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Nowadays, there’s really no excuse not to know what you want for dinner. Because if you just hop on your phone, you can find detailed reviews and menus for every restaurant in your area. In fact, you can find reviews for pretty much every single eatery, company, product, hotel, and service. And as it turns out, some of these reviews are pretty hilarious.

We visited the Google Reviews and Humorous Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From brutally honest commentary about customer experiences to critiques that don’t really make any sense, we hope you’ll enjoy reading through these wild reviews. And be sure to upvote the ones that would definitely influence your opinion of a business!

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#1

Hilarious Review Of An EA Game

A review giving 1 star by Mattayx, with the sarcastic comment "Congratulations EA. You have earned one star." This is a hilariously honest review.

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jj_26 avatar
J J
J J
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those stars can only be purchased as long as they keep the servers

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1point
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    #2

    Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon

    A hilarious honest review of a disappointing waffle maker from an Indian customer, giving it one star on Amazon.

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    #3

    Five Stars For The Sheriff's Department

    A hilariously honest review for County Sheriff's Office, "Very professional people not one laugh when they came to my house and my head was stuck in my fence."

    Normal-Cancel-7474 Report

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    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's some professionalism right there. I would have been on the ground

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    How often do you actually take the time to review a business or service? Maybe if you receive incredible service, you’ll feel inspired to praise the staff. Or if you have a terrible experience, you might want to warn other patrons to steer clear of the place. But according to Oz Reviews, only between 5 and 10% of customers actually leave reviews for products and services they purchase.

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    When it comes to what influences customers to leave reviews, the biggest factors are their satisfaction levels, how easy the review process is, incentives for leaving a review (such as a discount on their next purchase), when they’re asked to leave the review, and what the current trends are on any given review platform. 
    #4

    Kid Friendly For Friendly Kids. Give The Gators The Others

    A screenshot of a humorous online review for the Arkansas Alligator Farm & Petting Zoo, with honest reviews for the tourist attraction.

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    #5

    Not Much More To Say

    An Amazon customer review describing "Good Lube" and pretending to be a slug in the bathroom. Hilariously honest reviews.

    GoToGoat Report

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    elainamdreyer avatar
    Ellie
    Ellie
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a question but what is Lube?

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    #6

    I Love This New Translator App

    A screenshot of an iPhone app store review page with a 5-star rating for "Very easily to work (v1.0)," a huge disappointment.

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    jj_26 avatar
    J J
    J J
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im roughly massaging your grandmother.

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    It’s in a company’s best interest to encourage customers to leave reviews, though. Fera reports that a whopping 93% of customers say they read reviews before making a purchase, and two-thirds of consumers say that having many online reviews makes a brand look legitimate online. 

    But it’s important for these reviews to actually be honest. 68% of customers say they won’t trust a company’s reviews if there aren’t any negative ones. And 95% suspect that reviews are being censored or faked completely in that situation. It can be painful to leave negative reviews up as a business owner, but it’s better to learn from them than try to hide them.  
    #7

    Chernobyl In Google Reviews

    A user review from Dan Shreffler, rated three stars, with the honest review "Still nicer than Detroit." This is a hilariously honest review.

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    #8

    A Review Of A Local Cemetery

    A 5-star review titled No One I Know Buried There Has Ever Complained About It. A hilariously honest review.

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    #9

    Honestly, I Did Plan To Label My Cat So This Review I Found Is Very Helpful

    An Amazon product review shows a disappointed orange cat with a label "a cat" on its forehead, exemplifying hilariously honest reviews.

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    Fera also found that business owners shouldn’t treat reviews passively. Companies that reply to reviews at least 25% of the time report having an average of 35% more revenue. And 95% of unhappy customers will actually return to a business if the issues they complained about are resolved quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, customers spend up to 49% more money at businesses that actively reply to reviews.
    #10

    Botanical Bliss

    A hilarious review of Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a huge disappointment for arguing couples. Honest reviews like this are funny!

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    #11

    Police Station Review

    A police department review with five stars, praising police cars and treatment. A truly hilarious review, not a disappointment.

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    #12

    Can’t Argue With That…

    A Hilariously Honest Reviews screenshot with a 1-star rating for a school described as a huge disappointment and looking like a bunker.

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    Online reviews can really make or break a business. If they’re overwhelmingly positive, they can act as free advertising for a company. However, if they’re extremely negative, they can drive herds of customers away. But the good thing is that they can change over time. So if your company has been hit by a couple of one-star reviews, you might be able to turn things around by asking satisfied customers to share their thoughts online. If you know you provided excellent service or they expressed vocally how happy they were, don’t be too shy to encourage them to share their thoughts online.  
    #13

    Shower Curtain Review 🤭

    An Amazon review with a five-star rating, stating "Very clear, easy to watch my gf shower." This is one of the honest reviews.

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    #14

    One Way Of Describing It

    One Way Of Describing It

    ladyjuliafish Report

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    #15

    The Owner Replied

    A Google review showing a customer's huge disappointment with McDonald's and the owner's terse reply. Hilariously honest reviews.

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    It’s also wise for companies to focus on their reviews across multiple platforms. There’s Yelp, Facebook Reviews, Google Reviews, Trustpilot, REVIEWS.io, and more. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, as that might cause you to miss out on valuable clientele. And if you need to get the ball rolling, you can start posting your own menus, photos, prices, and services on each platform to encourage customers to check it out. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Isn’t Normal, Right?

    A child drinks from a mounted water bottle on a play structure, an honest review of a product. A huge disappointment.

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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've often thought a hamster style bottle would be nice attached to my bed's headboard. For when you want a drink in the middle of the night but don't want to get out of bed. Why not keep a glass of water by the bed? We have cats.

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    #17

    On The Reviews For The Taj Mahal. Dude You Can't Just Ask For A Whole New Monument In Pink

    A user review from Krishnakanth R, rating a product or service one star with feedback "Boring white." This is a huge disappointment.

    DueOrganization8039 Report

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    #18

    Wonderful Asian Restaurant Claps Back

    A restaurant review where a customer is disappointed about missing shrimp, reflecting a huge disappointment in food reviews.

    ilikepieman Report

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    If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that people will inject humor into literally every single situation. I mean, we have memes about serious mental health issues and tragedies taking place around the globe. So it’s no surprise that customers want to be silly when reviewing businesses and products too. And there’s really nothing wrong with it! As long as they’re honest and get their point across, isn’t making readers laugh just an added bonus?
    #19

    A Review Of An Oven On Currys. Not Sure What Richard Was Expecting

    A product review from Richard, rating 7 out of 10. He highlights good design but calls hot air a huge disappointment.

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    #20

    Another Review On The Statue Of Liberty

    A hilarious review from Ryan Tessman: "She made me feel short... BAD TIME! NOT WORTH IT!" This is a huge disappointment.

    Iamkindaweird1 Report

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    #21

    I Think He Misread It A Little

    A Google Maps review of the Massachusetts State House with a 1-star rating and a review calling it a huge disappointment.

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    Something customers must keep in mind, though, is that if they leave negative reviews, businesses might come back with snarky replies. Many business owners are not above clapping back at customers, especially if they believe the criticisms were unwarranted. In fact, one restaurateur in Tulum, Mexico, recently went viral for roasting a customer who complained about their food not being spicy enough. 

    “That’s the point of the restaurant, owners make food they love and want to share that love [with] the community. That's how it should be,” the owner fumed. “We didn’t wake up and think, let’s cater our dishes to these self-entitled people.”
    #22

    Going To Have To Sacrifice A Sock

    A hilariously honest review by Javla Grisar, describing a "huge disappointment" in a bathroom with no toilet paper.

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    #23

    Found These Reviews For My Mom’s Company LOL

    Three user reviews on a dark background, two showing 5-star ratings and enthusiastic reviews, one new. Hilariously honest reviews.

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    #24

    For "Police Strength" Pepper Spray

    An Amazon review with 1-star for SABRE, a huge disappointment with the product's police strength. Hilariously honest review.

    posthxc1982 Report

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    Are you feeling inspired to start leaving reviews for the businesses that you love (or hate), pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever come across a particularly hilarious review in the wild. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny reviews, look no further than right here! Oh yeah, and if you liked this piece, don’t forget to leave 5 stars.
    #25

    Came Across This Gem Today

    A hilarious honest review on Amazon, showing a customer's disappointment with a product called Replacement.

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    #26

    Marriage Hangs In The Balance Over Baby Reindeer Hats

    A hilariously honest review about Amazon and Pinterest being a horrible combination, leading to a huge disappointment.

    IheartheartTheDR Report

    5points
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    #27

    This Review For A Pizza Place!

    Screenshot of honest reviews for a deep dish pizza restaurant, featuring disappointing and hilarious customer feedback.

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    5points
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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $80 is outrageous

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    #28

    I Was Told This Subreddit Would Enjoy This Quite A Bit

    A hilarious review about consuming too much 5-Hour Energy, warning of a huge disappointment if done.

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    4points
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    #29

    You Can Really Taste The Gorilla

    A screenshot of Gorilla Glue product page with a hilariously honest customer review about the adhesive.

    reformed_colonelreb Report

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    #30

    Wholesome

    A smiling man in a black fiddlers cap and glasses with a text review saying "just look at me now." Hilariously honest reviews.

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    #31

    Boomer Alert

    A hilarious review of Gettysburg National Military Park, earning a 1-star rating for being a huge disappointment.

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    4points
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    #32

    Shouldn’t Have Asked For No Rice

    A restaurant review by Vickie Gonzalez, giving one star and detailing a negative experience, including burned food, hair, and personal issues. Hilariously honest reviews.

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    4points
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    #33

    Google Review For School I Go To

    A humorous review by Isaac Coelho, a huge disappointment to the school, who claims his existence was denied for 6 years.

    SlimShakeOfficial Report

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    #34

    A Review For A Church

    A 2-star rating review reads, "More a jazz guy myself." A humorous take on reviews, like many honest reviews.

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    #35

    Totally The Fault Of Alcatraz

    Alcatraz Island review, a hilarious disappointment about a rejected wedding, sparking honest reviews.

    UrShadow69 Report

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    #36

    Not Enough Wood

    A review for Will C Wood High School, 5 years ago, titled "I didn't see as much wood as I wanted too." Hilariously honest review.

    reddit.com Report

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    #37

    Can This Opinion Be Trusted?

    A humorous review for "The Cheese Shoppe" reads "I don't like cheese" with three stars, a huge disappointment for some.

    huixing_ Report

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    #38

    I Present To The Peoples Reviews By You Know Who

    A 5-star Google review for Chicago Botanic Garden, a hilariously honest review comparing it to an ex-wife.

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    #39

    Excuse Me? Pizza Hut In Cedar Lake, Indiana

    A 4-star review states, They don't have children as a topping :( - a huge disappointment, highlighting honest reviews.

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    #40

    Reviews About The Power Plant A Few Towns Over ☢️

    A review for Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant, getting 3 stars and an honest review about staff, a huge disappointment for visitors.

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    #41

    Thank You For Your Input

    A Google Maps review showing five stars for an RV park with the text, "I don't know anything about this park," highlighting a humorous review.

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    #42

    This Was A Review I Found For A Library

    A library review giving a 1-star rating and calling it a "huge disappointment," highlighting honest reviews.

    cottnclouds Report

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    #43

    North Korean Flag

    An Amazon review from Catesby with a 5-star rating, titled "Supreme leader is Proud of me." A truly honest review.

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    soapbox avatar
    Soapbox
    Soapbox
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, theyre not talking about North Korea here

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    #44

    Huge Disappointment

    A hilarious, honest product review showing a huge disappointment, like an ex-wife, with a low rating and user feedback.

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    #45

    A Whisky Review

    A Whisky Review

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    #46

    Mexican Resturant In Princeton, MN. Dude Also Did This For Four Other Resturants In MN

    Mexican Resturant In Princeton, MN. Dude Also Did This For Four Other Resturants In MN

    NoPostsForU Report

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    #47

    Church Of Scientology NYC

    A one-star review: a huge disappointment. The text says "I asked to speak to Lord Xenu, and they promptly told me to leave."

    geez-elle Report

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    #48

    Somebody Asking If One Person Can Have 54 Babies (It's A Hospital)

    A screenshot showing a discussion on "Mary Greeley Me..." with a question about having 54 babies. This reflects hilariously honest reviews.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #49

    Found While Searching For Apartments In My Area. Guess I Shouldn’t Apply?

    A 1-star review on a dark background detailing how awful the building manager is, a huge disappointment.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #50

    Poor Johnny

    A hilariously honest review about a cockroach in a hotel room, a huge disappointment. It received 3 stars and 1 helpful vote.

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    #51

    Review For A Bus Stop

    A user review with five stars and the text Bus stopped, reflecting honest reviews.

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    #52

    Knees Weak, Arms Heavy

    A 5-star review of food, highlighting a journey to get there and the reviewer almost throwing up from overeating. This review is one of many hilarious reviews.

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    #53

    Nice

    A screenshot of a Google review for Taco Bell from a user named Karen, one of many hilariously honest reviews.

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    #54

    Review From Local Smoke Shop

    A disappointing review for a store, with only one star due to a sleeping employee. A huge disappointment for a new customer.

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    #55

    He Makes Compelling Points!

    A 2-star review for Hush blankets, detailing a user's purchase and disappointment about others getting them for free. Hilariously honest review.

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    soapbox avatar
    Soapbox
    Soapbox
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh the American dream- needing your neighbour to be jealous of all the stuff you've spent money on

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    #56

    Thought This Belonged Here

    A user review for a haircut place, expressing disappointment over the language, mirroring a hilariously honest review.

    ok4294 Report

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    #57

    Ducks Are Good People

    Screenshot of humorous reviews for a Conservation Area. One calls it a "huge disappointment" due to "bad ducks", another praises "good ducks."

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    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's geese you gotta watch out for

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    #58

    Siri Backspace Remove No No No Gerald Help Me With This Thing

    A customer review with 5 stars and comments like "Great quality" and "never seen again?", reflecting honest reviews.

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    #59

    This Was A Review For A Local Church In My Area

    A one-star review by a Local Guide stating, Attending funeral for my friend, highlighting a huge disappointment.

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    #60

    Boiled Toucan

    A hilarious review of a product being a huge disappointment: "I didn't like the water, it tasted like boiled toucan. I'm devastated."

    KoraJem Report

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    #61

    Dairy Queen Review 😂

    A restaurant review with 3.5 stars and the keyword honest reviews, describing a long wait for food through a series of life steps.

    reddit.com Report

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    #62

    Restaurant In Phoenix Gets 1 Star Docked Because It’s In Phoenix

    A positive customer review with five stars, praising friendly atmosphere and African music. This review contrasts with disappointment.

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    #63

    Military Atoll Glamour Shot

    A surreal image of two men in a floral archway with butterflies, illustrating a hilariously honest review.

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    #64

    She Wants The Home Depot Beef And She Wants It Now

    A screenshot showing a Home Depot review, with a user giving two stars and expressing disappointment: "Where's the beef! Taco was 3/4 full of lettuce."

    offendedboar Report

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    #65

    Biiig Ben

    A Google review for Big Ben, sharing a hilarious, honest review of a mouse. It's a huge disappointment not to know this!

    Jedidaz Report

    1point
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    #66

    1984 Book Review

    A one-star review titled "Like My Ex-Wife" saying "They must be sad because there is no Roblox or Fortnite in 1984 lol."

    Motc28 Report

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    #67

    One Of The Reviews Of A Bakery In My Neighbourhood. Guess It’s A Valid Reason To Give It 1/5 Stars

    A hilariously honest review about forgetting a melon, a huge disappointment for the customer.

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