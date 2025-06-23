The trend started on June 5th on TikTok, when user @violetaylaa posted a selfie video captioned, "My man of the year is my ex who got mad at me when he cheated on me." This is considered to be the earliest video, which used Lorde’s song to call out men for being toxic in relationships. At the time of writing, the video has over 3.2 million views.

Soon after, it inspired others to do the same, and now there are over 179.9K videos under the same sound.

The trend became so popular that even Lorde herself responded with a video reacting to it by rolling and widening her eyes and shaking her head, captioned “These messages...”