventually becomes overwhelmed or overstimulated and this can result in a meltdown. Since they love Disney so much, the kids might have been overexcited to visit the place but probably weren’t able to handle this emotional overload.

    Another factor could be the disturbance in their routine, as many folks highlighted. Research states, “Children thrive on routine and predictability, so any disruption—big or small—to their routine can be unsettling. Changes to a child’s environment may leave them feeling like they’ve lost a sense of familiarity and security, which can naturally trigger anxiety and stress.”

    It seems as though traveling to a different country, not getting proper sleep, and being overexcited all culminated in a meltdown for the children. Many people advised OP that this was all part of them growing up and that she shouldn’t be put off by it, but give it another chance when the kids have slept properly and are less tired.

    Some even pointed out that her kids were too young and it would be wise for them to grow up a little bit before exploring big things like Disneyland. However, they did say that she had their best interests at heart and she should try to work things out rather than stress over it.

    What do you think? If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks online sympathized with her but pointed out that her kids were only 2 and 4 years old, so all this excitement was too much for them to handle

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are different types of tantrums. When a kid is tired and in an overstimulating environment, then a tantrum happens to them - they don't decide to throw a tantrum. Get them to a quiet place and let them rest, but getting mad at them makes the whole situation worse.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What on earth is the point of bringing a 4 you to Disney, let alone a 2 year old? They are up for maybe an hour at some entertainment place, not a day. And the 2 yo won't understand what is happening and won't remember it. The 4 yo may not remember it. Do people not know what is age-appropriate?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe that's why my 4 y/o didn't like it. I finally gave up. We had season passes. But he hated being there. The lines were too long. All the rides he wanted to go on were too scary and would give him tummy aches. I realized it wasn't a kindness I was doing taking him there. And I never made us stay longer than 1-2 hours. But still, it caused him so much stress.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
