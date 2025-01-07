Thankfully, however, it’s not necessary to stand over a hot stove all day or spend hours chopping vegetables to whip up a delicious dinner . Redditors have been sharing their very best low effort and affordable yet crowd pleasing recipe ideas , so we’ve gathered the tastiest-sounding ones below. Enjoy scrolling through and getting some inspiration, and be sure to upvote the mouthwatering dishes that you can’t wait to impress your family with!

I am guilty of spending hours each week researching recipes , watching countless cooking videos and contemplating what I’d like to devour in the following days. But when it comes time to actually prepare a meal after a long day in the office , anything that will take more than 30 minutes sounds torturous.

#1 Ganache. Always impresses guests at how rich and tasty it is...



It's literally cream heated then chocolate added.

#2 Key lime pie. 4 egg yolks, a can of sweetened condensed milk, half a cup of fresh lime juice, and you can add some grated lime peel if you want. Beat it until it’s fluffed up a bit, pour it into a graham cracker crust, bake, top with whipped cream. Fresh key lime pie is rare outside of Florida and people love it!

#3 Carrot soup.



Rough chopped onion, fat of your choice.

Saute until slightly brown.

Bunch of rough chopped carrots.

Add to the pot, continue sautéing for a couple more minutes.

Flavorful liquid to cover (I usually use 1/2 bottle of white wine, remainder stock).

Simmer until carrots are very soft.

Blend until smooth and strain.

Season and serve.



Guests rave about it — and it really is just 15 minutes of active work with some leftover veg.

#4 Thai curry.



Throw meat, maybe some veg, good Thai curry paste and coconut milk into a slow cooker.



It's the best thing most people have ever tasted in their entire lives, apparently.



It's a standard for my big gatherings, usually alongside something that actually does take hours in the kitchen. The Thai curry goes down better, every time. It's so easily, accessibly *good*.



If I wasn't so stubborn as to see that as a challenge, I'd get depressed and not bother.

#5 Risotto anything.



notrosemurray:





Risotto! My favorite is just white cheddar and fresh chives with crispy onions from the salad aisle on top, but because it takes some time to cook it feels really fancy

#6 Toffee. I sell it every year around this time in a bakery sale. Regulars come just to get it.



2 cups cold, refrigerated butter



2 cups white sugar



1 tsp salt



2 cups chocolate chips



Optional toppings: sprinkle of sea salt, rice krispies, nuts, instant coffee powder, crushed pretzels



Put butter, sugar and salt in a large pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly for about 30 minutes until mixture is dark amber. Pour into a foil lined baking sheet, tilt to spread. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top, spread after letting them melt for a minute. Add any optional toppings, I usually do sea salt. Let cool out of the fridge for an hour or so, then refrigerate at least one hour before breaking apart.



You don't need a candy thermometer or a double boiler or anything fancy.



I get butter and chocolate chips for about $6 each, and the sugar and salt are pretty cheap.



Notes: Do not soften your butter, it won't absorb into the mixture correctly. At all points of cooking, you'll probably think it's not working; it is.

#7 My Grandmother's fresh tomato sauce. A couple pounds of campari tomatoes, some olive oil, basil, garlic, and white wine. You just heat the oil and add the garlic and tomatoes (washed but whole) in the pan, let em cook with a lid on until the tomatoes burst, then add your basic and wine, and season to taste. It takes like 20 minutes, mostly passive time for cooking the pasta and making a salad. Everybody raves and the most difficult part is getting out of the grocery store parking lot.

#8 Spaghetti carbonara. Delicious when made well and very simple. Even if you wanted to go all out and use fancy imported cheese or guanciale instead of my bacon and Parmesan version, the quantities of each aren’t huge and it’s delicious.



Someone may say it’s not a fancy dish (eg in Italy), and that may be true but it’s fancy enough in my part of the world.

#9 Cottage Pie. It’s ground beef, veggies and mash all in one dish. Super easy, cheap and everyone usually loves it!

#10 Lemon possets! It’s a hit every time and so flipping easy.

#11 I cheat like an expensive lawyer on mashed potatoes. Boxed ones taste absolutely amazing after I add an obscene amount of good butter, sour cream, roasted garlic and fresh parmesan cheese. I just refuse to go thru the peeling, cutting, boiling and ricing ritual when my time can be allocated elsewhere.

#12 Okonomiyaki is one I love to make and looks like it takes a ton of time. It is literally cabbage, eggs, flour, bacon and a couple of sauces.

#13 Chicken adobo. Literally throw everything (chicken, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, peppercorns, bay leaf, coconut milk if you are down) into a pot and come back in an hour to have the most savory, tender, unctuous braise you've ever had.

#14 I think Marcella Hazan's tomato pasta sauce recipe is the ultimate example of this. 1 can San Marzano tomatoes. 5 tbs butter. 1 onion. Simmer for about 45 min, then discard the onion. One of the best tomato sauces you'll ever have, only 3 ingredients, 45 min cooking time, and you don't even have to chop the onion (edit: it works best to slice the onion in half). (Edit 2: salt and pepper to taste! I don’t have measurements for salt or pepper for this but keep adding small pinches until it tastes good to you).

#15 Pistachio poppyseed cake.

1 box white cake mix

1 package instant pistachio pudding

1 small (1.25oz/35g) container of poppyseed

Follow the instructions on the cake mix, make in a Bundt pan. Top with powdered sugar when cool



Truly more than the sum of its parts, could not be easier. I'm a real "cook it from scratch" guy for 99% of things but this is one of the rare exceptions. People go nuts for it.

#16 Chicken thighs, olive oil, lemon, butter, garlic in a pan. Add some pasta. Boom. You're a fancy chef. You want to go extra, spend the extra dollar on a shallot, or a splash of white wine. Now you're a super fancy chef.

It's really good with heavy cream added. But I just use whole milk. (Add the dairy products at the very end).

#17 Sushi. You can spring for actual sashimi to make it really fancy, but it's basically rice with a sprinkling of other bits.





Krabmeat, canned tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese are all pretty cheap, and that's only the stuff that I came up with in 30 seconds.



You can make it in different shapes or forms, present it all on fancy plates, and it can look like you catered.





And besides cooking the rice, it's not much harder than making s sandwich.

#18 Maybe not hours, but mussels. They're relatively inexpensive and take almost no time or effort to cook. Yet they come out delicious and seem a lot fancier than they are. Especially with people who don't eat them often.

#19 Pavlova. It's just meringue which is beaten egg whites with sugar and some tartar sauce. But it's formed into a shape and then baked at a real low temp until it dries out. I made these last year and filled them with cranberry/rosemary curd and topped them with whipped cream.

Recipe.

#20 My mashed potato’s have been called the best ever had…. Just cook the taters in salted water with sliced garlic and/or minced/grated ginger. Reserve the cooking water. Put them through a ricer or food mill (for extra fluffiness). Add in plenty of butter, and enough cooking water, heavy cream, sour cream and or cream cheese to make them creamy, salt and pepper to taste, an add dried chives or any blend that includes chives and tarragon. BAM!

#21 Homemade ricotta (or “farm cheese”, but used in place of ricotta). Simplest thing in the world to do, tastes soooo much better than store bought, and people lose their minds when you tell them you made fresh cheese. I use it in lasagna and stuffed shells, and use any extra as an appetizer with some fresh herbs mixed in, served with crackers.



There’s a million variations on it! Serious Eats talks about the science behind it if you want a good read, just search “ricotta” on their site.

#22 Cacio e pepe. It's literally pasta, cheese and pepper... But when it's done right, it's unbelievable. Good quality pasta is key, fresh pasta takes it to another level but ups the complexity quite a bit.

#23 Chocolate Mousse. The amount of praise it gets compared to how little effort it takes is astonishing.



Its 12-16oz of which ever chocolate you like.

4 eggs separated plus 2 more whites

Cup of heavy cream

Cup of sugar

1T vanilla

1 Melt the chocolate

2 ribbon the egg yolks with 1/4 c sugar, add the melted chocolate. Set aside

3 whip the 6 egg whites with 1/4 sugar until stiff peaks, set aside

4 whip the cream and vanilla with 1/2c sugar until stiff peaks set aside

Fold the beaten whites into the chocolate mixture until combined, and then repeat with the cream

Chill until set (4-6 hours minimum)

#24 Chicken tacos. A Costco rotisserie chicken shredded and mixed with green chili salsa. Serve with tortillas, sour cream, cilantro, lime.



For bonus points make stock with the carcass.

#25 Pork Green Chili Soup. Pour 1 Large 28 oz can of Green Enchilada Sauce, a whole carton of chicken stock, a can of beans (your preference), a can of corn, 3.5 oz can of green chilis, a can of Rotel, into a Crock Pot/Slow Cooker. The only real hassle is searing off a few bone in pork chops before adding to slow cooker and dicing up 1 small onion in the pork drippings, deglaze your pan with either white wine or reserved chicken stock and then add onions along with how ever many cloves of garlic (I add in like 10 cloves, but not necessary) into slow cooker. If you want your soup more like a stew/chowder… while cooking your onions add in two tablespoons of corn flour and cook off the raw flour taste in the onions. Add a couple diced potatoes right before you set your slow cooker on low for at least 4 hrs. Serve with warm tortillas and a dollop of sour cream or Creme Mexicana (Creme Fraiche) and cilantro.

#26 America's test kitchen low fat stove top macaroni and cheese. I mess around with different kinds of cheeses but it always turns out great.

#27 Alton Brown's overnight cinnamon roll recipe is always a hit and they are leagues better than store bought. It's easy as long as you have a stand mixer.

#28 Mocha brownies. Make with Ghiradelli dark chocolate brownie mix but substitute water with coffee instead. Bake and pull out 5-10 minutes before recommended time for extra fudgy texture. Has to be the ghiradelli dark chocolate mix though, the others don’t taste the same.

#29 Omelette with goat cheese and chopped fresh herbs that I grow.

#30 Chicken Piccata with spaghetti noodles - it is amazing and seems fancy but it is super quick and easy and all it needs with it is a salad and some garlic bread!

#31 Karaage.



Chicken thighs, skin on, deboned 2-3 lbs

Marinade:

Shoyu 1/3 cup

Mirin 1/3 cup

Garlic 4 cloves, grated

Ginger 2 tbsp, grated



Potato starch 1 cup

Vegetable oil 2-3 cups



Truffle salt

Garam masala



Serve with spicy mayo and lemon wedges



Combine marinade ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Cut chicken into bite size pieces, add to marinade.



Marinate for 15min up to 24 hours. I promise, 25 minutes actually works.



Preheat oil (I fry in a wok, it’s awesome).



Dredge chicken in potato starch. Fry immediately batches of 4-5 pieces until golden brown. Dry on a rack over tin foil or plate with paper towels. Dust with salt and masala as soon as the pieces are out of the oil.



Repeat until all chicken is done.



Serve with spicy mayo, lemon wedges, and a salad or rice.

#32 No knead bread. So easy it’s stupid. People will think you’re an amazing baker.

#33 Pickle onions on things. For some reason people are always so impressed that I make my own pickled onions when it’s the easiest and cheapest thing to make.

1 large onion, sliced

1 cup water

1 cup white vinegar

1 tbsp salt

3 tbsp sugar



Bring everything else to a boil then add the onion, take it off the heat and allow it to come to room temp. Store in fridge. I like to drain them so they don’t get mushy but you don’t have to.

#34 Focaccia! I use this recipe and everyone is always obsessed!

#35 Want to impress your friends or family without spending hours in the kitchen? Here’s a **gourmet-looking dish** that comes together in just **20 minutes** and won’t break the bank. Prepare to be hailed as a kitchen wizard. 👨‍🍳✨



# What You’ll Need:



* 8 oz spaghetti (or any pasta you love)

* 1 lb shrimp (peeled & deveined)

* 3 tbsp butter (the secret to richness 😋)

* 4 garlic cloves (minced – garlic makes everything better)

* 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional, but a little spice never hurt anyone)

* 1/4 cup chicken broth (or white wine for extra fancy vibes 🍷)

* 1/2 cup heavy cream (hello, creaminess)

* 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (for that perfect cheesy finish)

* Fresh parsley (for the Instagram-worthy garnish 🌿)

* Salt and pepper (to taste)

* Lemon wedges (totally optional, but highly recommended for freshness 🍋)



# Steps:



1. **Boil the Pasta:** Cook your pasta according to the package directions. Save a cup of pasta water – trust me, you’ll want it for the sauce.

2. **Sauté the Shrimp:** In a pan, melt 2 tbsp butter over medium heat, throw in the shrimp, and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side (until pink). Remove and set aside – shrimp doesn’t take long!

3. **Make the Magic Sauce:** In the same pan, melt the remaining butter, add minced garlic, and sauté until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Add red pepper flakes if you want a kick. Then pour in chicken broth (or wine, if you’re feeling bougie), let it reduce a bit.

4. **Creamy Goodness:** Stir in heavy cream, let it simmer for 3 minutes until thickened. Add in that Parmesan and stir until creamy.

5. **Combine Everything:** Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce, adding some reserved pasta water if it’s too thick. Mix in the shrimp and give it a good toss to coat everything in that creamy, garlic-butter goodness.

6. **Garnish & Serve:** Sprinkle with parsley, add a squeeze of lemon, and boom – you’re done!

#36 I usually make this in the crockpot but you could do it on the stove. Cooked shredded chicken, lg can enchilada sauce ( I always use green), 8oz block cream cheese, can of drained black beans and a can of corn. Put it all in a pan and heat till cream cheese is mixed in. You can use either corn or flour tortillas, or even with tortilla chips and some cheddar cheese.

#37 Creamy lemon garlic pasta. I cook some pasta (whatever I have in the cabinet), save a bit of the water, and in a pan, melt butter and saute garlic for a minute. Then I add lemon zest, juice, heavy cream, and parmesan. Toss in the pasta, loosen it with the water, add salt and pepper. Super quick, super good.

#38 Chicken breasts stuffed with spinach, mozzarella and sundried tomatoes. Usually served with asparagus. It’s always a hit!

#39 Shakshuka. It's the easiest thing to cook, especially for vegetarians. Fry onions and peppers. Add chopped tomatoes and water. Boil down and add eggs. It takes no effort and tastes amazing.

#40 French onion soup. Basically onions, beef broth, and wine. Takes about 1 1/2 hours to caramelize the onions with a bit of butter. Then drop everything in the pot. Top with bread and melted cheese.



laceybug03:



Put the onions in a rice cooker with a stick of butter. It’s delicious and done in. 30 minutes

#41 Minestrone soup. You can get so many of the vegetables at the dollar store or a fair price at many grocery stores. I add chickpeas and cannellini beans. The special trick to give it that “hours in the kitchen” flavor is to use some Parmesan rind as the pasta is cooking in the soup. Serve with fresh parm and a crusty piece of bread.

#42 Sour cream cheesecake. I think a springform or Bundt pan seems bougie to some people.

#43 Beef tips with gravy



Not too expensive steak, grilled, sliced; then tossed with some quickly sauteed sliced bell peppers and onions. Served on a bed of rice pilaf and smothered in a decent amount of mushroom gravy.



Usually takes about 30-40 minutes to prepare, but feels like a restaurant quality meal.

#44 Salsa chicken. Throw chicken breasts and salsa in a slow cooker. That's it. Fancy it up by adding some onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, black pepper. Serve over rice. If you want to seem like a real pro, garnish with cilantro, add a dollup of sour cream, and shredded cheese. Crack open canned corn/black beans.



I'm from Canada and somehow impressed people in Texas with this and now it's a staple. I'm still confused.

#45 Shrimp Ettoufee. Hardest part is making the roux, you can easily whip it up and as long as shrimp isn't too expensive where you are it's a pretty cheap meal.

#46 Lemon orzo with sausage, kale, parmesan, garlic.

#47 Riz Croquant Brûlée avec Sel de Mer.



Make a pale caramel. Remove from heat, add Rice Krispies and stir until coated. Return to heat and stir continuously until they lightly smoke. Remove to parchment or silpat and sprinkle with sea salt.



Also epic with Cocoa Krispies and some finely chopped bittersweet chocolate applied before the salt.

#48 America's Test Kitchen's instant mashed potato gnocchi. It's so good! It takes about 20 minutes to make start to eating. Crazy easy! The texture is fantastic. It's not gummy at all. It's not only delicious, but it turns out so very pretty. With a quick marinara or pesto. People really do think you busted out the cooking skills even though you didn't. At all. I 100% recommend it.

#49 Beef mince and veggies cooked with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, fish sauce, honey, sesame oil, and red wine vinegar. Throw in some noodles at the end and serve.



I like mine with a few pine nuts through it, but my family doesn't, so I put mine in at the end 😄.

#50 I make a MEAN pork chop, but either feeling or sous vide it's quite simple, and sure to impress because nearly nobody eats proper pork. A nice blushing pink is what you want, or 145°. The USDA reccos changed at some point, but I feel like nobody has updated their priors and overcooks them. Many great restaurants still overcook a pork chop; I've had to just stop ordering them out.



Season liberally with salt (dry brine) 30 min - 4 hours, add pepper and a sh*tload of paprika, reverse sear or sous vide or however you best like to cook a steak to 140, let rest for 5 minutes to temp up to 145. Serve.



Edit: and buy the thickest chops you can find. 1-1.5 in thick is best.

#51 Pork belly in a clay pot. It takes a while, but you don't have to stir it and the ingredients are easy.



Line the pot with green onion, throw like 4-6 slices of galangal or ginger on top, put chunks of pork belly on top. Then top it with 2 cups of Shaoxing or sherry, 1/3-1/4 cup of light soy sauce, an optional few tablespoons of dark soy sauce, and a few chunks of rock sugar or a tablespoon or two of whatever sugar. Doesn't need to be stirred. Bring to a boil and reduce to low. Cook it for an hour and a half on the stove, check how far along the pork belly is. I usually need about 30 minutes more, but it depends on the size of the pork belly and your heat.

#52 Chicken thighs with skin on the bone. Pre heat oven 400: Season both sides with salt/pepper, Trader Joe’s 21 seasoning, garlic powder, a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Heat Dutch oven to low medium heat with a bit of oil (I use olive oil). Cook skin down 9-10 minutes. Turn and cook 9-10 minutes. Turn skin side up and cook uncovered in oven 9-10 minutes. Temp should be >165 in the middle. Let sit lightly covered with foil x 5-7 minutes.

Serve with potato or pasta, salad, veg and you will gets lots of compliments. Make bone broth and then put any leftover starch and veg in broth, season and you have soup the next day.

#53 Mince and Tatties



This is my version, a one pot one, every household in Scotland has a different version and they are all universally loved. A good winter warmer and very much a Scottish comfort food.



* 2 lbs lean Mince (ground beef)

* 4 large potatoes peeled and large dice (1" size)

* 2 diced carrots (optional)

* 3 medium onions peeled and chopped

* Sprinkling of garlic powder

* 2 Tablespoons of HP sauce

* Couple of splashes Worcestershire sauce

* Salt and Pepper to taste

* 1.5 pints of beef stock, cubed, BtB or whichever. You may need more to cover the ingredients in the pot.



Brown the beef on high heat in a large pot, drain if necessary. Add sliced onions and keep the contents of the pot on the move until the onions become translucent. Add the Garlic powder some salt and pepper , HP sauce, Worcestershire sauce and the beef stock, the beef stock should cover everything in the pot. Bring to a boil and then add the diced potatoes and return to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover the pot. Cook until the potatoes are done. If you prefer a thicker gravy you can use a cornstarch slurry to tighten it up. I prefer to cook the mince and tatties until the smaller pieces of potatoes begin to disintegrate. Using a large spoon mash these on the side of the pot and stir them into the gravy, this will thicken the gravy. Serve in a large bowl with buttered bread for dipping and for cleaning the bowl!

#54 Cheater's baklava. I use puff pastry instead and it takes way less time. I still butter each sheet, layer nuts, and so on. They're also good made into pinwheels.

#55 NY Times Bread Pudding recipe!



Instead of milk use heavy whipping cream and add a teaspoon of almond extract to the vanilla extract.

For topping: whip cream & lightly mashed strawberries and a drizzle of honey, with a little sugar and fresh lemon juice.

#56 Drunk Chicken.



Brown chicken thighs in a skillet until mostly done. Meanwhile, make a batch of rice. Make a layer of the rice in a casserole dish, layer the thighs on top of the rice. Mix one can each of cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, and cream of celery condensed soups with one of those cans full of wine, then pour the mixture over the chicken and rice. Bake for about 10 minutes, until heated through, and serve.

#57 My families Spanish bean soup



There are no measurements the recipie is that old in our family





So you take a soup pot of whatever size you like and fill it half full of water, pop in a smoked ham hock or smoked neckbones, salt, pepper, minced onion, minced garlic (or garlic powder) and saffron

(Frugal tip here. I use the Spanish spice Sazon, the original one con saffron, just one packet does the whole soup pot)



Let that come to a simmer and get a little fragrant



Then you toss in 2 cans or 16oz of garbanzo beans, about 4 medium potatoes, peeled and roughly choppd to a little larger than bite size (too small and they'll fall apart)



Bring it back to a low boil and add in about 3/4s of a pack of pepperoni and continue to boil until the potatoes are fork tender



Best served with a loaf of Cuban bread or French bread, something crusty.

#58 I am always surprised by how impressed people are with bread. For parties and potlucks I usually make the Dutch oven no knead bread, then hollow out part of the loaf and fill it with Alton Brown’s scratch made onion dip. (Except being a southerner I fry them onions in bacon grease!) I put the bread I hollowed out on the side, along with some chips and veg and people act like I made a miracle.

#59 Roasted chicken is my #1. I dry brine for 48 hours, then season with fresh herbs, butter. Stuff with garlic, shallot, and lemon, and roast. It is so easy, but people love it.

#60 The miso black cod made famous at Nobu has to be the easiest high-end restaurant dish to replicate at home.



Mix white miso, sake, mirin (and/or sugar), oil, and soy sauce. Marinate black cod fillets or Chilean sea bass in this for, oh, 30 minutes to 2 day, doesn't matter. Broil them, skin side down until the edges start to singe/burn, 5 to 10 minutes. Check for any pin bones, they'll pull right out. Serve.



It takes 2 minutes of active work.

#61 Gnocchi in spinach and cream sauce.

I credit my mother with the original idea. I generally just Google a bunch of recipes and mishmash things together once I get the idea of what I'm doing lol. Gnocci is basically just cooked potatoes with flour, egg, salt, pepper and enough water untill it's workable. Roll that into tiny balls, press them with a fork, boil them to cook. Same way you would boil dumplings. here is a link to an actual recipe. this one says ricotta is optional? I probably wouldn't because I'm cheap.

Spinach cream sauce is just a bechamel sauce with spinach and parmesan added. So I would start with say 1/2 stick of butter and enough flour to make a roux. Then add your milk, probably half and half is best but what ever you have.. 9/10 I'm using whole milk cuz that is what I keep. Then melt your parmesan in untill it tastes right. If your using the canned/bottle stuff...go light... if your lucky enough to grate it fresh ( if you can, go to Costco and get a big wedge of it and leave it in your freezer tightly wrapped) use a lot. Once that is done and the sauce is the consistency you want, wilt fresh spinach into it, add the gnocci, and if your feeling froggy a little spicy spice. A touch of cayenne or any variety of paprika would probably be good, or instead a teeny tiny touch of nutmeg (really, be super careful with nutmeg..it can bite back lol ask me how I know) and pepper, always pepper.

Let that all simmer together for 10 min or so. Bam.

If you need a recipe for the sauce, Google "Alfredo" or "bechamel" recipes and go from there.

Happy cooking!

#62 Ratatouille. I priced it out last time I made it, was like $5.50 to serve two people.



Besides being delicious, it also has that unique property of looking better and better each time you make it, so you can really get snazzy playing it up for company because it’s so cheap to practice making!

#63 Stovetop Stuffing.

#64 Mississippi pot roast over some rice from the rice cooker. Literally the easiest meal to make, but everybody I have made it for goes crazy over it. I'm surprised that not many people I meet seem to even know about it.

#65 Making a fig jam balsamic reduction and putting it over pan fried chicken or pork with a dollop of goat cheese looks and tastes gourmet but it's fairly simple.

#66 Not a recipe, but there's almost nothing that Tony Chacheries spice mix doesn't improve greatly. If any recipe is missing "something", throw some in, bam, it's good now.



Seriously.

#67 Put a piece of steelhead trout. Cover it in butter garlic and parsley. Wrap it in foil, oven, yum.

#68 Sloppy Joe's. Lb of groud beef or w.e ground meat you have. Ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste (if I have it), mustard powder, garlic, onion, paprika, pepper, salt to taste, and (for my personal preference) diced green bell pepper. May need some water to build the sauce and a bit of brown sugar. Taste your sauce and adjust as needed.

#69 Creme brulle made with tinned custard and a plumbers blow torch to caramelised the sugar.

#70 Jazzed up boxed jambalaya.



- Spring for anduille sausage. It's only a little more than hilshire farms or whatever. Slice it thin.

- Slice up some chicken thinly, I also like to slice up a pork chop if I have one in the freezer.

- Dice up onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno, maybe some serrano and lots of garlic for a "trinity"

- Slice up a few mushrooms if you have them on hand

- Brown the ingredients in the pan. Sausage first then remove to plate. Chicken and pork, remove to plate. Then trinity, also remove to plate. Finally get the mushrooms nice and golden. If there's not enough fat in the pan to saute them nicely, add a bit of lard.

- Once all the ingredients are browned and remove to a plate, take the rice mix from the box and toast it in the fats and oil in the pan. Let it get a bit toasty. Turn on the fan. It will aerosolize and napalm your kitchen a little.

- Now add all your ingredients back to the pan.

- Use chicken stock instead of water, and use slightly less (like 1/4 cup less) than the amount suggested on the box's directions

- Spice it up. I like to add additional paprika, thyme, cajun seasoning, cayenne and a couple splashes of hot sauce.

- Bring to boil. Cover. Reduce to low simmer (2nd setting on my stovetop) and leave it alone for 25 minutes.



Way more delicious than typical, no one will ever guess it came from a box because of the fresh ingredients, but it's so easy to get it perfect every time and none of the ingredients are too costly. One box plus a package of anduille and chicken should easily feed 4. Two boxes plus two packages of anduille will feed a small army.

#71 Veggies and white beans in a garlicky stew.

#72 Arrabbiata sauce is so easy, cheap and impressive: My version is EVOO with red pepper flakes, garlic and onion; add a protein (chicken, ground beef/turkey), then once cooked add a can of San Marzano tomatoes and smush them up. Cook it for 30 mins, adding pasta water and red wine as you’d like as well as seasoning with Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Add veggie of choice (I like broccoli rabe or kale), optional cannellini beans. Finish your very al dente paste in the sauce with a little more pasta water.

#73 Stuffed pasta shells.



Boil shells. Stuff with ricotta. Add sauce and cheese, bake.

#74 I have no idea why people like it so much, but pasta, preferable angel hair, with butter and grated parmesan. Maybe a little parsley if we have any. It's even easier than boxed mac and cheese and every time I've ever made for it others, they've always loved it. There's never any leftovers.

#75 Roasted red pepper Caesar salad



Ultimately grill and roast a red pepper



Steam in a bag for 15 by wrapping it in a bag



Puree ib kayo, garlic and parm.

#76 A good cut of steak like a fat rib eye, asparagus all on a cast iron and griddle.



Sear the steak, butter baste it with thyme and garlic.



Blister the asparagus on a griddle at high heat with the meaty oil



Takes about 10-15 minutes with cleanup included



same with chicken milanese served over arugula. Shallow fry cutlet, serve over arugala, shave some parm, give a little squirt of balsamic glaze. takes about 15 min also and looks pretty fancy.

#77 Mushroom soup





Clean your mushrooms, add a good 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil into your Dutch oven, rough chop your mushrooms, add the mushrooms to the pot and sauce on medium heat until the mushrooms’ liquid is dispensed.





Add onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste.





Add 3-5 tablespoons of butter (your choice), add minced garlic, make a roux, add beef broth…or add a cornstarch slurry once the beef broth has heated up to thicken the soup.





The last minute is to blend the soup with an immersion blender or regular blender. I also add heavy cream and heat up the soup again but it’s not needed.

#78 My homemade pizza, it just takes a few minutes to make the dough, have wine with the company while it rises, 20 minutes prep and about 10 minutes to cook. While the dough is rising I throw together an Italian salad.



I've done it so many times that I just throw it together and it always comes out perfect.

2 cups all purpose flour

2/3 Cup warm water

2 tsp instant yeast

1/2 TBSP honey

2 tsp salt

Olive oil

Optional: sprinkle of oregano

The secret here is that moisture content of flour varies from climate to climate. I mix this in a food processor with a dough blade. I usually have to drizzle extra water to get the dough just right. I let it rise about an hour, sometimes I do it the day before and refrigerate.

This will make one large pizza. You might want to google pizza dough to get more exact measurements.

Bon Appetit

#79 Boeuf bourguignon with egg noodles and some nice crusty bread. For some reason everyone goes ohh French and are impressed. I’m like it’s a quick and easy beef stew.

#80 Sour cream coconut cake



It’s yellow or white cake with a frosting made from sour cream, granulated sugar, and coconut (frozen grated if possible or unsweetened dried coconut works fine too). You can make the cake from a mix or from scratch.



2 cups sour cream



2 cups granulated sugar (I’ve also used artificial granulated sweetener)



12-14 oz frozen grated coconut or 2 cups of dried coconut



A couple pinches of salt to taste



If you have it, a teaspoon of coconut extract is good too



If you want an impressive cake make a 2 layer cake and slice the layers in half horizontally when cool. Put the frosting between the layers and on top. Refrigerate the cake for a couple days. It’s better if you let the frosting soak into the cake, but it’s amazing served the same day. I’ve done both. Or you can put this frosting on a rectangular cake.



Mix up the frosting first and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. The granulated sugar will start dissolving quickly if you stir it a bit, so if you’re using it the same day, give the sugar and sour cream a good mixing then fold in the coconut.



When my mom made this for Christmas, she would put the cake in a sealed Tupperware cake carrier and keep it on the back porch when the weather was under 40F. Right before serving she’d decorate the top with drained and dried off maraschino cherries. She made it every year because we and the extended family would go feral if she didn’t.



People won’t believe how easy this cake is.



I even make a single serving by mixing a little cake mix with water until it looks like cake batter and then cooking it in the microwave. I add equal parts sour cream and sugar (or a little less) and a dash of salt to a small bowl then add some dried coconut and a tiny bit of coconut extract. I’m craving it right now. I have used Xylitol and Swerve instead of sugar, and I couldn’t tell a difference. I’m going to make this for Christmas this year with the sugar free frosting because most of us are watching our sugar intake.



Powdered sugar will clump up in this unless you sift the sugar through a fine mesh strainer or flour sifter and will taste different because of the corn starch. I’m not sure how it would work and what consistency it would wind up being.



I’ve never used a chocolate cake, but it would be really delicious. Pan roast some almonds in a little coconut oil (that’s what Hershey’s does) to make an Almond Joy cake. I love chocolate, but this cake was such a big part of my childhood that I only make it with yellow/white cake because it’s edible nostalgia.



The white cake is really beautiful with the white frosting, but they also leave you with leftover egg yolks to use up. Yolks make white cake look yellow, so they only call for whites.



This recipe would also be really good as cake pops or little bon bons.



Tip for making cake mix taste like homemade: use melted butter instead of oil. Milk instead of water gives the cake a tender crumb as well, but I do not do that when I need to cut a cake mix cake into horizontal layers. Cake mixes are designed to be pretty error proof, so they are nice and moist.



Do be careful not to mix in the eggs with hot/warm butter because they will start to cook. I have mixed the butter into the mix then added the eggs because the mix cools the butter off. Or you can put the container you used to melt the butter into a bowl of cool water. Butter often pops in the microwave so you might want to cover the container. I usually use a Pyrex measuring cup which I then use to measure the water or milk.

#81 Haha all these recipes calling for mixing bowls and cutting boards and my favorite easy recipe is basically straight off the shelves.



Okay take a crockpot and fill it with boneless skinless chicken thighs.



Mix together a can of whole cranberry sauce and a packet of onion soup mix. Dump over the chicken and let the crockpot do its thing.



Hours later you’ll have fall-apart thighs in a delicious sweet and savory sauce. Great over rice or mashed potatoes. Don’t even need to stir it too much bc it’s great when the thighs remain intact enough to fall apart on your plate.



Most people are surprised to learn it has cranberry after tasting it. Some versions of this recipe include adding some Catalina or Russian dressing in at the end to thicken up the sauce a bit, but I prefer to use just a little bit of cornstarch. .

#82 Baby shower meatballs, it’s frozen beef meatballs, grape jelly and bbq sauce. I sauté a little chopped onion with the meatballs before adding the sauces. Cooks in 20 mins. It’s always the first pan empty at parties lol.

#83 1 lb shrimp, 1 red bell, 1 can of Italian spiced diced tomatoes, 1 large or two small limes, shreaded parmesan or romano cheese.



dice the pepper and cook leaving a little firmness. cook the shrimp using half of the lime juice. add back in the peppers. add the tomatoes. heat until warm. serve squeezing lime onto each plate. top with cheese.



this makes enough for 2-3 people when served with garlic bread.



*edit to add: I know shrimp isn't typically concidered cheap, but if you can find it on sale... you can make this dish for under $20 and even $15.

#84 Not as cheap as pasta… but I get a lot of bang for my buck with salmon. I buy a side of salmon at Aldi for about $15-18 I cut it into smaller pieces to fit on my air fryer pan. Skin side down, drizzled with olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice S&P and garlic. 10 minutes at ~325°, flip it, remove skin and cook it another 3-5 minutes depending on thickness. I serve this on a salad made with romaine, cuke, tomato, something briny (pickled beets, pickled red onion), something sharp (blue or goat cheese), something salty/crunchy (sunflower seeds, almonds, croutons, tortilla strips) and something starchy (sweet potato, farrow, barley).

#85 Preserved lemons are ridiculously easy and extremely tasty.



Wash and cut several whole lemons in quarters, dump a tablespoon of salt over each (whole) lemon. Stack in a jar and press down with a weight. Should submerge in its own juice, but if it doesn't just add lemon juice till it does.



Put in the back of the fridge and ignore. Then when you make any fish dish or other savory thing that could use lemon, take some, wash and slice in thin strips. Maybe remove the pulp, to cut back on salt.



Perfect with all kinds of dishes. One of my favourites is with charred napa cabbage. (Also very easy, cut in eight parts lengthwise, put in pan and char on all sides.)

#86 My mom always called them "souperburgers" - 1 lb ground beef, 1 can of Campbell's French onion soup, couple spoons of flour, buns.



Brown the beef. Drain. Add 1 can of Campbell's French Onion Soup per pound of beef. Let simmer a few minutes. Add flour and stir a spoonful at a time until it's sloppy Joe consistency - not too thick, but just thick enough to stay on a bun.



Spoon onto bun. Eat. Go back for more.



You can add cheese or other toppings, but everyone I've ever made them for prefered them plain and loved it.