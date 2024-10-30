ADVERTISEMENT

There are lots of benefits to living in an apartment versus a house. Security, convenience, more amenities, lower maintenance, a sense of community, and often it’s more affordable. Recent data reveals that around 38% of American renters reside in apartment blocks. But staying in such close proximity to other people also has its downsides. Less space, landlord or body corporate restrictions, and of course, limited privacy.

There’s an online community dedicated to sharing the joys and sorrows of apartment living. It has over 110,000 members posting tips and tricks about anything from decorating, to dealing with landlords, to maximizing space. What really caught our eye were some of the horror stories apartment dwellers have had to deal with.

From neighbor’s complaints about snoring, to cigarette butts landing on their balcony, and even cars crashing through the wall. Some people are dealing with the most. Keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s best picks from r/Apartmentliving, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.