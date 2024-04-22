ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, a dish is just one ingredient away from perfection. Just ask your grandma – she probably honed the perfect family recipe for years before discovering the one thing that took it from delicious to heavenly scrumptious.

Yet not all things that we eat have to have such a rich history. Sometimes, we might just want to make that cup of hot cocoa taste a little bit better. We here at Bored Panda are foodies, too, so we’ve compiled a list of the best cooking hacks that rely on one secret ingredient. Want to know how you can improve your cooking game by adding just one thing? Scroll down and find out!

#1

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Adding salt to hot chocolate. It doesn't make it salty at all, but it makes it somehow more chocolatey. Everyone always says my hot chocolate is the best, but I just use prepackaged with milk and a dash of salt!

anon , Maddi Bazzocco / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#2

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient What's the secret ingredient you add to tomato sauce?  Pureed carrot if I'm trying to cut the acidity without sugar.

davy_jones_locket , Alesia Kozik / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#3

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Espresso powder when baking with chocolate. It intensifies the chocolate flavor.

LeoMarius , Dids . Report

pqu10226 avatar
John Bababuie
John Bababuie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not just that, it also gives it that horrific coffee flavour

#4

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient I add instant mashed potatoes to soup to thicken it up if it turns out too thin.

PeachasaurusWrex , Gio Bartlett / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

allyssahomcfred avatar
Amalie Jaye
Amalie Jaye
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add a couple of spoons of cornflour - it’s a natural thickening agent !

#5

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Adding a splash of orange juice to pumpkin or banana bread. The acidity really adds some brightness against the spices.

JMSidhe , Taryn Elliott / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

kelsischloe1986 avatar
kelsischloe1986
kelsischloe1986
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmm! I can smell it through the phone. Lol! Such it is an amazing smell. :)

#6

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient What is your favorite seasoning for popcorn?  Kraft Mac & Cheese packets.

pm-me-souplantation , Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#7

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Substitute some of the liquid in Belgian waffles with seltzer or some other benign-flavored carbonated beverage (like ginger ale). Result: super airy, fluffy waffles.

Professor_Burnout , Monica Turlui / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#8

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Adding mayonnaise to eggs when scrambled, omelet, or quiche. It increases their volume and makes them light and fluffy.

AlcuinCorbeau , Annushka Ahuja / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

pasmarilor avatar
Pascale Laurent
Pascale Laurent
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

mayonnaise is very high in calories, milk does the job very well

#9

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient I add sour cream to my boxed Mac n cheese. Makes it creamier and so rich.

anon , Barbara G / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#10

Cook your rice in broth instead of plain water. Total game changer.

shinobi500 Report

momoskarsgard avatar
Salty.Hag
Salty.Hag
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is true, I use half water half broth because of all of the other spices I use to season it.

#11

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Try putting a decent amount of butter in a red sauce. It will taste twice as good and no one will be able to guess the secret.

anon , Sorin Gheorghita / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is butter the secret no one could guess! /jk 🙃 I would say soy sauce and fish sauce also.. maybe some broth?

#12

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient When water is called for in a recipe, I use chicken broth instead. It has never not been way better.

envydub , Alex Bayev / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#13

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient I worked at Jimmy John's for a while and they had us use a little soy sauce in the tuna salad. I've been making it that way ever since (10 years)

helenfeller , Grooveland Designs / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#14

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient MSG powder: a sprinkling can really elevate a dish. But people can be so afraid of it because they've been fed misinformation about its health effects. So unless a guest specifically mentions an allergy, I'll keep adding MSG to my food without telling anyone.

chasing-the-sun , Douglas Muth / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

kyraheiker avatar
Kyra Heiker
Kyra Heiker
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MSG occurs naturally in many foods that people eat without a problem because they don't know that it's in there. One of the biggest brainwashing successes ever.

#15

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient I save all the scraps of my vegetables — onions, garlic, bell peppers, carrots, celery, herb stems, tomatoes, mushrooms — and collect them in a freezer bag and when it’s full I turn it into stock and then use that stock to replace the water while cooking rice, quinoa, lentils, etc.

Grendels-mum , Nathan / flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#16

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient I use olive brine/pickle brine to add flavour to a lot of dishes like casseroles, stews, etc. It adds a nice depth of flavour

skakkuru , Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#17

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Friend of mine taught me to put herb and garlic cream cheese in my mashed potatoes. Tried dill pickle on my own and if you’ve never had dill pickle mashed you are in for a treat

AriMeowber , Megumi Nachev / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do not get dill pickles. They just taste vile to me. Even a toy bit ruins the food....

#18

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient I’ve replaced salt in 75% of my cooking with mushroom extract powder from the Asian market, it still seasons but bumps the umami.

GranaVegano , Karolina Grabowska Report

#19

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient I've recently discovered the wonderful world of anchovies! I've been adding them to nearly all of my savory dishes. Really takes the complexity up a notch by incorporating an umami-ness. My family doesn't know, cause if they did they wouldn't eat it. When I can't find the jarred ones, I settle for the paste. I'll usually add it when sautéing my garlic in butter. Unless you're allergic, you should give it a try!

poopieschmaps , Leeloo The First Report

auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was hesitant when my friends kept singing the praises of anchovies, but then I tried the paste.... wow, what a umami bomb!!!!

#20

A tiny amount of tarragon in fries (frozen or homemade), not enough that you get flecks of green on every fry, just a bit enough to get the aroma but people usually have a hard time wondering why the fries taste so good.

BuyTheBeanDip Report

#21

Jello vanilla pudding powder substitutes half of my sugar in cookies! It keeps them super soft for days and gives them almost a cake interior.

Life_On_the_Nickle Report

#22

Place an ice cube on the dish you are microwaving to add moisture while reheating. The ice won’t melt but it will steam your food (especially useful for rice)

NeverSeenAMoose Report

#23

My mashed potato gravy is butter, flour, water and a Ramen packet. Usually beef, chicken, or creamy chicken depending on the protein.

sifumokung Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be careful with ramen packets, at least in the U.S. There's tons of sodium in most of them.

#24

Worked In a very high end restaurant that locally became quite well known for its cheesecake. It was just cream cheese and marshmallow fluff blended together and put in store bought graham cracker crust.

anon Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In prison we made cheesecake with creamer. Some of the women made it so well that you couldn't tell it wasn't real.

#25

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient Baking powder on your chicken skin for extra crispness.

dalore , Angela Bailey / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#26

Dissolve your cinnamon in vanilla before adding eggs and milk to your batter for French toast. The cinnamon will incorporate so much better instead if just sitting on top of the mixture.

Jurassic-Potter Report

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never liked vanilla in my french toast. I find it dulls the cinnamon.

#27

I use flavored coffee creamer (usually Hazelnut, but sometimes French Vanilla) in the egg batter when making French Toast.

_Bon_Vivant_ Report

#28

Save and freeze bacon grease then use it to cook a variety of foods. Popcorn is one of those foods.

H20Buffalo Report

#29

Nutmeg in mac and cheese. Molasses in chile. Dash of acid in anything rich (not a secret but it feels like one!)

greensandgrains Report

#30

Toll House recipe, use Kerrygold salted butter, and add toffee bits (heath brand "bits o brickle" in US stores) as the final secret ingredient. The nutty toffee adds the most amazing flavor, and no one can ever guess where it comes from, even if they spot the Toll House recipe.

mikesicle Report

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone translate this please? I don't understand what toll house is...

#31

Adding a touch of baking soda to grits or polenta cuts the cooking time in half.

ChefSandman Report

#32

Grate a piece of toast if you're out of breadcrumbs.

gooberdawg Report

#33

I put extra egg yolks in my scrambled eggs. So if I am making eggs for two people I may use four whole eggs and add two egg yolks.

theWet_Bandits Report

#34

Lemon zest in garlic butter, specifically for garlic bread. It's an absolute game changer, even just a little bit.

DreadandButter Report

#35

A splash of vinegar in the water to boil potatoes for either potato salad or for roasting after boiling.

ladyships-a-legend Report

#36

I never tried mixing butter and soy sauce in the same dish until I was in my late twenties, but once I tried it, it quickly became one of my favorite flavor combinations. It's excellent in just about any savory dish. It works especially well with mushrooms.

Krinklie Report

#37

I learned to use Sodium Citrate to make a cheese sauce. It lets the milk and cheese mix together smoothly, basically producing homemade Velveeta. It’s revolutionized my mac n cheese game

anon Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like you should just learn to make a cheese sauce properly. starting with a basic white (Béchamel) sauce .

#38

I keep parmesan rinds in my freezer for stock, sauces, and stews. I just throw it in after everything else to simmer. It makes a remarkable difference especially in tomato sauces.

Jerkrollatex Report

#39

I add marmite to dishes to add umami and salt.

S4mm1 Report

#40

Whenever I need to caramelize onions I always add water to the pan and cover with a lid to steam the onions first. Eventually the water cooks off and you're left with very soft onions which saves you like 20 minutes for a big batch.

DrDoozie Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should look up "caramalization". It is totally different from what you're doing.

#41

Adding a little cornstarch when I’m whisking eggs for scrambling. Makes them super fluffy.

chamekke Report

#42

Nutmeg in white sauces or soups.

anon Report

#43

If your soup/stew is too salty, a splash of vinegar usually balances it out.

misfireish Report

#44

Funny enough, but I love to add some kind of dark syrup, whether that be malt syrup or maple. I think sweetness is really underrated in a lot of cooking. I often add just a touch, but it can be a real level-upper to a lot of dishes.

dbok_ Report

#45

Thai fish sauce whenever I am making anything and need to add umami.. I also use it in rubs for roasts or brisket because it adds a flavour similar to dry aging.

ChrisRiley_42 Report

#46

When making banana bread, I use overripe bananas. Nothing unusual, right? Nope. But what takes it to the next level is I first freeze the bananas—for days, for weeks— and then thaw when it's time to bake. I read somewhere that freezing bananas make them sweeter.

ncgirl105 Report

#47

Replace your ricotta with béchamel in your lasagna.

Forgetheriver Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean... make it like it's supposed to be made?

#48

When I bake, I grease my pans, but instead of using flour to coat it, I use granulated sugar. It makes the edges sweet and crunchy, and saves me from needing to use icing or frosting.

topazlacee Report

#49

Toss noodles in toasted sesame oil after they’ve drained. Takes them to another level.

anon Report

#50

Egyptian falafel are made with fava beans, which makes tastier, crispier and lighter falafel than chickpeas

ObiEff Report

#51

When you're making mashed potatoes boil garlic cloves with the potatoes.

Snatch_Pastry Report

#52

Bay leaf in lots of soup and sauces. It’s not an in-your-face difference, but if it’s not there something will feel like it’s missing.

Alaylaria Report

#53

If I cook anything that requires breadcrumbs, I use chicken flavored StoveTop stuffing. I also use them as mini croutons in my salad.

Liakela Report

#54

62 Brilliant Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient If a cake recipe calls for milk and eggs; a can of 7-Up (soda) works equally well. The cake is extra moist and light.

anon , Daniel Report

#55

Balsamic vinegar. A little bit in or on literally anything will improve it. It's most reliable for soups and sauces, though

moopdog Report

#56

Shallots shallots shallots. They elevate any dish and take olive oil based pasta sauces to a whole new level.

ebianco123 Report

#57

Mustard and mustard powder. Adds complexity to lots of dishes where you wouldn’t expect it

00Lisa00 Report

#58

Duck fat. Crazy delicious to cook potatoes, peas, mushroom with it. I even use it to cook fried eggs etc. You can use it in combination with other high smoke point oils as well to give it another dimensions while deep frying.

miavague Report

#59

Cocoa powder for tomato sauces and chilis. Wooster for virtually any stew or soup. Soy sauce for hamburger meat. Red vinegar on boiled greens, from spinach to turnip greens.

slartbangle Report

#60

You have to brown the butter, no one ever takes the time to brown the butter.

anon Report

#61

Never use chicken breasts and always substitute chicken thighs. Seriously, they’re a little fattier sure but make chicken dishes taste amazing vs average.

Gratchki Report

#62

Miso in everything.

TigerTownTerror Report

