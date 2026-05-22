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Online shopping these days is honestly out of control. You can buy literally anything without ever leaving your couch. Need a last-minute phone charger at 2 a.m.? Done. A tiny sweater for your dog? Of course. A custom neon sign for your bathroom that says “Hot Girls Hydrate”? Somehow, yes. At this point, if you can think of it, someone somewhere is probably selling it online with free shipping and five oddly enthusiastic reviews.

But here’s where things start getting…concerning. Because mixed in between the useful stuff and harmless impulse buys are listings so bizarre, creepy, unhygienic, or downright confusing that you can’t help but wonder: Who looked at this and thought, “Yep, someone will definitely pay money for that”?” And somehow…people still try. Which brings us to the glorious chaos that is the r/WTFgaragesale subreddit — a corner of the internet dedicated to the funniest, weirdest, most cursed things people are desperately trying to sell both online and at garage sales. So keep scrolling, pandas…because apparently one person’s trash is another person’s “lightly used collectible.”