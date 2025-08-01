ADVERTISEMENT

The Refocus Awards 2025 have announced this year’s winners in color photography. Photographers from around the world submitted their best shots across 20 diverse categories, including abstract, aerial, architecture, conceptual, domestic animals, event, fashion & beauty, film/analog, fine art, landscapes, minimalism, nature, people, photojournalism, portrait, still life, street, travel, underwater, and wildlife.

“These images serve as a reminder of the importance of visual image-making through color. There are so many thoughtful and compelling perspectives here that define our creative community, and show us a bright future, past, and present in color photography,” said Lily Fierman, co-founder of the Refocus Awards.

More info: refocus-awards.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Photojournalism Category | Silver: "Sustainable Childhood" By Paolo Marchetti

Child in red clothing scavenging amidst vast garbage pile under cloudy sky with birds flying, showcasing color photography.

"According to UN estimates, approximately 320.000 children between 5 and 14 years of age are forced to work.  In Managua (Nicaragua), nearly 1.000 children live on the largest garbage dump in Central America, where they rummage in search of recyclable materials, which can later be resold on the streets."

© Paolo Marchetti Report

    #2

    Wildlife Category | Gold: "Incoming" By Maddison Woollard

    Underwater color photography of a playful sea lion with bubbles, showcasing the best color photography from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "This is my only capture of this adult Australian fur seal. The pups were curious and playful. This fella would float in the distance, ignoring us. A younger seal was chasing and nibbling him, and that interaction sent him charging in my direction. Unveiling this remarkable, dynamic encounter."

    © Maddison Woollard Report

    #3

    People Category | Silver; Portrait Category | Silver: "Sulfur Miner At The Top Of The Crater" By Mitchell Kanashkevich

    Man holding a torch at dusk on a mountain path, showcasing breathtaking color photography from the Refocus Awards.

    © Mitchell Kanashkevich Report

    #4

    People Category | Bronze: "Night Market At Inle Lake, Myanmar" By Daniel Garzon Moreno

    Two people trading vegetables on wooden boats at night, showcasing vibrant color photography in a serene water setting.

    "Every week, on Inle Lake (Myanmar), hundreds of canoes gather to form the night market with different fruits and vegetables to trade with the local population."

    © Daniel Garzon Moreno Report

    #5

    Photojournalism Category | Bronze: "The Silent Displacement" By David Lombeida

    Child sleeping wrapped in blankets on an outdoor bed amidst a rugged landscape captured in color photography award winner.

    "Abdu-Rahnan’s child sleeps outside on a property where the owners let the family use the land temporarily. In the West Bank, Abdu-Rahnan and his family have been displaced by settler violence after their entire community was forced out of their homes, days following the October 7th attacks."

    © David Lombeida Report

    #6

    Travel Category | Bronze: "Echoes Of Heritage: The Buffalo Keeper's Path" By Sam Oetiker

    Sunset over peaceful rural scene with farmers, water buffalo, and mountains reflecting in the water, showcasing best color photography.

    "A local water buffalo farmer and his daughter cross an ancient stone bridge as the first rays of sunshine spill over the peaks. Location: Guilin, China."

    © Sam Oetiker Report

    #7

    Landscapes Category | Gold: "A Quiet Moment" By Manuela Palmberger

    Two hikers stand on a misty hill amid rugged mountains in a breathtaking color photography landscape.

    "A quiet moment captured in the geothermal area of Kerlingarfjöll, Iceland."

    © Manuela Palmberger Report

    #8

    Minimalism Category | Gold; Fine Art Category | Bronze: "Nowhere" By Alessandro Tagliapietra

    Isolated house and bare trees reflected in calm water, showcasing breathtaking color photography from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "These photographs are part of a series taken in the northern part of the Venice lagoon, where I live.
    All images are taken with long exposures, sometimes with the tripod directly stuck in the underwater mud. I look forward to the foggy days to isolate the subjects as much as possible."

    © Alessandro Tagliapietra Report

    #9

    Nature Category | Gold: "Earth’s Galaxy" By Navaneeth Unnikrishnan

    Person standing inside a dark cave illuminated by thousands of glowing blue lights in breathtaking color photography.

    "Beneath the earth lies a glowing realm, where Bioluminescent Glow Worms create a galaxy-like spectacle. This image captures the awe of exploration, blending the soft glow with the cave’s textures, highlighting nature’s fragile, otherworldly beauty in a moment of quiet wonder."

    © Navaneeth Unnikrishnan Report

    #10

    Photojournalism Category | Gold: "Nowhere Is Safe For Them" By Veronique De Viguerie

    Group of women and children in dim light, captured in a powerful color photography showcasing cultural life and emotion.

    "Pakistan is expelling 1,5 million undocumented Afghans, refugees in the country. These women fled Afghanistan when the Talibans took over, but now they are forcibly back in their country, registering at the border with Taliban authorities."

    © Veronique De Viguerie Report

    #11

    Street Category | Gold: "Two Time" By Nikolay Schegolev

    Silhouettes at a foggy train station platform with dramatic lighting, showcasing stunning color photography of daily life.

    "Past and present, light and cold shadow, man and woman... one morning I came to the train station and took this photo shortly before the departure of the retro train."

    © Nikolay Schegolev Report

    #12

    Travel Category | Gold: "This Icecap Is To Go" By Jacquie Matechuk

    People in blue jackets on a boat near large icebergs, showcasing breathtaking color photography in nature.

    "Gliding through a cathedral of ice, this moment in the Arctic feels suspended in time. But beneath the stillness lies urgency—these ancient giants, reflected in fleeting waters, remind us just how swiftly beauty can disappear."

    © Jacquie Matechuk Report

    #13

    Underwater Category | Gold: "Underneath The Surface" By Kirvan Baldassari

    Underwater color photography of a surfer riding a wave, showcasing vibrant blue hues and dynamic motion from the Refocus Awards.

    "Underwater in French Polynesia, a surfer rides through the barrel of a wave. Nearby, another person floats, watching the moment unfold."

    © Kirvan Baldassari Report

    #14

    Wildlife Category | Silver: "Surrounded By Love" By Jacquie Matechuk

    Herd of elephants standing in dusty environment showcasing powerful color photography from the Refocus Awards 2025.

    "In the vast expanse of the Maasai, the soft light of dusk gives way to a scene of profound, almost sacred intimacy. A family of elephants stands close together — whose true majesty lies not in their size, but in the depth of their connection, a bond as old as time itself."

    © Jacquie Matechuk Report

    #15

    2nd Place Winner And Gold In Fine Art Category: "The Lake" By Masoud Mirzaei

    A person in black cloak standing in shallow water with several people in distance, showcasing breathtaking color photography.

    © Masoud Mirzaei Report

    #16

    Domestic Animals Category | Bronze: "Of The Sea" By Lieke Zweekhorst

    A person crouching under a gray horse standing in shallow ocean water captured in breathtaking color photography.

    "From the series 'A Man and His Horse', made in The Gambia. This image shows a weekly ritual in which he bathes the horse and checks her skin for parasites."

    © Lieke Zweekhorst Report

    #17

    Event Category | Silver: "Pe'ahi Canonball" By Aaron Lynton

    Surfer in an orange shirt falling off surfboard in massive ocean wave, showcasing breathtaking color photography.

    "In an attempt to avoid an even worse big wave beating, Rafael Tapia hits the eject button."

    © Aaron Lynton Report

    #18

    Street Category | Bronze: "Mexican Mennonite Boys, Chihuahua, Mexico" By Morad Bouchakour

    Five young men in cowboy hats and casual shirts at night, captured in striking color photography from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "Mexican Mennonite boys having fun under cover of the night."

    © Morad Bouchakour Report

    #19

    Underwater Category | Silver: "Sea Puppy Gaze" By Remuna Beca

    Underwater color photography of a curious seal pup swimming among vibrant seaweed in the ocean, showcasing stunning marine life.

    "With irresistible puppy-like eyes, an Australian sea lion playfully engages with the camera with curiosity in South
    Australia’s kelp forests. Listed as Endangered, these rare sea lions face threats from habitat loss, fishing bycatch, and pollution."

    © Remuna Beca Report

    #20

    Conceptual Category | Gold: "Iranian Girl" By Kristina Makeeva

    Woman wrapped in vibrant, intricate fabric blending with colorful architecture in breathtaking color photography.

    "A woman is not decoration. A woman is not a shadow. A woman is not a ghost through which one can see the environment. She should not hide in the walls of buildings."

    © Kristina Makeeva Report

    #21

    Fashion & Beauty Category | Gold: "Luceatanima" By Daniil Slomakin

    Person dressed in black standing thoughtfully on a green hillside, showcasing breathtaking color photography.

    "The suit is tailored to give the figure a sculptural sharpness and add an air of mystery to the image. The background is flooded with a vast, almost bleached sun or diffuse light, making the model’s silhouette appear strikingly graphic and high-contrast against the gentle outlines of the mountains."

    © Daniil Slomakin Report

    #22

    Film/Analog Category | Gold: "Blue Swallow" By William Mark Sommer

    Neon-lit vintage motel sign and classic car at night, showcasing vibrant color photography in an urban roadside scene.

    "Seeing Route 66 change from boom to bust, season to year, surviving the loss of the surroundings and the bypass of old routes, The Blue Swallow survives as a living part of history for the nostalgic traveler that seeks the roadside relics that convey of America's passing culture."

    © William Mark Sommer Report

    #23

    People Category | Gold: "Chile Pepper Workers" By Serkan Dogus

    Aerial view of people sorting vibrant red chili peppers in baskets, showcasing breathtaking color photography.

    "Bangladeshi women contribute to the household economy by working in chile pepper factories during the summer."

    © Serkan Dogus Report

    #24

    Portrait Category | Gold: "Pink Niqab, 2020 De Tweede Sekse" By Jaimy Gail

    Four women wearing pink and brown niqabs posed in a studio setting, showcasing stunning color photography from 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "This photo shows four women across three generations wearing a pink niqab. By replacing black with soft pink, the niqab sheds its oppressive image, symbolizing femininity and tenderness. The work challenges stereotypes, humanizes the garment, and sparks dialogue on cultural diversity and symbolism."

    © Jaimy Gail Report

    #25

    St Place Winner And Gold In Event Category: "Ring Of Fire, And Ice" By Liam Man

    Breathtaking color photography showing a vibrant solar eclipse sequence over icy blue mountains with two explorers.

    "A 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse reaches annularity as two intrepid ice climbers summit the mighty Glacier Leones. A drone illuminates the ice’s textures and colours, battling fierce winds that whip up plumes of snow that burn in the sun’s rays."

    © Liam Man Report

    #26

    Architecture Category | Silver: "Former Armstrong Rubber Building" By Owen Davies

    Modern geometric building captured in vibrant color photography showcasing architectural design and symmetry.

    "The former Armstrong Rubber Building in New Haven, Connecticut. Part of my series LIGHT/MASS, which explores the alien-like urban landscapes found in cities and towns across the United States."

    © Owen Davies Report

    #27

    Landscapes Category | Silver: "Chessboard Of The Isles – Battle At Sea" By Shih Hung Yang

    Aerial view of a coastal village and rocky islands showcasing breathtaking color photography landscape.

    "In Norway’s Arctic archipelago, scattered islets resemble chess pieces on the sea. Upon the rocks lies a lone green pitch—like a king’s square. Beneath shifting skies, each match becomes a game of fate and strategy in this oceanic chessboard."

    © Shih Hung Yang Report

    #28

    Landscapes Category | Bronze; Nature Category | Silver: "A Place Called Home" By Fenqiang Liu

    Serene swamp landscape with vibrant autumn colors and a white bird flying over calm reflective water, showcasing stunning color photography.

    "Canoeing through a quiet Louisiana swamp at sunrise, I watched soft light filter through the trees. A Great Egret glided over the water, drawing my lens to the richness of the swamp—a warm, thriving habitat many wildlife species call home."

    © Fenqiang Liu Report

    #29

    Minimalism Category | Silver: "Back To Your Own World" By Thomas De Franzoni

    A lone flamingo wading in calm water with soft pastel tones showcasing breathtaking color photography.

    "This photo likely depicts a solitary flamingo standing or wading in a tranquil lagoon, surrounded by the soft haze of winter fog. The mist diffuses the light, creating a dreamy and ethereal atmosphere."

    © Thomas de Franzoni Report

    #30

    Nature Category | Silver: "Sunset Ascent" By Mike Rigney

    Two dolphins leaping over the ocean at sunset captured in vibrant color photography from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "Bottlenose dolphins jumping in the Gulf of California at sunset in Baja California, Mexico."

    © Mike Rigney Report

    #31

    Nature Category | Bronze: "Naturally Unfolding" By Michael Paul

    Mountain range with sun rays breaking through clouds, highlighting birds in flight in breathtaking color photography.

    "At the foot of Wyoming's Tetons, the waning day brings a cast of characters together to mingle for a moment of refreshingly untouched nature."

    © Michael Paul Report

    #32

    Wildlife Category | Bronze: "Snowy Owl I See You" By Kathy Sergio

    Snowy owl in mid-flight against a pale sky, captured in stunning detail showcasing the best color photography.

    © Kathy Sergio Report

    #33

    Architecture Category | Bronze: "The Citi Never Sleeps" By Orestes Gonzalez

    A vast cemetery covered in snow with numerous tombstones and a tall building in the background, showcasing color photography.

    "The lone Citibank Tower in Long Island City, Queens, NY, acts like a backdrop to a snowy embankment of graves in Queens' historic Calvary Cemetery."

    © Orestes Gonzalez Report

    #34

    Domestic Animals Category | Silver: "Sagaz" By Tori Gagne

    White horse gracefully walking against a textured wall, showcasing stunning color photography from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "Pure Raza Spanish Stallion."

    © Tori Gagne Report

    #35

    Portrait Category | Bronze: "Lyric At El Pais" By Tony Dočekal

    Young girl with blue eyes sitting at a table with beans, showcasing impactful color photography in a vintage setting.

    "Lyric, nine years old, lived in a converted school bus at a motorhome site in Arizona. Her parents sought autonomy outside societal norms. The brown beans and golden cutlery create a quiet tension, challenging ideas of wealth, belonging, and what defines a rich life."

    © Tony Dočekal Report

    #36

    "Eclipse" By Remuna Beca

    Silhouette of a shark swimming underwater with sunlight filtering through in stunning color photography.

    "A shark silhouette transforms the sun into an underwater eclipse. Captured while scuba diving in the Bahamas."

    © Remuna Beca Report

    #37

    Abstract Category | Gold: "Liquid Soul N°7712 Extinctions" By Gaëtan Changeur

    Abstract colorful clouds swirling in fluid motion, showcasing vibrant hues in stunning color photography.

    "I create visual worlds blending abstraction and nature through fluid forms born from the interaction of water, pigments, and light. In a studio setting, I photograph these dreamlike landscapes, questioning the boundary between the natural and the artificial, the real and the imagined."

    © Gaëtan Changeur Report

    #38

    Domestic Animals Category | Gold: "In The Light" By Daniela Schnabel-Sahm

    Black dog sitting inside a large brick structure, showcasing impressive color photography with dramatic shadows and textures.

    "When I saw this church, I knew I had to take photos there. The church has a light channel in front of its entrance. And I was lucky, the model fit perfectly with the stones of the church and during the shoot the sun came out and shone directly into her face."

    © Daniela Schnabel-Sahm Report

    #39

    Portrait Category | Gold: "Crestline Queen" By Elijah Barnes

    Woman with hair curlers standing beside vintage green car in colorful photography showcasing Refocus Awards 2025 winners.

    35201-2025-CC-Elijah Barnes-elixbarnes

    © Elijah Barnes Report

    #40

    Still Life Category | Gold: "Rose Couture" By Patti Gary

    Close-up of a dried flower with purple hues showcasing stunning color photography against a black background.

    "Rose Couture celebrates the elegance of aging. Dried roses, with petals curled into rich folds, resemble elaborate gowns. Their colors—deep magenta, blush, ochre, seafoam—reveal unexpected beauty. This series honors grace, resilience, and color in transformation."

    © Patti Gary Report

    #41

    3nd Place Winner And Gold In Aerial Category: "Where Water Once Was" By Octavio Campos Salles

    Aerial view of dark-colored fish swimming in muddy water, showcasing vibrant color photography techniques.

    "Dozens of caimans lie motionless in a shrinking mud pool, awaiting the return of the rains in the heart of the Pantanal at the peak of the dry season."

    © Octavio Campos Salles Report

    #42

    Abstract Category | Bronze: "Bloemenveld, Holland" By Yvonne Denman

    Abstract color photograph featuring vibrant red, orange, and yellow hues in a blurred landscape, showcasing best color photography.

    "This series reimagines Holland's tulip fields as vibrant, painterly landscapes of motion, light, and hue. Using ICM and selective focus techniques, the series embraces the emotional qualities of the floral expanse, transforming linear rows of tulips into dreamlike fields of color and texture."

    © Yvonne Denman Report

    #43

    Abstract Category | Silver: "Through The Haze" By Sam Lee Street

    Blurred color photograph of a person seen through a dirty glass window, showcasing unique color photography style.

    © Sam Lee Street Report

    #44

    Aerial Category | Bronze: "Courtones" By Kristjan Stepancic

    Aerial view of a colorful basketball court surrounded by greenery, showcasing vibrant color photography.

    "Courtones is an image of a basketball court that screams of its uniqueness and colours. The aerial angle with the sun setting builds a really interesting play of light and shadow, shows the complementary colours of the court with its surroundings, and creates a composition that leads your eye around."

    © Kristjan Stepancic Report

    #45

    Architecture Category | Gold: "Tempelhof" By Jonathan Ducrest

    Spacious modern interior with check-in counters and baggage carousel showcasing exceptional color photography qualities.

    "The vintage charm of the decommissioned Tempelhof airport in Berlin."

    © Jonathan Ducrest Report

    #46

    Architecture Category | Silver; Travel Category | Silver: "Nightscape At The Furka Pass, Switzerland" By Peter Fischer

    Vintage hotel at mountain curve road captured with vibrant colors and light trails in award-winning color photography.

    "The lost place of the Belvedere Hotel at night. It is located at the Furka Pass in the South of Switzerland."

    © Peter Fischer Report

    #47

    Conceptual Category | Silver: "Dead Homeland" By Andrés Pérez

    Woman in pink dress and heels standing in green field with pink powder clouding her face, showcasing stunning color photography.

    "Dead Homeland is a visual project that re-examines a part of Venezuela's history and binary violence culture that operates from the archetypes of the Miss and the Military in Venezuelan society.

    A military society, sometimes with guns, sometimes with heels."

    © Andrés Pérez Report

    #48

    Conceptual Category | Bronze: "Not An Exit" By Austin Irving

    Minimalist view of a pink tiled doorway with a pink wall, showcasing vibrant color photography in architectural design.

    "NOT AN EXIT is a collection of large format analog photographs that proposes a closer examination of the nondescript interiors that we routinely pass through; doorways and hallways, spaces intended for movement but here, somehow appear impenetrable."

    © Austin Irving Report

    #49

    Domestic Animals Category | Silver: "Red Waves." By Anne Geier

    A mountain goat standing in a dramatic, richly colored red rock canyon showcasing stunning color photography.

    "This scene was like straight out of Arizona. It’s hard to believe this stunning landscape is actually in Germany. The dramatic backdrop and his noble presence make this moment feel truly surreal."

    © Anne Geier Report

    #50

    Event Category | Bronze: "Happy Holi" By Dexter Philip

    Crowd joyfully celebrating with vibrant colorful powders in dynamic and vivid color photography captured at a festival event.

    "Hindu devotees celebrate the festival of Holi while smearing and throwing coloured powder into the atmosphere, while celebrating the annual festival, observed in Trinidad and Tobago."

    © Dexter Philip Report

    #51

    Fashion & Beauty Category | Silver: "Webster, Les Odalisques" By Jo Fetto

    Artistic color photography of a nude figure with painted head, posed on a red textured fabric, showcasing creative composition.

    "A series of portraits which go beyond representation. The aim is to create images which have a presence using the tools of intimacy and connection with the subject. What are we preconditioned to find 'Hot'?"

    © Jo Fetto Report

    #52

    Fashion & Beauty Category | Bronze: "African Monalisa - Ewaoluwa" By Tim Yisa

    Woman in traditional attire holding a framed color photography portrait blending two faces on a road with natural background.

    "Emediong stands with Ewaoluwa, her acclaimed “African Monalisa,” redefining the global art canon. Merging classical homage with cultural power, she challenges Eurocentric ideals — placing African beauty on a pedestal where it audaciously belongs."

    © Tim Yisa Report

    #53

    Film/Analog Category | Silver: "Even Split" By Alex Kittoe

    Warm interior glow with a woman inside contrasts with a snowy blue exterior landscape in stunning color photography.

    "This photo aims to convey the contrast between a warm, cozy cabin and a harsh winter landscape during blue hour. Captured in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on 120 Cinestill 800t film."

    © Alex Kittoe Report

    #54

    Film/Analog Category | Bronze: "Indigo Boys" By Kenya Tay

    Group of young men playing basketball outdoors against a vibrant gradient wall showcasing the best color photography in 2025.

    © Kenya Tay Report

    #55

    Fine Art Category | Silver: "Mysterious Reflection" By Quentin Doussaud

    Silhouette of a person standing in a dark forest with blue hues, reflected in water, showcasing breathtaking color photography.

    © Quentin Doussaud Report

    #56

    Fine Art Category | Bronze: "Chromatic Maze" By Tomohiko Funai

    Night view of a colorful building facade with multiple doors and two people walking, showcasing stunning color photography.

    "Lost within a labyrinth of colored doors, I float weightlessly, searching for a path that only exists in dreams. Self-portrait."

    © Tomohiko Funai Report

    #57

    Minimalism Category | Bronze: "Bubble" By Jeremy Blatti

    Red cable car suspended over snowy mountains in a breathtaking color photography shot from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    © Jeremy Blatti Report

    #58

    People Category | Silver: "Mobile Facination" By Lance Skundrich

    Three women captured in vivid color photography, looking through a car window revealing candid emotions and natural light.

    "Palm Springs in the summer can make a lizard sweat. Looking for some air conditioning?"

    © Lance Skundrich Report

    #59

    Still Life Category | Silver: "Mother Of Pearl" By Xuebing Du

    Close-up of a pastel-colored flower displaying vibrant hues in stunning color photography from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "Mother of Pearl captures love and beauty through floral photography inspired by Renaissance painting. Focusing on roses in full bloom, it highlights soft textures, organic forms, and pearly tones. The interplay of light and shadow creates a surreal elegance, evoking femininity and timeless grace."

    © Xuebing Du Report

    #60

    Still Life Category | Bronze: "Cobalt And Clementines" By Patti Gary

    Still life with blue glassware and vibrant orange fruits, showcasing stunning color photography from the 2025 Refocus Awards.

    "A study in complementary color and texture - deep cobalt tones and sunlit clementines evoking distant places and timeless still life traditions."

    © Patti Gary Report

    #61

    Street Category | Silver: "Silent Motion, Vibrant Stillness" By Chervine D

    Woman in a white beret sitting inside a coffee shop, captured in vibrant color photography with natural light reflections.

    "This series explores the balance between movement and stillness in the city, capturing bursts of color in motion and quiet moments of reflection. It contrasts solitude and togetherness, inviting viewers to see the urban landscape as a living canvas where motion and pause exist in harmony."

    © Chervine D. Report

