Wearing a wig for the first time can be an emotional experience. It might feel a bit strange at first—like a hat you’re not used to. But for people dealing with medical hair loss, or just wanting to switch up their look, wigs can be cathartic. They can give you an extra pep in your step and make you feel fabulous.

But it’s also an emotional roller coaster. You may feel self-conscious while stepping out in a wig for the first time. Here’s the thing: you’re not alone. The online wig community is packed with supportive folks dishing out tips, tricks, and their personal journeys.

We at Bored Panda collected the eight best tips that will help you deal with the first-time jitters. So, take a deep breath and get ready to learn how wearing a wig can be empowering, fun, and give you a whole lot of confidence.

1. It’s Trial And Error

Image credits: danirussohair

Image credits: Reddit

Finding the perfect wig is like finding the perfect shoes—it has to fit snuggly, feel comfortable, but most importantly – look right. Sometimes you may be excited to try on a fancy wig you bought online, however, when you put it on… it’s not quite what you expected. Maybe the color doesn’t compliment you, or the style is a tad too weird.

When this happens, don’t worry, and think of it as an experiment. Trying each wig will help you figure out what works best for you. Maybe the super curly wig that looked amazing online, feels poofy on your head. Or perhaps that sleek, straight wig that looked great on the mannequin, doesn’t suit your facial features.

Trial and error is all part of the wig-wearing journey. Luckily, most places give you a virtual or in-store consultation to understand your desired style, length, and color. However, if you are buying a wig without consultation, make sure you know your head and face measurements. Yes, face measurements are important too. A 12-inch wig might end on the chin for someone with an oval-shaped face. On the other hand, it may reach the shoulders for a heart-shaped face.

Also, if you are in a learning phase, and still trying to understand what works best for you, check if an online wig shop accepts returns.

2. It Will Boost Your Confidence

Image credits: hairalicious

Wearing a wig can be a total game-changer! It’s an instant makeover that can transform not just your look, but how you feel about yourself.

Image credits: Reddit

Imagine waking up in the morning and not having to worry about a bad hair day. It’s amazing how feeling good about your hair can instantly put you in a better mood! And, you get plenty of compliments to boot!

Image credits: Reddit

“It’s a tool for healing and putting a smile on someone’s face. Hair loss can sometimes feel like losing a part of yourself. If wigs help someone regain even a bit of confidence, it’s truly rewarding.” says Šarūnė, the founder of Hairalicious, a popular online shop for natural wigs.

Image credits: hairalicious

3. Nobody Cares If It’s Your Real Hair Or A Wig

Image credits: Reddit

A lot of online users shared that they felt self-conscious or like an imposter when they first stepped out wearing a wig. But here’s the thing – nobody cares whether that hair is growing out of your scalp or not!

Image credits: hairalicious

We always tend to overthink when it comes to ourselves. Literally, nothing bad would happen if people found out your hair was a wig. So, you don’t have to “trick” people to feel good in a wig. You just choose the style you like. Once people get used to it they really won’t think anything of it at all. That is if they ever notice your hair is a wig in the first place!

Image credits: Reddit

Now, wigs are just another fashion accessory that can make you look and feel beautiful. Also, modern wigs, especially lace fronts, look incredibly natural. So much so that people often can’t tell the difference.

4. It Will Take Some Getting Used To

Image credits: Reddit

It’s an adjustment, for sure. It might feel a bit strange initially. One of the first things you’ll notice is how it feels on your head. It might seem a bit snug or even a tad warm at first, but you’ll soon get used to it. With practice, you’ll be able to get it positioned just right, so it looks natural and feels secure.

Once you get used to wearing the wig, then it will feel strange NOT to wear one! It’s like wearing glasses. It takes a little time to adjust but you get used to it pretty quickly, and can even feel like something’s missing when going without it after a while.

Although, dealing with the heat can be a little challenging. “Opt for shorter wigs with less hair for the hot season or consider a full lace wig. Full lace wigs are more breathable and lightweight, allowing for better airflow and comfort in warmer temperatures,” advises Šarūnė, who offers expert guidance through her online wig learning platform, Wig Academy.

Give yourself a little time. With practice and experience, wearing a wig will feel like a natural part of your routine.

5. Yes, You Will Look Different But That’s Not A Bad Thing

Image credits: hairalicious

Image credits: Reddit

Image credits: Reddit

Many people say “I don’t feel like me,” when they put on a hairpiece for the first time. You might feel the hair’s “too much”, or “wiggy”. The thing is we are so used to our hair looking a certain way that a sudden change (for the better) can be intimidating.

Most likely, the extra density is the main issue, which makes the wig look “wiggy”. Here’s what you can do for that:

Choose a brand with the right hair density to your liking.

Trim bangs and baby hair to blend with your natural hairline.

Thin out sections around the face.

Wear your wig at home to get comfortable with it.

Try changing the parting side or restyling. Sometimes, this is all you need to make the wig look more natural.

Always remember why you chose to wear a wig – to switch up your look. So, allow yourself to step out of your comfort zone. Plus, you’ll find that people around you are often more complimentary and supportive than you might expect.

6. Human Hair Is Better Than Synthetic

Image credits: hairalicious

Image credits: Reddit

One debate often comes up in the wig community: human hair vs. synthetic. While both have their merits, human hair is often a better choice. The natural look and feel of human hair is unbeatable. They mimic the texture, shine, and movement of real hair, making them virtually indistinguishable from your own locks.

Human hair wigs are also durable and last longer. While synthetic wigs are easier on the wallet initially, they don’t hold up well over time (especially longer synthetic wigs that fall below the shoulders) and are not versatile when it comes to styling.

Human hair is also more breathable and will not irritate your scalp or make it hot. Human hair wigs allow a larger parting area and can be straightened, curled, styled, and cut in any way. On the other hand, short synthetic wigs are meant to be worn as they are, in one particular style.

Of course, synthetic wigs have their place too. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance short option, or need a quick temporary new style on a budget, go for synthetic wigs.

Note: Long synthetic wigs tangle extremely quickly, so they are not low-maintenance.

7. Don’t Be Afraid To Experiment With Colors

Image credits: hairalicious

Image credits: Reddit

Image credits: Reddit

If you’ve hesitated to dye your natural hair, this is a chance to try different colors without a long-term commitment. And, you might be surprised at how flattering a color you never considered can be.

“If you have a warm skin tone, consider shades like honey blonde and chestnut brown, which will beautifully highlight your golden undertones beautifully. For those with cool skin tones, ash blonde and cool brown can neutralize pinkish or blue undertones, creating a flattering look,” adds Šarūnė from Hairalicious.

8. It’s A Freeing Experience

Image credits: hairalicious

Image credits: Reddit

People with severely damaged or thinning hair can find wearing wigs to be a liberating experience. Losing hair can impact confidence. However, wigs offer a practical solution as they restore a natural appearance. They can help you reclaim a sense of normalcy in your everyday routine.

Image credits: Reddit

Image credits: Reddit

Make The Most Of Your Wigs

Finding realistic wigs that don’t look odd on your head, can be challenging, to say the least. Not to mention – most people don’t understand how to “break in” a wig.

Luckily, there are lots of places that now make the journey to choosing and wearing wigs less distressing. Check out the Hairalicious Wig Academy to learn how to choose the right wig for you and find tips to make it feel comfortable and look natural.

