Woman’s Relaxing Trip To Greece Turns Into Extended Family Trip After In-Laws Join In Without Asking

ADVERTISEMENT

Holidays are meant to be relaxing as people finally get time away from the stresses of their daily lives. Nobody wants to go on a vacation and be reminded of their day-to-day responsibilities or be cooped up with people they don’t like.

Unfortunately, sometimes holidays don’t go as planned, and the unexpected obstacles that appear can be very frustrating. This is what a woman experienced when her in-laws decided to join in on her vacation plans without asking permission first.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Taking trips with the full family can be fun, but sometimes solo vacations or ones with a partner are also necessary to get that much-needed time to unwind

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman shared that she, her husband, and their two kids had gone on a holiday to Greece a year before and that it had been a wonderful experience

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wolfhound911 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the couple decided to book a trip to Greece again, her in-laws thought of doing the same and booked themselves into the same resort for the exact same dates

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster mentioned that she didn’t dislike her in-laws, but she felt annoyed that they decided to tag along on the vacation without asking about it first

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: zara8775

The husband felt it was nice that his parents were joining them, but the lady felt like her relaxing vacation was turning into an extended family trip

The main issue that the woman had with her in-laws tagging along on the trip was that she wouldn’t get a chance to have a relaxing vacation. It also irked her that her husband’s parents didn’t ask before finalizing their plans. So, she didn’t know what to do about the situation and was also unsure whether her feelings of annoyance were valid.

To understand how to handle such conflicts with one’s in-laws, Bored Panda reached out to Josh Dolin. He’s a life coach who wants to help people gain clarity, uncover their purpose, and confidence. His down-to-earth approach with clients is rooted in practical tools and self-discovery so that they can take bold, meaningful steps toward the life they want.

Josh explained that “a couple’s trip is just that: a couple’s trip. No surprise guests, no last-minute tagalongs. The in-laws booking their own tickets without asking–that’s not just inconsiderate, it’s a boundary bulldozer.”

“Is she being unreasonable for being annoyed? Not at all. Annoyance is the right reaction when someone steamrolls your plans. The real question is: What now?” Josh asked. The OP also didn’t know what to do next because it’s not like she disliked her in-laws, it’s just that she wanted to spend time alone with her husband and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster also felt confused about her feelings because her husband was fine with his parents tagging along on their vacation. He didn’t want to stand up to them, while his wife felt like something should be done about the situation.

Josh explained that “the husband needs to step up and have a direct but firm conversation with his parents. ‘We love spending time with you, but this trip was meant to be just us. Let’s plan something together another time.’ Boundaries aren’t about rejecting people; they’re about protecting what matters.”

“If the in-laws don’t get it? That’s a separate issue. But setting the boundary, clearly, kindly, and early, is the only way to keep history from repeating itself,” he explained. The OP might initially find it tough to confront her in-laws over what happened, but by bringing up the matter to them, she’ll help protect her peace and solidify her relationship with them.

Everyone wants to have a good bond with their in-laws, but that can only happen if the lines of communication are open. If one person doesn’t share their feelings, it can lead to a buildup of resentment, which will eventually come pouring out in another way. That’s why the poster should be honest with her husband’s parents and possibly ask them if they can move their vacation dates around.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think would be the best way to handle a situation like this? Let us know if you’d confront the in-laws and what exactly you’d say to them.

People sided with the woman and felt like her husband had a hand in his parents planning the impromptu trip

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon