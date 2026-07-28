Husband Is Very Uncomfortable With The Books His Wife Reads During Book Club, Blames It All On One Person
Book clubs are a great way to spend your free time. You get to read something new, meet people who enjoy the same hobby, and have conversations you probably wouldn’t have otherwise. Really, what could possibly be wrong with that?
Well, one Redditor happened to be the only male member of his local neighborhood book club. And one of the women’s husbands wasn’t exactly a fan of that arrangement. So after a recent meeting wrapped up, the guy approached him with one very specific demand.
The man was the only male member of his local neighborhood book club
Image credits: magnific/Pexels (not the actual photo)
One of the women’s husbands, however, wasn’t too happy about the arrangement
Image credits: pressfoto/Magnifc (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Best-Pirate5073
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