The Refocus Awards 2025 have announced this year’s winners in color photography. Photographers from around the world submitted their best shots across 20 diverse categories, including abstract, aerial, architecture, conceptual, domestic animals, event, fashion & beauty, film/analog, fine art, landscapes, minimalism, nature, people, photojournalism, portrait, still life, street, travel, underwater, and wildlife.

“These images serve as a reminder of the importance of visual image-making through color. There are so many thoughtful and compelling perspectives here that define our creative community, and show us a bright future, past, and present in color photography,” said Lily Fierman, co-founder of the Refocus Awards.

More info: refocus-awards.com | Instagram | Facebook