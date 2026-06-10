Furious Dad Filmed His Partner In Bed With His 19YO Son, Their Side Of The Story Is Stirring Even More Outrage

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Levi Hilton, a 38-year-old builder from Queensland, Australia, on Monday, June 8, posted a video of his girlfriend, Jessica Te Huia, also 38, sharing a bed with his 19-year-old son, Lorenzo.

In the clip, the duo can be seen scantily dressed as Levi asks them whether they had gotten intimate.

Though they failed to give a concrete answer, they have since confirmed their romantic involvement and shared their side of the story with the public.

Highlights Levi Hilton's video showing his partner Jessica, in bed with his 19-year-old son, Lorenzo, has sparked widespread outrage after the pair confirmed they were romantically involved.

They have defended their relationship, insisting they are in love.

After his initial anger, Levi said he would step back from the matter out of respect for the family members involved.

After being attacked by online trolls, Jessica revealed she “found comfort” in Lorenzo after he shielded her from his father.

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Jessica and Lorenzo defended the legitimacy of their relationship amid their video going viral

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

Levi claims he waited over a week to post Jessica and Lorenzo’s video on Instagram, where it continues to gain traction.

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He said that the footage was filmed on June 1 after he broke into Jessica’s bedroom at 4 am using a butter knife.

Records show the home is solely in Jessica’s name, but Levi said he lived there, too.

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

“Why are you in her bed?” he can be heard asking Lorenzo before turning to his partner and asking, “Why is my son in your bed?”

“I am not doing anything,” she responds, but Levi proceeds to call her a “liar.”

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

Jessica spoke with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, June 9, saying her nine-month-long relationship with Levi had ended two months ago, while her relationship with Lorenzo was three weeks old.

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She said she had to delete her social media after trolls reached out to her and her family with claims that her new relationship had a criminal aspect.

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

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Jessica defended herself, saying she did nothing illegal because Lorenzo was an adult.

She added that her relationship with Levi had another side and urged netizens not to rush to conclusions.

The Daily Mail noted that Levi’s court records show a string of appearances, though it did not divulge details.

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

Lorenzo, in his statement to the outlet, said he “always hated the way” his father treated Jessica and that he had witnessed his turbulent relationships “time after time.”

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He said Levi always “put himself first,” and, by contrast, he “always took good care of the family.”

Jessica corroborated that Lorenzo stood by her when Levi acted up, saying, “He is more of a man than he will ever be.”

Jessica accused Levi of defaming her while further justifying her relationship with his son

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

“Everybody has a completely wrong understanding of what this is,” Jessica said, attributing the misunderstanding to Levi’s account of events.

“I will put my hand up and say, given the fact that [I’m in a relationship with Lorenzo] and [he is] Levi’s son, I get the perception.

“I will say 100 percent that I get, from an outsider’s perspective, that I know how this looks.

“But Lorenzo has done nothing but be in my corner and defend me,” she said.

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

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She said Lorenzo’s consistent attempts to shield her allowed her to find “comfort” in him.

Jessica argued that while she is being accused of forcing herself on a 19-year-old, that is far from the truth and that they are actually “in love.”

According to a text exchange between Levi and Lorenzo posted on the former’s Instagram, Jessica’s claim appears to be true.

Image credits: Instagram/jesstehuia

“Jess holds a special place in my heart, and I honestly love her more than anyone or anything in this world, Dad,” Lorenzo said.

“I was always confused about the way you treated her the way you did, and I wished I could be in your shoes.

“I know it’s weird, but the heart wants what it wants,” he added, while requesting his father not make the matter “worse than what it already is.”

“What a joke,” a netizen remarked, while another mocked Lorenzo’s statement by pairing it with a laughter emoji.

Jessica confirmed that she has reported Levi’s actions to the police

Image credits: Instagram/jesstehuia

Jessica said she spent the entirety of June 9 reporting Levi to law enforcement.

She went on to allege that his mere existence caused disruption in her life.

Image credits: Instagram/jesstehuia

“I have always had a very successful life. I have a great career. I’ve never once received hate on the internet. I usually have nothing but love,” she said.

“I lived a very peaceful and happy life until this man came into my life. I had known him for a while as a friend [before we got together], and I was trying to give him an opportunity to be better.

“I tried to take him to church. I tried to do all these things, and now he gets to play the victim, and I am the villain.”

Jessica said Levi caused her immense “trauma” throughout their short-lived relationship, while yet again expressing gratitude to Lorenzo for sticking by her.

Levi Hilton went from being aggressive to defensive when addressing the controversy

Image credits: Instagram/operation_hilton

When asked by the Daily Mail if he broke into Jessica’s house, Levi answered in the affirmative but accused the publication of sounding like a cop.

Later on, he offered a more measured statement.

Image credits: Instagram/jesstehuia

“After reflecting on everything that’s happened, I need to speak honestly about how deeply this has affected me,” he said.

“I was completely blindsided by a situation that turned my life upside down in an instant. It was shocking, overwhelming, and something I never could have prepared for emotionally.”

Image credits: Instagram/jesstehuia

Levi said he would rest his case at that, given that the matter involves the closest members of his family, who he said deserve protection.

Jessica, however, rejected Levi’s reflections and expressed hope that her point of view would make it clear that he should not be considered a victim in the situation under any circumstances.

“Very disgusting,” a netizen said about the matter

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