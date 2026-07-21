Who Is Josh Hartnett? Joshua Daniel Hartnett is an American actor known for his compelling presence and versatile film choices. He often imbues his characters with a thoughtful intensity. He first gained widespread public attention starring in the horror hit Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. His strong performance cemented his status as a captivating young talent.

Full Name Joshua Daniel Hartnett Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Nativity Of Our Lord Catholic School, Minneapolis South High School, State University Of New York At Purchase Father Daniel Thomas Hartnett Mother Wendy Anne Hartnett Siblings Jake Hartnett, Joe Hartnett, Jessica Hartnett

Early Life and Education His early years were shaped by family in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where Joshua Hartnett was raised by his father, Daniel Thomas Hartnett, and stepmother, Molly. He has three younger siblings. Hartnett attended Nativity Of Our Lord Catholic School before Minneapolis South High School, where a knee injury ended his football career. This led him to youth theater, sparking an early interest in acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Joshua Hartnett’s personal life, most notably with actress Scarlett Johansson. He has since maintained a private relationship with English actress Tamsin Egerton, with whom he married in 2021. Hartnett shares four children with Egerton, with whom he resides in southeast England. He remains highly protective of his family’s privacy.

Career Highlights Joshua Hartnett’s filmography features a diverse range of starring roles, including the war epic Pearl Harbor, which grossed over $449 million globally. He also delivered a powerful performance in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning Black Hawk Down. Beyond acting, Hartnett has ventured into production, co-founding Roulette Productions. He also uses his platform for social impact, supporting environmental causes and various charities.