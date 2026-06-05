Who Is Nick Kroll? Nicholas Kroll is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer known for his versatile comedic characters and sharp wit. He has carved a significant niche in both live-action and animated entertainment. His breakout moment came with the FX comedy series The League, where his portrayal of Rodney Ruxin resonated with audiences. Kroll further cemented his reputation by co-creating the popular animated Netflix series Big Mouth.

Full Name Nicholas Kroll Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Lily Kwong Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Solomon Schechter School of Westchester, Rye Country Day School, The Mountain School, Georgetown University Father Jules B. Kroll Mother Lynn Kroll Siblings Jeremy Kroll, Vanessa Kroll Bennett, Dana Kroll

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Rye, New York, Nicholas Kroll is the youngest of four children to Lynn and Jules Kroll, a prominent businessman. He grew up in a Conservative Jewish household, which instilled in him an early appreciation for storytelling and humor. Kroll attended the Solomon Schechter School of Westchester and Rye Country Day School, also spending time at The Mountain School. He later graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Arts in History, where his passion for improvisational comedy truly emerged.

Notable Relationships Currently, Nicholas Kroll is married to landscape artist Lily Kwong, with whom he shares a son and a daughter. They tied the knot in November 2020. Earlier in the decade, Kroll was in a high-profile relationship with comedian and actress Amy Poehler, which lasted from 2013 until 2015.

Career Highlights Nicholas Kroll’s career is highlighted by his significant contributions to animated comedy, most notably as the co-creator, writer, and star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Big Mouth. He also lent his distinctive voice to several characters in the popular spin-off Human Resources. Beyond animation, Kroll gained widespread recognition for his starring role as Rodney Ruxin in the long-running FX comedy series The League. He also showcased his unique sketch comedy on his eponymous Comedy Central series Kroll Show.