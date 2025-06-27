ADVERTISEMENT

While most people want to have a partner, almost everyone has gone through a relationship that has major issues but drags on for months or even years because no one wants to do the work of ending it. Indeed, in some long-term relationships, people get so used to their own toxicity that they overlook all the problems.

The “This relationship sounds exhausting” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing posts from people whose love life sounds, at best, tiresome and at worst, absolutely toxic. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments below.

More info: Facebook