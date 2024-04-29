A quick heads up: the links to the recipes are highlighted in the posts if you want to try them yourselves, dear Pandas. Happy cooking!

#1 This Cinnabon cinnamon rolls dupe is perfect, except for the frosting. I do one stick of butter softened, 8oz of cream cheese softened, and 3 cups of powdered sugar for the frosting.

#2 No changes to the recipe, it’s Panda Express’s orange chicken

#3 Lofthouse Sugar Cookies and Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits



Both of which I have on regular rotation in my house.

#4 Chik-fil-A sauce = 1 part mayonnaise, 1 part sweet barbecue sauce, and a tiny bit of Dijon mustard.

#5 I’m a sucker for the Cheesecake Factory farfalle pasta. It’s only about five million calories, give or take. This is a really good recipe I’ve tried

#6 This tastes exactly like KFC coleslaw

#7 PF Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps from Damn Delicious. This is a staple in our house.

#8 I can make an Egg McMuffin as good as McDonald's *used* to make them. You need a small pan with lid and an egg ring:





Ingredients:



* 1 Egg

* 1 slice Canadian Bacon

* 1 slice American cheese

* Kosher Salt

* 1 English Muffin

* Butter





1. Set pan on stove over medium heat. Place egg ring in center and spray with cooking oil.



2. Halve and toast muffin in a standard toaster.



3. Once pan has warmed, crack an egg into the ring and reduce heat to medium low. Season egg with just a small pinch of salt. Add a splash of water to the outside of the ring and cover immediately.



4. Cook egg for exactly 3 minutes. Meanwhile, muffin should be ready. Butter both halves while still hot.



5. Place American cheese on one half. Place the slice of Canadian Bacon on next.



6. When the egg has finished, remove ring and pour egg onto sandwich.



7. Top with the other muffin half and love life!

#9 Zuppa Toscana from Olive Garden. I don't know where I found the recipe but the secret is KALE. Otherwise it's a sausage potato soup. The kale gives it that subtle peppery zing. This is pretty much a match for it. My recipe is half size & from the usenet forums lol

#10 My wife made copycat crumbl cookies.

They were so good we agreed they were banned from the house and we wouldn’t dabble in the dark arts again.

#11 I used to work at Brio Tuscan Grille and at Firebird's. I wrote down several of their recipes when i left Heres Firebird's Port Mushrooms



Serves 2-4





INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oil - 2 TBSP``` Button Mushrooms – 1 1/2 cups Port Wine – 4 TBSP Au Jus or Beef Stock – 2 TBSP Butter – 1 TBSP Fresh Julienned Basil - 1 TBSP





Preparation: In a saute pan, heat the oil on medium high heat, add the mushrooms. Saute until slightly browned. Season with salt & pepper, add the port wine and au jus or beef stock. Reduce the liquid until most of it is absorbed by the mushrooms. Add the butter and stir until melted and creamy. Top with fresh julienned basil. Serve with your favorite steak, chicken or pork dish!

#12 Nobu has this miso cod that tastes amazing. It’s also really easy to recreate. Boil mirin and sake. Add miso. Marinate your cod with it over night. Broil for 6 ish minutes. Serve with rice.

#13 A local restaurant served a mushroom soup that my wife loved. I managed to come close enough to keep her happy.😀



3 medium leeks

3 medium onions

1/2 lb. white mushrooms

1/2 lb. crimini mushrooms

1/2 lb. maitake mushrooms

1/2 lb. oyster mushrooms

1/2 lb. beech mushrooms

1/4 lb. porcini mushrooms

1 tbsp powdered dried mushrooms ( I buy a mix of dried mushrooms process in a blender. Massive umami)

6 small potatoes

4 cloves garlic

3 scallions

2 quarts chicken stock

1/2 lemon

½ tsp Tellicheri pepper, 1 tsp. marjoram, 1 tsp bouquet garni



Roughly chop the mushrooms and sauté in butter with half the pepper until liquid has evaporated and they start to brown. Set the mushrooms aside.



Chop the onions, leeks and garlic and sauté in butter with remaining pepper and marjoram until translucent. Peel and chop the potatoes and add to the pot. Add the chicken stock and bouquet garni and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Remove the bouquet garni and add the lemon juice and the mushrooms. Puree with the blender and sieve the mixture for smooth results, or leave for more texture. Just before serving, slice the scallions and add to the pot.

Add a cup of cream just before serving if you like really heavy soup

Serve with fresh croutons.

#14 The cucumber salad from Din Tai Fung. No other cucumber salad recipe holds a candle to this recipe.

#15 Not sure if it is totally identical, but this crunchwrap recipe (Taco Bell) always hits the spot: Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme. I use the leftover tostadas for chilaquiles.

#16 These Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars





They are the first hit on google but damn they are identical, maybe even better. I've made them a bunch of times. They are very dangerous lol.

#17 Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits



Biscuits

2 1/2 c. Bisquik

4 Tbsp. COLD butter, cubed

1 1/4 c. grated sharp cheddar

3/4 c. COLD half & half

1/4 tsp. garlic powder



Topping

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt



1. Preheat oven to 400°.



2. Combine the Bisquik and cold butter with a fork or pastry cutter until the butter is the size of small peas.



3. Add in the cheddar, half & half, and garlic powder, mixing until just combined. (If the oven is not yet up to temp, refrigerate dough until oven is ready.)



4. Using a 1/4 c. scoop, drop the dough onto an ungreased sheet pan, and bake for 15-17 minutes.



5. When the biscuits are almost done baking, combine the topping ingredients.



6. Brush topping on the biscuits as soon as they come out of the oven.

#18 I don’t have a link for where I got this, because it was so long ago I copied it down somewhere. But I think this Texas Roadhouse Rice copycat is pretty similar to the resturant.



Texas Roadhouse Rice

Ingredients:

* ½ stick salted butter

* 1 c uncooked white rice

* 2 c chicken stock

* ¼ c soy sauce

* 1/3 fresh parsley

* 1 t cayenne pepper

* 1 T garlic powdered

* 1 t minced garlic

* 1 T paprika

* 1 small yellow onion

* Salt

* Pepper





Instructions:

1. Mince the onion and parsley. Set aside separately (Don’t combine).

2. Using a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir often to keep it from burning.

3. When the butter is melted, add in the rice. Cook for about 6 minutes while stirring often. Note that it should be browned evenly.

4. Add in ¼ cup of the minced onions. You may add more or less, depending on your taste.

5. Cook for 3 minutes while stirring often.

6. Add in all of the remaining ingredients then bring them to a boil.

7. Boil for 5 minutes. Stir occasionally.

8. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes until the rice is tender.





Personally I cook the onions in the butter before adding the rice, but that’s just my preference.



And sometimes I toss the sautéd rice/onions into my rice cooker add the rest of the ingredients on top, give it a good mix, then cook on the white rice setting. When I use my rice cooker, I scale the recipe up to 1.5 so that I use 1.5 cups of white rice because the lowest amount of “cups” my rice cooker has lines for is 2. Then I use the correct amount of everything except chicken broth. The chicken broth I just dump on top to reach the 2 line on the insert of my rice cooker. Is it the correct way to do it? Probably not, but it is handy when I’m shorthanded and trying to get dinner around.

#19 These Levain copycat chocolate walnut cookies

#20 Panera bread copycat broccoli cheddar. My whole family likes this better than the OG now!

#21 Manitoba honey dill sauce which is great for fried chicken and tenders



That and Manitoba day boys

#22 ChiChi’s Cancun Enchiladas. These were my favorite birthday dinner for a couple years growing up- and I love them- imitation crab and all.





Fun Fact: as of 2014 there was still a ChiChi’s In Brussels of all places 😂 I was so excited I snapped a pic bc I knew no one would believe me!

#23 Breakfast sausage. I can’t remember where I found this recipe, most likely from a YouTube video, but here it is:



1lb ground pork



1tsp salt



1/2tsp parsley



1/2tsp sage



1/4tsp black pepper



1/4tsp thyme



1/4tsp coriander seed



1/8tsp red pepper



1/4tsp msg (optional)



We moved to Lithuania and I haven’t found coriander seed here yet, so I sub in cumin, neither can I find msg here so I don’t use it either. Now I haven’t had Jimmy Dean breakfast sausage in a while, but this recipe is just as good as what my memory of it is. We are going back to the States in a couple weeks, and I plan on trying this recipe and some Jimmy Dean back to back to see just how close they really are. Having said that, this recipe is legit. You can make a whole bunch of it and keep in a jar, and use 1tbsp and 1/8tsp for each pound of ground pork. Or use a bit extra to make the flavor a bit stronger.



Edit: I know I can order coriander seed and msg online, but I don’t bother since I love the recipe as is.



Edit2: I also grind the mix into a powder with my coffee grinder before mixing it into the meat.

#24 Stella Parks’ cookies and crème Blizzard is spot on.

#25 Nailed homemade Animal Style Fries from In-N-Out Absolutely nailed the sauce. A mix of sweet and savory and the right amount of Pickles in there for the tang. Also the Fries themselves were better than those In-N-Out ones (c'mon, you all know they're not great!).

#26 This Chick fil a mac and cheese recipe is pretty on point.

#27 Olive Garden minestrone soup





Seriously delicious and tastes just like OGs version. I make it frequently.

#28 Not the same, but better. Zuppa Toscana



1 lb spicy ground pork (Kroger brand works best).

3 slices of bacon.

1 medium onion (white or yellow)

3-4 potatoes unpeeled, sliced half moon shaped.

2-3 garlic cloves minced.

3 cups chicken broth

3.5 cups water

1 cup heavy whipping cream.

3 cups Kale sliced.



Brown ground pork in pan. In the same pan, fry up the bacon, chop it up, and place in pot. Chop up onion and cook in the same pan you cooked the meat, about 5 mins until tender. Add it to the pot along with the garlic. Add stock, water, and potatoes boil for 25 to 30 minutes. Add Kale and the whipping cream boil for 15 minutes. Serve with bread sticks.

#29 Torchy's Guacamole



May very well be the real mccoy given the author.

#30 Olive Gardens Five Cheese Ziti

#31 I was surprised at Serious Eat's Faux Chick-fil-a sandwiches





They were delicious! (It's a Kenji recipe.) While these aren't specifically named a Chick-fil-a imitation, they're very similar to an older post of Kenji's & clearly make reference to the chain! I hate frying but, these are worth it.

#32 I love Olive Garden's Chicken Scampi so this one is my favorite.

#33 Halal cart chicken. Had it in NYC and found the recipe, now it's in regular rotation

#34 Fairground smoked turkey legs. The secret is to brine them with a little prague powder to develop the ham like flavor. .

#35 This bourbon chicken is just like the mall food court. Crazy good