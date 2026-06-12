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Much like with celebrities, who often seem larger than life until you spot them dropping their Starbucks order, world leaders are also in that category of individuals we sort of forget are human.

A well-meaning netizen posted “Time for a break, Give me your most wholesome world leaders picture” and the internet delivered their favorite examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote the one’s you enjoyed the most and leave your own thoughts and ideas in the comments below.

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#1

President Barack Obama Holds Ella Harper Rhodes

World leader playing with baby in Oval Office

Souza, Pete, 1954 / Archives Report

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tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss having him as my President.

1
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RELATED:
    #2

    President Michael D. Higgins

    Wholesome world leader smiling outdoors with two dogs on a grassy field

    RMc / President.ie Report

    5points
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    #3

    The President Pretends To Be Caught In Spider-Man's Web

    World leader playing with child dressed as Spider-Man in an office

    Pete Souza / flickr Report

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    There's something deeply satisfying about seeing the people who run countries acting like, well, regular people. Maybe it's because we spend so much time seeing world leaders in suits behind podiums, shaking hands and reading from teleprompters, that catching them in an unscripted moment feels almost like spotting a unicorn. A prime minister tripping over a curb, a president awkwardly trying to hold a baby, a king fumbling with his phone camera. These moments remind us that beneath the title and the security detail, there's just a person trying to get through their day like everyone else.

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    Part of the appeal probably comes down to how curated political imagery usually is. Most photos of leaders are taken during official visits, press conferences, or international summits, all carefully staged to project authority and competence.

    #4

    Zelensky And Starmer After That Little Jerk Vance Insulted Him

    Two world leaders embracing warmly outside a black door

    Dan Kitwood / Getty Report

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    #5

    President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy And President Of The Republic Of Finland Alexander Stubb

    Two world leaders embracing and smiling showing wholesome leadership

    Pekka Lähteenmäki / University of Helsnki Report

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    #6

    President Sauli Niinisto Of Finland, With His Wife, Jenni Haukio, And Their Dog, Lennu

    World leader holding a happy Boston Terrier dog in arms

    Heikki Saukkomaa / Twitter Report

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    So when a candid shot slips through, showing someone laughing too hard at a joke or getting distracted by a dog that wandered into frame, it feels like a little gift. According to Pew Research, public trust in political leaders has been declining for decades, which might be exactly why these humanizing moments resonate so much. They offer a small bridge between "powerful figure" and "person you might actually relate to."

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    #7

    General Charles De Gaulle

    Vintage photo of world leader interacting with child at beach

    Anne de Gaulle was the youngest daughter of General Charles de Gaulle. She was born in Trier. Germany, where her father was stationed with the Army of Occupation in the Rhineland. She was born with Down Syndrome and in a time where disabled children were sent to institutions, she lived with her family until her death.

    There was one sacred rule in the de Gaulle household: Anne was never to be made to feel different or less than anyone else. Charles de Gaulle was noted for his reserve and even with family members he was usually not very demonstrative. Not so with his daughter Anne, who received a warmth that he had seemed to be storing for his entire life just for her. He would entertain her with songs, dances, and pantomimes, he would often act as a child himself to bring her joy. One Colombey resident recalled how he used to walk with her hand-in-hand around the property, caressing her and talking quietly about the things she understood. She was, he said simply, "My joy. She helped me overcome the failures in all men, and to look beyond them."

    In 1948, Anne succumbed to pneumonia, a month after her 20th birthday and died in her father's arms. Upon her death, weeping, her father said: "Now, she's like the others." On 22 August 1962, Charles de Gaulle was the victim of an attempted assassination at Petit-Clamart. He later said that the potentially fatal bullet had been stopped by the frame of the photograph of Anne that he always carried with him, placed this particular day on the rear shelf of his car. When he died in 1970, he was buried in the cemetery of Colombey beside his beloved daughter.

    She could only utter one word clearly in her entire life: 'Papa'

    Anonymous / Parismatch Report

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    #8

    Nordic Leaders Having Lunch At Mette Fredriksen's House

    World leaders enjoying meal together at dining table

    Mette Frederiksen﻿ / Facebook Report

    4points
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    #9

    Angela Merkel At Gamescom 2017

    World leader posing with cosplayers at gamescom showing wholesome connection

    Franziska Krug / Getty Report

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    History is full of these moments too, not just modern viral photos. Old footage and photographs of former leaders show them in surprisingly down to earth situations. There are images of former US presidents playing with their kids on the White House lawn, getting soaked in the rain without an umbrella, or sneaking out for a burger.

    #10

    Happy Children's Day From Our Violeta!

    Smiling world leader holding a baby with food on his face indoors

    gabrielboric / Instagram Report

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    #11

    Cyril Ramaphosa And King Charles

    Two world leaders clinking glasses in formal dress showing wholesome interaction

    Pool / Getty Report

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    #12

    Nz's Old Prime Minister Dj'ing

    Female world leader DJing at event showing unique wholesome moment

    Fiona Goodall / Getty Report

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    Queen Elizabeth II was famously photographed laughing uncontrollably at various public events, and those photos became some of the most shared images of her decades long reign. It seems like no matter the era, people have always wanted proof that those at the top experience the same small joys and embarrassments as the rest of us.
    #13

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Holds 'Masaru' Akita Inu

    World leader holding a smiling dog showing wholesome moments of world leaders

    The Asahi Shimbun / Getty Report

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    #14

    Jacinda Ardern Baking A Cake For Daughter's Birthday. While Prime Minister Of New Zealand

    World leader posing with cake shaped like piano keyboard

    jacindaardern / Instagram Report

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    #15

    Atatürk On A Swing

    Historic picture of world leader happily swinging indoors

    NA / Okulweb Report

    3points
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    There's also something to be said about how social media has changed the way leaders are seen. Platforms like Instagram and Twitter, now X, have given some politicians the ability to share more personal content directly with the public, bypassing traditional media filters entirely.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Italian President Sandro Pertini (Third From Left) Plays Cards With Dino Zoff (First From Left), Franco Causio (Second From Left) And Italian National Football Coach Enzo Bearzot (Last From Left)

    World leaders playing cards on plane with World Cup trophy on table

    ANSA / Wikipedia Report

    3points
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    #17

    Catherine's Skill Showcase In Dublin

    World leader playing soccer with children outdoors

    sinnfein Report

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    #18

    The Prime Minister Receiving A LEGO Set Of The Pyramids, Celebrating The Opening Of The New Museum, From The Danish Foreign Minister

    World leaders exchanging a joyful gift of LEGO set indoors

    larsloekke / Instragram Report

    3points
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    A leader posting a casual photo with their pet, or commenting on a popular show, can humanize them instantly. Of course, this can sometimes feel calculated, like a PR move dressed up as authenticity. But other times it just feels genuine, like someone briefly stepping out of their official role to just be a person online for a minute.
    #19

    Polish And Lithuanian Pms During A Poland-Lithuania Football Match, October 2025

    World leaders taking a friendly selfie together at public event

    Kompas Anny Saranieckiej / Facebook Report

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    #20

    Kaiser Having Fun

    Historic photo of world leader in military uniform smiling among soldiers

    Oscar Tellgmann / WIkimedia Report

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    #21

    First Minister John Swinney Poses At A Photocall In The Scottish Parliament

    World leader wearing oversized pink sunglasses and hat at breast cancer charity event

    Ken Jack / Getty Report

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    Cultural differences play a role in this too. In some countries, leaders are expected to maintain a certain formality at all times, and any deviation from that can cause a stir. In others, a more relaxed, approachable style is part of what makes a leader popular in the first place.

    #22

    Atatürk And His Adopted Daughter Ülkü In Dolmabahçe Palace

    Historic photo of world leader warmly engaging with a child in a formal room

    Unknown author / Wikimedia Report

    3points
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    #23

    Chilean President Gabriel Boric Receiving A Squirtle Plushie From The Japanese Embassador

    World leaders exchanging gifts and smiling indoors while wearing masks

    GabrielBoric / Twitter Report

    3points
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    Leaders like New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern became known internationally for moments that felt warm and human, whether it was holding a baby during a press conference or chatting casually with members of the public. These moments often get shared widely because they stand out against the usual formality associated with political life.
    #24

    Former Pm Tony Abbott Chomps On A Raw Onion..skin And All

    World leader taking a bite of an apple during a public event

    ABC News Report

    3points
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    #25

    Merz At Mcdonalds. Like A Cute Grandpa

    World leader enjoying a casual meal at McDonald's restaurant

    merzcdu / Instagram Report

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    #26

    Lbj Loved His Beagles

    World leader playing with dog and interacting with child in a wholesome moment

    Yoichi Robert / National archives catalog Report

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    #27

    French President Valéry Giscard D'estaing And Casimir (From "L'île Aux Enfants" A Sesame Street Like Show)

    Black and white photo of world leader greeting children at event

    Daniel SIMON / Getty Report

    3points
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    At the end of the day, these wholesome glimpses into the lives of world leaders aren't just cute internet content, they say something about what people want from their leaders. We want competence and authority, sure, but we also want to feel like there's a real person behind the decisions that affect our lives.

    #28

    Former Scottish Fm, Nicola Sturgeon

    Female world leader enjoying a swing at a park playground

    Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Report

    3points
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    #29

    Mark Carney Receives A LEGO Gift From Nikolai Harris

    World leaders smiling while holding a LEGO City gift set

    MarkJCarney / X Report

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    #30

    Theodore Roosevelt Is Shown Riding A Moose

    Historic world leader interacting with a moose in water outdoors

    George Rinhart / Getty Report

    3points
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    A photo of someone powerful doing something small and human, like petting a dog, laughing at a joke, or fumbling with a coffee cup, reminds us that leadership doesn't erase humanity. If anything, the best leaders seem to be the ones who never forget they're human in the first place, and who aren't afraid to let that show every once in a while.
    #31

    President Of Japan With The Ambassadors In Osaka (Pikachu & Hello Kitties)

    World leaders posing with large Hello Kitty and Pikachu mascots

    The Asahi Shimbun / Getty Report

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    #32

    Even Though I Heavily Disagree With Jonas Gahr Støre, Pm Of Norway, It Would Be This Moment Of Him Greeting A Pig At An Agronomy School In Bergen

    Man interacting closely and smiling at a pig in a wholesome scene

    Jonas Gahr Støre﻿ / Facebook Report

    3points
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    #33

    Larry The Cat - Chief Mouser At 10 Downing Street

    Wholesome cat wearing patriotically colored bow tie indoors

    Her Majesty's Government / Cabinet-office.gov.uk Report

    3points
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    #34

    Jozef Pilsudski And His Dog Named Dog

    World leader riding in car with dog showing a warm wholesome moment

    Unknown author / Wikimedia Report

    3points
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    #35

    King George Vi

    Wholesome world leader sliding down wooden slide in vintage black and white photo

    Keystone / Getty Report

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