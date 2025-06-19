ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something heartwarming about teaching your loved ones something new. But let’s be honest: sometimes that joy quickly turns into comedy, or even mild alarm, when the lesson is about something painfully basic. You know, the kind of stuff you’d expect any grown adult to already understand. And yet, real life loves to surprise us.

That’s why one woman’s TikTok question struck such a nerve. She asked, “What’s your favorite everyday thing you had to teach a man?” The responses flooded in, ranging from laugh-out-loud ridiculous to genuinely shocking. From explaining how periods work, to covering hygiene basics, to awkward lessons about consent, women shared it all. And let’s just say, the internet had thoughts. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman with long black hair wearing a gray sleeveless top, smiling indoors by large windows with natural light. My ex had a superiority complex about his music taste and when he showed me a new super unique song he found it gave me so much joy to tell him it was actually the Kardashian theme song

Abby Arnold , Vogue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Red colander filled with fresh blueberries on a white surface, illustrating simple and healthy food preparation. How to use a colander. He was washing the blueberries individually under the sink and laying them in the colander.

    lllek1 , Didriks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Pregnant woman in blue shirt gently holding baby bump against a bright yellow background, illustrating twins pregnancy. That if you have twins you’re not pregnant for 18 months

    Manu , Johannes Jander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We can’t possibly know everything, and honestly, that’s what makes life exciting. There’s always something new to learn, whether it’s random trivia, a breaking headline, or even a hobby that lights you up inside. The key is to never stop growing. Expanding your knowledge base doesn’t have to be complicated; it just takes curiosity and an open mind.

    But here’s the thing: while learning new stuff is great, getting the basics right is just as important. It can feel pretty awkward when someone fumbles through the very simple stuff, especially life skills or biological facts that affect everyday experiences. Take this stat, for instance: out of every 1,000 people, about 504 are men and 496 are women. That’s nearly an even split, yet basic awareness is still so uneven.
    #4

    Pregnant woman lying down, gently touching her baby bump, illustrating facts about pregnancy and twins. That babies do not infact grow in the stomach of a woman and instead there’s a whole organ for it called the uterus

    hilma , Natalia Blauth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Chef with tattoos in a professional kitchen preparing food, illustrating patience and skill like pregnancy with twins. I had to teach a man that the title of his own job was in fact not ‘soup chef’, but ‘sous chef’…

    Sarah , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman relaxing on couch holding a hot water bottle, illustrating pregnancy symptoms and discomfort with twins pregnancy. That I can’t just “hold it in” when I start my period

    Amo , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And when it comes to topics like menstruation, many men are surprisingly out of the loop. Myths and taboos still swirl around, leading to confusion, awkwardness, or worse: silence. So why not break those walls down together? Let’s normalize learning the facts because ignorance isn’t cute, but curiosity? That’s always welcome.

    Bored Panda caught up with Dr. Alka Pradhan, a general physician who’s been running her clinic in Mumbai for over 30 years. With a career built on trust and compassion, she’s seen it all and heard it all, too. “Husbands, concerned fathers, even curious brothers often come in with questions about periods,” she shared with a smile. And honestly, their curiosity doesn’t come from ignorance; it comes from love. “They want to help the women in their lives but just don’t know where to begin.” That’s where Dr. Pradhan steps in, gently guiding them, one honest conversation at a time.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Two Maui Moisture hair care bottles with curl care shampoo and conditioner on a windowsill with white blinds. Which order to use shampoo and conditioner...

    kiera__marshall , balesstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Person pulling down underwear in bathroom holding a pregnancy test, illustrating pregnancy and twins concept discussion. that women don’t all have their periods at the same time every month ?? (he thought we all had it from the 1st to 7th of the month)

    lilly , Sora Shimazaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Woman explaining twins pregnancy duration to a man while sitting on a couch covered with a blanket in a living room. Consent

    lespayday , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Pradhan explains, "Many people confuse a woman’s period with her menstrual cycle, but they’re not the same. The period is just the few days she actually bleeds. The menstrual cycle, on the other hand, includes the entire time from the start of one period to the start of the next. It’s commonly said to be 28 days long, but that’s just an average. Many women have cycles ranging from 21 to 35 days. It’s also important to know that things like stress, emotions, travel, weight changes, or medication can all shift the timing. So when someone asks why a woman’s period is ‘late,’ it’s often just how her body naturally responds. Everyone’s cycle is a little different, and that’s completely normal.”
    #10

    Woman in a polka dot dress raising her hand, illustrating women explaining pregnancy facts about twins to men. the word "no"

    kate :) , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A man and woman sitting on outdoor stairs having a serious conversation about twins and pregnancy. had to explain the concept of other people having emotions different than his step. by. step. with multiple examples „how would you feel in that situation?” „i’m not in that situation, what do you mean?”

    ble ble , Gabriel Ponton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Brown eggs arranged in a carton, illustrating the concept of pregnancy duration and twins. he asked me if the eggs come out of the chicken with the shell or they put the shell around it in the egg factory..

    lejla , Jakub Kapusnak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i once went around telling people that they put the shells on in the egg factory. It worked too...I had one of my friends googling "are eggshells real?" in the middle of class 😭😭

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most frustrating misconceptions Dr. Pradhan encounters is about pain. Many still believe women are exaggerating their discomfort. This stereotype not only discredits real medical issues like dysmenorrhea but also adds to the emotional burden women already carry.

    Dr. Pradhan shares, “One of the most harmful things I hear is ‘women fake period pain.’ That’s completely false. Period pain is very real, and for many women, it can be debilitating. We should believe and support, not dismiss or mock their discomfort.”
    #13

    Two animated garden gnomes holding hands outdoors with a flamingo and mushroom nearby, symbolizing twins and pregnancy. that Gnomeo and Juliet was actually based on a Shakespeare play and wasn't an original piece of media

    Sophie , Rocket Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman with long curly hair wearing layered necklaces and dark outfit, speaking about pregnancy and twins in an indoor setting. That Stevie Nicks wasn’t a male basketball player

    Marin McCarthy , CBS Sunday Morning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person washing hands in a bathroom sink with running water, highlighting hygiene and self-care routines for women. to wash his hands after going to the toilet

    viva , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The idea that menstruation makes women “impure” is still deeply rooted in many cultures. It shows up in temple restrictions, kitchen bans, and even in whispered shame during conversations. These beliefs do real harm by isolating women and making them feel dirty for something entirely natural.

    Dr. Pradhan explains, “Another common myth is that ‘periods are impure.’ This belief has no scientific basis and only adds unnecessary shame to something perfectly natural. A woman on her period is not dirty, she is functioning as biology intended.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Woman making a bed in a bedroom, illustrating concepts related to pregnancy and having twins. that bedsheets and towels aren’t self cleaning and do infact need put in the washer… he didn’t realize his mum had been doing it for him for his whole life and moved out and let that s**t rot for a YEAR

    eilidh , Sandra Seitamaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man and woman having a serious conversation about pregnancy and twins while sitting at a kitchen table with apples nearby. The difference between your and you’re. And guess what his major was? Journalism

    lex , Vitaly Gariev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Woman in striped sweater holding glass of juice with striped straw, illustrating pregnancy and twins discussion. That liquids can in fact have calories. He literally thought that juicing fruit removed the calories

    Roseepsycho , Lala Azizli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ever noticed how sanitary pads are often double-wrapped and handed over like contraband at stores? That awkwardness has to go. Hiding period products only adds to the stigma and makes girls and women feel ashamed for something basic and essential. Dr. Pradhan says, “Then there’s the idea that pads or tampons should be hidden or wrapped in shame. Why? Sanitary products are essential healthcare items. No one feels awkward buying bandages: why should this be any different?”
    #19

    Toasted sandwich cut in half with melted cheese stretching between, illustrating a misconception about pregnancy with twins. I taught my first boyfriend how to make a cheese toastie and he said ‘you’ve changed my life’

    History With Claudia , Patrycja Jadach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    A woman explaining something seriously to a man sitting on a bed, illustrating communication about pregnancy and twins. That it’s “out of the blue” and not “out of the bloom” (while I was breaking up with him)

    Bailey , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A couple sitting on logs in the forest, looking at a smartphone, discussing twins pregnancy facts and experiences. That the plural of woman is women…

    Emma StCyr , A. C. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another myth that refuses to go away is about pregnancy during periods. Many assume it’s a safe time, which can lead to some unexpected surprises. While it’s less likely, it’s not impossible. That’s why understanding the menstrual cycle fully matters. Dr. Pradhan clarifies, “Many still believe a woman can’t get pregnant during her period. That’s not entirely true. While the chances are lower, sperm can live inside the body for days, and early ovulation can result in pregnancy. Always be informed.”
    #22

    Young woman with blue hair wearing a white coat outdoors, reflecting on pregnancy myths about twins and duration. He thought that me dying my hair was permanent. As in he thought it‘d keep coming out of my scalp as the dye color. Had to carefully explain to him that it grows out

    Max , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Man listening attentively to a woman explaining pregnancy facts during a serious conversation in an office setting. that he did in fact need to attend a job interview to get a job. he said it’s fine because “he knows he’s capable” - yeah okay but they don’t??

    puppie , Mina Rad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    18th century aristocratic woman with elaborate hairstyle and pearl accessories in a classical painted portrait. That Marie Antoinette was a historical figure, not an influencer living in 2024

    Aft , Jean-Baptiste André Gautier-Dagoty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some folks think exercise and periods don’t mix, but studies say otherwise. Yet the myth persists, making many women feel guilty for working out. Dr. Pradhan notes, “Some people claim physical activity should be avoided on your period, but that’s outdated advice. Exercise can actually help relieve cramps and improve mood. Movement isn’t harmful; it can be beneficial.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “While it’s easy to point fingers at men for not knowing enough, sometimes women also carry old, inaccurate beliefs. It could be due to culture, upbringing, or lack of education. But the point is, it’s time we normalize period conversations for everyone. Talking openly about it can change minds, break taboos, and even save lives,” concludes Dr. Pradhan. 
    #25

    Close-up of sliced ham on a wooden cutting board with a knife, illustrating portion slicing and food preparation. ham does not come from the ham bird (?)

    jay , KaroGraphix Photography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Black and white portrait of a woman with braided hair and earrings, illustrating perspectives on pregnancy and twins. Who Frida Kahlo was.

    sierra , Guillermo Kahlo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Row of black bobby pins clipped onto a black strip mounted on a white wall, illustrating pregnancy and twins concept. he pointed to my head and said “there’s something in your hair” it was a bobby pin so i showed him how it worked and he said “oh i thought those were only in video games for picking locks”

    zahra! , Hey Paul Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While there’s really no excuse, it’s somewhat understandable that some men don’t fully grasp how periods work. It’s not something they personally go through, after all. But still—these posts? They go beyond clueless. They show just how far some guys are from understanding even the basics. They are a wild ride through ignorance, comedy, and frustration. Which one of these made you laugh, cringe, or want to hand someone a biology textbook?
    #28

    A woman explains pregnancy facts to a confused man on the couch, highlighting common misconceptions about pregnancy and twins. the difference between platonic and romantic feelings and i’m not even kidding he straight up told me he didn’t know the difference

    feralhours , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Man with long red beard listens attentively to woman in casual conversation about pregnancy and twins indoors. What the word “candid” meant. He told me it was cool that I knew so many “big words”

    beckfester , Andrej Lišakov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    White bathtub under a window with folded towels and a wooden bath tray in a cozy bathroom setting. that you have to actually clean the bathtub with cleaning products, just because it gets filled with water doesent mean it cleans it

    Melissa , Parker Coffman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My husband is wonderful and definitely not a manchild, but I did have to teach him that salt and pepper mixed together did not make paprika

    Courtney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    The you have to brush your teeth in the morning AND night (no doing it for twice as long one time a day is NOT THE SAME THING???)

    Alanna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    boil water

    lou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    what misogynistic meant, he said, and I quote, 'can you guys stop using such big words? i don't understand.

    Hiccupseidon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    That you should say hello to people who greet you at the door. How to cook pasta, how to spray cleaner on a table, how to have a basic conversation, basic words, how to stick food in an air fryer. my ex lol

    Feena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    said he knew the 'science stuff' behind periods, when I said about bleeding he was shocked and asked where we bleed from, do we just get loads of cuts on our skin that bleed... what?

    Ell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    he tried to teach ME how period works

    Mimo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope OP taught him where the door was located - good bye and good riddance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    That several doesn’t mean exactly seven

    Leah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    That brexit isn't leaving Europe it's leaving the European Union

    mavis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    not only americans get wisdom teeh

    kcie1308 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    that a period isn’t an hour long

    ella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    How to tie his shoes (he was 27)

    bad gal mal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    how to change bedding.

    Jas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    the months of the year in order….

    rubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    see weaponised incompetence doesnt work on me bc when my ex told me he doesnt know how to do laundry i said "thats embarrassing." and went back to what i was doing lmao

    mess (taylors version) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    that twins weren’t just two ppl who happened to look alike; but, in fact, siblings.

    jade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Washing the OUTSIDE of pans, plates etc… ?? “We don’t cook / eat on the outside of the plates so it does not have to be cleaned” ? Bro

    Ash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    If it says “refrigerate after opening” that means you have to put it in the refrigerator

    adriana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    I bought my ex face moisturizer and he said “how did u learn about this”

    cait ryan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    that you do infact have to pay for WiFi and it doesn’t just come free with every house, his response? “wow that sucks, at least I never have that problem because I have wifi”

    elz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    one of my male flatmates asked me if someone split something when i was mopping, like no you just have to mop sometimes???

    06anna02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    pickles don’t grow in the wild and are actually cucumbers

    layla! Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    how to clip his nails… he just chewed them all (both fingers and toes) before i taught him

    kara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Stigma isn’t short for astigmatism

    Ellie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    That women that like like typical feminine things like pink are not less intelligent just for liking something different

    Ellie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Your hair typically gets darker when wet. He noticed my blonde hair turned brown while in a pool

    Jay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    that shopping at walmart doesn’t count as thrifting

    kristin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The freezer will defrost if you don’t close the door properly

    Molly Grace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    what ‘male loneliness epidemic’ meant. he asked why i was using such big words x

    naomi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    teaching my 18yo brother that you do in fact need to wash ur hands after using the bathroom. you cant just splash them with water and call it a day

    ams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    That it’s “self esteem” not “self of steam”

    Shira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    That cleaning a glass stovetop with steel wool will, in fact, scratch it

    Juno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    that you have to buy clothes detergent for the washing machine, not dish soap or showergel

    libby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    he supported the orange man and had absolutely no idea what he was doing he only supported him because he didn’t think that a woman should be president

    emily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    How to empty lint from a dryer… you know… so it doesn’t go on fire

    Sorcha Ní Chonghaile Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    That the electricity turns off when the bill isn’t paid, there aren’t monthly ‘power outages’

    Avery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Empathy

    romy mars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    not an everyday thing but that the "cats are liquid" thing is a joke. as in, he thought cats literally turn from a solid to liquid when they fit in a small space...

    Spyra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    that me having a PTSD flashback isn’t me “thinking about other men” when i’m with him and doesn’t mean i don’t “feel safe” around him

    alexisnotfromtexas._ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    that you can’t put a tin of beans in the microwave, they have to be out of the tin….

    Emily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    that washington and washington d.c were infact not the same thing. same with mexico and new mexico

    kass ∞︎︎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    That the term is “acid reflux” as in the regurgitation or a backwards flow of a substance. Not reflex… he was in nursing school btw.

    Kayla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    that he has to build a resume and references to have a big boy job… and can’t keep working “under the table” jobs for the rest of his life (he’s homeless now)

    erin schick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!