While most people want to have a partner, almost everyone has gone through a relationship that has major issues but drags on for months or even years because no one wants to do the work of ending it. Indeed, in some long-term relationships, people get so used to their own toxicity that they overlook all the problems.

The “This relationship sounds exhausting” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing posts from people whose love life sounds, at best, tiresome and at worst, absolutely toxic. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Couple in a pool with the woman kissing the man in one image and leaning on an ATM in the other, showing exhausting relationship humor.

Ashley Nicole Report

    #2

    Tweet about an exhausting relationship where one partner tried to mold the younger partner, illustrating difficult relationships.

    Alan Gordon-Levitt Report

    #3

    Text image highlighting a humorous take on relationships, emotional intelligence, and therapy, showing that relationships can be exhausting.

    Kristin Verdon Joiner Report

    #4

    Text quote about relationships stating shutting down instead of communicating is as toxic as arguing, highlighting exhausting relationship issues.

    God's Love Report

    #5

    Man looking at phone with frustrated expression, illustrating exhausting relationships and communication struggles.

    Demetrius Berteaux Report

    #6

    Text message exchange showing relationship exhaustion with accusations and defense about cheating and online dating sites.

    Alicia M Viney Report

    #7

    Young man wearing reflective sunglasses and a white cap with text about complicated relationships and blame in dating scenarios.

    Jamin Britt Report

    #8

    Text message exchange about going to the gym followed by a man in rain with caption showing exhausting relationship struggles.

    Demetrius Berteaux Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the time that the Google Assistant or whatever it was before Gemini used to give those examples of things to say. It said: Try "Call Pamela". I don't know a Pamela, have never known a Pamela... Wife instantly starts accusing me of cheating with someone name Pamela... Because of stupid random suggestions made by a phone...

    #9

    Social media post humorously highlighting exhausting relationship moments with a missed call and a demand for a house key.

    Alayaa____ Report

    #10

    Screenshot of a tweet about dating someone who hates you, highlighting that some relationships can be emotionally exhausting.

    Mathilde Blumenthal Report

    #11

    Man in a Tinder dating profile photo showing a complicated relationship moment illustrating exhausting relationship dynamics.

    Lateefa Alabi Report

    #12

    Tinder profiles showing a couple using the same photo but cropping each other out, illustrating exhausting relationship moments.

    ninewontmiss Report

    #13

    Text post from The Femininity Doctor showing a quote about relationships being exhausting due to unresolved family issues.

    Ashley Nicole Report

    #14

    Tweet about a relationship being exhausting, expressing frustration with a partner who upsets but also pleases in bed.

    t_sadiity Report

    #15

    Couple having a serious conversation on a beach, illustrating that relationships can be emotionally exhausting and complex.

    Alyssa Caetlin Evans-Hilson Report

    #16

    Google search result showing daily hug needs, illustrating that relationships can be exhausting with high hug expectations.

    Avi Kazak Report

    #17

    Colorful mops made from wigs, illustrating how relationships can be exhausting and creatively frustrating at times.

    Ali Seelinger Report

    #18

    Text conversation showing a tense relationship with an apology and favorite food, highlighting exhausting relationship moments.

    FoodPorn Report

    #19

    Cartoon cat using a hidden door slot illustrating how some relationships can be exhausting and complicated.

    Elsa Minjares Report

    #20

    A young boy at the airport holding a funny "welcome home from prison" sign showing exhausting relationship moments.

    Julianna Masco Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "My wife hates being surprised so I keep on doing it to her! Hilarious!"

    #21

    Man at a wedding throwing confetti with a tired expression, illustrating how relationships can be exhausting sometimes.

    Avi Kazak Report

    #22

    Text on black background discussing boundaries in relationships and mental space in modern communication issues.

    Demetrius Berteaux Report

    #23

    Man sitting alone in a bathroom, illustrating how exhausting relationships lead to seeking peace and quiet moments.

    Demetrius Berteaux Report

    #24

    Text post asking if it's wrong to be paid for babysitting own daughter, showing relationship challenges and negotiation for babysitting fee.

    Joshua Casto Report

    #25

    Person with blue hair and a black cap shows exhaustion, illustrating how some relationships can be emotionally exhausting.

    Laura Demol Report

    #26

    Text meme about dating app bios showing how exhausting relationships can be when mixed messages cause confusion and care conflicts.

    Lorena Bobbitt Report

    #27

    Reddit post about a breakup where boyfriend stole the toilet, illustrating how relationships can be exhausting.

    Jessica Spalding Report

    #28

    Text post about struggles and feelings in a relationship, illustrating that relationships are not always great or easy.

    Grace Report

    #29

    Text message about struggles in a polyamorous relationship highlighting challenges and emotional exhaustion in modern relationships.

    Martha G Report

    #30

    Comic depicts an exhausting relationship with misunderstandings, apologies, breakups, and emotional struggles in a couple.

    Demetrius Berteaux Report

    #31

    Text message exchange showing a stressful conversation highlighting how some relationships can be exhausting and complicated.

    Dankest Memes ͡º ͜ʖ ͡º Report

    #32

    Tweet about an exhausting relationship where one partner jokingly asks to be loved even as a worm during walks.

    roastmalone_ Report

    #33

    Text conversation revealing a tiring relationship conflict about cleaning and communication, showing how relationships are not always great.

    Amber Montgomery Report

    #34

    Man crying with text about a toxic relationship showing how exhausting relationships can become over trust issues.

    Marty Garcia Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a social media post in a group about an exhausting and difficult relationship experience during Christmas.

    Jon Ramirez Report

    #36

    Text exchange showing a couple's relationship tension with a $50 Cash App for food and drinks despite ignoring each other.

    King & Queen Report

    #37

    Text conversation reveals exhausting relationship drama with messages about a cheating boyfriend and harsh replies.

    Pretty Wicked Babes Report

    #38

    Text post about a complicated relationship situation showing how relationships are not always great or easy.

    Laurea Gabrielle Report

    #39

    Text image showing a humorous relationship quote about love and blame, highlighting exhausting relationship dynamics.

    Kristin Verdon Joiner Report

    #40

    Child in blue shirt smirking while holding a mug next to a door with excessive locks showing exhausting relationship humor.

    Words Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a social media post asking if deleting every female from a partner's social media is toxic in relationships.

    Nova Vasquez Report

    #42

    Woman lying in bed looking annoyed with text about feeling mad in a relationship, showing exhausting relationship moments.

    Arica Packard Report

    #43

    Funny raccoons wearing sunglasses with text highlighting dysfunctional relationships and the fun in them.

    anonymous Report

    #44

    Text message exchange showing a confusing relationship conversation about fishing and dating app plenty of fish.

    Jade Josephine Harmon Report

    #45

    Text message conversation showing exhausting relationship energy with one partner asking about outfit approval and the other ready to fight.

    Joe Beall Report

    #46

    Text post about relationships highlighting a humorous conversation on why some men remain single, showing relationship challenges.

    anonymous Report

    artemluzyanin avatar
    Indi
    Indi
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have met a couple of guys who idolize Musk. I have also met a LOT of women who idolize Peterson and/or Tate.

    #47

    Screenshot of anonymous member sharing a story about love, restraining orders, and the emotional challenges in exhausting relationships.

    Marie Rose Report

    #48

    Text post sharing a disturbing relationship incident, highlighting that some relationships are not always great and can be exhausting.

    Mike Wayne Report

    #49

    Reddit post about relationship issues, discussing sexual attraction and compatibility struggles in a complex relationship.

    Nicole Mcgrady Report

    #50

    Text message conversation showing an exhausting relationship where one partner ignores a broken foot injury to comment on a bag.

    Elsa Minjares Report

    #51

    Social media post listing demanding qualifications for a stepdad, illustrating exhausting relationship expectations.

    Scott Anders Report

    #52

    Text tribute to Officer Ortiz's service and a policewoman in uniform standing by a car, highlighting exhausting relationships.

    Uluaki Mālohi Jones Report

    #53

    Text conversation showing an exhausting and tense relationship with unresolved conflicts and emotional strain.

    Vel Jey Report

    #54

    Chat conversation screenshot showing RelationshipGPT providing emotionally supportive responses to girlfriend’s messages about relationships.

    Alan Gordon-Levitt Report

    #55

    Tired dog sitting on couch, caption about working 80 hour week and relationship exhaustion showing challenges in relationships.

    Demetrius Berteaux Report

    #56

    Social media post venting about relationship stress and unequal wedding planning efforts, highlighting exhausting relationship dynamics.

    anonymous Report

    #57

    Young woman with purple hair looking worried, highlighting how exhausting relationships can feel with trust issues.

    Crave Me 「お願い」 Report

    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gurl if you feel that way, then that’s not good. He should like you the way you are, no matter what you wear, and no matter if u put makeup on or not.

    #58

    Comparison list of red flags and green flags in relationships, highlighting signs in a wife for relationship challenges or harmony.

    Avi Kazak Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a social media post about a difficult relationship situation showing how relationships are not always great.

    Mary Elizabeth Report

    #60

    Person in a car showing a poll about enjoying life with their perfect person, highlighting exhausting relationships theme.

    anonymous Report

    #61

    Text message conversation showing someone saying sick of being gaslit and the reply stating it’s not gaslighting, illustrating exhausting relationships.

    anonymous Report

    #62

    Text message exchange showing an exhausting relationship with demands and boundaries being set in a tough conversation.

    Dave Barlow Report

    #63

    WiFi network named Building21YoWifeCheatin captures the exhausting and complicated nature of some relationships.

    Dank Memes Report

    #64

    Text conversation showing a confusing exchange that highlights how some relationships can be exhausting to communicate in.

    Nick Kassam Report

    #65

    Welcome doormat with humorous text about relationships, kids, pets, wife, and husband, showing relationships are not always great.

    Mercedes Wayman Report

    #66

    Tweet from Honest Youth Pastor sharing unsolicited advice for young women about relationships and family, highlighting challenges in relationships.

    Lenci Lance Tironsi Report

    #67

    Text post describing relationship issues involving sexting an AI bot and trust problems, highlighting exhausting relationship moments.

    anonymous Report

    #68

    Man breaks up with girlfriend after she gets lap dance from Chris Brown at concert, showing relationships can be exhausting.

    Avi Kazak Report

    #69

    Woman on Loose Women panel reacting to shocking comments about dating single mothers in a relationship discussion.

    Julius Bri Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a coworker spelled fiancé as finance on a phone, illustrating exhausting relationship moments.

    Singing Videos Report

    #71

    Text message conversation showing a tense relationship exchange, illustrating how some relationships can be exhausting.

    anonymous Report

    #72

    Text conversation about relationship issues revealing how relationships can be exhausting and complicated to navigate.

    Bryan Silverberg Report

    #73

    Text on a dark background discussing the illusion of options pushing away genuine people in exhausting relationships.

    Kristin Verdon Joiner Report

    #74

    Illustrations of different personality types showing unique traits, highlighting how relationships can be exhausting and challenging.

    Avi Kazak Report

    #75

    Screenshot of a tense text exchange showing how exhausting and complicated relationships can be on social media.

    Dave Barlow Report

    #76

    Text conversation showing a humorous and exhausting relationship discussion about reading smut and respecting boundaries.

    Hannah Limbaugh Report

    #77

    Reddit post discussing a parent's dilemma about punishing a child for innocent play-relationships, highlighting exhausting relationship challenges.

    Lamine Slord Report

    #78

    Text post about a frustrating relationship moment involving cleaning a shower head, illustrating exhausting relationship issues.

    Faye Walsh Report

    #79

    Woman on a 12-hour flight sharing an exhausting relationship moment involving family responsibilities and overwhelm.

    Mollie Campbell Report

    #80

    Text message conversation highlighting a tense relationship moment, illustrating how relationships are not always great.

    Cryssie Bee Report

    #81

    Tweet about relationships, highlighting the exhausting nature of admitting fault, apologizing, and changing in a partner.

    callmemahrani Report

    #82

    Couple having a tense conversation in a kitchen, illustrating how relationships can be exhausting and challenging.

    Demetrius Berteaux Report

    #83

    Social media post showing a woman kneeling and apologizing, illustrating that relationships can be emotionally exhausting.

    Hannah Moser Report

    #84

    Text image with message about soul searching and forgiveness, illustrating how some relationships can be emotionally exhausting.

    anonymous Report

    artemluzyanin avatar
    Indi
    Indi
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get it. How is this relevant to the topic of this article?

    #85

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange highlighting exhausting relationship challenges and complicated dating situations.

    Dank Memes Melt Steel Beams Report

    #86

    Man labeled men pointing at a butterfly labeled something unrelated, questioning if it needs his opinion in exhausting relationship.

    Peter Dawson Report

    #87

    Woman and man expressing frustration, highlighting exhausting relationship misunderstandings and emotional disconnect in their interactions.

    Avi Kazak Report

    #88

    Illustration of a couple discussing burdens of marriage and kids, highlighting exhausting relationship struggles in a forest setting.

    Avi Kazak Report

    #89

    Reddit post discussing jealousy issues and emotional struggles in polyamorous relationships, highlighting relationship challenges.

    Madi Nicole Report

    #90

    Text conversation showing a demanding relationship dynamic, illustrating how relationships can be emotionally exhausting.

    Dave Barlow Report

    #91

    Text message expressing harsh disownment, illustrating exhausting relationship struggles and emotional conflict.

    Lindsey Griffin Report

    #92

    Young woman speaking in a video live stream discussing body count opinions in an exhausting relationship context.

    Mikey Leon Report

