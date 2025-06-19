That’s why one woman’s TikTok question struck such a nerve. She asked, “What’s your favorite everyday thing you had to teach a man?” The responses flooded in, ranging from laugh-out-loud ridiculous to genuinely shocking. From explaining how periods work, to covering hygiene basics, to awkward lessons about consent, women shared it all. And let’s just say, the internet had thoughts.

There’s something heartwarming about teaching your loved ones something new. But let’s be honest: sometimes that joy quickly turns into comedy, or even mild alarm, when the lesson is about something painfully basic . You know, the kind of stuff you’d expect any grown adult to already understand. And yet, real life loves to surprise us.

#1 My ex had a superiority complex about his music taste and when he showed me a new super unique song he found it gave me so much joy to tell him it was actually the Kardashian theme song

#2 How to use a colander. He was washing the blueberries individually under the sink and laying them in the colander.

#3 That if you have twins you’re not pregnant for 18 months

We can’t possibly know everything, and honestly, that’s what makes life exciting. There’s always something new to learn, whether it’s random trivia, a breaking headline, or even a hobby that lights you up inside. The key is to never stop growing. Expanding your knowledge base doesn’t have to be complicated; it just takes curiosity and an open mind. But here’s the thing: while learning new stuff is great, getting the basics right is just as important. It can feel pretty awkward when someone fumbles through the very simple stuff, especially life skills or biological facts that affect everyday experiences. Take this stat, for instance: out of every 1,000 people, about 504 are men and 496 are women. That’s nearly an even split, yet basic awareness is still so uneven.

#4 That babies do not infact grow in the stomach of a woman and instead there’s a whole organ for it called the uterus

#5 I had to teach a man that the title of his own job was in fact not ‘soup chef’, but ‘sous chef’…

#6 That I can’t just “hold it in” when I start my period

Bored Panda caught up with Dr. Alka Pradhan, a general physician who's been running her clinic in Mumbai for over 30 years. With a career built on trust and compassion, she's seen it all and heard it all, too. "Husbands, concerned fathers, even curious brothers often come in with questions about periods," she shared with a smile. And honestly, their curiosity doesn't come from ignorance; it comes from love. "They want to help the women in their lives but just don't know where to begin." That's where Dr. Pradhan steps in, gently guiding them, one honest conversation at a time.

#7 Which order to use shampoo and conditioner...

#8 that women don’t all have their periods at the same time every month ?? (he thought we all had it from the 1st to 7th of the month)

#9 Consent

Dr. Pradhan explains, "Many people confuse a woman’s period with her menstrual cycle, but they’re not the same. The period is just the few days she actually bleeds. The menstrual cycle, on the other hand, includes the entire time from the start of one period to the start of the next. It’s commonly said to be 28 days long, but that’s just an average. Many women have cycles ranging from 21 to 35 days. It’s also important to know that things like stress, emotions, travel, weight changes, or medication can all shift the timing. So when someone asks why a woman’s period is ‘late,’ it’s often just how her body naturally responds. Everyone’s cycle is a little different, and that’s completely normal.”

#10 the word "no"

#11 had to explain the concept of other people having emotions different than his step. by. step. with multiple examples „how would you feel in that situation?” „i’m not in that situation, what do you mean?”

#12 he asked me if the eggs come out of the chicken with the shell or they put the shell around it in the egg factory..

One of the most frustrating misconceptions Dr. Pradhan encounters is about pain. Many still believe women are exaggerating their discomfort. This stereotype not only discredits real medical issues like dysmenorrhea but also adds to the emotional burden women already carry. Dr. Pradhan shares, “One of the most harmful things I hear is ‘women fake period pain.’ That’s completely false. Period pain is very real, and for many women, it can be debilitating. We should believe and support, not dismiss or mock their discomfort.”

#13 that Gnomeo and Juliet was actually based on a Shakespeare play and wasn't an original piece of media

#14 That Stevie Nicks wasn’t a male basketball player

#15 to wash his hands after going to the toilet

The idea that menstruation makes women “impure” is still deeply rooted in many cultures. It shows up in temple restrictions, kitchen bans, and even in whispered shame during conversations. These beliefs do real harm by isolating women and making them feel dirty for something entirely natural. Dr. Pradhan explains, “Another common myth is that ‘periods are impure.’ This belief has no scientific basis and only adds unnecessary shame to something perfectly natural. A woman on her period is not dirty, she is functioning as biology intended.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 that bedsheets and towels aren’t self cleaning and do infact need put in the washer… he didn’t realize his mum had been doing it for him for his whole life and moved out and let that s**t rot for a YEAR

#17 The difference between your and you’re. And guess what his major was? Journalism

#18 That liquids can in fact have calories. He literally thought that juicing fruit removed the calories

Ever noticed how sanitary pads are often double-wrapped and handed over like contraband at stores? That awkwardness has to go. Hiding period products only adds to the stigma and makes girls and women feel ashamed for something basic and essential. Dr. Pradhan says, “Then there’s the idea that pads or tampons should be hidden or wrapped in shame. Why? Sanitary products are essential healthcare items. No one feels awkward buying bandages: why should this be any different?”

#19 I taught my first boyfriend how to make a cheese toastie and he said ‘you’ve changed my life’

#20 That it’s “out of the blue” and not “out of the bloom” (while I was breaking up with him)

#21 That the plural of woman is women…

Another myth that refuses to go away is about pregnancy during periods. Many assume it’s a safe time, which can lead to some unexpected surprises. While it’s less likely, it’s not impossible. That’s why understanding the menstrual cycle fully matters. Dr. Pradhan clarifies, “Many still believe a woman can’t get pregnant during her period. That’s not entirely true. While the chances are lower, sperm can live inside the body for days, and early ovulation can result in pregnancy. Always be informed.”

#22 He thought that me dying my hair was permanent. As in he thought it‘d keep coming out of my scalp as the dye color. Had to carefully explain to him that it grows out

#23 that he did in fact need to attend a job interview to get a job. he said it’s fine because “he knows he’s capable” - yeah okay but they don’t??

#24 That Marie Antoinette was a historical figure, not an influencer living in 2024

Some folks think exercise and periods don't mix, but studies say otherwise. Yet the myth persists, making many women feel guilty for working out. Dr. Pradhan notes, "Some people claim physical activity should be avoided on your period, but that's outdated advice. Exercise can actually help relieve cramps and improve mood. Movement isn't harmful; it can be beneficial." "While it's easy to point fingers at men for not knowing enough, sometimes women also carry old, inaccurate beliefs. It could be due to culture, upbringing, or lack of education. But the point is, it's time we normalize period conversations for everyone. Talking openly about it can change minds, break taboos, and even save lives," concludes Dr. Pradhan.

#25 ham does not come from the ham bird (?)

#26 Who Frida Kahlo was.

#27 he pointed to my head and said “there’s something in your hair” it was a bobby pin so i showed him how it worked and he said “oh i thought those were only in video games for picking locks”

While there’s really no excuse, it’s somewhat understandable that some men don’t fully grasp how periods work. It’s not something they personally go through, after all. But still—these posts? They go beyond clueless. They show just how far some guys are from understanding even the basics. They are a wild ride through ignorance, comedy, and frustration. Which one of these made you laugh, cringe, or want to hand someone a biology textbook?

#28 the difference between platonic and romantic feelings and i’m not even kidding he straight up told me he didn’t know the difference

#29 What the word “candid” meant. He told me it was cool that I knew so many “big words”

#30 that you have to actually clean the bathtub with cleaning products, just because it gets filled with water doesent mean it cleans it

#31 My husband is wonderful and definitely not a manchild, but I did have to teach him that salt and pepper mixed together did not make paprika

#32 The you have to brush your teeth in the morning AND night (no doing it for twice as long one time a day is NOT THE SAME THING???)

#33 boil water

#34 what misogynistic meant, he said, and I quote, 'can you guys stop using such big words? i don't understand.

#35 That you should say hello to people who greet you at the door. How to cook pasta, how to spray cleaner on a table, how to have a basic conversation, basic words, how to stick food in an air fryer. my ex lol

#36 said he knew the 'science stuff' behind periods, when I said about bleeding he was shocked and asked where we bleed from, do we just get loads of cuts on our skin that bleed... what?

#37 he tried to teach ME how period works

#38 That several doesn’t mean exactly seven

#39 That brexit isn't leaving Europe it's leaving the European Union

#40 not only americans get wisdom teeh

#41 that a period isn’t an hour long

#42 How to tie his shoes (he was 27)

#43 how to change bedding.

#44 the months of the year in order….

#45 see weaponised incompetence doesnt work on me bc when my ex told me he doesnt know how to do laundry i said "thats embarrassing." and went back to what i was doing lmao

#46 that twins weren’t just two ppl who happened to look alike; but, in fact, siblings.

#47 Washing the OUTSIDE of pans, plates etc… ?? “We don’t cook / eat on the outside of the plates so it does not have to be cleaned” ? Bro

#48 If it says “refrigerate after opening” that means you have to put it in the refrigerator

#49 I bought my ex face moisturizer and he said “how did u learn about this”

#50 that you do infact have to pay for WiFi and it doesn’t just come free with every house, his response? “wow that sucks, at least I never have that problem because I have wifi”

#51 one of my male flatmates asked me if someone split something when i was mopping, like no you just have to mop sometimes???

#52 pickles don’t grow in the wild and are actually cucumbers

#53 how to clip his nails… he just chewed them all (both fingers and toes) before i taught him

#54 Stigma isn’t short for astigmatism

#55 That women that like like typical feminine things like pink are not less intelligent just for liking something different

#56 Your hair typically gets darker when wet. He noticed my blonde hair turned brown while in a pool

#57 that shopping at walmart doesn’t count as thrifting

#58 The freezer will defrost if you don’t close the door properly

#59 what ‘male loneliness epidemic’ meant. he asked why i was using such big words x

#60 teaching my 18yo brother that you do in fact need to wash ur hands after using the bathroom. you cant just splash them with water and call it a day

#61 That it’s “self esteem” not “self of steam”

#62 That cleaning a glass stovetop with steel wool will, in fact, scratch it

#63 that you have to buy clothes detergent for the washing machine, not dish soap or showergel

#64 he supported the orange man and had absolutely no idea what he was doing he only supported him because he didn’t think that a woman should be president

#65 How to empty lint from a dryer… you know… so it doesn’t go on fire

#66 That the electricity turns off when the bill isn’t paid, there aren’t monthly ‘power outages’

#67 Empathy

#68 not an everyday thing but that the "cats are liquid" thing is a joke. as in, he thought cats literally turn from a solid to liquid when they fit in a small space...

#69 that me having a PTSD flashback isn’t me “thinking about other men” when i’m with him and doesn’t mean i don’t “feel safe” around him

#70 that you can’t put a tin of beans in the microwave, they have to be out of the tin….

#71 that washington and washington d.c were infact not the same thing. same with mexico and new mexico

#72 That the term is “acid reflux” as in the regurgitation or a backwards flow of a substance. Not reflex… he was in nursing school btw.