When you start paying attention to how the world treats women, it’s hard not to notice the constant stream of unfairness built into everyday life.

Naturally, that realization can make you angry, and honestly, it should. But what do you do with that frustration? How do you push back against a system that feels so deeply entrenched?

Sure, there are big things you can do: educate yourself, speak up, sign petitions, and demand change from institutions. But sometimes, resistance starts with the little things.

Enter microfeminism—small, everyday acts that quietly support women and challenge the patriarchy. And if you're looking for ideas, we’ve got you covered.

These are some of the most delightfully unhinged microfeminist habits women shared under a viral TikTok by Tori Dunlap. Scroll through and take notes, or better yet, start a few of your own.

Young woman working as cashier at grocery store counter, illustrating microfeminisms used to support women and annoy men. Work as a cashier and always ‘forget’ to scan period products

    Young child seated by airplane window looking outside, illustrating themes of support and microfeminisms for women. I’m a travel agent and I always book the flights to pair the child with the husband

    Man and woman in a heated discussion, illustrating themes of microfeminisms used to support women and annoy men. If a man starts getting angry or rude at work I say something like "I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to make you emotional"

    Frozen cocktail in a glass with a colorful umbrella, representing women sharing unhinged microfeminisms. Assume the drink with the fruit and the umbrella is the man’s order

    Group of diverse women supporting each other and sharing food at a table, highlighting microfeminisms in everyday life. if a man tells me his baby mama is crazy i ask him what size shoes his kids wear

    Whenever the dad comes in with the kid to the hospital and doesn't have any basic information, I have him call up his wife and write down all the information in front of me and ask him to memorize it. Like what do you mean you don't know what their ALLERGIES are?

    Jars of homemade preserves lined up on a wooden shelf representing support for women and microfeminisms. I’m a middle school teacher and when I have heavy lifting or need to open a jar (I teach art), I always get a girl to help me! And I make a big deal of how strong she is.

    Man and woman smiling outdoors engaging in conversation about microfeminisms supporting women and challenging men. I say “sorry i don’t have any change” to guys calling me or whistling at me on the street

    Close-up of a person with tattooed arms crossed, representing microfeminisms supporting women and challenging norms. I have a woman tattooed on my arm and everytime someone asks me who it is I say God

    Female doctor using stethoscope to examine patient, illustrating care and microfeminisms supporting women and health. Not really microfeminism but I only go to female doctors and practitioners now🥰 men never believed my pain and symptoms so I don’t believe that they are capable of passing their exams

    Female athlete holding basketball in gym, representing women empowerment and microfeminisms supporting women. immediately assuming men are talking about women's sports instead of men's

    Two women supporting women shake hands with a man during a friendly meeting in a bright office setting. I introduce my friends and their husbands (in that order) and add a superficial adjective before the husband... this is Jane and her beautiful husband Joe.

    Three people outdoors smiling and shaking hands, illustrating women supporting each other in microfeminisms. Not me, but my husband’s a real estate agent and always puts the wife first on the contract.

    Toddler and man outdoors in nature, capturing a moment related to women supporting women and microfeminisms discussions. Whenever a dad says he’s “babysitting the kids” or “watching the kids” I say, “oh so you mean you’re just parenting?”

    Deborah B
    I don't respect men who say they're babysitting. A man who is actively a parent says: "I have the kids."

    Woman shopping in a grocery store aisle, illustrating microfeminisms women use to support women and annoy men. When I was working in a supermarket I never scanned a single pack of tampons or pads because we shouldn’t have to pay for it 😎

    Man with beard reaching for airplane overhead controls while seated, illustrating microfeminisms in everyday settings. If I sit next to a man on an airplane I copy his spacial awareness exactly

    Two people talking outdoors near a railing, illustrating microfeminisms used by women to support and challenge men. this is very basic but ✨ask them to explain misogynistic jokes✨and then say “I don’t get it, why is that funny?” and watch them scramble for the answer

    Paramedic organizing stretcher inside ambulance at night, highlighting themes of support and care in microfeminisms. I don’t do subtle. But in the ER when the dad doesn’t know their child’s basic information or medical history, even insurance provider, I never laugh & smile w/ them to smooth it over. I make them sit in their shame like a mother would be treated if she did the same

    Stack of white sanitary pads on a blue background representing women’s hygiene in microfeminism discussions. I never hide my period pads, carry them in the open with me when going to the work toilet to change them. Is that feminism? :) i think it should be completely normal

    Ms.GB
    If that's micro feminism I do that do but it never occurred to me that it would be anything other than normal.

    Is it microfeminism to keep my last name after marrying my husband? I kept my last name… and don’t correct people right away when they write my last name after his first name… 😎 then when I do, I say: „no sorry, he has a different last name. Didn’t take mine when we married“

    Young woman walking confidently outdoors in a coral outfit, representing women and microfeminisms in a modern urban setting. I'm 6 feet tall and sometimes I tell men I'm only 5'10"

    Deborah B
    Isn't that just buying into the misogynisic beauty standard requiring women to be shorter than men? Be 6 foot, and wear 4 inch heels if you want to, and flaunt your height, and tell men "Don't be insecure, I love short men."

    When I have to announce a promotion at work, I make sure I highlight how OVERQUALIFIED the women are compared to the men in their SAME exact position.

    Woman leading a discussion on microfeminisms to support women while engaging attentive young female students in a classroom. I work at a school and when i have to call parents to pick up their sick kid i call the dad first

    Smiling woman with long red hair standing by glass board illustrating microfeminisms used to support women and annoy men. “Hello Ladies and sons of Ladies” is how I start any presentation

    Woman working at a cluttered desk, surrounded by papers and a computer, illustrating microfeminisms supporting women. I ask men "Do you work?" instead of what do you do for work.

    A diverse group of children raising hands in a classroom setting, highlighting women supporting and empowering girls. Ask my kindergarten students what dad cooked for dinner last night and get v shocked if they say their mom cooked.

    Close-up of woman in striped dress holding pink flowers, symbolizing support for women and microfeminisms. Midwife here. When a woman comes in clearly in labor and in pain, I always ask the man with her (their partners) for her information — like who her doctor is, when she’s due, whether she has any allergies, her date of birth, etc. A lot of them can’t answer, so I ask, ‘Oh sorry, I didn’t ask — who are you to her? » Same thing when they’re on their phones during labor — I don’t give them a choice. They have to come help their wife or hold their child.

    Walking down the street I don’t get out of the way for a man.

    I tell men food isn’t spicy when it is

    Man and woman collaborating at a desk with computer, illustrating themes of microfeminisms supporting women in the workplace. My husband and I both work at the same paper mill and one of our coworkers always refers to us as “Jessica and her husband” instead of “Greg and his wife” and it makes me so happy every time I hear it.

    Two people working at computers in an office, representing women sharing microfeminisms to support women and challenge men not really feminism but i constantly blame the fact that a man probably designed something when an error or design flaw appears

    Judes
    I don't really like this one because there's already an assumption that men build and design everything and it's not challenging that assumption.

    A woman and a man having a conversation in a modern room, illustrating microfeminisms supporting women. I regularly call men “girl” like I say oh “thanks girl” to grown adult men.

    Close-up of a laptop screen displaying an open Gmail inbox on Safari, illustrating digital communication and support. I email like a man. Direct, no excited punctuation. No niceties. Just straightforward.

    I correct anyone who calls her Kamala with “you mean Harris”

    i call male politicians by their first names only

    I dont think this is microfeminism, but I say at least on a weekly basis “men used to go to war and now their wives are paying the bills”

    i lowkey assume every single person on the internet is female (idk if this counts or not 😭😭)

    Going to get my doctorate so I’ll be addressed before my husband

    Play women’s sports on the tv for my dogs when I’m not home. Boost ratings, increase pay!

    Constantly asking them if they have kids and if not when they will be having kids

    When my boss asks me to hire a third party service (consultants, lawyers, appraisers, etc.) I only contact women ✨

    I love to tell men who are having men tantrums at work that its ok to have big feelings and their feelings are valid but this isn't the place to process their emotions

    teaching my daughter to speak up when people interrupt her with "excuse me, I'm speaking" and with "I will accept your apology but not your behavior"

    i always serve food to my grandmother before my granfather (It IS a really really tiny microfeminism)

    Listed the wife first on all my wedding invites regardless of how we knew the couple. Even my husband’s groomsmen

    microfeminism is too weak for me. i’ve upgraded to full blown misandry.

    Man reading a book to a baby, illustrating support for women through nurturing and family bonding with microfeminisms. I work in pediatrics. when asking questions about the kiddo, I make stronggg eye contact with the dad. 9/10 times he looks at the mom for an answer. I dont break eye contact with him. Just raise my eyebrows in confusion why he doesn't know the last time and how much the baby ate. 🤨

    Large crowded indoor arena with vibrant lighting illustrating women supporting microfeminisms at a public event. I pretend I’ve never heard of the men’s version of sports. “Oh the nba?? Is that like the wnba but for boys?? So nice to give them a go”

    i rip open my pad as loud as i can in any bathroom im in

    Ms.GB
    Women are aware women have periods and have to change their pads and tampons.

    I’m a server and I ask the men what their kids want to eat

    If a couple doesn’t share a last name, we send mail and cards assuming the female’s last name for the family.

    I'm a yearbook editor and for all the Womens sports I simply have the sports name, but for the means I put “boys” in front of each of them (ie soccer and boys soccer)

    Engineer here!! I make every model and all my notes and drawings pink :)

    Point out every mistake our construction team makes and say it’s okay because they “don’t have a woman’s eye for detail”

    I'm tall (6'1") and wear high heels to work, so I'm about 6'4"-6'5". Then I stand when talking to the men so they have to look up.

    not rlly feminism but if im in traffic ill only let cars in if a woman is driving

    I review and stamp construction documents and submittals in pink so they know a woman is the one correcting their work

    asking male authors in Q&As how their writing has changed since becoming a father.

    i say ma’am but never sir. they enjoy sir a little too much for my taste.

    told my male VP I liked his pixie cut, after he got a hair cut ☠️

