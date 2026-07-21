Happy birthday to Romeo Santos , Josh Hartnett , and Juno Temple ! July 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter Romeo Santos, 45 An American singer-songwriter, Anthony "Romeo" Santos, has redefined bachata music for global audiences. He achieved widespread fame as the lead vocalist of Aventura before embarking on a highly successful solo career. Santos is celebrated for his romantic lyrics and chart-topping hits that blend traditional Latin sounds with contemporary R&B.



Little-known fact: Romeo Santos once admitted he initially joined his church choir at age 12 to meet girls.

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#2 American Actor Josh Hartnett, 48 American actor Josh Hartnett rose to fame as a teen idol in the late 1990s with breakout roles in horror and war films. His career is marked by a deliberate shift toward independent projects. Hartnett is also a devoted family man, married with four children.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Joshua Hartnett initially harbored aspirations of becoming a painter.

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#3 English Actress Juno Temple, 37 Dynamic English actress Juno Temple captivates audiences with her intense, authentic performances in both film and television. Her breakout role in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso earned her Emmy recognition. Temple continues to tackle diverse characters, showcasing impressive range.



Little-known fact: Juno Temple was named after a rock formation called Juno Temple at Cape Final in the Grand Canyon.

#4 Jamaican Singer-Songwriter and Producer Damian Marley, 48 A Jamaican reggae singer and rapper, Damian Marley emerged as a distinctive voice by blending reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop influences. He is best known for his Grammy-winning albums, including Welcome to Jamrock and Halfway Tree. His dynamic performances and socially conscious lyrics have resonated with audiences worldwide.



Little-known fact: His nickname, “Jr. Gong,” is derived from his legendary father Bob Marley’s own moniker, “Tuff Gong.”

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#5 English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Cat Stevens, 78 Recognized for a reflective, genre-blending sound, British singer and songwriter Cat Stevens captivated audiences with his deeply personal lyrics. His albums Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat became cornerstones of the 1970s folk-rock movement. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, celebrating his lasting musical impact.



Little-known fact: His stage name, Cat Stevens, was chosen partly because a girlfriend said he had eyes like a cat.

#6 English-French Actress and Singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, 55 French-British actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg rose to prominence early, making her musical debut with her father at age twelve. She is known for her compelling roles in European cinema, winning a César Award for Most Promising Actress. Gainsbourg has also garnered critical acclaim for her atmospheric, introspective music albums.



Little-known fact: Charlotte Gainsbourg underwent emergency brain surgery in 2007 following a waterskiing accident.

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#7 American Author Michael Connelly, 70 An American novelist acclaimed for his crime and detective fiction, Michael Connelly has created iconic characters like Harry Bosch and Mickey Haller. His compelling narratives have garnered widespread critical and commercial success across many languages. Connelly's work has also significantly influenced television, with multiple adaptations bringing his stories to life on screen.



Little-known fact: At age 16, Michael Connelly's interest in crime intensified after he witnessed a man throwing an object, which turned out to be a gun, into a hedge.

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#8 American Actress Betty Gilpin, 40 Renowned for her dynamic performances, American actress Betty Gilpin consistently delivers compelling characters across film and television. She is best known for her acclaimed role in the Netflix series GLOW, earning multiple Emmy nominations. Gilpin also captivated audiences with her powerful work in the movie The Hunt.



Little-known fact: Betty Gilpin's father, Jack Gilpin, is not only an actor but also an Episcopal priest.

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#9 American Actor David Dastmalchian, 51 Celebrated for his transformative character work, David Dastmalchian is an American actor, writer, and producer who commands the screen in blockbusters and independent dramas alike. He is recognized for roles in The Dark Knight, as Kurt in the Ant-Man franchise, and his powerful turn as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, often collaborating with directors like Denis Villeneuve. Dastmalchian also pens acclaimed comic book series, showcasing his versatile storytelling.



Little-known fact: He once worked as a professional fisherman in Alaska before fully pursuing his acting career.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter Maggie Lindemann, 28 Known for her dusky, '90s alt-rock- and electronica-influenced pop, American singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann broke through with her 2016 single "Pretty Girl". She has since released her debut EP, Paranoia, and the full-length album Suckerpunch, consistently evolving her sound.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music, Maggie Lindemann once dreamt of becoming a pediatric oncology nurse.

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