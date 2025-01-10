ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something hilariously unpredictable about neighbors. One day they’re borrowing your lawn mower—the next, they’re asking for a piece of your yard, literally. You never really know which request might come knocking at your door.

Living side by side can be equal parts entertaining and frustrating—especially when your neighbor’s dreams start encroaching on your carefully curated patch of green. And our Redditor knows this all too well, as they recently found themselves caught in a classic suburban feud involving a neighbor, an overzealous pool contractor, and a backyard that’s suddenly the hottest piece of real estate on the block.

One man’s pool vision requires tearing up his neighbor’s yard, but the homeowner isn’t about to sign his sketchy waiver

The homeowner receives a visit from the neighbors, who ask them to sign a sketchy waiver full of typos, granting him access to their yard, but they refuse

The pool company tries to lie to the homeowner, saying they are required to grant them access because there is an easement in their yard, which is not true

The homeowner refuses to allow their neighbor access to their yard for his pool construction, since it would completely ruin his lawn, without a guarantee of restoration

It all started when a neighbor came knocking on the OP’s (original poster) door with a bold request: sign a “Use of Yard” waiver to let construction equipment trample through their yard, so he could build his dream pool. Sound harmless? Well, it’s not.

The neighbor needed 10 feet of clearance (which is about 3 meters), 4 of which would dig deep into the OP’s meticulously maintained yard, complete with an irrigation system and internet lines hiding beneath the surface. The neighbor “sweetened” the deal by promising to restore the grass to its original state. Charming.

The funny part? He needed a signature within 48 hours because he was off to Florida to, I assume, test out other pools.

But the OP wasn’t entirely sold on this neighborly bargain. After all, this wasn’t just a matter of moving a wheelbarrow or two—it involved excavators, bobcats, and a pool contractor who wasn’t exactly reassuring.

When the OP reached out to the project manager for details, they were told the waiver was needed because, oh, “there’s a good chance the ground will be completely torn up.” Totally convincing, right?

But the OP kept their cool. They explained their concerns to the neighbor and politely declined the waiver due to its typos, lack of notarization, and fuzzy repair commitments. Instead of understanding, the neighbor huffed out of the house, dramatically bemoaning the potential financial doom that awaited his unbuilt pool.

On Monday, the pool project manager was back with an escalated pitch, claiming an electrical easement runs 1.5 feet into OP’s yard, so they might just call for access anyway. Bold move, but the OP wasn’t about to be outmaneuvered. A quick check of their plat design and deed revealed that there was no such easement. Nice try, dude.

With no clear resolution in sight, the OP did what any reasonable person would do: he turned to Reddit for advice. The Reddit jury advised the OP not to sign the sketchy waiver and so would the pros.

Before signing any waiver (or anything, for that matter), you should probably understand what you are signing. A waiver is a legal document that could limit your rights, so read it carefully. Look out for clauses about liability—who’s responsible if something goes wrong?

Also, check for repair commitments: are they specific, or are they just vague promises? Make sure the document is notarized to avoid any future disputes, and if there’s legal jargon that doesn’t make sense, consult a lawyer. Remember, once you sign, you’re stuck with the terms, no matter how green (or brown) your lawn ends up being.

And by the way, it’s not that easy to restore a lawn to its original state—it’s never going to look exactly the same. So, it’s understandable that our OP wants to do things on their own terms, and not give in to their neighbor’s unreasonable demands. Sure, you might feel like a “bad neighbor,” but your yard isn’t a community pool noodle.

Resolving a conflict with neighbors might sound like an impossible task, and it’s definitely not easy, but it can be done. First, try initiating a calm conversation—it’s amazing how far a cup of coffee or a friendly tone can go in easing tensions.

If that doesn’t work, suggest mediation or involve a neutral third party who can help navigate the tricky waters without emotions running high. Bonus points if you manage to stay polite—because you never know when you’ll need to borrow that lawn mower.

What do you think? Did the poster make the right call, or is there a splash of guilt to go around? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens side with the homeowner, saying they are not a jerk for refusing to sign the waiver

