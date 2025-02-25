ADVERTISEMENT

Most things in life have a shield of seriousness – even people themselves. It usually takes a long time for situations, at work, or in relationships with others, to become a little more relaxed. A really good way to break through the ice of seriousness is humor. Just as fire helps to thaw the ice, laughter helps to loosen and relax a tense situation.

So, this time we’ve put together a quiz with 35 ridiculous questions that are sure to help you break the seriousness (or just brighten your day)!

Important detail – relax and don’t take this as just another very, very, very important and serious thing in life. Enjoy! 🌞

