We welcome you, our dear Pandas, to an award show called “Man Of The Year,” where women are putting the most trashy and toxic behaviors men have exhibited in the spotlight for everyone to judge and shame. Now it’s up to you to decide which of these men wins the “Man Of The Year” title by upvoting those who, in your eyes, are the embodiment of a walking red flag.

#1

Text message conversation showing unhinged and insensitive messages, highlighting men of the year nominations by women online.

thanosrighttit Report

    #2

    Unhinged screenshot showing aggressive text message and options menu with man of the year nomination phrase visible.

    unicornrainbowsparkles14 Report

    #3

    Screenshot of an intense and unhinged text conversation nominating men of the year by women.

    jennifermreid Report

    This cathartic trend on TikTok, where women started sharing their experiences with men who did them dirty, screenshots and all, and titling them “Men Of The Year,” was inspired by a song by a popular artist, Lorde, called “Man Of The Year.”

    While the song itself is about gender exploration, its lyrics, "Let's hear it for the man of the year," have been taken by Gen Z creators to ironically title the toxic men in their lives as “Men Of The Year” when in reality they’re anything but.

    #4

    Screenshot of a text conversation captioned man of the year showing an unhinged message about protecting feelings.

    .dodilfsnotdrugs0 Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a message nominating a man of the year with a sarcastic comment about cheating, highlighting men of the year.

    maryamjibrinswife Report

    #6

    Text message screenshot showing a man explaining a failed loyalty test, related to men of the year nominations.

    ethe.rixll0 Report

    The trend started on June 5th on TikTok, when user @violetaylaa posted a selfie video captioned, "My man of the year is my ex who got mad at me when he cheated on me." This is considered to be the earliest video, which used Lorde’s song to call out men for being toxic in relationships. At the time of writing, the video has over 3.2 million views.

    Soon after, it inspired others to do the same, and now there are over 179.9K videos under the same sound. 

    The trend became so popular that even Lorde herself responded with a video reacting to it by rolling and widening her eyes and shaking her head, captioned “These messages...”

    #7

    Woman wearing glasses and headphones posting a screenshot nominating men of the year with an unhinged message.

    jordanisnthere_ Report

    #8

    Text message screenshot showing a man apologizing for cheating, captioned The man of the year with clapping emojis.

    he__saves Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a chaotic text message with a caption praising the man of the year nomination by women.

    caro.spammyyy Report

    The videos under the “Man Of The Year” sound have quite a straightforward format. The majority of them are slideshow videos that begin with a selfie captioned "Let's hear it for the…" that changes to another slide with "Man Of The Year" written on it over a piece of evidence, usually a screenshotted message that shows how toxic a male ex was. In other videos, the evidence may come in the form of a video or even an EDM remix that an ex-boyfriend made out of a voice memo of an ex-girlfriend crying.

    #10

    Screenshot of a text message with an unusual confession, highlighting men of the year nominations from women.

    ash.e21 Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a woman’s unhinged text messages to nominate a man of the year in a chaotic conversation.

    ______livvy______ Report

    #12

    Text message screenshot showing a relationship ultimatum with Man of the Year caption and various emojis.

    adtually Report

    The women using this trend have revealed some truly shocking and heartbreaking things they’ve experienced while being in a toxic relationship. Like this one TikTok user who wrote, “Got me pregnant at freshly 20 yrs old. Promised me everything. Left me a month after finding out. Blocked me and everyone I know on everything. Got with a new girl. And still doesn’t care how it all affects me or his baby.”

    #13

    Three young women taking a selfie with sunburns, featured in screenshots nominating men of the year.

    whotfisemmahooper Report

    #14

    Screenshot of a playful and candid message nominating the man of the year in a humorous conversation.

    sleeepy5.9 Report

    #15

    Screenshot on a phone showing a message suggesting makeup, related to men of the year nominations.

    gigiondabeat4 Report

    The trend invites women to share about the struggles they’ve experienced in their relationships and cope with them in a dark humor kind of way, which Gen Z has formed a tendency of doing quite a lot.

    This generation of young people is more open about mental health than past generations, which can be attributed to the fact that Gen Z grew up with readily available technology and social media. Social media, in particular, gave them a platform from day one for their voices to be outspoken and heard.

    #16

    Text message screenshot nominating man of the year with a humorous comment about hair extensions and cancer fear.

    quickaddwarrior Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a humorous message nominating a man of the year with playful and unhinged text.

    .youdontknowme.bye_ Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a text conversation showcasing unhinged and insane messages nominating men of the year.

    _ellavivian Report

    Normalizing the conversation about mental health and traumatic past experiences is good, as it allows young people to deal with their issues and move on from them instead of being stuck. They don’t want to be held back by any mental health concerns, so they are often glad to get treatment for them, like choosing therapy or sharing their experiences in a dark humor kind of way online.

    #19

    Screenshot of an unhinged message posted by a woman nominating men of the year in a chaotic conversation.

    macys.secrets Report

    #20

    Text message exchange showing a hospital IV stand with fluid bags and caption naming man of the year.

    maltokool Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a text conversation nominating men of the year with a surprising and unhinged message.

    lizzyspams30 Report

    In fact, 53% of Gen Zers have sought professional mental health services at some point, and 87% report feeling comfortable discussing their mental health. In addition, 60% report being able to freely share their struggles, like the women participating in this trend did. However, we can’t discredit the previous generations, as they also had a part in paving the way for Gen Z’s openness by increasing awareness of mental health and helping to reduce the stigma.

    #22

    Screenshot of a message nominating a man of the year with a humorous and unhinged text conversation.

    ayebeeemoji Report

    dzessagolden avatar
    Dzessa Golden
    Dzessa Golden
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes you freakin ding-dong! It is both of those things why don’t you know that

    #23

    Screenshot of a text message revealing unhinged feelings, showcasing men of the year moments shared by women online.

    ellakatevinspam Report

    #24

    Screenshot of an intense message from a woman to Alex, highlighting unhinged moments in men of the year posts.

    uhhlexis_775 Report

    “Young people today are much more willing to talk about their mental health,” agrees Patrick Griswold, MSN, M.Ed., RN. “The stigma around mental health struggles has significantly decreased because it’s harder to stigmatize something that’s so widespread. Therapy is now seen as beneficial, and as more people engage with it and find it helpful, the stigma continues to fade.”
    #25

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message nominating a man of the year in a chaotic conversation.

    xyvuxgabs Report

    #26

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message conversation shared by women, featuring chaotic and confusing messages about love and relationships.

    yearns4love Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a text conversation highlighting unhinged messages in a men of the year nomination post.

    berkeleylandrum Report

    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange involving the Maslow pyramid with men of the year nomination theme.

    jadeaufsonne_ Report

    dzessagolden avatar
    #29

    Text message screenshot with emotional apology showing a chaotic relationship scene from women nominating men of the year.

    justjacepoopy Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a shocking text message in a women post nominating men of the year conversation.

    seceretlifeofaith Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a texting conversation showing an unhinged message nominating men of the year by women.

    ascambe1 Report

    #32

    Screenshot of an unhinged message from women of the year sharing insane and wild texts online.

    maxx_starcevich Report

    #33

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message from a woman nominating men of the year with a blunt breakup message.

    lolaleftthechatt Report

    #34

    Woman in glasses holding a drink, sharing an unhinged screenshot nominating men of the year for chaotic behavior.

    bossdonbarnold Report

    #35

    Screenshot of an unhinged message with text nominating a man of the year in a digital chat conversation.

    username6364756252 Report

    #36

    Woman sharing unhinged screenshots about men of the year with expressive gestures in a colorful room.

    not.cali44 Report

    #37

    Young woman shares unhinged screenshot nominating man of the year for abandoning her and their baby after pregnancy news.

    peee.bee Report

    #38

    Text message screenshot showing a crashed car with a caption highlighting men of the year in an unhinged context.

    beauxyeuxpleindevie Report

    #39

    Screenshot of an insane and unhinged text message nominating a man for men of the year.

    fruitytootie69 Report

    #40

    Woman posing for selfie with text overlay about man of the year and ex cheating, highlighting men of the year theme.

    violetaylaa Report

    #41

    Text message conversation showing an unhinged screenshot nominating men of the year with shocking remarks.

    camrynpompalol Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a text reaction to a message, highlighting men of the year in an unhinged conversation.

    t.eonnaa Report

    #43

    Screenshot of an unhinged message from a woman nominating men of the year with emojis and emotional text.

    d1tristy Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a text conversation humorously nominating a man of the year for his unhinged message.

    1lilqueef Report

    #45

    Screenshot of a chaotic text message, part of women posting insane and unhinged screenshots nominating men of the year.

    hadenk12 Report

    #46

    Screenshot of a chaotic text conversation nominating men of the year with urgent, demanding messages on a phone screen.

    lulucantbefound Report

