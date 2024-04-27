ADVERTISEMENT

Food is, pun very much intended, the ultimate matter of taste. Everyone has their favorites, their restrictions and those few dishes that end up being irresistible. But by the same token, some combinations or techniques are so baffling, folks had to share them online. 

Someone asked “What is considered a crime against food?” and people shared the culinary “delights” they think should never have seen the light of day. From poor taste to truly abominable recipes, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below. 

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Using ketchup as a base for pizza or pasta sauce.

hogeterprose
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Only acceptable if it's a free tiny package because you're to poor for sauce..

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Overcooked, chewy seafood. What a waste of expensive ingredients.

Fear_The_Rabbit

fortnitesuxsxd
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
5 minutes ago

I live near the ocean so seafood is cheaper, but holy hell why is it still so expensive?

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Putting gold flakes or wrapping food in gold. It adds no extra flavor or texture. It's just there for show.

anon

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I had a lady order salmon with a slice of american cheese on top. I had to ask twice what she wanted because it wasn’t computing.

give-me-an-upvote

hogeterprose
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Gross, but I respect a lady knows what she wants. Despite popular opinions..or anyone with there sanity still intact.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Biting into a Kit Kat without separating the bars.

ChunkyPillow

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I know quite a few people that enjoy iced coffee and lemonade together. Sounds like a crime against beverages to me.

Friendly-Bottle-6109

hogeterprose
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Call crime stoppers. This injustice against juice and my favorite caffinated beverage needs to end.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most My ex-wife used to boil ribs so they tasted mushy. Then, she'd get offended when I took over the rib-cooking responsibilities and made them in a smoker. No one should have to eat boiled ribs.

Caffeine_and_Scotch

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Microwaving ice cream...not to melt it slightly and make it easier to scoop, but rather to make full on ice cream bisque.

Sam-Gunn

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I grew up with a mother who put butter and white sugar on rice. I made my rice the same way for a while because I learned by example, but now I realize it's a totally bananas thing to do. My mom is one of those people who loves sweet things, and anything that isn't already sweet can be improved by adding more sugar. Savory doesn't exist in her house at all.

Enginerdad

clabour avatar
Carole
Carole
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I recently learned about that and it seems to be widespread in multiple cultures/countries, specially during poorer times. Some people call this rice cereal. I tasted it and I actually really liked it, I wouldn't eat it every day but as an occasional snack it's nice.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I used to live with a roommate, and every time a bottle of sauce was about 2/3 empty, he would fill it up with water and shake it before to 'get his money's worth.' I thought it was absolutely disgusting.

Daverotti

fortnitesuxsxd avatar
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
1 minute ago

This is a crime against my country! We demand 1/3 of the roomate as recompense!

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Using a donut as a hamburger bun. I've seen it. Good god, people.

NaraFox257

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most My roommate puts applesauce on anything. Tacos, fish, spaghetti, steak, burgers, you name it, and he will put it into a bowl of applesauce. It's horrifying.

draxlaugh

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I'm a waitress so I've seen it all, and I hardly ever judge. But this one time, I took an order that started out simple: three eggs, soft scramble. Add spinach and goat cheese. Add fresh strawberries. Scrambled. In the eggs. They turned this grey brown color...and you bet the customer ate every bite.

Rhymeswithfinechina

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most My coworker eats a ton of ketchup with pizza. Even though it’s a tomato-based sauce, it’s still shocking to see that much ketchup eaten with pizza. We’re talking a full dip before every bite.

Cyph3rXX7

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most A friend of mine used to take two Pop Tarts and a chicken patty and make a sandwich out of them. True story.

tork1234

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most One day I saw one of my coworkers open an Oreo, scrape the cream into the freaking garbage, and eat only the cookies. Apparently it's 'too sweet' for her. I almost called 911. A part of me died inside that day, knowing such behavior exists.

ForeignPacksMoarLoot

hogeterprose
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
23 minutes ago

These kind of ladies like myself marry the kind that like double frosting. We get the cookie sometimes and they get double frosting always.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most My sister eats green bell peppers filled with whipped cream. She's been doing it since she was 7 years old, and I have insisted from the very beginning that it's gross and wrong. I tried it recently just to say I have, and it's just as gross as you might imagine — like you're having salad and dessert at the same time.

StrawberryR

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most The gelatin everything trend from the 50s. Got some leftovers? Put it in jello! Fold in mayonnaise so it's slightly opaque! Just open up whatever cans you have in the house - pineapple, corn, olives, chicken - and layer them all into a mold shaped like a fish! Is there fish in here? Who knows, who cares! God is dead and only aspic remains.

Rennarjen

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Putting ranch or ketchup in soup.

anon

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most In Buffalo, eating your wings with Ranch dressing is a offense that is punishable by exile to Cleveland.

dhork

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
27 minutes ago

So, you're only allowed to use......buffalo sauce. Thanks, I'll let myself out.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Overcooking fish, especially salmon.

I don't order fish at restaurants because the majority of them cook it "tourist" - the way most people expect it - and it's overcooked and dried. out.

Triabolical_

ivonash avatar
Ivona
Ivona
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Fish has to be cooked thoroughly unless it's meant for sushi in which case it's raw or smoked.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Im gonna put my mom on blast with this one.

Whenever she makes chili mac or beef stew she adds some cheese (normal), whole Ritz crackers (still normal) and then a very large dollop of mayonnaise in it. She takes a cracker fills 1/4 of it with mayonnaise and then the rest is the chili mac or stew broth. I thought it was normal but I just didnt like the taste. I made chili mac for my husband after we got married and he thought I lost my mind when I asked him if he wanted mayonnaise on it.

What_Did_You_Just_Do

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Seasoning the food. It amazes me how many people cook without properly seasoning their food.

My wife, when we first started dating, was one of these people. The first time she cooked for me it was chicken breast and it was so bad. It looked like a pale slab sitting on a plate. She has gotten much better now but there are so many people who go through life just raw dogging their own taste buds.

kakapoopoopeepeeshir

ivonash avatar
Ivona
Ivona
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I use only salt and occasionally a pinch of sweet red paprika. And butter. My food's always very tasty.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I had a friend who would make really good sushi, but they put Altoids mints in it. Not a great taste.

Fancy-Valuable-8998

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Automatically adding seasoning/salt/pepper to the dish before tasting it.

RogueViator

ivonash avatar
Ivona
Ivona
Community Member
25 minutes ago

It depends who's cooking. If I know the cook typically cooks with very little salt, I'll add salt from the start.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I will defend this one until my dying breath.

Candy corn DOES NOT... belong on pizza.

Sharpnelboy

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Remember when the British colonized the entire world for spices and then created their breakfast delicacy…. beans on toast? Sincerely, an Indian.

Puzzleheaded_Pea_137

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Beans on toast is the absolute best meal ever objectively speaking. It is cheap, healthy, quick and easy to prepare and can have any manner of other ingredients added to it, Brown sauce, bacon, cheese, sweetcorn , SPAM! Mushrooms, onions, garlic, the possibilities are endless.

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I watched a guy order a $190 Tomahawk Rib Eye, medium well (which is almost a crime there), and ask for a bottle of A1 steak sauce. He slathered this gorgeous steak in that heinous sauce. That's a crime as far as I'm concerned. Even doused his asparagus in it.

Like why? There is a $30 sirloin on the menu. Order that if you want to ruin a steak. If you want a good pan sauce, a gremolata, or a chimichurri, there were literally a dozen on the menu. Don't bastardize a gorgeous steak with Ketchup and Worcestershire Sauce mixed together. That's an insult to the animal, and the farmer who raised it.

madmanmx224

mft760 avatar
mft760
mft760
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Why cant he eat it how he likes it? Why does he need your permission exactly?

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Carrying a pizza box vertically instead of flat.

mountain_lilac0022

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Not adding salt to water when making pasta.

PenTestHer

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Unseasoned chicken.

Fiskehattvala

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most "Make wine easily" tutorials that are grape juice mixed with yeast.

anon

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most I made a very nice bolognese a couple of months ago. Red wine, pancetta, two kinds of meat, the works. I gave some to my friend to take home, bc sharing is caring. M**********r put it on a piece of leftover salmon.

darthgandalf

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Miracle whip instead of mayo.

Tokasmoka420

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I'm English, not seen that stuff over here. What is so miraculous about it?

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Overcooked mushy rice.

slip1byyou123

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Time temperature abuse or a contamination. Make what you like, just make it safely.

joecheph

37 People Share "Crimes Against Food" They Hate The Most Well done steak.

anon

