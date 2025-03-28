And while you probably don’t consider the United States to be the nation with the most interesting architecture in the world, it still has some gorgeous buildings to offer. We took a trip to the Old American Architecture Instagram page and gathered some of their best pics down below. So enjoy scrolling through these breathtaking structures, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you a new appreciation for American architecture !

One thing that nearly every person in the world can appreciate is a beautiful building . Whether it’s a skyscraper that’s 100 stories tall or a stunning house of worship surrounded by nature, we all love to marvel at these impressive structures.

#1 The Forestry Building In Portland, Oregon. Known As The “World’s Largest Log Cabin,” It Was Built In 1905 And Burned Down 1964 Share icon

#2 Lone Brownstone Standing At 215 E 68th St In New York City, New York. 1881-1959 Share icon

#3 The Gran Hotel Ciudad De México In Mexico City, Built In 1918 By Jacques Grüber Share icon

What comes to mind when you think of American architecture? Are you imagining modern buildings that have been built in the past 30 years? Or some of the most iconic structures in the country, such as the Empire State Building and the Flatiron Building. To be honest, I don’t really consider any buildings in the US to be old, and I definitely don’t imagine them to be as captivating as the structures you can find in other countries that have been around for thousands of years. But the Old American Architecture page has made me realize that I shouldn’t discount buildings in the States completely. Because apparently, there are (or at least were at some point) some stunning ones. This Instagram account has shared nearly a thousand photos of buildings and amassed an impressive 100K followers. So clearly, lots of people are fans of these beautiful structures! ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The Sibley Breaker In Pennsylvania. Built In 1886 And Destroyed By Fire In 1906 Share icon

#5 The Ruins Of The Original 1915 Palace Of Fine Arts In San Francisco, California, Pictured In The 1960s Share icon

#6 Times Square In The Early 20th Century Share icon

If you’re not particularly familiar with architecture in the United States, have no fear. We’ll have a brief history lesson. First, let’s talk about the man, the myth, the legend: Frank Lloyd Wright. Many people consider him to be the greatest American architect of all time thanks to the buildings he designed during the first half of the 20th century. Wright is known for his “Prairie Style,” as well as the Usonian house, and he viewed architecture as “the great mother art.” He believed that every person has the right to live in a beautiful environment, and he aimed to make stunning architecture accessible to all. Some of his most famous buildings include Taliesin in Wisconsin, Fallingwater in Pennsylvania and King Kamehameha Golf Course Clubhouse in Hawaii. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Château Frontenac In Quebec City, Quebec, Canada Share icon The hotel is situated in Old Quebec, within the historic district's Upper Town, on the southern side of Place d'Armes. The Château Frontenac was designed by Bruce Price, and was built by the Canadian Pacific Railway company. It opened in 1893 and is still in use today

#8 The Old Cincinnati Public Library In Cincinnati, Ohio Share icon

#9 The Art Deco Doors At The C.d. Peacock Jewelry Store In Chicago, Illinois, Completed In 1925 Share icon

Despite the fact that the United States has been an established nation for less than 250 years, there have been plenty of architectural styles that have come and gone during that time. According to the US General Services Administration, the country has already seen the Federal style, Greek Revival, Italianate, Romanesque Revival, Renaissance Revival, Second Empire, Beaux Arts Classicism, Neoclassicism, Colonial Revival, Spanish Colonial Revival, Art Deco and Moderne and Mid-Century Modernism. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Cliff House In San Francisco, California, Prior To Being Destroyed By Fire In 1907 Share icon

#11 Grand Central Station In New York City, Circa 1929 Share icon “It’s not possible to take such a photograph anymore, as the buildings outside block the sun rays.”

#12 The Bellevue-Stratford Hotel In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Share icon

If you’re visiting the United States and you’re interested in seeing some fascinating architecture, there are a few cities that you won’t want to miss. On the East Coast, you'll obviously need to visit New York City. You can see the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Flatiron Building, the Chrysler Building, the Whitney Museum of Art, the Guggenheim, MoMA and more. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The World’s Columbian Exposition In Chicago, Illinois, Circa 1893 Share icon

#14 The Gillender Building In New York City Share icon It stood on the northwest corner of Wall Street and Nassau Street, on a narrow strip of land measuring 26 by 73 feet (7.9 m × 22.3 m). At the time of its completion in 1897, the Gillender Building was, depending on ranking methods, the fourth- or eighth-tallest structure in New York City.



Demolished in 1910

#15 Humboldt Bank Building In San Francisco, California Share icon It was created by the Humboldt Savings Bank, with construction beginning in 1905. However, the 1906 San Francisco earthquake destroyed its initial construction phase. A new building was completed in 1908. The building consists granite, marble, and terra cotta tile facing over reinforced concrete and steel

After visiting the Big Apple, architecture enthusiasts can easily take a train to Boston. There, you can marvel at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Faneuil Hall, Symphony Hall, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Christian Science Plaza and the Boston Public Library.

#16 The Hotel Pennsylvania In New York City. Opened In 1919 And Demolished 2022/23 Share icon

#17 The Knox Building In New York City. The 10-Story Building Is In The Beaux-Arts Style And Was Designed In 1902 By John H. Duncan Share icon

#18 Art Deco Details On The Crown Of The Rca Victor Skyscraper In New York City Share icon The building, also know as the General Electric Building, is a skyscraper at the southwestern corner of Lexington Avenue and 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The building, designed by Cross & Cross and completed in 1931, was known as the RCA Victor Building during its construction.



It was designed by John Walter Cross of Cross & Cross in the Art Deco style with Gothic Revival ornamentation.



The building is still in use today

From Boston, you might want to keep heading South and stop in Washington, DC. Some of the most fascinating architecture that the capital has to offer include the National Gallery of Art, Washington National Cathedral, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of the American Indian, the Smithsonian Institution Building and the Lincoln Memorial.

#19 Main Street Bridge In Rochester, New York. Demolished In The 1960s Share icon

#20 Art Deco Skyscrapers In Chicago, Illinois Share icon

#21 The Kaiserpalast Was A Five-Storey Neo-Baroque Building In Dresden, Which Stood On The North Side Of The Pirnaischer Platz Between Moritzring And Amalienstraße Share icon It was built between 1895 and 1897 as the Geschäftshaus Ilgen by the architects Schilling und Graebner for the businessman Hermann Ilgen.



It was destroyed in bombing raids during WWII

If you can make it all the way to the West Coast when visiting the US, you won't want to miss the stunning architecture that Los Angeles and San Francisco have to offer. If you're in the Bay Area, be sure to check out The Palace Hotel, Salesforce Park, San Francisco City Hall, Golden Gate Park and Legion of Honor. In LA, you'll need to visit Union Station, the Griffith Observatory, Eastern Columbia Building, Los Angeles Central Library, the Hale House and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

#22 The Portland In Washington, D.c., The City’s First Luxury Apartment Building. Completed In 1881 And Demolished In 1962 Share icon

#23 30th Street Station In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Completed In 1933 Share icon

#24 The Original Interior To Grauman’s Egyptian Theater In Hollywood, California. Opened In 1922. Gutted In 1998, But Partially Restored To Its Original Glory In 2023 Share icon

#25 The Winter Garden Of The Biltmore Estate In Asheville, North Carolina, Completed In 1895 Share icon

#26 The Niagara Mohawk Building, An Art Deco Classic Building In Syracuse, New York Share icon The building was built in 1932 and was headquarters for the Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, what was "then the nation's largest electric utility company"

#27 The Arcade In Cleveland, Ohio. Completed In 1890 And Still In Use Today Share icon

#28 Pembroke Mansion On Long Island Share icon The mansion was built for Captain Joseph DeLemar. It had a palm court, cave, 70 ft water tower with an elevator leading to a tea house, indoor tennis court, and stained glass windows designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany.



The 60,000 square foot home included 12 bedrooms, 12 baths, a billiard room, den, dining room, mirrored breakfast room, long party rooms to entertain hundreds of guests. De Lamar enjoyed playing an intricate pipe organ at the base of his stairway. Large windows overlooked exquisite gardens, the private bathing casino and boat landing on the Long Island Sound.



Sadly demolished

#29 The George Peabody Library In Baltimore, Maryland Share icon The George Peabody Library was funded by George Peabody (1795–1869). Peabody, having become a wealthy man in Baltimore through commerce during the 1810s and 1820s, following his brief service in the state militia defending the city against the famous British attack during the War of 1812, "gave $300,000 as a beginning sum for the Peabody Institute" in February 1857.



The library interior is often regarded as one of the most beautiful libraries in the world. Completed in 1878, it was designed by Baltimore architect Edmund G. Lind in collaboration with the first Peabody provost, Nathaniel H. Morison, that described it as a "cathedral of books". The visually stunning, monumental neo-Greco interior features an atrium that, over an alternating black and white slab marble floor, soars 61 feet high to a latticed skylight of frosted heavy glass, surrounded by five tiers of ornamental black cast-iron balconies (produced locally by the Bartlett-Hayward Company) and gold-scalloped columns containing closely packed book stacks. Between July 2002 and May 2004, the now historic library underwent a $1 million renovation and refurbishment

#30 The Civil Courts Building Is A Landmark Court Building In St. Louis, Missouri Share icon The building with its pyramid shaped roof is prominently featured in the center of photos of the Gateway Arch from the Illinois side as its location on the Memorial Plaza is lined up in the middle directly behind the Old Courthouse.



The building was part of an $87 million bond issue ratified by voters in 1923 to build monumental buildings along the Memorial Plaza which also included Kiel Auditorium and the Municipal Services Building. The Plaza and the buildings were part of St. Louis's City Beautiful plan.



It replaced the Old Courthouse as the city's court building and its construction prompted the descendants of the founding father Auguste Chouteau to unsuccessfully sue the city to get the Old Courthouse back since the stipulation was that it was to always be the courthouse.



The pyramid roof on the top was designed to resemble the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus which was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. It features 32 Ionic columns. Each of the columns have 6 fluted drums, and a cap, and are about 42 feet (13 m) high, 5+1⁄2 feet in diameter. They are made of Indiana limestone.



The roof is made of cast aluminum and is topped by two 12-foot (3.7 m) high sphinx-like structures with the fleur-de-lis of St. Louis adorned on the chests. These sphinx-like creatures were sculpted by Cleveland sculptor, Steven A. Rebeck

#31 The Bellevue-Stratford Hotel In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Share icon Constructed in 1904 and expanded to its present size in 1912. The hotel is still in use today

#32 Cathedral Of Christ The Saviour, Near Kharkov In The Russian Empire (Modern-Day Kharkiv, Ukraine). Pictured In 1894. It Was Destroyed During The Second World War Share icon

#33 Portland, Oregon In 1939, Shortly Before These Buildings Were Demolished For The Construction Of Harbor Drive Share icon

#34 Knickerbocker Trust Building And Waldorf Astoria, New York City, Circa 1904. Both Buildings Have Since Been Demolished Share icon

#35 Festival Hall At The 1904 World’s Fair In St. Louis, Missouri Share icon

#36 Chicago In The Early 20th Century Share icon

#37 The Nebraska State Capitol Is The Seat Of Government For The U.S. State Of Nebraska And Is Located In Downtown Lincoln Share icon Designed by New York architect Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue in 1920, it was constructed of Indiana limestone from 1922 to 1932

#38 The World's Columbian Exposition (Also Known As The Chicago World's Fair) Was A World's Fair Held In Chicago In 1893 To Celebrate The 400th Anniversary Of Christopher Columbus' Arrival In The New World In 1492 Share icon The exposition was an influential social and cultural event and had a profound effect on American architecture, the arts, American industrial optimism, and Chicago's image

#39 Colorized Photos Of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Circa 1900 Share icon

#40 The Palace Of Justice In Brussels, Belgium, Completed In 1886. The Building Is Still In Use Today Share icon

#41 Colorized Photo Of The Karlsaue Palace Orangerie In Hesse, Germany, Circa 1905 Share icon The main palace Orangerie was built by Landgrave Charles between 1654 and 1730 as an “exotic winter garden” until the beginning of the Second World War. It serves as an astronomy and physical cabinet today and the marble bath

#42 The Alwyn Court, Also Known As The Alwyn, Is An Apartment Building At 180 West 58th Street, At The Southeast Corner With Seventh Avenue, In The Midtown Manhattan Neighborhood Of New York City Share icon The Alwyn Court was built between 1907 and 1909 and was designed by Harde & Short in the French Renaissance style.



The building is thirteen stories tall. Its facade is clad with elaborate terracotta ornamentation in the Francis I style, with a main entrance on Seventh Avenue and 58th Street. Inside is an octagonal courtyard with a painted facade by artist Richard Haas, as well as a location of the Petrossian caviar bar. The Alwyn Court was originally built with twenty-two elaborately decorated apartments, two on every floor, which typically had fourteen rooms and five bathrooms. The interior was subdivided into 75 apartments in 1938.



The Alwyn Court was named after Alwyn Ball Jr., one of the building's developers. Despite a fire shortly after its opening, the Alwyn Court quickly became one of New York City's most expensive apartment buildings. During the early 20th century, ownership changed several times. By the 1930s, the last luxury tenant had moved out, and the building's interior was completely rebuilt. The Alwyn Court was made a New York City designated landmark in 1966, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. The building was renovated and converted to cooperative apartments in 1980, and the facade was restored in the late 1990s and early 2000s

#43 The Singer Building (Left) In New York City Was Completed In 1908 And Demolished In 1969 To Make Way For One Liberty Plaza (Right) Share icon

#44 The Roman Pool At Hearst Castle In San Simeon, California. The Pool Was Built Between 1927 - 1934 Share icon

#45 Chicago, Illinois, Circa 1925 Share icon

#46 Moresque Building In New Orleans, Louisiana Share icon Construction started in 1859, but the project was not completed until after the Civil War. Destroyed by a fire in 1897

#47 Old Detroit Library In Detroit, Michigan. Opened In 1877 And Demolished In 1931 Share icon

#48 Manhattan Square Apartments In New York City, Completed In 1909 Share icon

#49 Festival Hall At The St. Louis World’s Fair, Circa 1904 Share icon

#50 New York City, Circa 1916 Share icon

#51 The Tribune Tower In Chicago, Illinois. Built Between 1923 And 1925 Share icon

#52 The Theatro Municipal ("Municipal Theater") Is An Opera House In The Centro District Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Share icon Completed in 1909 and still in use today, it is considered to be one of the most beautiful and important theaters in the country

#53 Trinity Church And Surrounding Office Buildings In New York City, Circa 1910 Share icon

#54 The William A. Clark Mansion Was A Mansion Located At 962 Fifth Avenue On The Northeast Corner Of Its Intersection With East 77th Street On The Upper East Side Of Manhattan, New York City Share icon William A. Clark, a wealthy entrepreneur and politician from Montana, commissioned the New York City firm of Lord, Hewlett & Hull to build the mansion in 1897. It was completed in 1911, after numerous legal disputes, at a cost of $7 million (equivalent to $203,575,000 in 2021). The mansion contained 121 rooms, 31 baths, four art galleries, a swimming pool, a concealed garage, and a private underground rail line to bring in coal for heat.



In 1925, upon Clark's death, his widow and his daughter, Huguette Clark, moved to 907 Fifth Avenue, where the annual rental for a full-floor apartment was about $30,000. Shortly thereafter, the mansion was sold to Anthony Campagna for $3 million (equivalent to $46,355,000 in 2021). He had the home torn down in 1927, less than 20 years after it was built

#55 Fireman’s Insurance Building In Newark, New Jersey, Circa 1909 Share icon

#56 The Parthenon In Centennial Park, In Nashville, Tennessee, Is A Full-Scale Replica Of The Original Parthenon In Athens Share icon It was designed by architect William Crawford Smith and built in 1897 as part of the Tennessee Centennial Exposition

#57 The Lincoln Memorial In Washington Dc Before The Construction Of The Reflecting Pool Share icon

#58 The Oceanographic Museum In Monaco Share icon The building was completed in 1910. This monumental example of highly charged Baroque Revival architecture has an impressive façade above the sea, towering over the sheer cliff face to a height of 279 feet (85.04 m).



It took eleven years to build, using 100,000 tons of stone from La Turbie. During construction, the names of twenty well-known oceanographic research vessels personally selected by Prince Albert I were inscribed into the frieze of the museum's façade

#59 The Mutual Life Building In New York City, New York Share icon Built in 1872 and demolished in 1911.



The Old Mutual Life Building was an early skyscraper in the City of New York, located on the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street. The site is now occupied by the 140 Broadway, a 51 story tower, completed in 1968

#60 Drawing By Architect Wilbur Henry Adams For A Skyscraper Office Building, Circa 1929. The Building Was Never Built Share icon

#61 Palais Du Trocadero In Paris, France. Constructed In 1878 And Demolished In 1935 Share icon

#62 The Uss Los Angeles Flying Over Downtown Detroit, Circa 1926 Share icon

#63 The Plaza Hotel (Also Known As The Plaza) Is A Luxury Hotel And Condominium Apartment Building In Midtown Manhattan In New York City Share icon It was built between 1905 and 1907 and was designed by Henry Janeway Hardenbergh in the French Renaissance style

#64 The Book Tower In Detroit, Michigan Share icon Construction began on the Italian Renaissance-style building in 1916, as an addition to the original Book Building, and finished a decade later. Designed in the Academic Classicism style, it has 38 rentable floors, two basement levels and two mechanical floors.



It has a green copper roof, a roofing style shared by the nearby Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. Retail and gallery floors used to reside on the first and second floors, with businesses previously occupying the rest. The building is currently unoccupied but is under renovation by Bedrock Real Estate Services and is planned to open again

#65 Buffalo, New York, Circa 1908 Share icon

#66 Interior Of A Building At The Paris World’s Fair, 1900 Share icon

#67 The Arcade In Downtown Cleveland, Ohio Share icon It is a Victorian-era structure of two nine-story buildings, joined by a five-story arcade with a glass skylight spanning over 300 feet (91 m), along the four balconies. Erected in 1890, at a cost of $867,000 ($26,100,000 in 2021 dollars), the Arcade opened on Memorial Day (May 30, 1890), and is identified as one of the earliest indoor shopping arcades in the United States.



The building is still in use today

#68 The Clock In Penn Station In New York City. Penn Station Opened In 1910 And Was Demolished In 1963 Share icon

#69 The Chicago Water Tower In Chicago, Illinois Share icon

#70 The Federal Coffee Palace In Melbourne, Australia Share icon The building was a large elaborate Second Empire style temperance hotel in the city centre, built in 1888 at the height of Melbourne's Boom era, and controversially demolished in 1973

#71 Interior Of Penn Station In New York City, Before And During Demolition Share icon

#72 The Ansonia Is A Building On The Upper West Side Of Manhattan In New York City, Located At 2109 Broadway, Between 73rd And 74th Streets Share icon It was originally built as a residential hotel by William Earle Dodge Stokes, the Phelps-Dodge copper heir and shareholder in the Ansonia Clock Company, and it was named after his grandfather, the industrialist Anson Greene Phelps. In 1897, Stokes commissioned French architect Paul Emile Duboy to design the grandest hotel in Manhattan.



Erected between 1899 and 1904, it was the largest residential hotel of its day and the first air-conditioned hotel in New York. The building has an eighteen-story steel-frame structure. The exterior is decorated in the Beaux-Art style with a Parisian style mansard roof. The Ansonia features round corner-towers or turrets and an open stairwell that sweeps up to a domed skylight.



The Ansonia has had many celebrated residents, including baseball player Babe Ruth; writer Theodore Dreiser, in 1912; the leader of the Bahá'í Faith `Abdu'l-Bahá; Nobel prize winner in literature Isaac Bashevitz Singer; conductor Arturo Toscanini; composer Igor Stravinsky; fashion designer Koos van den Akker; and Italian tenor Enrico Caruso.



In 1992, the Ansonia was converted to a condominium apartment building with 430 apartments. By 2007, most of the rent-controlled apartment tenants had moved out, and the small apartments were sold to buyers who purchased clusters of small apartments and combined them to recreate grand apartments.



The Ansonia is home to part of the New York campus of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy

#73 The Singer Building In NYC Was A Marvel Of Its Time, Constructed From 1897 To 1908 Share icon Once the tallest building in the world, its Beaux-Arts style, crafted by architect Ernest Flagg, was a testament to the grandeur of the Gilded Age. The building’s red brick and bluestone exterior, adorned with ornate sculptures and capped by a French-inspired mansard roof, made it an iconic part of Manhattan’s skyline. It was demolished in 1968

#74 Boston Avenue United Methodist Church In Tulsa, Oklahoma Share icon

#75 The Bowes Museum Is An Art Gallery In The Town Of Barnard Castle, In County Durham In Northern England Share icon It was built to designs by Jules Pellechet and John Edward Watson to house the art collection of John Bowes and his wife Joséphine Benoîte Coffin-Chevallier, and opened in 1892.



It was designed with the collaboration of two architects, the French architect Jules Pellechet and John Edward Watson of Newcastle. The building is richly modelled, with large windows, engaged columns, projecting bays, and mansard roofs typical of the French Second Empire, set within landscaped gardens. An account in 1901 described it as "... some 500 feet in length by 50 feet high, and is designed in the French style of the First Empire. Its contents are priceless, consisting of unique Napoleon relics, splendid picture galleries, a collection of old china, not to be matched anywhere else in the world, jewels of incredible beauty and value; and, indeed, a wonderful and rare collection of art objects of every kind."



The building is still in use today

#76 The Chicago Federal Building In Chicago, Illinois, Constructed Between 1898 And 1905 Share icon The building was designed in the Beaux-Arts style by architect Henry Ives Cobb. The floorplan was a six-story Greek cross atop a two-story base with a raised basement.



After construction was complete, more than $2,000,000 remained for interior decoration of the Chicago Federal Building. The four wings met under the dome to form an octagonal rotunda, inspired by Imperial Roman architecture, that was open to the ninth floor. The rotunda's 100 ft (30 m) diameter made it larger than that of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.



The building was demolished in 1965 and replaced with the Kluczynski Federal Building

#77 The Saltair Pavillion In Salt Lake City, Utah Share icon The first Saltair, completed in 1893, was jointly owned by a corporation associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Salt Lake & Los Angeles Railway, which was constructed for the express purpose of serving the resort. Saltair was not the first resort built on the shores of the Great Salt Lake, but was the most successful ever built. It was designed by well-known Utah architect Richard K.A. Kletting and rested on over 2,000 posts and pilings, many of which remain and still are visible over 110 years later.



Burned in 1925

#78 The Triumphal Bridge At The Pan-American Exposition, Which Was A World's Fair Held In Buffalo, New York, United States, From May 1 Through November 2, 1901. The Fair Occupied 350 Acres Of Land On The Western Edge Of What Is Now Delaware Park Share icon

#79 Saratoga Springs, New York, Circa 1915 Share icon

#80 The Palais Garnier, Also Known As The Opera Garnier, Was Built For The Paris Opera From 1861 To 1875 At The Behest Of Emperor Napoleon III Share icon

#81 The Singer Building (Also Known As The Singer Tower) Was An Office Building And Early Skyscraper In Manhattan, New York City Share icon The headquarters of the Singer Manufacturing Company, it was at the northwestern corner of Liberty Street and Broadway in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. Frederick Gilbert Bourne, leader of the Singer Company, commissioned the building, which architect Ernest Flagg designed in multiple phases from 1897 to 1908. The building's architecture contained elements of the Beaux-Arts and French Second Empire styles

#82 The William A. Clark House, Nicknamed "Clark's Folly", Was A Mansion Located At 962 Fifth Avenue On The Northeast Corner Of Its Intersection With East 77th Street On The Upper East Side Of Manhattan, New York City Share icon It was demolished in 1927 and replaced with a luxury apartment building (960 Fifth Avenue).



The house took up 250 feet on 77th Street and 77 feet on Fifth Avenue, more than any other rich man's mansion on Fifth opposite the park, with the exception of Andrew Carnegie's. The Fifth Avenue frontage was large for a New York house, with three bays of granite.



On 77th Street, the house featured a long facade rising to a steep mansard roof. The mansion featured a spectacular four-sided tower with a three-story-high inward-curving arch topped by an open pergola that was said to have been visible from almost anywhere in Central Park

#83 The Leland Stanford Mansion, Often Known Simply As The Stanford Mansion, Is A Historic Mansion And California State Park In Sacramento, California Share icon

#84 The Cornelius Vanderbilt II House Was A Large Mansion Built In 1883 At 1 West 57th Street In Manhattan, New York City Share icon

#85 The Singer Building (Also Known As The Singer Tower)was An Office Building And Early Skyscraper In Manhattan, New York City Share icon

#86 The Ponce De Leon Hotel, Also Known As The Ponce, Was An Exclusive Luxury Hotel In St. Augustine, Florida Share icon Built by millionaire developer and Standard Oil co-founder Henry M. Flagler and completed in 1888. The hotel was designed in the Spanish Renaissance style as the first major project of the New York architecture firm Carrère & Hastings, which would go on to gain world renown.



The hotel was the first of its kind constructed entirely of poured concrete, using the local coquina stone as aggregate. The hotel was also one of the first buildings in the country wired for electricity from the onset, with the power being supplied by DC generators installed by Flagler's friend, Thomas Edison.



Interior design of the hotel was headed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, and his company, Tiffany & Co, which provided the stained glass windows in the hotel's dining room. The hotel's furnishings were provided by Pottier & Stymus, a prominent New York City furniture and design firm at the time. Bernard Maybeck, whose later designs include the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, served as a draftsman on the project and designed its 540 guest rooms.



The original building and grounds of the hotel are today a part of Flagler College

#87 Completed In 1914, The New York City Hall Of Records, Now Known As The Surrogate’s Courthouse, Is A Striking Example Of Beaux-Arts Architecture Share icon

#88 Ursuline Academy In Galveston, Texas Share icon Completed in 1895 and razed in 1962. The campus chapel stood from 1871-1961 & the convent stood from 1854-1971

#89 Part Of Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio In The Early 20th Century Versus Today Share icon

#90 The Crystal Palace In London, England Share icon The building was made of cast iron and plate glass, originally built to house the Great Exhibition of 1851. It was destroyed by fire in 1936

#91 Broad Street Station In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Share icon Completed in 1893 and sadly demolished in 1953.



The architecture of Broad Street Station was typical of Furness's buildings in central Philadelphia in the last quarter of the nineteenth century. Furness's structure looked much like a web of Gothic spires and arched windows, with considerable modification from their medieval sources. His work expanded on a similar structure originally constructed by the Wilson Brothers & Company a mere decade before. Furness's windows were often rounded and did not use pointed chancels.



The lower levels of the structure were heavy and rusticated, recalling the work of H. H. Richardson from the previous decade, while the spandrels of the upper stories emphasized the building's verticality. The frame for the stone structure was largely made of iron and steel, and on the interior the structural techniques were often displayed by balustrades and columns that in places revealed the rivets that held them together. The formal style of the building was altogether not unlike that of Furness's building for the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, which he completed in 1876, or his University of Pennsylvania Library, designed in 1888

#92 The William A. Clark House In Manhattan, New York City Share icon The mansion was completed in 1911 at a cost of $7 million (equivalent to over $200,000,000 today). It was reported that Clark bought a quarry in New Hampshire, at a cost of $50,000 (equivalent to $1,454,000 in 2021), and built a railroad to transport the stone for the building. He also bought a bronze foundry employing 200 men to manufacture the bronze fittings. In addition, he imported marble from Italy, oak from Sherwood Forest in England, and parts of old French châteaux for the interior.



The mansion was demolished in 1927 and replaced with a luxury apartment building

#93 Bloom High School In Chicago, Illinois, USA Share icon

#94 The Petit Palais In Paris, France Share icon Built for the 1900 Exposition Universelle ("universal exhibition"), it now houses the City of Paris Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des beaux-arts de la ville de Paris). The Petit Palais is located across from the Grand Palais on Avenue Nicolas II, today Avenue Winston-Churchill

#95 The Salt Lake City And County Building, Usually Called The "City-County Building", Is The Seat Of Government For Salt Lake City, Utah Share icon The building was originally constructed by free masons between 1891 and 1894 to house offices for the city and county of Salt Lake and replace the Salt Lake City Council Hall and Salt Lake County Courthouse, both erected in the 1860s.



Construction of the building was riddled with controversy. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries the City and County Building was the symbol of non-Mormon citizens' open defiance of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was designed to rival the Salt Lake Temple as the city's architectural centerpiece. It is even thought that the building's clock tower and statues were designed to mimic the temple's spires and statue of the angel Moroni.



The building was monstrously over budget. Estimated by the firm at $350,000, the winning contractor bid $377,978, but by the building's dedication on December 28, 1894, it had cost nearly $900,000. Complicating matters was the Panic of 1893 which cut Salt Lake City and County revenues nearly in half. As a result of this, plans for large stained glass windows for the building were discarded.



Although now used exclusively by Salt Lake City government, the building originally served many functions. Salt Lake County offices called the structure home until the 1980s when the County elected to build a new complex at 2100 South and State Street.



The building served as Utah's Capitol from when statehood was granted in 1896 until the present Utah State Capitol was completed in 1915. The Salt Lake City and County building also housed Salt Lake's first public library and contained courtrooms, including one that condemned organizer Joe Hill to death amid international attention in 1914

