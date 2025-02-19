Somebody asked the internet, “What is a recent fashion trend you can’t stand?”, and netizens were only too happy to weigh in. Here’s a collection of peoples’ hottest takes on modern fashion.

It was Oscar Wilde who said, “Fashion is a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six months.” and, looking around at some fashion victims these days, his words ring remarkably true.

#1 Cut outs in every dress and crops everywhere! Like just let me buy something that covers up all my pudgy belly.

#2 Inch-long fake eyelashes.

#3 Finger nails longer than a guitar pick, Just think about how much dirt builds up under.

Fashion has been part of human history for as long as people have worn clothes—whether for survival, status, or self-expression. What started as a necessity in prehistoric times has transformed into an ever-evolving industry that mirrors societal changes, technological advancements, and cultural shifts. Early humans weren’t thinking about fashion statements, but they still needed clothing to survive harsh conditions. Animal hides, woven grass, and plant fibers were among the first materials used. As humans developed tools, they started decorating their clothing with beads, bones, and shells, giving way to the earliest known personal styles. Even back then, clothing began to reflect status and community ties. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 That broccoli hairstyle guys have.

#5 People who get those fat lip injections, like, it doesn't look good.

#6 Bike shorts with heels and a blazer.

As societies developed and evolved, so did the complexity of their clothing. Ancient Egyptians favored light, breathable linen and their love for gold and intricate jewelry also made its way into fashion, showing off wealth and power. Meanwhile, in Greece, garments like the chiton were designed for both function and elegance. ADVERTISEMENT The Middle Ages saw clothing become a direct reflection of social class. Nobility and royalty wore intricate, heavy garments with embroidery, fur, and jewels, while common folk stuck to simpler tunics and woolen clothing. Sumptuary laws even dictated who could wear what, making sure the rich maintained their visual dominance.

#7 Wearing a triangle bikini top UPSIDE DOWN??? is it really necessary?!

#8 Those microscopic luxury bags that can't even fit a phone in them.

#9 Dried out, untrimmed, long beards.

During the Renaissance, fashion became even more structured and decorative. Tailored silhouettes, lace, and voluminous sleeves took center stage. The Baroque and Rococo periods pushed the envelope further, with corsets, extravagant wigs, and gowns so wide they required special doorways! Clothing wasn’t just fabric—it was a statement of wealth, creativity, and power. With the Industrial Revolution came mass production, and suddenly, the latest styles weren’t just for the wealthy elite. The invention of the sewing machine made styled clothing more accessible, and fashion magazines started popping up, allowing people to follow trends more easily.

#10 Brazilian butt lift.

#11 This is not clothes related but these instagram house decors where everything is either beige or has accent of sepia colors. Even the kids clothes match the decor. That ain't real life.

#12 Everything that is only cool because it has a logo on it. I have a friend who lately only wears things if the logo is visible: a belt that only has this big H from hermes in the middle, her handbags are all Michael Kors, the logo has to be on the shoes, sweaters and shirts are only allowed if the logo is on it and even her earrings are just studs that spell out "RLL" from Ralph Lauren...

I think it is one way to make expensive clothes look trashy.

In the 20s, flappers defied tradition with short hemlines, while in the 40s, World War II rationing led to more practical styles. In the 50s, Dior’s "New Look" celebrated femininity, while the 60s and 70s saw the rise of movements like punks, mods, and hippies, each with their own fashion statement to make. The 80s and 90s were defined by bold colors, the adoption of streetwear, and the influence of hip-hop culture. Modern fashion is a heady mix of past influences, technology, and sustainability. Fast fashion has made trends more accessible than ever, but concerns about environmental impact have led to a rise in ethical and sustainable fashion. Diversity and inclusivity are now at the forefront, challenging traditional beauty and style standards.

#13 Cropped tops that look like normal length tops in store. Why is it so difficult to find shirts that go past the bellybutton?

#14 For the love of God why is the mullet back??

#15 Overlining your Cupid's bow. It looks ridiculous, like two blobs of bubble gum stacked on each other.

Looking ahead, the fashion industry is likely to focus on sustainability, tech-infused clothing, and even digital fashion for virtual worlds. No matter what trends come and go, one thing is for sure: fashion will always be a reflection of the times and the people who wear it. Are there any recent fashion trends in this list that make absolutely no sense to you? Upvote the ones you find nastiest and don’t forget to leave a comment if any of them triggered you!

#16 Those Uggs that look like my grandmother’s house slippers from 1947. All that fluff is not intended to be used on an outdoor shoe for a reason, and every time I see someone wearing them I think about them walking through an Arby’s bathroom with the fluff absorbing all the human waste on the floor and becoming a diarrhea soaked foot paintbrush that leaves wet bacterial trails everywhere you go….





Edit: if you wear regular Uggs out at least you have a rubber sole and suede in most places that would touch nastiness. the Fluff Yeah style slides that I am specifically talking about are a furry sole (sides and top, not sure what the bottom is), with furry toe area.

#17 The spiked eyebrow thing where women literally brush their eyebrows up. I’m sorry for whoever fell for this trend but it is *horrendous*! Literally, every time I’ve seen it I thought they had wild eyebrows that they’ve never touched…and then you get closer and see it’s on purpose. I’m a dude with big eyebrows and *no one’s* should look more unkempt than mine (except possibly elderly men that stopped caring 30 years prior)!

#18 Super overpriced clothes with holes in them.

#19 Fila shoes. No idea why people like those bulky abominations so much, they make ya look like a Kingdom Hearts character.

#20 People getting tattoos, even temporary ones, inside their bottom lip. It's weird to see someone show it off on an Instagram or Snapchat story.

#21 I don't like the makeup trend that makes everyone look identical. Using too-dark foundation for white people or too-light for black/brown people, contouring their faces so that their noses are really thin, their lips are all perfectly round (no cupids bow?!) And their eyes are very heavily shadowed. I admire the skill required to do the makeup but it disturbs me how everyone wants to look the same, plus the altering of skin tone.



If you've ever seen the video where someone does makeup on an egg and it turns out looking the same as a lot of people you will know the trend i mean!

#22 Fast fashion as a whole. Nothing but pure waste of resources.

#23 I absolutely hate today's fashion of 90s grunge meets sporty spice and the fact that people think they are being original. The 90s was only 10 years ago!

#24 The mom jeans. I don't need my booty looking 2 feet long.

#25 I think Tiktok has ruined everything, all I see is people following tiktok´s trends, buying fast fashion and dropshipping brands and think their style is original.

#26 Bass pro shop hats. You don’t like bass pro shop. You don’t fish. You probably don’t even like the hat. You’re just dressing up in a tiktoker costume essentially.

#27 Young girls wearing giant white Dad sneakers with obnoxious platform soles.

#28 That whole bella swan trend where Abercrombie tops from like 10 years ago are being sold for hundreds of dollars on depop.

#29 I don't know if it's gotten beyond NZ, but here a lot of young guys are wearing matching shorts and shirts with fruit prints on them, I see it all the time, it's so bizzare. Pineapple has been especially popular this season.

