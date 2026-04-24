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Nowadays, there’s really no excuse not to know what you want for dinner. Because if you just hop on your phone, you can find detailed reviews and menus for every restaurant in your area. In fact, you can find reviews for pretty much every single eatery, company, product, hotel, and service. And as it turns out, some of these reviews are pretty hilarious.

We visited the Google Reviews and Humorous Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From brutally honest commentary about customer experiences to critiques that don’t really make any sense, we hope you’ll enjoy reading through these wild reviews. And be sure to upvote the ones that would definitely influence your opinion of a business!