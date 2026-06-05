Happy birthday to Mark Wahlberg , Kathleen Kennedy , and Nick Kroll ! June 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Model, Actor, Producer, and Rapper Mark Wahlberg, 55 Grit and an unwavering work ethic define American actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, whose career spans from hip-hop stardom to critically acclaimed dramatic roles. He is best known for anchoring films like Boogie Nights and The Departed while also building a robust portfolio as an entrepreneur.



Little-known fact: He initially joined his brother Donnie in an early iteration of New Kids on the Block before forming Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

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#2 American Film Producer, Co-Founded Amblin Entertainment Kathleen Kennedy, 73 An American film producer, Kathleen Kennedy has been instrumental in creating some of the most iconic films of the past four decades. She is recognized for her role in co-founding Amblin Entertainment and her leadership as the President of Lucasfilm. Her projects have collectively earned billions globally, showcasing her enduring influence in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: Early in her career, Steven Spielberg hired Kathleen Kennedy as his secretary despite her being a "terrible typist," because he recognized her exceptional production ideas.

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#3 American Actor and Comedian Nick Kroll, 48 An American actor, comedian, and writer, Nick Kroll has captivated audiences with his distinctive voice work and character portrayals. His creative vision led to the co-creation of the acclaimed Netflix animated series Big Mouth, where he voices several key characters. Kroll's sharp comedic timing also shone brightly during his tenure on The League.



Little-known fact: He authored the book Bar Mitzvah Disco in 2005 alongside Jules Shell and Roger Bennett.

#4 American Actor, Comedian, Director, and Screenwriter Jeff Garlin, 64 With a distinctive improvisational style, American actor and comedian Jeff Garlin has delighted audiences with his unique comedic timing. He is widely celebrated for his co-starring role as Jeff Greene on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and for playing Murray Goldberg in The Goldbergs.



Garlin also lent his voice to characters in Pixar films like WALL-E and Toy Story.



Little-known fact: He was briefly roommates with future talk show host Conan O’Brien in Chicago.

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter, Bass Player, Actor, and Fashion Designer Pete Wentz, 47 Known for his energetic stage presence and influential songwriting, American musician Pete Wentz co-founded Fall Out Boy, shaping their distinct pop-punk sound. He is celebrated for penning hit singles and for his instrumental role in the band's widespread success. Wentz also notably established DCD2 Records, signing other major alternative acts.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to music, Pete Wentz was an accomplished high school soccer player who considered going professional.

#6 American Saxophonist, Songwriter, and Producer Kenny G, 70 Renowned for his smooth, melodic saxophone, American saxophonist, composer, and producer Kenny G has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making him the best-selling instrumentalist of all time. His albums like Breathless and Duotones defined a genre and captivated global audiences. He also won a Grammy Award for “Forever in Love.”



Little-known fact: Kenny G was an early investor in Starbucks Coffee, his hometown Seattle company.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actor Brian Mcknight, 57 Renowned for his smooth R&B vocals, Brian McKnight is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has penned numerous hit songs. He has received 17 Grammy Award nominations and is celebrated for albums like Back at One.



Little-known fact: Brian McKnight is a skilled basketball player who nearly pursued a professional sports career before focusing on music.

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#8 South African–born Australian Singer-Songwriter, Actor, and Youtuber Troye Sivan, 31 An Australian singer-songwriter and actor, Troye Sivan Mellet gained early recognition as a YouTuber before signing a record deal with EMI Australia. His music, characterized by its introspective pop sound, resonates with a global audience. Sivan is also known for his acting roles, including the film Boy Erased and the HBO series The Idol.



Little-known fact: Before his music and acting career took off, an 11-year-old Troye Sivan reportedly typed "How do I become a famous singer" into Google.

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#9 American Comedian Joe Gatto, 50 A master of hidden camera comedy, American comedian Joseph Gatto captivated audiences with his bold and uninhibited improvisational style. He rose to widespread fame as a core member of The Tenderloins and co-star of the hit TruTV series Impractical Jokers. Beyond television, he has published children's books and hosts the “Two Cool Moms” podcast.



Little-known fact: Joseph Gatto is a teetotaler and a vegetarian, reflecting personal choices distinct from his public persona.

#10 American Actor Ron Livingston, 59 An American actor known for his compelling and often understated performances, Ron Livingston first gained widespread recognition for his role in the cult classic Office Space. He later earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.



Livingston continues to appear in a variety of film and television projects, showcasing his range and consistent appeal.



Little-known fact: Ron Livingston once uploaded a single, memorable video to his YouTube channel, 'Livingstown,' featuring him comically imitating 'Keyboard Cat.'

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