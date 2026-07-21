Who Is David Dastmalchian? David Dastmalchian is an American actor, writer, and producer celebrated for his distinct character portrayals. His intense performances often bring depth to complex, sometimes unsettling, roles across diverse genres. He first gained widespread notice for his chilling debut as Thomas Schiff in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. This uncredited role established his unique on-screen presence early in his career.

Full Name David Dastmalchian Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multi-ethnic Education The Theatre School at DePaul University, Shawnee Mission South High School Father Hossein Dastmalchian Mother Priscilla Dastmalchian Kids Arlo, Pennie

Early Life and Education Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, David Dastmalchian was raised in Overland Park, Kansas, by his Iranian-American father, Hossein, and his mother, Priscilla. His childhood was shaped by his parents’ divorce and subsequent remarriages. He attended Shawnee Mission South High School, where he actively participated in the drama club. Dastmalchian later pursued his passion for acting at The Theatre School at DePaul University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Notable Relationships David Dastmalchian is married to artist Evelyn Leigh, whom he wed in 2014. Their relationship began after years of friendship, reflecting a strong personal connection. Dastmalchian and Leigh share two children, a son named Arlo and a daughter named Pennie. They reside together in Los Angeles, focused on family life.

Career Highlights David Dastmalchian rose to prominence with compelling performances in blockbuster and independent films. He delivered a memorable portrayal as Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, earning critical acclaim for his nuanced performance. Beyond acting, Dastmalchian is a respected writer, notably for his semi-autobiographical film Animals. He has also expanded into comic book writing, launching the Dark Horse Comics series Count Crowley.