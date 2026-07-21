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Color has the power to transform a photograph, adding emotion, atmosphere, and depth to a single moment. The 2026 reFocus Color Photography Contest once again brought together photographers from around the world, showcasing remarkable images across a wide range of categories.

For this collection, however, we decided to focus on our personal favorite: Domestic Animals – playful dogs, graceful horses, and heartwarming portraits of rescue animals. These photographs go far beyond technical excellence. They capture personality, trust, companionship, and the unique relationships we share with the animals in our lives.

Some of the featured photographers are receiving international recognition for the first time, while others have spent years refining their craft. Together, they create a colorful celebration of the beauty, character, and everyday magic found in the animal world.

We’d love to know which photograph is your favorite and why.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | refocus-awards.com