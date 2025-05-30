These are some of the most delightfully unhinged microfeminist habits women shared under a viral TikTok by Tori Dunlap. Scroll through and take notes, or better yet, start a few of your own.

Enter microfeminism—small, everyday acts that quietly support women and challenge the patriarchy. And if you're looking for ideas, we’ve got you covered.

Sure, there are big things you can do: educate yourself, speak up, sign petitions, and demand change from institutions. But sometimes, resistance starts with the little things.

Naturally, that realization can make you angry, and honestly, it should. But what do you do with that frustration? How do you push back against a system that feels so deeply entrenched?

When you start paying attention to how the world treats women, it’s hard not to notice the constant stream of unfairness built into everyday life.

#1 Work as a cashier and always ‘forget’ to scan period products

RELATED:

#2 I’m a travel agent and I always book the flights to pair the child with the husband

#3 If a man starts getting angry or rude at work I say something like "I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to make you emotional"

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Assume the drink with the fruit and the umbrella is the man’s order

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 if a man tells me his baby mama is crazy i ask him what size shoes his kids wear

#6 Whenever the dad comes in with the kid to the hospital and doesn't have any basic information, I have him call up his wife and write down all the information in front of me and ask him to memorize it. Like what do you mean you don't know what their ALLERGIES are?

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I’m a middle school teacher and when I have heavy lifting or need to open a jar (I teach art), I always get a girl to help me! And I make a big deal of how strong she is.

#8 I say “sorry i don’t have any change” to guys calling me or whistling at me on the street

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I have a woman tattooed on my arm and everytime someone asks me who it is I say God

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Not really microfeminism but I only go to female doctors and practitioners now🥰 men never believed my pain and symptoms so I don’t believe that they are capable of passing their exams

#11 immediately assuming men are talking about women's sports instead of men's

#12 I introduce my friends and their husbands (in that order) and add a superficial adjective before the husband... this is Jane and her beautiful husband Joe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Not me, but my husband’s a real estate agent and always puts the wife first on the contract.

#14 Whenever a dad says he’s “babysitting the kids” or “watching the kids” I say, “oh so you mean you’re just parenting?”

#15 When I was working in a supermarket I never scanned a single pack of tampons or pads because we shouldn’t have to pay for it 😎

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 If I sit next to a man on an airplane I copy his spacial awareness exactly

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 this is very basic but ✨ask them to explain misogynistic jokes✨and then say “I don’t get it, why is that funny?” and watch them scramble for the answer

#18 I don’t do subtle. But in the ER when the dad doesn’t know their child’s basic information or medical history, even insurance provider, I never laugh & smile w/ them to smooth it over. I make them sit in their shame like a mother would be treated if she did the same

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I never hide my period pads, carry them in the open with me when going to the work toilet to change them. Is that feminism? :) i think it should be completely normal

#20 Is it microfeminism to keep my last name after marrying my husband? I kept my last name… and don’t correct people right away when they write my last name after his first name… 😎 then when I do, I say: „no sorry, he has a different last name. Didn’t take mine when we married“

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I'm 6 feet tall and sometimes I tell men I'm only 5'10"

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When I have to announce a promotion at work, I make sure I highlight how OVERQUALIFIED the women are compared to the men in their SAME exact position.

#23 I work at a school and when i have to call parents to pick up their sick kid i call the dad first

#24 “Hello Ladies and sons of Ladies” is how I start any presentation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I ask men "Do you work?" instead of what do you do for work.

#26 Ask my kindergarten students what dad cooked for dinner last night and get v shocked if they say their mom cooked.

#27 Midwife here. When a woman comes in clearly in labor and in pain, I always ask the man with her (their partners) for her information — like who her doctor is, when she’s due, whether she has any allergies, her date of birth, etc. A lot of them can’t answer, so I ask, ‘Oh sorry, I didn’t ask — who are you to her? » Same thing when they’re on their phones during labor — I don’t give them a choice. They have to come help their wife or hold their child.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Walking down the street I don’t get out of the way for a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I tell men food isn’t spicy when it is

#30 My husband and I both work at the same paper mill and one of our coworkers always refers to us as “Jessica and her husband” instead of “Greg and his wife” and it makes me so happy every time I hear it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 not really feminism but i constantly blame the fact that a man probably designed something when an error or design flaw appears

#32 I regularly call men “girl” like I say oh “thanks girl” to grown adult men.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I email like a man. Direct, no excited punctuation. No niceties. Just straightforward.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I correct anyone who calls her Kamala with “you mean Harris”

#35 i call male politicians by their first names only

#36 I dont think this is microfeminism, but I say at least on a weekly basis “men used to go to war and now their wives are paying the bills”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 i lowkey assume every single person on the internet is female (idk if this counts or not 😭😭)

#38 Going to get my doctorate so I’ll be addressed before my husband

#39 Play women’s sports on the tv for my dogs when I’m not home. Boost ratings, increase pay!

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Constantly asking them if they have kids and if not when they will be having kids

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 When my boss asks me to hire a third party service (consultants, lawyers, appraisers, etc.) I only contact women ✨

#42 I love to tell men who are having men tantrums at work that its ok to have big feelings and their feelings are valid but this isn't the place to process their emotions

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 teaching my daughter to speak up when people interrupt her with "excuse me, I'm speaking" and with "I will accept your apology but not your behavior"

#44 i always serve food to my grandmother before my granfather (It IS a really really tiny microfeminism)

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Listed the wife first on all my wedding invites regardless of how we knew the couple. Even my husband’s groomsmen

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 microfeminism is too weak for me. i’ve upgraded to full blown misandry.

#47 I work in pediatrics. when asking questions about the kiddo, I make stronggg eye contact with the dad. 9/10 times he looks at the mom for an answer. I dont break eye contact with him. Just raise my eyebrows in confusion why he doesn't know the last time and how much the baby ate. 🤨

#48 I pretend I’ve never heard of the men’s version of sports. “Oh the nba?? Is that like the wnba but for boys?? So nice to give them a go”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 i rip open my pad as loud as i can in any bathroom im in

#50 I’m a server and I ask the men what their kids want to eat

#51 If a couple doesn’t share a last name, we send mail and cards assuming the female’s last name for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I'm a yearbook editor and for all the Womens sports I simply have the sports name, but for the means I put “boys” in front of each of them (ie soccer and boys soccer)

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Engineer here!! I make every model and all my notes and drawings pink :)

#54 Point out every mistake our construction team makes and say it’s okay because they “don’t have a woman’s eye for detail”

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I'm tall (6'1") and wear high heels to work, so I'm about 6'4"-6'5". Then I stand when talking to the men so they have to look up.

#56 not rlly feminism but if im in traffic ill only let cars in if a woman is driving

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I review and stamp construction documents and submittals in pink so they know a woman is the one correcting their work

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 asking male authors in Q&As how their writing has changed since becoming a father.

#59 i say ma’am but never sir. they enjoy sir a little too much for my taste.

#60 told my male VP I liked his pixie cut, after he got a hair cut ☠️

ADVERTISEMENT