Lady Grateful For Nice MIL Until She Pushes Hubby To Get Paternity Test Because Baby Resembles Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

You meet the love of your life, marry him, and after years of trying you finally have a baby that completes your family. Life is going incredibly well when out of the blue, you are accused of cheating by the people that you love the most! Sounds heartbreaking, doesn’t it?

That’s what happened to Reddit user Strict-Mine-1326, whose mother-in-law told her husband that their newborn looked “too much” like the mom. The original poster’s (OP) life came crashing down when they demanded a paternity test for the baby, accusing her of cheating on her husband!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Kids look like their parents — sometimes, more like one parent who has the dominant traits

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster and her husband, Mark, are new parents and it happened after a lot of struggle where her mother-in-law was very supportive of her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Strict-Mine-1326

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The couple was happy and enjoying parenthood when the poster noticed that her husband had started acting distant

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Strict-Mine-1326

Share icon

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One day, he came home and said that his mother had told him that the baby looked too much like the poster, and they both asked to do a paternity test

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Strict-Mine-1326

ADVERTISEMENT

The shocked poster agreed, but when the test revealed her husband to be the father, she went no-contact with her mother-in-law

In today’s story, we dive into a family drama that arose all because of how the poster’s newborn looks. OP tells us that she had miscarried before, and after a long struggle of two years, she and her husband, Mark, were finally blessed with a healthy baby girl, Sophia.

Throughout the miscarriages and the birth, her mother-in-law was very supportive and even came to help OP with the new baby. While things were going smoothly, the poster noticed that her husband had started acting distant from her and even spent more time at his mother’s house.

Although the poor poster was burdened with childcare and exhaustion, she didn’t complain about it, as she had received so much help from her mother-in-law. However, OP’s world turned upside down when Sophia turned 3 months old and her husband said that his mother had expressed that the baby looked too much like OP and she might’ve cheated on him.

Well, the mother-in-law and husband demanded a paternity test, leaving the poster completely heartbroken. After the results came out and he was indeed revealed to be the father, the poster decided to go no-contact with her mother-in-law, and so did Mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman then accused OP of “taking away her family,” and the couple ended up blocking her, which drew ire from their extended family. This backlash made the poster question whether she did the right thing, so she vented online and sought advice from Redditors.

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summers / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Netizens were flabbergasted by the atrocious accusation that the mother-in-law put on the poster just because the baby had her dominant features. However, most of them pointed out that her husband was equally to blame for the ordeal and backing up his mother in the first place.

It has been observed that after giving birth, women can experience a range of mental and physical symptoms, including baby blues, postnatal depression, and postpartum psychosis. Folks highlighted that the poster might be suffering from something after her delivery, and on top of it, her husband’s absence put more strain on her.

They couldn’t believe that he let her suffer for so long and then dumped a massive blame on her. The poster justified his behavior by stating that he had been in a toxic relationship in the past where he was cheated on and that’s why he reacted the way he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research suggests that a person who has been cheated on may experience relationship anxiety that might make them feel insecure and worry that they’ll be cheated on again. However, folks online said that he could’ve had an honest conversation with his wife and gone to therapy rather than accuse her of cheating on him.

The poster mentioned that they were indeed going for couple’s counseling now and his past relationship was the only reason why she didn’t divorce him right there. She mentioned that even her mother-in-law was cheated on, but that didn’t give the two the right to treat her the way they did.

Do you think she did the right thing or do you agree with the Redditors who said that the husband held equal blame as the mother-in-law? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know in the comments!

Folks online were baffled by the mother-in-law’s assumption that the poster had cheated, but they equally blamed her husband for agreeing to it all

ADVERTISEMENT