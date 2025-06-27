“This Relationship Sounds Exhausting”: 92 Pics That Show Relationships Are Not Always Great (New Pics)
While most people want to have a partner, almost everyone has gone through a relationship that has major issues but drags on for months or even years because no one wants to do the work of ending it. Indeed, in some long-term relationships, people get so used to their own toxicity that they overlook all the problems.
The “This relationship sounds exhausting” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing posts from people whose love life sounds, at best, tiresome and at worst, absolutely toxic. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments below.
Reminds me of the time that the Google Assistant or whatever it was before Gemini used to give those examples of things to say. It said: Try "Call Pamela". I don't know a Pamela, have never known a Pamela... Wife instantly starts accusing me of cheating with someone name Pamela... Because of stupid random suggestions made by a phone...
"My wife hates being surprised so I keep on doing it to her! Hilarious!"