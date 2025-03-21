ADVERTISEMENT

Apartment living has its fair share of upsides and drawbacks. While lower maintenance costs and the convenience of amenities are among the pros, living in a tight space too close to a neighbor can be a significant downside.

This was a problem a homeowner dealt with living next to an older couple, who constantly complained about “noises” she was supposedly making during reasonable hours. Oddly enough, the people who repeatedly made a fuss couldn’t keep their dog from barking and causing a disturbance.

The woman has had enough and wants to give her neighbors a piece of her mind. However, she is unsure how to convey the message.

RELATED:

An apartment tenant has been dealing with an uptight neighbor

Share icon

Image credits: nateemee (not the actual photo)

According to her, the couple next door constantly complains about the “noises” she makes during reasonable hours

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Tygmaa

She has since prepared a message for her neighbors but is unsure if she worded it properly

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

In her note, she also offered a practical suggestion and ways to help keep the peace

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tygmaa

The author shared an update, stating that her message was left on “seen”

Share icon

There typically are specific definitions for what is considered “excessive noise”

According to the author, the neighbors were complaining about vacuum cleaning sounds at 1:30 pm and “pounding” from when she was building a flat pack dining bench at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Most property management companies have definitions of excessive noise. According to Orlando-based Bahia Property Management and All County Property Management, these include loud music or TV, parties or gatherings, heavy footsteps or furniture movement, arguments, and pet noises like barking dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apartments also generally have quiet hours, usually when people are asleep. According to Bahia, these are usually between 10 pm and 7 am on weekdays and 11 pm and 8 pm on weekends.

According to Bay Property Management president Patrick Freeze, handling a noise complaint involves documenting the noise, talking to the neighbor in question, and raising the issue with the landlord.

Regarding documentation, Freeze urges being as detailed as possible. It should include when the noise happened, what it sounded like, and how often it occurs.

If talking to the neighbor does not work, Freeze advises the third step, which involves the landlord. He specifically recommends making a request in writing while reminding them of any noise clauses.

The author had already completed step two by sending her neighbor a respectful yet stern note. However, since it fell on deaf ears, she may need to raise the issue with the landlord, someone with enough authority to handle the situation and make necessary decisions.

Most people in the comments were on her side

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Others shared their suggestions